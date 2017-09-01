This sponsored content appeared in the Fall 2017 edition of B2B. To view, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/bb1117_final_flipbook/38

Integrity—doing what’s right by standing behind your work, product, and people—is what has always driven Pete Ciaccio and Ciaccio Roofing.

It’s a hallmark of doing business he witnessed as a youngster in the work of his parents, Ben and Mary, who owned and operated their business for decades.

“They had their own answering service—Telephone Secretarial of Omaha—and because it operated 24 hours a day, they worked a lot,” he says. “I watched them take great pride in what they did, and they always did it with integrity. I always do the same with my business dealings.”

Deciding to go into the roofing business instead of taking over his parents’ company, Ciaccio has been involved with repairing and replacing roofs for more than 30 years.

He actually got his start working with his father-in-law in the four corners that connect Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

Living in Omaha and driving to and from Luverne, Minnesota (the company headquarters), weekly took its toll physically on Ciaccio’s body, so he convinced his father-in-law to join him and a new partner in his own venture in the Omaha area.

Ciaccio Roofing was born.

Pete and his staff of 26-30 members (depending on the season) work predominantly on flat and metal roofs—mostly for commercial and industrial businesses—and they specialize in repairing and replacing. They also work on shingle roofs.

“We don’t chase the shingle market, but we will do them after storms when the demand is high,” he says. “But our bread-and-butter are flat roofs. It’s what sets us apart from everyone else.”

What also makes Ciaccio Roofing special in the roofing market is its commitment to being consistently responsive to client requests after work is complete—night or day, rain or shine (or snow).

Honoring their work and accepting responsibility when things go wrong or need to be fixed is something Ciaccio has always put first in his business transactions.

It’s a reflection of his commitment to his clients and his desire to honor his family name, strong work ethic, and integrity.

“Owning your own business has its challenges, but the rewards of working for yourself outweigh them,” Ciaccio says. “I just enjoy helping people find solutions to whatever their problems might be. Plus, we have clients all over the country, so I like the opportunity to see the United States.”

A very personable guy, Ciaccio says he enjoys the selling part of his business the most. It’s what built the business and continues to move it forward.

But running a business doesn’t always allow the time to do that—so he puts that social part of his personality to work in relating to, and dealing with, clients.

“I like building and maintaining relationships with clients and knowing that we have given them peace of mind in a job well done,” he said. “We have great employee loyalty and that’s because we treat each other well and that carries over to our clients. We take care of each other—that’s always our goal.”

4420 Izard St.

Omaha NE 68131

402-293-8707

nebraskasbestroofne.com