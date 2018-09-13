Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Pick of the Week— Friday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Sept. 16: Celebrate freedom and independence this weekend at Fiestas Patrias Omaha along historic South 24th Street. The three-day national holiday celebrates the end of the Mexican War of Independence, an armed conflict and the culmination of a political and social process which ended the rule of Spain in 1821 in the territory of New Spain. Forget what you’ve heard about Cinco de Mayo. September 16 is the real Mexican Independence Day. Learn more about the event and the holiday here.

Thursday, Sept. 13: Co-op Workshops In a learning mood today? Get down to The Union for Contemporary Art and catch a workshop. For $20 or less, you can learn the basics of a variety of skilled crafts. If you like learning on the regular, become a member and you can save money on several of the classes. On the agenda for this weekend is mending basics, tintype photography, or digital photography. If those aren’t up your alley, take a look at their upcoming schedule here.

Friday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Sept. 16: Omaha Vintage Market Days is bringing you Simply Vintage, a three-day upscale event for connoisseurs of all things retro. Shop around in the charming atmosphere at the Chance Ridge Event Center, where you’ll find “original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, indoor/outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings, and more.” Get more details here.

Dying to check out that hip, new restaurant everyone is talking about? Maybe there’s an old-school joint you’ve been meaning to get to but the timing is never right. Well, the next 10 days are for you. Omaha Restaurant Week gives you the excuse you’ve been looking for to venture outside your food comfort zones. With 50 restaurants to choose from, you will have more than enough options to get you started. Prix fixe (price fix) menus range from $20-50 and will offer apps, entrees, and desserts. A portion of Omaha Restaurant Week proceeds will go to Food Bank for the Heartland, just in case you need an extra incentive. Find out more here.

Saturday, Sept. 15 to Sunday, Sept. 16: Check out the weekend-long live art celebration that is the Chalk Art Festival in Midtown Crossing. Local and regional artists and professional madonnaris will transform patches of the pavement in Midtown Crossing into pastel chalk masterpieces. This outdoor event will feature live music both days. Stick around Sunday for the Salute to the USS Omaha Concert, starting at 7:30 in Turner Park. Take a sneak peek here.