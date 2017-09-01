Who doesn’t love tater tots? Mix them with eggs and pop them on a hot waffle iron for a fast, yummy, and filling breakfast. A delicious way to start off a busy work or school day.
Ingredients
- 3 cups tater-tot style potatoes, frozen
- 4 eggs
- 1/8 cup milk
- 1 tablespoon mayonaise
- 3/4 teapoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 cup bell pepper, diced (optional, combination of red and green recommended)
- 1/4 cup onion, diced (optional)
- Toppings (optional): 1/2 cup shredded cheese, 2 slices bacon (crumbled), 2 tablespoons salsa
Preparation
- Heat the waffle iron on high. Thaw the tater tots by microwaving them for 2-3 minutes, then set them aside.
- Whisk together the eggs, milk, mayo, salt, and pepper. Add this mixture to the tater tots and stir until tater tots are coated.
- Coat the heated waffle iron with cooking spray or oil.
- Place onion and bell peppers on the bottom (if using), then spoon half of the tater tot mixture on top of the onions and peppers. Spread out the mixture slightly and close the iron as far as possible. (It won’t shut all the way.)Place stacked waffles in 8″ pie tin.
- Cook for 5 minutes. Steam will arise from the waffle iron.
- The dish is done when the top of the “waffle” is golden brown. Serve with the suggested toppings, or invent your own.
- The waffles will reheat well in the microwave if there are any leftovers.
This article was printed in the Fall 2017 edition of Family Guide.