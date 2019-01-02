Art & Museum Exhibits

Stage Performances

Concerts

Family & More

Pattern and Purpose: American Quilts from the Shelburne Museum

Through Jan. 6 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. Quilting is an art form that bridges the gap between domestic life and public display. This exhibit showcases 35 quilts that range from complex geometric designs to delicate patterns inspired by nature. Tickets: $10 ($5 on Thursdays, 4-8 p.m.), $5 college students, free for members and ages 17 and younger. 402-342-3300.

—joslyn.org

Thomas D. Mangelsen: A Life in the Wild

Through Jan. 6 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. Durham Museum hosts the world premiere of 40 of this acclaimed nature photographer’s works. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children (3-12), free for children under 3 and members. 402-444-5071.

—durhammuseum.org

Holiday Poinsettia Show

Through Jan. 6 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. This annual exhibition displays thousands of plants surrounded by model trains and miniature Omaha-area landmarks. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children ages 6-12, free for children under 6 and members. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Holiday Cultural Trees Exhibit

Through Jan. 6 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. This holiday fixture showcases how cultures around the world celebrate the Christmas season. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children ages 3-12, free for children under 3 and members. 402-444-5071.

—durhammuseum.org

Bart Vargas: AMALGAMATIONS

Through Jan. 25 at Fred Simon Gallery, 1004 Farnam St. Inspired by pop culture, Vargas’ works stand out as playful and entertaining ceramic figures. Admission: free. 402-595-2122.

—artscouncil.nebraska.gov

Local African-Americans Who Served Their Country

Through Jan. 26 at Great Plains Black History Museum, 2221 N. 24th St. This exhibit features local individuals who have served in the military, including the Tuskegee Airmen who called Nebraska home. Admission: free. 402-932-7077.

—gpblackhistorymuseum.org

Testigo/Witness

Through Jan. 26 at El Museo Latino, 4701 S. 25th St. Contemporary interdisciplinary photography is on display at this exhibition, which incorporates both words and images. Admission: $5 adults, $4 college students, $3.50 seniors (55+) and students K-12, free for members and children under 5. 402-731-1137.

—elmuseolatino.org

Fighting for the Good Life: Nebraskan Memories of World War I

Through Jan. 27 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. Using objects obtained from a community crowdsourcing campaign, this exhibition focuses on a variety of Omaha communities that contributed to World War I. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children ages 3-12, free for children under 3 and members. 402-444-5071.

—durhammuseum.org

QLI

Through January at HotShops, 1301 Nicholas St. This exhibition features artwork by QLI residents who were mentored by artists Paula Wallace and Dar Vande Voort. Admission: free. 402-342-6452.

—hotshopsartcenter.com

I let them in. Conditional Hospitality and The Stranger

Through Feb. 23 at Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, 724 S. 12th St. Amidst the current “migrant crisis,” these artworks interrogate who is afforded the right to speak or the ability to be understood (considering dominant representational narratives and the political, socio-psychological, and technological systems that shape our understandings of self and the communal). Admission: free. 402-341-7130.

—bemiscenter.org

Mary Zicafoose: Alchemy of Color and Cloth

Through April 6 at Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th St. This exhibit showcases Mary Zicafoose’s woven tapestries and collographic monoprints, largely curated from two of her recent bodies of work: Fault Lines and Mountain for the Buddha. Admission: free. 402-559-5600.

—maryzicafoose.com

Super Sports: Building Strength, Sportsmanship, and Smarts

Through April 14 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. Children can test their skills by throwing footballs and baseballs; take aim on the mini soccer, hockey, and basketball courts; attempt a CrossFit course; or bump, set, and spike on multi-level volleyball nets. Admission: $13 children and adults, $12 seniors (60+), free for children under 2 and members. 402-342-6164.

—ocm.org

Salute to Black Men and Women

Jan. 4-March 2 at Great Plains Black History Museum, 2221 N. 24th St. This exhibit features pencil drawings by Artist Terry Diel in this tribute to historic women and distinguished men, including Maya Angelou, Rosa Parks, Malcolm X, and many more. Admission: free. 402-932-7077.

—gpblackhistorymuseum.org

Martha Horvay

Jan. 4-Feb. 22 at Modern Arts Midtown, 3615 Dodge St. This exhibit features new work by artist Martha Horvay, as well as pieces from the Modern Arts Midtown Collection. Admission: free. 402-502-8737.

—modernartsmidtown.com

Albert Rhea: Nebraska Habitat

Jan. 4-Feb. 11 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. This collection of macrophotography takes viewers into a smaller universe of vibrant colors, exquisite details, and extraordinary patterns found in nature. Admission: $10 adults, $5 (6-12), free for children under 6 and members. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Faces of Israel

Jan. 11-March 29 at Criss Gallery, 6401 University Drive N. This exhibit features the intimate portraiture artwork of artist Ophir Palmon. Admission: free. 402-554-3122.

—unomaha.edu

Before the Holocaust: Memories of a Jewish Childhood in Poland

Jan. 11-Feb. 15 at UNO Art Gallery, 6505 University Drive S. Works by Mayer Kirshenblatt and Barbara Kirshenblatt-Gimblett are on display at the UNO Art Gallery. Admission: free. 402-554-2796.

—unomaha.edu

Dinosaur UpROAR

Jan. 17-May 12 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. This exhibit features 20 life-sized dinosaur installations positioned throughout the garden, where massive creations by Guy Darrough will appear right at home nestled among jungle-like landscapes and plant fossils. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children ages 6-12, free for children under 6 and members. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Nebraska Sixty Five Plus

Jan. 20-March 25 at Gallery 1516, 1516 Leavenworth St. Over 65 pieces of artwork by Nebraskan artists aged 65 and over are on display at this exhibit. Admission: free. 402-305-1510.

—gallery1516.org

Santiago Cal

Jan. 25-March 2 at the Union for Contemporary Art, 2423 N. 24th St. This exhibit features works by sculpture artist Santiago Cal. Born in Belize, Cal has had exhibitions in Barcelona, Taipei, Havana, Auckland, and New York, as well as other cities. Admission: free. 402-933-3161.

—u-ca.org

Drawing from Life

February (date TBA) at HotShops, 1301 Nicholas St. Selected pieces amassed from 2018’s Drawing from Life studio sessions. Admission: free. 402-342-6452.

—hotshopsartcenter.com

Effects of PTSD

Feb. 1-March 30 at Fred Simon Gallery, 1004 Farnam St. This exhibit features works by artist Elizabeth Boutin that explore the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder. Admission: free. 402-595-2122.

—artscouncil.nebraska.gov

Jeremy Caniglia: Into Purer Light

Feb. 1-March 8 at Lied Art Gallery, 2500 California Plaza. Figurative paintings and illustrations by artist Jeremy Caniglia will emphasize the human condition through imaginative realism, portraiture, and concept art. Admission: free. 402-280-2509.

—creighton.edu



30 Americans

Feb. 2-May 5 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. Over 60 works by contemporary African-American artists focus on important issues of racial, gender, and sexual identity; ongoing narratives of racial inequality in the United States; poverty; racial stereotyping; and the power of protest. Admission: $10 adults, $5 college students, free for members and ages 17 or younger. 402-342-3300.

—joslyn.org

Banana SPLIT

Feb. 22-24 at Split Gallery, 2561 Leavenworth St. One of Omaha’s newest galleries invites guests to view this erotic art show. Admission: free. 402-415-7095.

—split.gallery

Jo Koy

Jan. 4 & 5 at Funnybone, 17305 Davenport St., No. 201. Koy has appeared on over 100 episodes of Chelsea Lately and Comedy Central specials, Don’t Make Him Angry and Lights Out. His infectious, explosive energy onstage, insightful jokes, and family inspired humor cross all boundaries. 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets: $40-$70. 402-493-8036.

—omaha.funnybone.com

Mendelssohn’s “Italian” Symphony

Jan. 6 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. Lukas Foss describes his concerto as “an homage to something I love, a handshake across the centuries.” Principal flute Maria Harding showcases her talent in this tribute to composers of the Renaissance. 2 p.m. Tickets: $33, $27 Joslyn Art Museum members. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Theo Von

Jan. 4 & 5 at Funnybone, 17305 Davenport St., No. 201. Von can be seen in his very own Netflix Originals comedy special, No Offense. His podcast, This Past Weekend, is one of the fastest growing comedy podcasts. Tickets: $40-$70. 402-493-8036.

—omaha.funnybone.com

Russian, French, and American Tales: A Festival

Jan. 11 & 19 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. A festival of mystical and romantic tales from Russian folklore, French exoticism, and American adventure. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19-$72. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Windborne’s Music of Michael Jackson

Jan. 12 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Windborne returns to the Symphony Rocks series with a high-energy homage to the King of Pop. The band and vocalists will deliver hits from The Jackson 5 and his solo work, including songs such as “Thriller,” “Man in the Mirror,” and many more. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19-$89. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Disney’s ALADDIN

Jan. 16-27 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy, and breathtaking spectacle. Showtimes vary. Tickets: $35-$95. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Jan. 18-Feb. 10 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Winner of five Tony Awards (including best play) and based on the best-selling mystery novel, this play tells the emotional story of a 15-year-old boy with autism who sets out to solve the mysterious death of a neighbor’s dog. Showtimes vary. Tickets: $24-$36. 402-553-0800.

—omahaplayhouse.com

David Koechner

Jan. 25-27 at Funnybone, 17305 Davenport St., No. 201. Actor, writer, and producer David Koechner stars as Tush on CBS’s Superior Donuts. He’s also well-known for his roles as Todd Packer on The Office and Champ Kind from Anchorman and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. Tickets: $20-$50. 402-493-8036.

—omaha.funnybone.com

Return to Niobrara

Jan. 25-Feb. 10 at The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. The world premiere of this historic Omaha story follows Chief Standing Bear’s great-great-grandson as he speaks out against those trying to erase his identity. This play invites the audience to see the past emerging in the present, and ultimately what it means to truly stand for who they are. Showtimes vary. Tickets: $20. 402-345-4849.

—rosetheater.org

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific

Jan. 26-27 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Stars from Music Theatre Wichita’s acclaimed production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific take the stage with the Omaha Symphony, delivering the magnificent music and moving story of this beloved classic in a dynamic concert performance. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26, 2 p.m. Jan. 27. Tickets: $19-$89. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Romeo & Juliet and Carmen

Jan. 30 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. The Russian National Ballet performs two of the world’s greatest ballets, Romeo & Juliet and Carmen, on the Orpheum Theater stage. The company enchants all ages with masterpieces set to symphonic favorites and featuring more than 50 dancers in resplendent costumes. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20-$45. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

I and You

Jan. 31-Feb. 24 at Bluebarn Theatre, 1106 S. 10th St. When Anthony arrives unexpectedly at Caroline’s door bearing a beat-up copy of Walt Whitman’s Leaves of Grass, these two classmates begin an adventure to unlock a much deeper mystery that has brought them together. I and You is an ode to youth, life, love, and the strange beauty of human connectedness. Showtimes vary. Tickets: $35, Seniors (65+) $30, educators and military $28. 402-345-1576.

—bluebarn.org

Shen Yun

Feb. 2-3 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Through the universal language of dance and music, classical dance company Shen Yun weaves a wondrous tapestry of celestial paradises, ancient legends, modern heroic tales, and a journey through 5,000 years of authentic Chinese culture. Showtimes vary. Tickets: $85-$155. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Guster

Feb. 8 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. This renowned alternative rock band, known for their driving rhythms, gorgeous melodies, and fun concerts, will perform fan favorites accompanied by the Omaha Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $29-$99. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Thumbelina

Feb. 9-Mar. 3 at The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. Thumbelina is a flower-sized girl determined to discover the true meaning of friendship. Her magical, thumb-sized adventure will find any child swimming with fish and flying with sparrows with the use of inventive puppetry and innovative design. Showtimes vary. Tickets: $12, $10 for members. 402-345-4849.

—rosetheater.org

Aladdin, Cinderella, and More Magical Tales

Feb.10 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. The Omaha Symphony celebrates magical music that tells timeless tales, including songs from Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast, and selections from Prokofiev’s Cinderella. 2 p.m. Tickets: $15. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Damien Sneed’s Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Feb. 14 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Inspired by the words and actions of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., this production ties together a living lineage of music and culture that includes traditional gospel, modern gospel, classical, jazz, Broadway, and spirituals. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20-$40. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

The Elixir of Love (L’elisir D’amore)

Feb. 15 & 17 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Hapless and hopelessly in love, Nemorino idolizes the beautiful and popular Adina. To win her heart, he spends everything he has to buy a “love potion” from the dubious Dulcamara. Director Rosetta Cucchi’s Opera Omaha production updates this light-hearted romantic comedy to an American high school circa 1980. Showtimes vary. Tickets: $19-$99. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Of Mice and Men

Feb 15-Mar. 17 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Based on the critically-acclaimed novel by John Steinbeck, this play follows George and Lennie as they dream of making enough money to buy their own land. When a crime is accidentally committed, the two men are faced with a moral predicament in one of the most powerful and devastating stories of the 20th century. Showtimes vary. Tickets: $40. 402-533-0800.

—omahaplayhouse.com

Women Rock

Feb. 16 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. The Omaha Symphony celebrates some of the greatest women in rock ’n’ roll. Hits from Janis Joplin, Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Tina Turner, and Pat Benatar will be performed. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19-$89. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Bach’s “Brandenburg 4”

Feb. 24 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. Concertmaster Susanna Perry Gilmore and her colleagues perform the brilliant solo lines in Bach’s tuneful and exhilarating concerto. Thomas Wilkins explores American composer Harold Shapero’s rarely performed symphony, a neo-classical masterpiece championed by Shapero’s friend, Leonard Bernstein. 2 p.m. Tickets: $33, $27 for members. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Social by Nature with Photographer Ronan Donovan

Feb. 19 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Biologist-turned-photographer Ronan Donovan talks about his work in documenting animals and what can be learned from them. Donovan will share his love of the natural world at this National Geographic Live event. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $11-$27. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

The Connections Series: Colonel’s Chicken

Feb. 20-23, 27-28 & Mar. 1-2 at Weber Fine Arts Building, 6505 University Drive S. Demi wanders into a Colonel’s Chicken restaurant looking for easy comfort after being dumped by her boyfriend. But when invited to step beyond the “Employees Only” door, she finds another thing entirely. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $16-$20, free for UNO students. 402-554-7529.

—etix.com

Etienne Charles: Creole Soul

Feb. 22 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Trumpeter and bandleader Etienne Charles explores his musical roots in Creole Soul. He buoyantly taps into a myriad of styles from his Afro-Caribbean background, including calypso and Haitian voodoo music. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

The Doll Maker’s Gift

Feb. 22-24, Mar. 1-3, & 8-10 at The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. This performance showcases the journey of Nora, an imaginative Russian-Jewish girl who is left behind as her family flees to safety in America. While her family gathers funds to reunite them, Nora stays with a kind doll maker who shows her that all obstacles can be overcome with the help of good friends and community. Showtimes vary. Tickets: $20. 402-345-4849.

—rosetheater.org

ON YOUR FEET!

Feb. 26-28 & Mar. 1-3 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. The captivating story of Latina star Gloria Estefan’s rise to fame will be loaded with Estefan’s pop classics. Showtimes vary. Tickets: $35-$92. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Remember Sports

Jan. 8 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Remember Sports will be playing their third album, Slow Buzz, which focuses intently on all of the nuances and production that they have fine-tuned over five years of playing together. 8 p.m. Tickets: $10. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

Kate Campbell

Jan. 13 at Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S. 114th St. Hailed as a brilliant pianist, Kate Campbell performs as a soloist and chamber musician specializing in 20th and 21st century music. 3 p.m. Admission: free. 402-333-7466.

—vesperconcerts.org

Eric Church

Jan. 18 & 19 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. Eric Church is bringing his “Double Down” tour to Omaha. Designed to treat fans with dynamic marathon sets, Church will perform six albums worth of material across two very different nights of music. 8 p.m. Tickets: $36+. 402-341-1500.

—chihealthcenteromaha.com

Noname

Jan. 24 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. Born in Chicago, Noname (Fatima Warner) blurs the lines of poetry and rap through the music she creates. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

The Way Down Wanderers

Jan. 22 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. High-energy percussion, mandolin, guitar, bass, banjo and fiddle weave seamlessly together to create an experience that has sold out shows across the U.K. and the U.S. 8 p.m. $13 advanced, $15 day of show. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

Winter Jam

Jan. 24 at Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs. This large Christian-music tour comes to Omaha with uplifting music. Artists on the tour include Newsboys United, Danny Gokey, Mandisa, Rend Collective, Ledger, Newsong, and Hollyn. Speaker Greg Stier is also on the tour. 7 p.m. Admission: $15 at the door. 712.323.0536

—caesars.com/mid-america-center

Sidewalk Chalk

Jan. 25 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Chicago-based band Sidewalk Chalk transcends genre with a wholly original sound that combines jazz, funk, hip-hop, and R&B. The group is comprised of an emcee, vocalist, drummer, bassist, keys player, trombonist, and trumpeter. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $30. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Dave Stryker

Jan. 26 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Omaha-native and celebrated jazz guitarist Dave Stryker brings his signature style to the Holland Center’s 1200 Club. Dubbed “one of the most distinctive guitarists to come along in recent years,” he is among the top jazz guitarists today. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $30. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Panic! At the Disco

Feb. 1 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. This Las Vegas emo-punk troupe will perform pop-influenced songs with theatrical touches, quirky techno beats, and perceptive lyrics. 7 p.m. Tickets: $33.75-$73.75. 402-341-1500.

—chihealthcenteromaha.com

The Funk Hunters: Typecast Tour 2019

Feb. 8 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. Borrowing inspiration from classic funk and hip-hop, The Funk Hunters are putting soul back into electronic dance music. The DJ duo’s show is a technical display of creative collaboration between four turntables. 9 p.m. Tickets: $15. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Reverso

Feb. 10 at Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S. 114th St. This new chamber jazz ensemble will present their original works in concert. Their album Suite Ravel looks to bridge the divide between jazz and chamber music with the help of the unique quartet. 3 p.m. Admission: free. 402-333-7466.

—vesperconcerts.org

Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road

Feb. 12 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. Elton John will take his fans on a musical and visual journey spanning his 50-year career of hits. 8 p.m. Tickets: $49.50-$224.50. 402-341-1500.

—chihealthcenteromaha.com

Postmodern Jukebox

Feb. 13 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. This concert will include music that ranges from the 1980s hard rock of Guns N’ Roses to hits like Justin Bieber’s “Sorry.” Songs are performed by a rotating cast of musicians and singers. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $39.50-$59.50. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Okilly Dokilly and Playboy Manbaby

Feb. 25 at Lookout Lounge, 320 S. 72nd St. The Ned Flanders-themed metalcore band Okilly Dokilly teams up with punk band Playboy Manbaby for an explosive performance. 8 p.m. Tickets: $12 in advance, $15 day of show. 402-391-2554.

—lookoutomaha.com

Kurt Vile and The Violators

Feb. 26 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Kurt Vile and his backing band, The Violators, will be performing songs from countless albums, including numbers from his brand new album, Bottle It In. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Miracle on Farnam

Through Jan. 1 in Midtown Crossing, 30th and Farnam streets. During this holiday season, visitors can stroll Farnam Street and browse window displays created by local artists and organizations, presented by The Afternoon. Times vary. Cost: free. 402-557-6006.

—midtowncrossing.com

THE CAPITOL DISTRICT ICE RINK

Through Jan. 21 at the Capitol District, 10th and Capitol Ave. This Holiday Lights Festival tradition is alive and well in a new location. The rink is available well after the lights turn off for the season, so folks can skate during those dull days of January. Times vary. Admission: $10, which benefits Food Bank for the Heartland and includes skate rental (if needed). 402-345-5401.

—holidaylightsfestival.org

Toast the Year 5k

Jan. 1 at Anytime Fitness, 20231 Manderson St. No. 105. Anytime Fitness will kick off the new year with a 5K, mimosas, snacks, and a commitment to a healthy 2019 at this indoor treadmill event. Participants will sign up for 30- or 60-minute time slots. Open to members and non-members. 8 a.m. Cost: $35. 402-939-7444.

—anytimefitness.com

Commitment Day 5k

Jan. 1 at Life Time Fitness, 17007 Elm St. This family-friendly event is a fun, healthy way to celebrate the new year. Ticket includes a T-shirt, race bib, medal, and brunch social after the run. 10 a.m. Cost: $25-$40, free for kids 12 and under. 402-334-3000.

—commitmentday.com

First Friday Old Market

Jan. 4 and Feb. 1 at the Old Market. Old Market art galleries will be open, and this event will feature live music, free Ollie the Trolley rides between venues, and lots of art (recurring the first Friday of each month). Cost: free

—firstfridayoldmarket.com

Benson First Friday

Jan. 4 and Feb. 1 in Benson (Maple St. and 59th to 63rd streets). Art galleries, bars, music venues, and cultural institutions of Benson collaborate on the first Friday of every month with a showcase of local arts and culture. Cost: free.

—bensonfirstfriday.com

Wintertainment!

Jan. 2-4 at Hummel Park Nature Center, 3033 Hummel Road. Winter fun comes to Hummel Day Camp for first through seventh graders. Participants can cook lunch over the fire, learn archery and wilderness skills, compete in the Snowbowl, and other fun winter games. Must pre-register online. 8:30 a.m. Cost: $25/session. 402-444-4760.

—parks.cityofomaha.org

Bee-Smart

Jan. 4 and Feb. 11 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Tony Sandoval of Bee Smart Education will teach classes all about bees. Each class covers basic identification, specific habitat information, and fun trivia about particular bees. Pre-registration required. 6 p.m. Cost: $20 members, $30 non-members. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Seniors Understanding Nature

Jan. 8 and Feb. 12 at Fontenelle Forest, 1111 Bellevue Blvd. N. The SUN (Seniors Understanding Nature) program occurs on the second Tuesday of every month, and includes refreshments, an indoor program, and an optional nature walk. 9:45 a.m. Cost: $10 per senior (62+), free for members. 402-731-3140.

—fontenelleforest.org

Lil’ Sprouts—Garden Exploration

Jan. 9-10 and Feb. 6-7 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Adults and children work together to learn about nature through story time, crafts, garden exploration, and more. January and February classes will focus on the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory. Registration required. Hours vary. Cost: $14. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

The Omaha Symphony Visits Storytime

Jan. 9 at Willa Cather Branch, 1905 S. 44th St. Children can celebrate music and act out the story of Cinderella through ballet and movement with an Omaha Symphony artist. This storytime will explore the literacy skills of singing, playing, talking, and reading. Seating is limited to 30 children. 10:30 a.m. Cost: free. 402-444-4851.

—omahalibrary.org

Miss Nebraska Latina 2019 Grand Finale

Jan. 11 at The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. As the largest state beauty contest for Latinas, this event provides a platform for aspiring models to propel their careers. 7 p.m. Tickets: $15-$25. 402-212-5763.

—missnebraskalatina.com

River City Hunting, Fishing, Boat & RV Expo

Jan. 18-20 at Mid-America Center, One Arena Way, Council Bluffs. View more than 100 exhibitors; attend seminars on topics such as ultimate fishing in Canada, mushroom hunting, fly fishing, and dog training; and try out the indoor BB gun and archery ranges, interactive games, and turkey call-in teepee. Times vary. Tickets: $9 adults, $3 kids ages 4-15, and free for ages 3 and under. 712-326-2295.

—rivercityexpo.com

WWE Live

Jan. 20 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. Wrestler A.J. Styles will face WWE champion Daniel Bryan in a championship match. The event will also feature Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, New Day, and other wrestlers. 5 p.m. Tickets: $20-$110. 402-593-2729.

—chihealthcenteromaha.com

2019 Midlands International Auto Show

Jan. 24-27 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. This show features the newest cars, trucks, and SUVs, including the automotive industry’s latest and greatest from around the world. 11 a.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. Sunday. Tickets: $9 ages 13+; $7 ages 7-12, seniors (65+), and military members with current ID; free for children under 7. 402-444-1263.

—omahaautoshow.com

Omaha Global Game Jam 2019

Jan. 25-27 at Mammel Hall, 6708 Pine St. In this world-wide event, participants build a video or board game in 48 hours alongside development teams in other nations. All skill levels welcome, with brainstorming and team building activities on Friday night. 18+ only. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-9:45 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free. 402-979-6894.

—globalgamejam.org

Mac and Cheese Binge

Jan. 26 at participating Midtown Crossing restaurants. Guests can celebrate one of food’s greatest marriages: mac and cheese. Participating restaurants will offer mac and cheese samplers, and beer/cocktail pairings are also available. Cost: $3 for pasta samples, drinks extra. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 402-351-5954.

—midtowncrossing.com

Cathedral Flower Festival

Jan. 26-27 at St. Cecelia’s Cathedral, 701 N. 40th St. Forty of Omaha’s finest floral designers join the Cathedral Flower Guild in this celebration of the coming spring season. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission: free. 402-551-2313.

—cathedralartsproject.org

Dinosaur Yoga for Families

Jan. 26 & Feb. 16 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Yoga is going prehistoric in these dinosaur-themed classes taught by Megan Roth among dinosaur sculptures. Classes encourage playful movement for all ages and abilities. Pre-registration required. One registration per family (up to four people, including at least one adult). 8-9 a.m. Admission: $15. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

13th Annual Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards

Jan. 27 at The Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Omaha celebrates some of the most talented artists and entertainers in the Omaha area at this annual event. With all-star talent and red carpet prestige, the OEAA offers a memorable evening that thanks the artists who keep Omaha culture alive. 6-9 p.m. Tickets: $30.

—oea-awards.org

Adult Trivia Night at Knolls Golf Course

Jan. 31 at Knolls Golf Course, 11630 Sahler St. Teams of four can test their knowledge in categories such as pop culture, movies and TV, and current events. This event will feature snacks, giveaways, and prizes. Must be 21+. Registration required. 7-9 p.m. Admission: $40 per team. 402-444-5440.

—parks.cityofomaha.org

Super Bowl Party

Feb. 2 at Montclair Community Center and Pool, 2304 S. 135th Ave. Participants can try out the obstacle course, jump in the bounce house, and make a healthy snack before the Super Bowl game on Sunday. Admission: free. Noon. 402-444-4956.

—parks.cityofomaha.org

Harlem Globetrotters

Feb. 2 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. Guests will witness ball-handling wizardry and basketball artistry, and one-of-a-kind family entertainment for fans of all ages. Globetrotter stars will stay after the game for an autograph, photograph, and high-five session for fans. 2 p.m. Tickets: $21-$111. 402-341-1500.

—chihealthcenteromaha.com

Nebraska sanctioned Snow Competition

Feb. 7-10 in Olde Town Elkhorn. This first-time event is the only sanctioned snow competiton in Nebraska. Multiple amateur and professional teams from across the country will carve and display 8-foot-tall snow sculptures. The event also includes a people’s choice award and an ice bar. 9 a.m. Admission: free. 402-216-7812.

—mainstreetstudios2610.com

Omaha Home & Garden Expo

Feb. 7-10 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. This four-day multi-event extravaganza will feature the latest innovations, products, and experts in the home and garden industry. Hours vary. Tickets: $9 adults, $4.50 children 5-12, free for children under 5. 402-346-8003.

—showofficeonline.com

KanPai! Con

Feb. 8-10 at Ramada Plaza, 3321 S. 72nd St. Kanpai! Con is an annual cultural appreciation convention that focuses on anime, manga, and Japanese video gaming. Come dressed as a favorite character and enjoy the family-friendly convention setting. Times vary. Admission: $30 weekend pass or $20 one-day pass. 402-393-3950.

—kanpaicon.com

I <3 Hummel

Feb. 9 at Hummel Park Nature Center, 3033 Hummel Road. Hummel Park will celebrate Valentine’s Day with crafts, a winter hike, and archery. 9:30 a.m-noon. Admission: free. 402-444-4760.

—parks.cityofomaha.org

Teen Poetry Workshop

Feb. 9 at Bess Johnson Elkhorn Branch, 2100 Reading Plz. Teens can join Nebraska Writers Collective’s Louder Than a Bomb coaches and visiting artists to learn slam poetry from the experts. These workshops will build to a friendly competition in December with original pieces performed for a live audience. Recommended for grades 8-12. 1:30 p.m. Admission: free. 402-289-4367.

—omahalibrary.org

Sacred Styles and Materials: The Cathedrals of French Colonial Tunisia

Feb. 10 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. The Omaha-Lincoln Society of the Archaeological Institute of America (AIA), in partnership with Art History at Creighton University, is pleased to present the annual McCormick Lecture in Art History. 2 p.m. Admission: free. 402-342-3300.

—joslyn.org

Valentine’s Day Dinner

Feb. 14 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Guests can enjoy a romantic dinner at Lauritzen Gardens. Tickets include a choice of five main courses, a complimentary glass of wine, and all service charges. Reservations required. 6 p.m. Admission: $55 per person. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Love at the Zoo

Feb. 13 and 14 at Henry Doorly Zoo. This lighthearted presentation about dating and mating in the animal kingdom includes a champagne welcome, dinner, two free drink tickets, dessert, and special animal encounters in the aquarium building. 6:30 p.m. Admission: $75 per person. 402-773-8401.

—omahazoo.com

Omaha Beer Week 2019

Feb. 15-24 at various locations. This annual event celebrates local businesses and Omaha’s long history of craft beer culture. Featuring more than 100 events at dozens of bars, breweries, and restaurants, there is something for everyone. Hours and costs vary. 402-670-0390.

—omahabeerweek.com

TEDxUNO 2019: Resilience

Feb. 16 at UNO Strauss Performing Arts Center, 6305 University Drive N. Video and live speakers will combine to spark discussion and connection around the theme of “resilience.” 2-6 p.m. Tickets: $15 UNO/UNMC faculty, staff, and students; $30 general admission. 402-554-4859.

—tedxuno.unomaha.edu

Hibernate & Create RETREAT

Feb. 16-17 at Hot Shops Art Center, 1301 Nicholas St. Guests can participate in this two-day event of fun and creativity, featuring optional classes, meals, and a dedicated space to create in any medium of their choosing. Registration required. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $240+. 402-342-6452.

—hibernateandcreate.com

Kids Rule! Fashion Show

Feb. 17 at Omaha Design Center, 1502 Cuming St. Kids Rule is a fun, creative, confidence-building fashion show for kids ages 5-12. Registration covers a child’s spot in the show, instruction in runway modeling from Develop Model Management, and a $50 voucher toward the child’s garment. 2 p.m. Registration: $80, Tickets: $40-$80. 402-819-8792.

—kidsruleomaha.com

13th Annual Extreme

Feb. 23 at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. Extreme is a beer event featuring over 300 brews, including rare, new release, and seasonal flavors. 21+. 2-7 p.m. Tickets: $38 advanced, $43 day of event for general admission; $60 advanced or $65 day of event for VIP. 402-345-1708.

—beercornerusa.com

Omaha Wedding Salon

Feb. 25 at Omaha Design Center, 1502 Cuming St. Brides can plan the big day the fashionable way. Glasses of bubbly will be on hand during this glamorous bridal-themed showcase. Every category on the wedding-planning to-do list will be covered, from the high-end runway show, to the vendor market showcasing hors d’oeuvres, tablescapes, and floral arrangements. 6 p.m. Tickets: $30-$45. 402-819-8792.

—omahaweddingsalon.com

Omaha Fashion Week

Feb. 25-March 2 at Omaha Design Center, 1502 Cuming St. The nation’s fifth largest fashion event supports more independent fashion designers than any other organization in the region. The spring 2019 season features Omaha Wedding Salon, Student Night, UNL Student Showcase, Methodist Survivor Show, Adorn Emerging Designer Showcase, and Gilded Featured Designer Showcase. 6 p.m. nightly. Tickets: $40-$85. 402-819-8792.

—omahafashionweek.com

Triumph of Agriculture Expo: Farm & Ranch Machinery Show

Feb. 27-28 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. This event will feature farm products and equipment, local businesses, antique farm tractors, and special craft exhibits. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday. Admission: free. 402-346-8003.

—showofficeonline.com

A Warrior of the People: The Story of Dr. Susan La Flesche

Feb. 28 at Countryside Community Church, 8787 Pacific St. Dr. Joe Starita, a professor at the University of Nebraska, shares the story of a historical doctor who fought enormous racial and gender barriers to become the nation’s first Native American doctor. 7-9 p.m. Tickets: $10. 402-391-0350.

—countrysideucc.org

From Seed to Cup

Feb. 28 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Visitors can learn about the process of coffee-making from the head roaster of A Hill of Beans and hear about different methods of brewing while visiting the garden’s coffee tree in the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory. Participants will receive a sample pack of coffee. 6 p.m. Admission: $15, $10 for members. 402-346-4002.—lauritzengardens.org

