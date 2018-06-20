July is always a busy time of year—full of activities, family reunions, picnics, baseball games, etc. And don’t forget barbecues!
This issue, I’m passing the DIY baton to another do-it-yourself guru. Gary Dunteman is a competitive barbecue champ who really knows how to smoke the competition. He shares advice on making a homemade barrel smoker.
With the current food-themed edition of OmahaHome, I’d also like to share a favorite family recipe—Catalina Chicken—named after the dressing. This dish is simple, healthy, and looks as delicious as it tastes.
Ingredients:
• 4-6 large skinless, boneless chicken breasts (thawed if frozen)
• 1 large can of “whole berry” cranberry sauce
(I use Ocean Spray)
• 1 large bottle of Catalina salad dressing
• 1 packet of dry Lipton Onion Soup Mix
• White rice (serving size enough for each person)
Directions:
- In a large 8-by-13-inch pan, mix the whole berry cranberry mixture, 3/4 of the large bottle of Catalina dressing, and the whole packet of Lipton soup mix (this will make a thick sauce).
- Place all of the chicken down in the mixture, making sure you cover all the pieces.
- Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 45 minutes.
- Place one chicken breast with extra sauce over bed of white rice.
Tip: A Greek salad with an Italian vinaigrette makes a great side for this dish!
Here’s to a safe and wonderful holiday, and don’t forget the men and women of the U.S. armed forces who have ensured the gift of freedom that we enjoy every day.
Also, on a very special personal note, I had the honor of seeing my second grandchild, Stella Rose, come into the world this May. Big brother River, not yet 1 year old, was right there for her debut. These two are so adorable, I could just eat them up.
Cheers!