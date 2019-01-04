This calendar was printed in the January/February 2019 edition of Omaha Magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.

Remember Sports

Jan. 8 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Remember Sports will be playing their third album, Slow Buzz, which focuses intently on all of the nuances and production that they have fine-tuned over five years of playing together. 8 p.m. Tickets: $10. 402-884-5707.

Kate Campbell

Jan. 13 at Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S. 114th St. Hailed as a brilliant pianist, Kate Campbell performs as a soloist and chamber musician specializing in 20th and 21st century music. 3 p.m. Admission: free. 402-333-7466.

Eric Church

Jan. 18 & 19 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. Eric Church is bringing his “Double Down” tour to Omaha. Designed to treat fans with dynamic marathon sets, Church will perform six albums worth of material across two very different nights of music. 8 p.m. Tickets: $36+. 402-341-1500.

Noname

Jan. 24 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. Born in Chicago, Noname (Fatima Warner) blurs the lines of poetry and rap through the music she creates. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 402-884-5353.

The Way Down Wanderers

Jan. 22 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. High-energy percussion, mandolin, guitar, bass, banjo and fiddle weave seamlessly together to create an experience that has sold out shows across the U.K. and the U.S. 8 p.m. $13 advanced, $15 day of show. 402-884-5707.

Winter Jam

Jan. 24 at Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs. This large Christian-music tour comes to Omaha with uplifting music. Artists on the tour include Newsboys United, Danny Gokey, Mandisa, Rend Collective, Ledger, Newsong, and Hollyn. Speaker Greg Stier is also on the tour. 7 p.m. Admission: $15 at the door. 712.323.0536

Sidewalk Chalk

Jan. 25 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Chicago-based band Sidewalk Chalk transcends genre with a wholly original sound that combines jazz, funk, hip-hop, and R&B. The group is comprised of an emcee, vocalist, drummer, bassist, keys player, trombonist, and trumpeter. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $30. 402-345-0606.

Dave Stryker

Jan. 26 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Omaha-native and celebrated jazz guitarist Dave Stryker brings his signature style to the Holland Center’s 1200 Club. Dubbed “one of the most distinctive guitarists to come along in recent years,” he is among the top jazz guitarists today. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $30. 402-345-0606.

Panic! At the Disco

Feb. 1 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. This Las Vegas emo-punk troupe will perform pop-influenced songs with theatrical touches, quirky techno beats, and perceptive lyrics. 7 p.m. Tickets: $33.75-$73.75. 402-341-1500.

The Funk Hunters: Typecast Tour 2019

Feb. 8 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. Borrowing inspiration from classic funk and hip-hop, The Funk Hunters are putting soul back into electronic dance music. The DJ duo’s show is a technical display of creative collaboration between four turntables. 9 p.m. Tickets: $15. 402-884-5353.

Reverso

Feb. 10 at Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S. 114th St. This new chamber jazz ensemble will present their original works in concert. Their album Suite Ravel looks to bridge the divide between jazz and chamber music with the help of the unique quartet. 3 p.m. Admission: free. 402-333-7466.

Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road

Feb. 12 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. Elton John will take his fans on a musical and visual journey spanning his 50-year career of hits. 8 p.m. Tickets: $49.50-$224.50. 402-341-1500.

Postmodern Jukebox

Feb. 13 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. This concert will include music that ranges from the 1980s hard rock of Guns N’ Roses to hits like Justin Bieber’s “Sorry.” Songs are performed by a rotating cast of musicians and singers. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $39.50-$59.50. 402-345-0606.

Okilly Dokilly and Playboy Manbaby

Feb. 25 at Lookout Lounge, 320 S. 72nd St. The Ned Flanders-themed metalcore band Okilly Dokilly teams up with punk band Playboy Manbaby for an explosive performance. 8 p.m. Tickets: $12 in advance, $15 day of show. 402-391-2554.

Kurt Vile and The Violators

Feb. 26 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Kurt Vile and his backing band, The Violators, will be performing songs from countless albums, including numbers from his brand new album, Bottle It In. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 day of show. 402-345-7569.

