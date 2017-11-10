The Big Give was published in the September/October 2017 edition of Omaha Magazine. To view this sponsored content as it was printed, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/omahamagazine_1017_2_125/74

MISSION STATEMENT

To improve the education of present and future students at Central High School.

BACKGROUND

Central High School Foundation was established in 1996 to provide support for present and future CHS students to ensure that the tradition of excellence continues. Contributions of time, energy, and resources are essential to preserving and enhancing the timeless values of a Central

High School education. CHSF supports the school through a variety of activities including alumni relations, fundraising, grant writing, student scholarships, capital projects, and teacher and classroom grants.

BRAG LINES

Central High School Foundation recently broke ground on a $22 million 50,000 square foot Arts and Library Addition for Central High School. The addition will house a new digital library, a 300- seat black box theater, visual and performing arts, instrumental and vocal music and drama classes. The existing building space will be repurposed to meet the needs of a variety of educational programs, including Special Education and English Language Learners.

PAY IT FORWARD

We are proud of the accomplishments that our students, staff and 35,000 alumni worldwide achieve every day. Your support helps make Central the finest downtown high school in the nation. With your support, the foundation can continue to honor the past, live successfully in the present, and plan for the future. To become a member of Generation C, the foundation’s annual giving campaign, or join the mailing list, please visit our website.

