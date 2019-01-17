Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Thursday, Jan. 17: Allen Strickland Williams will perform at Infusion Brewing Company tonight! And you can see him for only $10 (if you hurry!). You may have seen him on Conan O’ Brien or Tosh.0. and he can currently be seen in Cooking On High on Netflix and Corporate on Comedy Central. Allen will film his Comedy Central special in early 2019. So if you like laughing (and who doesn’t?), then you don’t want to miss this show! Buy your tickets here asap.

Friday, Jan. 18 to Sunday, Jan. 20: Hop in the truck, or Subaru Outback, and head to the Pheasants Forever: River City Hunting, Fishing, Boat and RV Expo, happening all weekend at the Mid-America Center. They’ll have more than 100 exhibitors on hand showing off their latest products. Attend a seminar on anything from bear hunting to dog training. Or just get a little advice on your next family trip from one of the outfitters or lodge owners. And bring the kids so they can test their archery skills and learn how to call turkeys. Get all the details here.

Friday, Jan. 18: Feel good dancing, feel good drinking, feel good doing good—catch Twista Unplugged at The Waiting Room this Friday and all of this can happen for you. Twista will be performing backed by a live band. Enjoli will also take the stage. Houston Alexander will be hosting, as this show is a fundraiser for the Houston Alexander Foundation (I know, he’s everywhere right now!) to support the Culture Shock Tour. You’ll also be treated to music by DJ Shor-T and DJ Mista Soull. Get your tickets here now.

Saturday, Jan. 19: Fashion, turn to the left; fashion, turn to the right—and now you’re dancing! Which is what you can do at the upcoming Dance Party + Fashion Show with Anastasia at Scout: Dry Goods & Trade. See the latest ’90s minimalist styles from Anastasia, have some drinks (did you know Scout now has a liquor license?), and do some voguing, courtesy of the sweet tunes DJ Crabrangucci will be busting out. Learn more here.

Sunday, Jan. 20+: What’s more relaxing than yoga? Maybe petting a purring kitty? Well, now you can do both every other Sunday when you attend Yoga and Cats at the old Wag location on 24th and Harney. Don’t forget your yoga mat, or you’ll be rolling around in cat hair! Just kidding, you’ll be doing that regardless. Best of all, all proceeds go towards the Felius Cat Café and Omaha Wags to Riches non-profits. Sign up here now, and remember this event is ongoing, so if you can’t make it this round just set yourself a reminder. Everyone needs a little relaxation.

Sunday, Jan. 20: Debating what you want for Sunday dinner? Let us help you out. Head to the first Pad Thai Fest! at Thai Esarn, where you can get a pad thai dinner for the special price of just $8. This is the Thai American Society’s first event, and all proceeds benefit the organization. You can watch traditional dances at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., but we recommend buying a ticket beforehand if you want to be sure to catch the show. Find out all the details here.