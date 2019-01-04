This calendar was printed in the January/February 2019 edition of Omaha Magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.
Art & Museum Exhibits
Pattern and Purpose: American Quilts from the Shelburne Museum
Through Jan. 6 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. Quilting is an art form that bridges the gap between domestic life and public display. This exhibit showcases 35 quilts that range from complex geometric designs to delicate patterns inspired by nature. Tickets: $10 ($5 on Thursdays, 4-8 p.m.), $5 college students, free for members and ages 17 and younger. 402-342-3300.
Thomas D. Mangelsen: A Life in the Wild
Through Jan. 6 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. Durham Museum hosts the world premiere of 40 of this acclaimed nature photographer’s works. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children (3-12), free for children under 3 and members. 402-444-5071.
Holiday Poinsettia Show
Through Jan. 6 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. This annual exhibition displays thousands of plants surrounded by model trains and miniature Omaha-area landmarks. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children ages 6-12, free for children under 6 and members. 402-346-4002.
Holiday Cultural Trees Exhibit
Through Jan. 6 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. This holiday fixture showcases how cultures around the world celebrate the Christmas season. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children ages 3-12, free for children under 3 and members. 402-444-5071.
Bart Vargas: AMALGAMATIONS
Through Jan. 25 at Fred Simon Gallery, 1004 Farnam St. Inspired by pop culture, Vargas’ works stand out as playful and entertaining ceramic figures. Admission: free. 402-595-2122.
Local African-Americans Who Served Their Country
Through Jan. 26 at Great Plains Black History Museum, 2221 N. 24th St. This exhibit features local individuals who have served in the military, including the Tuskegee Airmen who called Nebraska home. Admission: free. 402-932-7077.
Testigo/Witness
Through Jan. 26 at El Museo Latino, 4701 S. 25th St. Contemporary interdisciplinary photography is on display at this exhibition, which incorporates both words and images. Admission: $5 adults, $4 college students, $3.50 seniors (55+) and students K-12, free for members and children under 5. 402-731-1137.
Fighting for the Good Life: Nebraskan Memories of World War I
Through Jan. 27 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. Using objects obtained from a community crowdsourcing campaign, this exhibition focuses on a variety of Omaha communities that contributed to World War I. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children ages 3-12, free for children under 3 and members. 402-444-5071.
QLI
Through January at HotShops, 1301 Nicholas St. This exhibition features artwork by QLI residents who were mentored by artists Paula Wallace and Dar Vande Voort. Admission: free. 402-342-6452.
I let them in. Conditional Hospitality and The Stranger
Through Feb. 23 at Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, 724 S. 12th St. Amidst the current “migrant crisis,” these artworks interrogate who is afforded the right to speak or the ability to be understood (considering dominant representational narratives and the political, socio-psychological, and technological systems that shape our understandings of self and the communal). Admission: free. 402-341-7130.
Mary Zicafoose: Alchemy of Color and Cloth
Through April 6 at Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th St. This exhibit showcases Mary Zicafoose’s woven tapestries and collographic monoprints, largely curated from two of her recent bodies of work: Fault Lines and Mountain for the Buddha. Admission: free. 402-559-5600.
Super Sports: Building Strength, Sportsmanship, and Smarts
Through April 14 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. Children can test their skills by throwing footballs and baseballs; take aim on the mini soccer, hockey, and basketball courts; attempt a CrossFit course; or bump, set, and spike on multi-level volleyball nets. Admission: $13 children and adults, $12 seniors (60+), free for children under 2 and members. 402-342-6164.
Salute to Black Men and Women
Jan. 4-March 2 at Great Plains Black History Museum, 2221 N. 24th St. This exhibit features pencil drawings by Artist Terry Diel in this tribute to historic women and distinguished men, including Maya Angelou, Rosa Parks, Malcolm X, and many more. Admission: free. 402-932-7077.
Martha Horvay
Jan. 4-Feb. 22 at Modern Arts Midtown, 3615 Dodge St. This exhibit features new work by artist Martha Horvay, as well as pieces from the Modern Arts Midtown Collection. Admission: free. 402-502-8737.
Albert Rhea: Nebraska Habitat
Jan. 4-Feb. 11 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. This collection of macrophotography takes viewers into a smaller universe of vibrant colors, exquisite details, and extraordinary patterns found in nature. Admission: $10 adults, $5 (6-12), free for children under 6 and members. 402-346-4002.
Faces of Israel
Jan. 11-March 29 at Criss Gallery, 6401 University Drive N. This exhibit features the intimate portraiture artwork of artist Ophir Palmon. Admission: free. 402-554-3122.
Before the Holocaust: Memories of a Jewish Childhood in Poland
Jan. 11-Feb. 15 at UNO Art Gallery, 6505 University Drive S. Works by Mayer Kirshenblatt and Barbara Kirshenblatt-Gimblett are on display at the UNO Art Gallery. Admission: free. 402-554-2796.
Dinosaur UpROAR
Jan. 17-May 12 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. This exhibit features 20 life-sized dinosaur installations positioned throughout the garden, where massive creations by Guy Darrough will appear right at home nestled among jungle-like landscapes and plant fossils. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children ages 6-12, free for children under 6 and members. 402-346-4002.
Nebraska Sixty Five Plus
Jan. 20-March 25 at Gallery 1516, 1516 Leavenworth St. Over 65 pieces of artwork by Nebraskan artists aged 65 and over are on display at this exhibit. Admission: free. 402-305-1510.
Santiago Cal
Jan. 25-March 2 at the Union for Contemporary Art, 2423 N. 24th St. This exhibit features works by sculpture artist Santiago Cal. Born in Belize, Cal has had exhibitions in Barcelona, Taipei, Havana, Auckland, and New York, as well as other cities. Admission: free. 402-933-3161.
Drawing from Life
February (date TBA) at HotShops, 1301 Nicholas St. Selected pieces amassed from 2018’s Drawing from Life studio sessions. Admission: free. 402-342-6452.
Effects of PTSD
Feb. 1-March 30 at Fred Simon Gallery, 1004 Farnam St. This exhibit features works by artist Elizabeth Boutin that explore the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder. Admission: free. 402-595-2122.
Jeremy Caniglia: Into Purer Light
Feb. 1-March 8 at Lied Art Gallery, 2500 California Plaza. Figurative paintings and illustrations by artist Jeremy Caniglia will emphasize the human condition through imaginative realism, portraiture, and concept art. Admission: free. 402-280-2509.
30 Americans
Feb. 2-May 5 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. Over 60 works by contemporary African-American artists focus on important issues of racial, gender, and sexual identity; ongoing narratives of racial inequality in the United States; poverty; racial stereotyping; and the power of protest. Admission: $10 adults, $5 college students, free for members and ages 17 or younger. 402-342-3300.
Banana SPLIT
Feb. 22-24 at Split Gallery, 2561 Leavenworth St. One of Omaha’s newest galleries invites guests to view this erotic art show. Admission: free. 402-415-7095.
