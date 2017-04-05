PICK OF THE WEEK: Come join UNO’s Writer’s Workshop and English Department for their annual 700 Words Prose Slam April 6 at the Apollon Art Space (1801 Vinton St.). This event is free to the public. Participants pay a $5 entry fee and prepare two original pieces (fiction or nonfiction), with a 700 word limit for each piece. Sign-up starts at 7 p.m. and performances are 7:30-9 p.m. Small cash prize will be awarded to the top four finalists. Cash bar is available. Park for free next door at Supermercado Nuestra Familia (1826 Vinston St.) or on the street. For more information, go to the Facebook event page here.

Thursday, April 6, Sunday, April 9: It’s looking and sounding pretty this week at the Orpheum Theater (409 S. 16th St.), as Beautiful: The Carole King Musical makes its Omaha debut. The Broadway show tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband, Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music; she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. For ticket information and pricing, go here.

Friday, April 7: The Massive Event Series returns Friday night for another wild EDM party at the Waiting Room (6212 Maple St.) Expect plenty of thumping bass, amazing lighting, and extra CO2 at the Grand Theft Army World Tour show, headlined by New York solo artist Party Thieves and the chart-topping Mayhem. Those EDM heavyweights will be supported by Guhmi and SharkWeek. The show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 on the day of show. For more information, go here.

Sunday, April 9: Justice For Our Neighbors-Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment advocate, support, and provide community services for Omaha’s immigrants and refugees. Both organizations face possible tough times ahead, with major budget cuts looming. With that in mind, several Omaha musicians and other activists decided to organize a benefit to support these organizations. The Benefit for Immigration & Arts Advocacy begins at 6 p.m. Sunday at Slowdown (729 N. 14th St.). Country cover band Dolores Diaz and The Standby Club, formed by Corrina Figueroa and Conor Oberst, Omaha standout Icky Blossoms, and punk soul powerhouse High Up will join speakers Emiliano Lerda of Justice For Our Neighbors and Marian Fey of The Nebraska Cultural Endowment for an evening to benefit immigration and arts advocacy. An amazing silent auction featuring generous donations from Omaha nonprofits and businees will run throughout the night. All proceeds from ticket sales and auction will be equally to Justice For Our Neighbors and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Dante’s pizza will be offering $10 pies. Admission is $15 for this all-ages show. For more information, click here.

Through April: You don’t have to find yourself helping an aging parent to relate to the touching exhibit Virginia Beahan, now on display through May 7 at the Joslyn Art Museum (2200 Dodge St.). In late 2002, Beahan and her husband moved her ailing 88-year-old mother into their home. Turning to her camera to help navigate this challenging situation, Beahan’s photographs of her family are a compassionate document of an alternately joyous, demanding, and painful story. For admission prices and more information, go here.

