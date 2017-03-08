TOP SPOT OF THE WEEK: The final days of the Pizza Shoppe (6056 Maple St.) are nearing. Omaha’s cult-favorite pizza and music venue will close its doors for the final time Saturday, March 11. After 22 years of serving up endless pizzas and delicious “Pink Stuff” at the Benson location, owner Amy Ryan has decided to pursue other business ventures. Don’t cry for too long, though. A new pizza place, Virtuoso, will take over in the same location in April.

Interested in a weekday trip to Lincoln? Fans of Hippie Sabotage describe the two brothers’ music as a hip-hop/EDM cocktail. Hippie Sabotage, which has performed with Ellie Goulding and Tove Lo, is currently on a U.S. tour with numerous sold-out shows under their belt. Experience Hippie Sabotage TONIGHT at Lincoln’s Bourbon Theatre, 1415 O St.

The 12th annual Omaha Film Festival is taking place this week at Marcus Theaters in Village Pointe. While there are many great films to see, our pick is Different Flowers, described by the festival as a “dramedy.” This independent film is about two sisters with a rocky relationship who go on the adventure of a lifetime. For more info on listings and showtimes: omahafilmfestival.com

St. Paddy’s Day festivities will kick off this Saturday at the Omaha St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade will take place in Downtown Omaha, starting 10 a.m. at 15th and Harney streets. Participants include the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Heartland Pride, Mayor Jean Stothert, and more. Plenty of food, drinks, and candy will be available. After the party, the after-party continues at The Old Mattress Factory, 501 N. 13th St.

Interested in the makings of magazines? This event is the right one for you. Omaha Zine Fest is a unique festival where you can explore various handcrafted “zines” made by creators who share the love of magazines. This year, Omaha Magazine staffers are creating their own zine. Come check out the fun this Saturday at the Union for Contemporary Arts, 2423 N. 24th St.

