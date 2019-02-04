The German-American Society hosted their annual Fasching celebration on Saturday, Feb. 2. Fasching is the German version of Mardi Gras.

The Fasching event was suitable for all ages—with outstanding food (such as frikadeller, which is a German meatball), dancing, laughter, and music by the Barry Boyce Polka Band to bring the community together

The night started with a welcome dinner, followed by various entertainment acts. At one point, the German-American Society’s Das Männerballett (male ballet) performed a “Polonaise” dance with grown men dressed up in ballerina outfits. The men danced around and gave everyone in the audience a good laugh.

There was also a costume contest. Men, women, couples, and kids dressed up as werewolves, princesses, Dr. Seuss characters, and more. It was like Halloween for German-Americans in February.

For more information about events at the German-American Society, visit germanamericansociety.org.