﻿Pick of the Week—Saturday, Jan. 12: Mind and Soul 101.3 FM is celebrating their second year on the air this Saturday. Mind & Soul is a community-powered radio station right here in Omaha. If you’re a fan of theirs, be sure to get out and show your support at Mind and Soul’s 2 Year Anniversary Celebration. Never heard of them? This is your chance to learn more and to meet the faces behind the voices. If you absolutely can’t make it, be sure to watch the Omaha Magazine Facebook Live video from on-air talent (and occasional contributing Omaha Magazine writer) Mark McGaugh, aka Buddi3 da Gawd. For more information about the event, click here. Learn more about Mind and Soul here.

﻿Friday, Jan. 11: Feeling moved to make a difference? Help the children of Flint, Michigan, by attending Flint Fest at The Waiting Room Lounge. For a mere $7 ($10 day of show), you’ll get to see Cult Play, J. Crum, On 2 Galaxies, Jocko, and Motel Martyr. Between all that music and the “helper’s high” you’ll get for doing good should make for a great end to the week. Find out more here.

Friday, Jan. 11: Jump the Tiger will have O’Leaver’s patrons jumping out of their seats this Friday. Of course they’ll have a little help from other local acts, Ocean Black and FLUX AMUCK. This is only their second show with a new lead singer, so be sure to check them out. Jump on over here for more info. (I’m sorry, I couldn’t help myself.)

Saturday, Jan. 12: Unfamiliar with Evandale’s music? Get to Forte Music Hall and Bar for the Evandale CD Release Party and find out what all the fuss is about. The members of Evandale haven’t been together long, but they were already nominated for an OEAA this year. Plus, there are so many bands playing this show, it would be crazy to miss it. Punch it here for more information.

Sunday, Jan. 13: Ever found yourself enjoying “The Thistle and Shamrock” on NPR on a Sunday afternoon? Yes? Then you should head to the Irish Music Sessions at Brazen Head Pub (also on Sundays). Occurring every second Sunday of the month (except March), these sessions are hosted by Irish music legend Peter Brennan, though all are welcome to join in. But if you don’t have a musical bone in your body, you can still go listen, grab a drink and some dinner, and enjoy the show. Call ahead, though. These Irish bards can draw a crowd, so be sure to make a reservation. Learn more here.