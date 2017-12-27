Nebraska

Winter Fun Exhibit Weekends in January at Arbor Lodge Mansion, 2611 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City. Explore special displays filled with antique ice skates, sleds, snow shoes, and more. Learn the history of these favorite winter pastimes and playthings. 402-873-7222.

—arbordayfarm.org

Ice Climbing January and February at Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge, Valentine. Climbers with a sense of adventure can try their hand at ice climbing on the cliffs of the Niobrara River. 402-376-3789.

—fws.gov

Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live Jan. 8 at Lied Center for Performing Arts, 12th and R streets, Lincoln. Time travel to prehistoric Australia and see dinosaurs and other creatures brought to life in theatrical performance. The realistic dinosaur puppets were designed with help from professional paleontologists. 402-472-4747.

—liedcenter.org

Indoor Air Show Jan. 13 at SAC Museum, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Model pilots will demonstrate loops, flips, and barrel rolls in the museum’s climate-controlled Durham Restoration Hangar. There will be a “learn to fly” safety demonstration and educational booths. 402-944-3100

—sacmuseum.org

The Carl Acuff Jr. Show Jan. 21 at Geneva City Auditorium, 162 N. 9th St. Geneva. Variety show performer Carl Acuff Jr. will perform songs from a wide range of genres from country to Motown. 402-759-4910.

—visitnebraska.com/events

Pub Night Jan. 26 at Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer, 3133 W. Highway 34, Grand Island. At this casino-themed night, guests can participate in classic games and sip popular old-style drinks. Attendees must be age 21 and over. 308-385-5316.

—stuhrmuseum.org

Fifth Annual Winter Blues Festival Jan. 27 at Stagecoach Mall Antiques and Tasting Room, 508 E. St., Fairbury. Nebraska blues artists will perform live music. Guests are welcome to enjoy craft beers from the Kansas City Territory Brewing Co. and food from Totally Smoked BBQ. 402-587-2521.

—fairbury.com

Harlem Globetrotters Feb. 2 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Dr., Lincoln. These athletes perform unbelievable tricks with basketballs. 402-904-4444.

—pinnaclebankarena.com

A Conversation with Misty Copeland Feb. 13 at Lied Center for Performing Arts, 12th and R streets, Lincoln. Copeland became the first African-American female principal dancer in the American Ballet Theatre. She is an artist, author, entrepreneur, and humanitarian. 402-476-2211.

—liedcenter.org

Second Annual Nebraska Bigfoot Festival and Conference Feb. 12-18 in Hastings. This fun, educational event includes lots of information about Sasquatch and the research into this elusive creature here in the Midwest. 402-461-2324.

—nebraskabigfoot.com

Avenged Sevenfold Feb. 8 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Dr., Lincoln. Avenged Sevenfold is stopping in Lincoln as part of their North American tour. Breaking Benjamin and Bullet for My Valentine will open the concert. 402-904-4444.

—pinnaclebankarena.com

Kegs, Corks, and Crafts Feb. 17 in Arnold, citywide. Guests can sit back and enjoy Nebraska-made wines and craft beers. They can explore different booths with food vendors, featuring local and popular foods. 308-848-2211.

—arnoldne.org

The Sound of Music Jan. 12-14 at Lied Center for Performing Arts, 12th and R streets, Lincoln. See Rodgers and Hammerstein’s iconic play brought to life in this production. 402-472-4747.

—liedcenter.org

Firebird Feb. 16 and 17 at Lied Center for Performing Arts, 12th and R streets, Lincoln. Watch the American Ballet Theater perform with the St. Louis Symphony in their production of Igor Stravinsky’s classic. 402-472-4747.

—liedcenter.org

Snarky Puppy Feb. 23 at Lied Center for Performing Arts, 12 and R streets, Lincoln. Once one of the jazz world’s best kept secrets, Snarky Puppy recently exploded on the music scene. Members of the Grammy-winning group have worked with Erykah Badu, Snoop Dogg, D’Angelo, and Kendrick Lamar. 402-472-4747.

—liedcenter.org

Marvelous Maples Feb. 24 at Arbor Day Tree Farm, 2611 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City. Explore maple trees and discover how maple syrup is made. Taste sap right from the tree, along with various types of maple syrup. The event includes a campfire and fun tree craft. 402-873-8717.

—arbordayfarm.org

Prairie Princess Party Feb. 24 at College Park, across from the Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer, 3133 W. Highway 34, Grand Island. Princesses of all ages are welcome at Stuhr Museum’s Peter Pan and pirate-themed Prairie Princess Party. Princesses can get their faces painted, make crafts, have tea, play games, and hang out with other princesses. 308-385-5316.

—stuhrmuseum.org

Iowa

Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo Jan. 12-13 Wells Fargo Arena, 233 Center St., Des Moines. As the rodeo gates swing open, guests will see classic rodeo events with an even tougher twist. The rodeo will showcase classic events like bareback riding, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, and much more. Emerging country artist Carly Pearce will perform songs from her debut album. 515-564-8300.

—iowaeventscenter.com

Mr. Popper’s Penguins Jan. 13 at Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines. Go on an adventure with Mr. Popper and his family of penguins in this hysterical reenactment of this popular children’s book. 515-246-2300.

—desmoinesperformingarts.org

17th Annual Cherokee Jazz & Blues Festival Jan. 19-20 in downtown Cherokee. This weekend of music includes pub crawls on Friday and Saturday nights, a jam session on Saturday afternoon, and a big band dance on Saturday night. A music clinic is offered for high school students on Friday. 712-225-6414.

—cherokeejazzbluesfestival.com

34th Annual Eagle Days Jan. 20-21 at River City Mall, 300 Main St., Keokuk. Keokuk has one of the highest concentrations of bald eagles along the Mississippi, and the town shows its fondness for them during this annual event, featuring environmental exhibits, woodcarvers’ exhibits and demonstrations, live bird shows, and children’s activities. 319-524-5599.

—keokukiowatourism.org

38th Annual University of Okoboji Winter Games Jan. 25-28 at Lake Okoboji. Iowa’s fictional university comes together for a spectacular weekend of sporting events to shake off cabin fever. Popular annual events include broomball, snowball softball, flag football, and a polar plunge. The adult fun continues with spiked hot chocolate bars and pub crawls. 712-332-2107.

—uofowintergames.com

The Wizard of Oz Jan. 26 at Orpheum Theatre, 528 S. Pierce St., Sioux City. This timeless Broadway production will stay true to the 1939 film while adding a few exciting twists. 712-244-5000.

—orpheumlive.com

STOMP Jan. 26-28 at Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines. This award-winning, eight-member percussion group performs an exciting show with unconventional instruments. 515-246-2300.

—desmoinesperformingarts.org

Iowa Bike Expo and RAGBRAI Route Announcement Party Jan. 27 at Iowa Events Center, 833 Fifth Ave., Des Moines. At this event, guests will be able to shop for gear, bikes, and more from equipment exhibitors from around the country. The big event, however, is the party, which will feature a silent auction, music, a free beverage (while supplies last), and the live announcement of the overnight towns on the 2018 RAGBRAI route. 515-284-8341.

—ragbrai.com

Winterfest Jan. 27 at the Amana Colonies, I-80 off exit no. 225. The Amana Colonies create old-fashioned winter fun with their annual cold-weather festival. Events include a winter wreath toss, best beard competition, the Great Amana Ham-Put, a log-sawing competition, and more. 319-622-7622.

—festivalsinamana.com

Masterworks 4 Feb. 10 and 11 Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines. World-renowned conductor Christopher Seaman will lead the Des Moines Symphony in concert. The performance will feature Stravinsky’s Petrouchka, Elgar’s In the South, Sibelius’s Violin Concerto in D Minor, and Tchaikovsky’s “Pas de Deux” from The Nutcracker. 515-280-4000.

—dmsymphony.org

Rent Feb. 11 at Orpheum Theatre, 528 S. Pierce St., Sioux City. This classic rock-opera production follows seven artists who face opposition as they try to follow their dreams. 712-244-5000.

—orpheumlive.com

11th Annual Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival Feb. 17 at Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines. The event will be split into four levels. The first two levels offer family-friendly activities: bacon-inspired lectures, demonstrations, and tastings of 25 different bacon flavors. Levels three and four will have activities for ages 21 and older with DJs, dancers, craft cocktails, and more. 515-564-8000.

—iowaeventscenter.com

Daniel O’Donnell: Back Home Again Tour Feb. 25 at Orpheum Theatre, 528 S. Pierce St., Sioux City. Daniel O’Donnell is one of Ireland’s most famous artists. His partnership with PBS in 2002 helped further his career. The concert will feature some of O’Donnell’s favorite musical styles from Irish country to rock and gospel. 712-244-5000.

—orpheumlive.com

Missouri

Through the Eyes of Picasso Through April 8 at Nelson-Aktins Museum of Art, 4525 Oak St., Kansas City. Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art is the only United States arts venue to show this exhibit. Pablo Picasso was an avid collector of non-Western art; his collection was a constant source of exploration and inspiration. The exhibition will feature 170 works, including more than 60 paintings, sculptures, and ceramics by Picasso alongside more than 20 works of African and Oceanic art that were part of his personal collection. 816-751-1278.

—nelson-atkins.org

Joel + Victoria: A Night of Hope Jan. 5 at Sprint Center, 1407 Grand Blvd., Kansas City. Joel and Victoria Osteen, pastors of the largest church in America, Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, are coming to Kansas City to hold “A Night of Hope.” 816-949-7100.

—sprintcenter.com

Lana Del Rey Jan. 9 at Sprint Center, 1407 Grand Blvd., Kansas City. Del Rey is in Kansas City to promote her new album, Lust For Life, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Expect to hear several hits, including the album’s title song and “Love.” 816-949-7100.

—sprintcenter.com

National Geographic Live—Brian Skerry: Ocean Wild Jan. 9 Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City. View seasoned photographer Brian Skerry’s photos detailing the deepest and undiscovered parts of the ocean. 816-994-7200.

—kauffmancenter.org

Kansas City Symphony: Mozart Plus Sibelius’ Fifth Jan. 12-14 at Kauffman Center for Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City. Hear one of Mozart’s most powerful symphonies performed by the Kansas City Symphony. 816-471-0400.

—kcsymphony.org

Criss Angel Raw: The Mindfreak Unplugged Jan. 16 at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland, 1228 Main St., Kansas City. This show brings Angel’s famous sleight-of-hand street magic, mentalism, and even some of his most iconic illusions to life—all performed in an intimate, raw setting. 816-471-9703.

—arvestbanktheatre.com

Jerry Seinfeld Jan. 19 at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland, 1228 Main St., Kansas City. Entertainment icon Jerry Seinfeld comes to Arvest Bank Theatre for one night only—but two performances. Catch the performer whose popular show Seinfeld was named “Best Sitcom Ever” by 60 Minutes and Vanity Fair. 816-471-9703.

—arvestbanktheatre.com

The Best of Rodgers and Hammerstein Jan 19-21 Helzberg Hall at Kauffman Center for Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City. Come hear popular songs from Rodgers and Hammerstein brought to life by New York Pops music director Steven Reineke and the Kansas City Symphony and chorus. 816-471-0400.

—kcsymphony.org

2018 Royals Fanfest Jan. 26-27 at Kansas City Convention Center, 301 W. 13th St., Kansas City. Baseball season is coming. This event will feature autograph sessions with current and former Royals, interactive games for fans of all ages, main stage programming, and more. 816-513-5000.

—mlb.com/royals

Dance Theatre of Harlem Feb. 9 at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City. The Dance Theater of Harlem brings the artistic spirit of Harlem to life. 816-415-5025.

—hjseries.org

PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Kansas City Invitational Feb.10-11 at Sprint Center, 1407 Grand Blvd., Kansas City. The PBR returns for the 15th consecutive year with the top-ranked bull riders and fiercest bulls. The 2018 season also celebrates 25 years of the PBR. 816-949-7100.

—sprintcenter.com

Event details subject to change. Contact the event organizers for more information.

This article appears as part of the calendar of events in the January/February 2018 edition of Omaha Magazine.