Succeeding in the printing business means staying on top of—and right ahead of—the latest trends and innovations. Design Four President and Co-Owner Mindy Chesnut says they continually strive to bring unique products and services to their roster of offerings.

“We have people who have been customers for years who will notice something displayed on our counter and say, ‘I didn’t know you guys did this!’ We’re not afraid to try new materials and be innovative.”

Design Four is in its 27th year of operation— an impressive feat in an ever-changing industry. Chesnut attributes part of their success to their willingness to try new things. “We welcome odd requests,” she says, adding that they boast quick turnarounds and impressive accuracy rates. Chesnut and husband Nic purchased Design Four three years ago.

They stand out because they have the capability to print just about anything—yard signs, metal signs, decals, banners, magnets, static clings, and vinyl graphics as well as being able to route custom shapes in wood, metal, or plastic. If a customer can imagine it, it’s likely Design Four can make it.

3232 H St. Omaha, NE 68107

402.339.6856

design4inc.com