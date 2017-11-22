“We have an A-plus rating with the Better Business Bureau, and we get a lot of repeat business and word-of-mouth,” American Legacy Complex Owner Dorothy Turley says of her equestrian center. It’s a reflection of the family- and child- centered atmosphere she has cultivated.

Turley and her all-woman staff oversee boarding, lessons, and training on spacious grounds north of the city. American Legacy Complex hosts a horsemanship summer camp and three annual horse shows, and is the site for birthday parties year-round. They also provide white horses for Hindu weddings.

Every visit becomes a learning experience. “It’s all geared toward education,” she says. “Besides the horses we have a donkey, two sheep, two goats, probably 19 ducks, and three alpacas. When kids come out, they can see everything.”

7193 County Road 40

Omaha, NE 68122

402.468.4588

americanlegacycomplex.com

This sponsored content appeared in the Winter 2018 issue of B2B.