Despite changes and advancements in regulations and technology, at its core, EverGreen Capital Management continues to thrive because of the personal relationships nourished over the past 28 years.

Founder Michael Green started EverGreen Capital Management in 1989 following a successful career in banking. As a commercial loan officer, he came to admire his customers who owned their own businesses–which proved to be the genesis for him to start his own business.

The company provides private wealth management advice for people and small businesses. Its primary clientele consists of retirees and people who are planning to retire in the next 5-15 years.

“I believe the most important factor for our success has been the consistent service to our clients,” Green says. “We work very hard to understand their needs and wants. Money is just a tool to help them attain the goals for their lives. We focus on their goals.

“Statistics say there are 10,000 people retiring every day and we are living longer than ever before. That’s a great opportunity.”

