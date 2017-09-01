Who doesn’t love tater tots? Mix them with eggs and pop them on a hot waffle iron for a fast, yummy, and filling breakfast. A delicious way to start off a busy work or school day.



Heat the waffle iron on high. Thaw the tater tots by microwaving them for 2-3 minutes, then set them aside.

Whisk together the eggs, milk, mayo, salt, and pepper. Add this mixture to the tater tots and stir until tater tots are coated.

Coat the heated waffle iron with cooking spray or oil.

Place onion and bell peppers on the bottom (if using), then spoon half of the tater tot mixture on top of the onions and peppers. Spread out the mixture slightly and close the iron as far as possible. (It won’t shut all the way.)Place stacked waffles in 8″ pie tin.

Cook for 5 minutes. Steam will arise from the waffle iron.

The dish is done when the top of the “waffle” is golden brown. Serve with the suggested toppings, or invent your own.