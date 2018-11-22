Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Pick of the Week—Saturday, Nov. 24: Ditch the madness of Black Friday and head to your favorite local shops for Small Business Saturday instead. Here is a list of a few of our favorites.

—Hardy Coffee is partnering with Dundee Book Club and Nebraska Writer’s Collective for a little coffee talk at their Hardy Coffee Co. north location in the Highlander. They will also have some free copies of Jason Reynold’s new young adult novel Ghost while they last.

—Absolutely Her is having their 7th Annual Small Business Sparkle Saturday, offering prizes, drawings, and refreshments all day. And of course, sales.

—Get your HOWLiday Photos done at The Green Spot while you shop for your real favorites (aka your pets). There may even be some discounts going on if you’ve been good to animals this year.

—Now this is the way to shop. Spirit World is hosting a “Try and Buy” shopping event for this Small Business Saturday. Try samples of wine, beer, and spirits and buy bottles at a discount. This is only happening from 1-4 p.m., though, so don’t miss it.

—Looking for some unique holiday clothing and accessories? Whether you want to look nice for family dinner or just lounge around on game days, Onyx Street Boutique has got you covered.

— Lastly, be sure to check out the sweet little boutique Hearts & Fire in Rockbrook Village. The village will have cocoa, cookies, Santa and his sleigh for the kiddies, and this brand-new boutique will have champagne for you as you get away and get some shopping done.

You know your favorite neighborhood shops will also want to see you, so be sure to check them out as well.

Thursday, Nov. 22: Oh, you know what time it is. The Thanksgiving Lighting Ceremony kicks off the Holiday Lights Festival tonight. Listen to a special performance by Musical Kids before the countdown to the start of the 2018 holiday lighting display. Keep the music going by heading to the free Making Spirits Bright Holiday Concert at the Holland Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Or you can skip the chaos and enjoy one of the lighting ceremonies taking place in both North and South Omaha. Get all the details you’ll need here.

Friday, Nov. 23: Did the Black Friday madness wear you out? Let the smooth sounds of Timeless bring you back to life. They’re performing Friday night at Love’s Jazz and Art Center. This special evening will be hosted by Michelle Troxclair of Mind & Soul 101.3FM (check out our story she was featured in here), and will include a performance by local fave Dani Cleveland. Be sure to get your tickets here asap. This show sold out last year!

Saturday, Nov. 24: The Millard South Craft Fair is “the area’s only Craft Fair dedicated to 100% handmade and crafted items,” and features everything from jewelry to pet treats. Not only are you buying small and local, but all of the proceeds will benefit the Millard South athletic and activity programs. There will be over 120 vendors at this incredible event, so get your Christmas shopping done early and actually enjoy the rest of this holiday season. Click here for more details.

Sunday, Nov. 25: Didn’t get to enjoy a good friendsgiving celebration yet? Well don’t worry. The folks at Inclusive Communities are bringing you the best one ever. Be sure to hit up Friendsgiving 2018 at Slowdown this Sunday. Why, you ask? Because this year hometown-woman-made-it-big-time comedian Amber Ruffin will be there! The Late Night with Seth Myers writer and Drunk History superstar (in my humble opinion) will be the honored guest at this event. Be sure to get your tickets here now. What’s that you say? Why yes, we did do a story on her as well. You can read that one here.