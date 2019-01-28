D.J. Sokol Arena was filled with a screaming crowd and a dedicated team on Saturday, January 26th.

The Creighton Bluejays (10-10) and the Providence Friars (13-8) took the court and turned the heat up on a cold, Nebraska afternoon this Saturday.

The arena was filled with Bluejay blue and the smell of popcorn and hot dogs filled the air.

The first few quarters started with the Jays in the lead, but Providence slowly crept their way up.

Jade Owens, point guard for Creighton, is playing her first season after two and a half years due to a hip injury. She may be a little slower, but she still played a good game, putting six points on the board for the Jays.

Owens had her game face on and didn’t give up once, even as Providence pulled ahead.

The support the teammates gave one another helped them out on the court, with a little help from their overall enthusiasm.

Although the final score was 77-63 with Providence taking the win, the Creighton women still had smiles on their faces, showing how proud they were of the hard work they’d put in.

