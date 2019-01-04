Miracle on Farnam

Through Jan. 1 in Midtown Crossing, 30th and Farnam streets. During this holiday season, visitors can stroll Farnam Street and browse window displays created by local artists and organizations, presented by The Afternoon. Times vary. Cost: free. 402-557-6006.

THE CAPITOL DISTRICT ICE RINK

Through Jan. 21 at the Capitol District, 10th and Capitol Ave. This Holiday Lights Festival tradition is alive and well in a new location. The rink is available well after the lights turn off for the season, so folks can skate during those dull days of January. Times vary. Admission: $10, which benefits Food Bank for the Heartland and includes skate rental (if needed). 402-345-5401.

Toast the Year 5k

Jan. 1 at Anytime Fitness, 20231 Manderson St. No. 105. Anytime Fitness will kick off the new year with a 5K, mimosas, snacks, and a commitment to a healthy 2019 at this indoor treadmill event. Participants will sign up for 30- or 60-minute time slots. Open to members and non-members. 8 a.m. Cost: $35. 402-939-7444.

Commitment Day 5k

Jan. 1 at Life Time Fitness, 17007 Elm St. This family-friendly event is a fun, healthy way to celebrate the new year. Ticket includes a T-shirt, race bib, medal, and brunch social after the run. 10 a.m. Cost: $25-$40, free for kids 12 and under. 402-334-3000.

First Friday Old Market

Jan. 4 and Feb. 1 at the Old Market. Old Market art galleries will be open, and this event will feature live music, free Ollie the Trolley rides between venues, and lots of art (recurring the first Friday of each month). Cost: free

Benson First Friday

Jan. 4 and Feb. 1 in Benson (Maple St. and 59th to 63rd streets). Art galleries, bars, music venues, and cultural institutions of Benson collaborate on the first Friday of every month with a showcase of local arts and culture. Cost: free.

Wintertainment!

Jan. 2-4 at Hummel Park Nature Center, 3033 Hummel Road. Winter fun comes to Hummel Day Camp for first through seventh graders. Participants can cook lunch over the fire, learn archery and wilderness skills, compete in the Snowbowl, and other fun winter games. Must pre-register online. 8:30 a.m. Cost: $25/session. 402-444-4760.

Bee-Smart

Jan. 4 and Feb. 11 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Tony Sandoval of Bee Smart Education will teach classes all about bees. Each class covers basic identification, specific habitat information, and fun trivia about particular bees. Pre-registration required. 6 p.m. Cost: $20 members, $30 non-members. 402-346-4002.

Seniors Understanding Nature

Jan. 8 and Feb. 12 at Fontenelle Forest, 1111 Bellevue Blvd. N. The SUN (Seniors Understanding Nature) program occurs on the second Tuesday of every month, and includes refreshments, an indoor program, and an optional nature walk. 9:45 a.m. Cost: $10 per senior (62+), free for members. 402-731-3140.

Lil’ Sprouts—Garden Exploration

Jan. 9-10 and Feb. 6-7 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Adults and children work together to learn about nature through story time, crafts, garden exploration, and more. January and February classes will focus on the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory. Registration required. Hours vary. Cost: $14. 402-346-4002.

The Omaha Symphony Visits Storytime

Jan. 9 at Willa Cather Branch, 1905 S. 44th St. Children can celebrate music and act out the story of Cinderella through ballet and movement with an Omaha Symphony artist. This storytime will explore the literacy skills of singing, playing, talking, and reading. Seating is limited to 30 children. 10:30 a.m. Cost: free. 402-444-4851.

Miss Nebraska Latina 2019 Grand Finale

Jan. 11 at The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. As the largest state beauty contest for Latinas, this event provides a platform for aspiring models to propel their careers. 7 p.m. Tickets: $15-$25. 402-212-5763.

River City Hunting, Fishing, Boat & RV Expo

Jan. 18-20 at Mid-America Center, One Arena Way, Council Bluffs. View more than 100 exhibitors; attend seminars on topics such as ultimate fishing in Canada, mushroom hunting, fly fishing, and dog training; and try out the indoor BB gun and archery ranges, interactive games, and turkey call-in teepee. Times vary. Tickets: $9 adults, $3 kids ages 4-15, and free for ages 3 and under. 712-326-2295.

WWE Live

Jan. 20 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. Wrestler A.J. Styles will face WWE champion Daniel Bryan in a championship match. The event will also feature Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, New Day, and other wrestlers. 5 p.m. Tickets: $20-$110. 402-593-2729.

2019 Midlands International Auto Show

Jan. 24-27 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. This show features the newest cars, trucks, and SUVs, including the automotive industry’s latest and greatest from around the world. 11 a.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. Sunday. Tickets: $9 ages 13+; $7 ages 7-12, seniors (65+), and military members with current ID; free for children under 7. 402-444-1263.

Omaha Global Game Jam 2019

Jan. 25-27 at Mammel Hall, 6708 Pine St. In this world-wide event, participants build a video or board game in 48 hours alongside development teams in other nations. All skill levels welcome, with brainstorming and team building activities on Friday night. 18+ only. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-9:45 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free. 402-979-6894.

Mac and Cheese Binge

Jan. 26 at participating Midtown Crossing restaurants. Guests can celebrate one of food’s greatest marriages: mac and cheese. Participating restaurants will offer mac and cheese samplers, and beer/cocktail pairings are also available. Cost: $3 for pasta samples, drinks extra. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 402-351-5954.

Cathedral Flower Festival

Jan. 26-27 at St. Cecelia’s Cathedral, 701 N. 40th St. Forty of Omaha’s finest floral designers join the Cathedral Flower Guild in this celebration of the coming spring season. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission: free. 402-551-2313.

Dinosaur Yoga for Families

Jan. 26 & Feb. 16 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Yoga is going prehistoric in these dinosaur-themed classes taught by Megan Roth among dinosaur sculptures. Classes encourage playful movement for all ages and abilities. Pre-registration required. One registration per family (up to four people, including at least one adult). 8-9 a.m. Admission: $15. 402-346-4002.

13th Annual Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards

Jan. 27 at The Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Omaha celebrates some of the most talented artists and entertainers in the Omaha area at this annual event. With all-star talent and red carpet prestige, the OEAA offers a memorable evening that thanks the artists who keep Omaha culture alive. 6-9 p.m. Tickets: $30.

Adult Trivia Night at Knolls Golf Course

Jan. 31 at Knolls Golf Course, 11630 Sahler St. Teams of four can test their knowledge in categories such as pop culture, movies and TV, and current events. This event will feature snacks, giveaways, and prizes. Must be 21+. Registration required. 7-9 p.m. Admission: $40 per team. 402-444-5440.

Super Bowl Party

Feb. 2 at Montclair Community Center and Pool, 2304 S. 135th Ave. Participants can try out the obstacle course, jump in the bounce house, and make a healthy snack before the Super Bowl game on Sunday. Admission: free. Noon. 402-444-4956.

Harlem Globetrotters

Feb. 2 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. Guests will witness ball-handling wizardry and basketball artistry, and one-of-a-kind family entertainment for fans of all ages. Globetrotter stars will stay after the game for an autograph, photograph, and high-five session for fans. 2 p.m. Tickets: $21-$111. 402-341-1500.

Nebraska sanctioned Snow Competition

Feb. 7-10 in Olde Town Elkhorn. This first-time event is the only sanctioned snow competiton in Nebraska. Multiple amateur and professional teams from across the country will carve and display 8-foot-tall snow sculptures. The event also includes a people’s choice award and an ice bar. 9 a.m. Admission: free. 402-216-7812.

Omaha Home & Garden Expo

Feb. 7-10 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. This four-day multi-event extravaganza will feature the latest innovations, products, and experts in the home and garden industry. Hours vary. Tickets: $9 adults, $4.50 children 5-12, free for children under 5. 402-346-8003.

KanPai! Con

Feb. 8-10 at Ramada Plaza, 3321 S. 72nd St. Kanpai! Con is an annual cultural appreciation convention that focuses on anime, manga, and Japanese video gaming. Come dressed as a favorite character and enjoy the family-friendly convention setting. Times vary. Admission: $30 weekend pass or $20 one-day pass. 402-393-3950.

I <3 Hummel

Feb. 9 at Hummel Park Nature Center, 3033 Hummel Road. Hummel Park will celebrate Valentine’s Day with crafts, a winter hike, and archery. 9:30 a.m-noon. Admission: free. 402-444-4760.

Teen Poetry Workshop

Feb. 9 at Bess Johnson Elkhorn Branch, 2100 Reading Plz. Teens can join Nebraska Writers Collective’s Louder Than a Bomb coaches and visiting artists to learn slam poetry from the experts. These workshops will build to a friendly competition in December with original pieces performed for a live audience. Recommended for grades 8-12. 1:30 p.m. Admission: free. 402-289-4367.

Sacred Styles and Materials: The Cathedrals of French Colonial Tunisia

Feb. 10 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. The Omaha-Lincoln Society of the Archaeological Institute of America (AIA), in partnership with Art History at Creighton University, is pleased to present the annual McCormick Lecture in Art History. 2 p.m. Admission: free. 402-342-3300.

Valentine’s Day Dinner

Feb. 14 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Guests can enjoy a romantic dinner at Lauritzen Gardens. Tickets include a choice of five main courses, a complimentary glass of wine, and all service charges. Reservations required. 6 p.m. Admission: $55 per person. 402-346-4002.

Love at the Zoo

Feb. 13 and 14 at Henry Doorly Zoo. This lighthearted presentation about dating and mating in the animal kingdom includes a champagne welcome, dinner, two free drink tickets, dessert, and special animal encounters in the aquarium building. 6:30 p.m. Admission: $75 per person. 402-773-8401.

Omaha Beer Week 2019

Feb. 15-24 at various locations. This annual event celebrates local businesses and Omaha’s long history of craft beer culture. Featuring more than 100 events at dozens of bars, breweries, and restaurants, there is something for everyone. Hours and costs vary. 402-670-0390.

TEDxUNO 2019: Resilience

Feb. 16 at UNO Strauss Performing Arts Center, 6305 University Drive N. Video and live speakers will combine to spark discussion and connection around the theme of “resilience.” 2-6 p.m. Tickets: $15 UNO/UNMC faculty, staff, and students; $30 general admission. 402-554-4859.

Hibernate & Create RETREAT

Feb. 16-17 at Hot Shops Art Center, 1301 Nicholas St. Guests can participate in this two-day event of fun and creativity, featuring optional classes, meals, and a dedicated space to create in any medium of their choosing. Registration required. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $240+. 402-342-6452.

Kids Rule! Fashion Show

Feb. 17 at Omaha Design Center, 1502 Cuming St. Kids Rule is a fun, creative, confidence-building fashion show for kids ages 5-12. Registration covers a child’s spot in the show, instruction in runway modeling from Develop Model Management, and a $50 voucher toward the child’s garment. 2 p.m. Registration: $80, Tickets: $40-$80. 402-819-8792.

13th Annual Extreme

Feb. 23 at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. Extreme is a beer event featuring over 300 brews, including rare, new release, and seasonal flavors. 21+. 2-7 p.m. Tickets: $38 advanced, $43 day of event for general admission; $60 advanced or $65 day of event for VIP. 402-345-1708.

Omaha Wedding Salon

Feb. 25 at Omaha Design Center, 1502 Cuming St. Brides can plan the big day the fashionable way. Glasses of bubbly will be on hand during this glamorous bridal-themed showcase. Every category on the wedding-planning to-do list will be covered, from the high-end runway show, to the vendor market showcasing hors d’oeuvres, tablescapes, and floral arrangements. 6 p.m. Tickets: $30-$45. 402-819-8792.

Omaha Fashion Week

Feb. 25-March 2 at Omaha Design Center, 1502 Cuming St. The nation’s fifth largest fashion event supports more independent fashion designers than any other organization in the region. The spring 2019 season features Omaha Wedding Salon, Student Night, UNL Student Showcase, Methodist Survivor Show, Adorn Emerging Designer Showcase, and Gilded Featured Designer Showcase. 6 p.m. nightly. Tickets: $40-$85. 402-819-8792.

Triumph of Agriculture Expo: Farm & Ranch Machinery Show

Feb. 27-28 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. This event will feature farm products and equipment, local businesses, antique farm tractors, and special craft exhibits. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday. Admission: free. 402-346-8003.

A Warrior of the People: The Story of Dr. Susan La Flesche

Feb. 28 at Countryside Community Church, 8787 Pacific St. Dr. Joe Starita, a professor at the University of Nebraska, shares the story of a historical doctor who fought enormous racial and gender barriers to become the nation’s first Native American doctor. 7-9 p.m. Tickets: $10. 402-391-0350.

From Seed to Cup

Feb. 28 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Visitors can learn about the process of coffee-making from the head roaster of A Hill of Beans and hear about different methods of brewing while visiting the garden’s coffee tree in the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory. Participants will receive a sample pack of coffee. 6 p.m. Admission: $15, $10 for members. 402-346-4002.—lauritzengardens.org

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

This calendar was printed in the January/February edition of Omaha Magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.