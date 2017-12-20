Friday, Dec. 22: Maybe Christmas music isn’t your thing? Then you can listen (and dance) to all your modern favorites this weekend at Dr. Jack’s Drinkery with Omaha all-star cover band, Mercury Girl. They’ll be playing all the hits, starting at 9 p.m. Mercury Girl features members from well-known cover bands Grandtheft Girlfriend, Charm School Dropouts, and others. They’ve been practicing some new stuff, so be sure to check out what they can do. Jumpstart your holiday weekend by heading out and getting down. Find out more here. Saturday, Dec 23: If you haven’t told the big man what you want yet, this may be your last chance. Catch Santa at Hy-Vee on 90th and Center streets this Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Have your picture taken with the man himself, get a candy cane, and be sure to make a good impression if you want to get that new toy you’ve been eyeing. Bring the kids, but you’ll have to leave the pets at home for this one. To find out more, prance on over here. Saturday, Dec. 23: You may not be able to go to Cuba, but no worries. The Havana Garage Christmas Party is bringing Cuba to you. Escape the cold and forget you’re not on an island while you listen to live music from Omaha’s own Hector Anchondo, enjoy a fine cigar, and drink some delicious rum drinks. However, on this little island oasis crazy Christmas sweaters are encouraged and could even win you a prize. So take a mini vacay and head to Havana (Garage). Escape here to find out more. Sunday, Dec. 24: Looking for something different to do with the family this year? Or maybe you’re looking for an escape from them instead? Either way, Pint Nine Brewing Co. has you covered with their Christmas Eve Movie Party. They’ll be open from noon until 5, playing a special Christmas movie over and over and, well you get the point. Feel free to bring food, chairs, blankets, etc. To find out which movie they’ll be playing, you’ll have to visit their taproom. Find out more here.