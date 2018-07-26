Thursday, July 26 to Saturday, July 28: We’re a little late to this party, as it kicked off on Wednesday, the 25th. But Omaha Under the Radar has so many events happening you’ll still have plenty of time to experience the incredible talent performing at several different venues in Omaha. Some of our favorite picks are Event 7 at Bancroft Street Market and Event 9 at OutrSpaces. Don’t just take our word for it, though. Head here for the full list and to get tickets.

Thursday, July 26: Picking up trash may not be how you planned on spending this lovely Thursday evening, but imagine how satisfying it will feel to enjoy an evening by the lake while doing some good. The Bluemovement Road Trip cruises through the country cleaning up vital waterways. This joint collaboration of Keep Omaha Beautiful, Inc., United by Blue, and Neighborhood Offshore Boutique & Board Shop is bringing people together to help preserve our nation’s natural beauty. Get all the details here.

Thursday, July 26: Think you know music? Relax after all that cleaning and test your knowledge later this evening at Mercury Lounge with Rock ’N’ Roll Jeopardy. You and up to three teammates will play a traditional three rounds. Win it all, and you will get a $100 bar tab. Best of all, that otherwise inane knowledge can help you support a good cause and keep that do-good vibe going. This week’s round of Jeopardy, $1 of every purchase will go to Omaha Girls Rock . Find out more here.

Saturday, July 28: Head to Lewis & Clark Landing this Saturday for the first Nebraska Asian Festival. Presented by Awesome Egg Rolls, this production includes activities and demonstrations from several different Asian cultures, including a Tibetan monk blessing in the morning, martial arts demonstrations, and a performance by the Pacific Island Dancers. Then there’s the food, with everything from sushi to curry and of course, egg rolls, with a beer garden featuring Asian beers. Tickets are only $5 and this is an all-day festival, so there’s really no excuse if you miss it. Learn more here.

Saturday, July 28: Can’t wait for that crunchy leaves, pumpkin-centric, spooky Halloween time of the year? Satisfy that yearning by signing up for the Haunted Hummel Hike this weekend. Known for generating creepy tales, Hummel Park is somewhat legendary around Omaha as a place for freaky happenings and encounters. Get your tickets here and determine for yourself whether the park is cursed or not.

(Keep an eye out for our upcoming story on Hummel Park in Omaha Magazine’s Sept./Oct. issue.)

Saturday, July 28 to July 29: Start with pancakes, end with a run to burn them off. Benson Days is happening this Saturday, with the the Indie 5k/10k run taking place Sunday morning. The pancake feed starts at 8 a.m., with a parade to follow. There’s also a street festival and the beer garden is open for business until 11 p.m. Also, if you miss the pancakes, there will be plenty of food trucks on hand to keep you fueled. Most importantly, though, the music starts at noon and lasts all day, with performances from local favorites Matt Cox, All Young Girls Are Machine Guns, and Miwi La Lupa. Don’t drink too many brews though, or you may have a hard time staying hydrated during the run. Get the full rundown here.