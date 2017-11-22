Allure Health & Med Spa owners Hilary Muhle and Leanne Bata will say that aging is inevitable. But they also say that through holistic health care, women of any age, and in any stage of life, can be happy and healthy.

“We are a locally owned clinic and med spa that provides an individualized, holistic approach to health. Our bioidentical hormone replacement therapy fulfills the need for proven, safe, effective management for an area of health care— perimenopause and menopause—that continues to be taboo even in the progressive society we’re living in,” Muhle says. “And even beyond those labels, as hormone decline can start very early in life, as early as our 20s and 30s.”

Allure, which also offers a variety of medical aesthetic treatments, laser treatments and even semi-permanent makeup services, was voted Best Female Hormone Replacement and Med Spa in 2018’s Best of Omaha. The accomplishment is especially impressive considering that Muhle and Bata have been in business a little over a year.

“My purpose is to serve others. I genuinely care about doing anything I can to help others and I believe our patients know that,” Bata says.

“I want Allure to be known for the honest, responsible practice of holistic medicine, and for advocacy of health at the highest standard regardless of what is conventional or mainstream,” Muhle says.

Bata and Muhle are experienced practitioners who originally met as co-workers. Muhle’s background includes a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Nebraska Medical Center along with bachelor’s degrees in nursing and psychology. She’s also a nationally board certified women’s health nurse practitioner, an advanced practice registered nurse, and is working towards a fellowship in holistic endocrinology and hormone management.

After receiving her bachelor’s degree, Bata began her career in medicine at a renowned hormone replacement clinic, where she rose through the ranks before returning to school to earn a master’s degree in health care administration.

The women’s personal philosophies are reflected in Allure’s guiding values of compassion, excellence, and integrity. Bata and Muhle say treating patients and staff with empathy, kindness, and sincerity creates an environment in which they feel “safe, comfortable, and well cared-for.”

“We are so proud to be ‘mom bosses.’” Muhle says. “We cultivated an idea that was fed by motivation to do more and be the best. We’re admittedly strong-willed, but we’re also fiercely passionate about what we do and what Allure means to us, our families, and our patients. We’re growing our families while we grow our business and some may say that pressure to succeed is a motivator, but in our minds, it has never been ‘if,’ but ‘when.’”

“At the end of the day, I want to be known for my desire to make those around me better,” Bata says. “That means holding myself to a higher standard and striving to make myself better: A better wife, mother, friend, business partner, owner, and manager.”

“I want to be known for my integrity as a Christian businesswoman, practitioner, wife, mother, and friend,” Muhle says.

13939 Gold Circle, Suite 100

Omaha, NE 68144

402.881.3638

allurehealthmed.com

This sponsored content appeared in the Winter 2018 issue of B2B.