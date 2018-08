Model Lucas E. lounges in a cozy downtown apartment armed for unwinding, with a good book in hand and clothes that are made for sporty style and comfort.

Creatures of comfort by Jared Spence

Modeled by Lucas E. of Develop Models

Dogs: (from left) Baron Von Little Top & Luna

Birdhouse Design Studio/select furnishings

photography by Bill Sitzmann

design by Derek Joy

Clothing by Silo

Paintings by Josh Brown









This article was printed in the September/October 2018 edition of Encounter.