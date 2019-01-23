Late winter is a great time to look for a new employer, or employee. With “find a new job” ranking as a popular New Year’s Eve resolution, and many companies receiving their yearly hiring budgets in the beginning of the year, now is the time to think towards career opportunities. The following sponsored content highlights a couple of popular places that provide great opportunities.

TEAM Software

Dan Kerkman

Software developer Dan Kerkman was not looking for a new job when a former colleague told him about opportunities available at TEAM Software, but before the first interview was over he was all in.

“As soon as I walked into the building I could tell it was different from where I had been working. It was a whole feeling of people working much more collaboratively,” he says. “I could see that it was innovative.”

Nearly eight years later, he’s a lead senior-level developer who mentors and coaches other developers, and his enthusiasm for the company has not waned. Kerkman has since recruited others in his field and even brought in his wife from a career in the banking industry with its late and weekend hours to a support position that worked better for their young family; she has subsequently been promoted into an implementation position.

TEAM Software, founded 30 years ago, continues to make companies with distributed workforces more productive, competitive, and successful through transformative technology, although technology and channels have changed over the years. Since he started, Kerkman has seen the TEAM nearly triple.

“I feel we do a good job of hiring people who fit the culture. I know that in the interviews I’m in on, we spend quite a bit of time not just looking at people’s technical abilities but talking to them to see if they fit it with our team and core values,” he says. “I hang out outside of work with my coworkers; we get together regularly for fun because we enjoy each other’s company. The teams and people are close and generally have good relationships.”

407 S. 27th Ave.

Omaha, NE 68131

402.345.5660

teamsoftware.com

RTG Medical

Veronica Barrientos

There is an ever-present need for nurses and other skilled health care providers, says Veronica Barrientos, the marketing and brand ambassador for RTG Medical. In fact, there is a shortage all over the country. But her company is part of the solution.

“We are a medical staffing agency that places professionals in all 50 states,” Barrientos says.

The company works with professionals in the fields of nursing, radiology, therapy, and laboratory to match them with temporary and permanent positions with employers in a variety of

medical facilities.

RTG has grown tremendously, Barrientos says. “The company was formed (as ReadyTech-Go) in a two-bedroom apartment at Thomasville Apartments in Omaha 18 years ago. It was literally an idea on the back of a napkin,” she says.

Two years later, the company moved its corporate offices to Fremont. Last year, RTG Medical made the Inc. 5000 list of the country’s fastest-growing companies for the fourth time, after also being named in 2005, 2007, and 2008.

The company is currently located on the second floor of First State Bank, 1005 E. 23rd St. in Fremont, but in response to continued and anticipated growth is beginning construction on a new 52,000-square-foot facility near Highways 275 and 30 at the Gallery 23 East development. The new national headquarters is slated to open in 2020.

“This lifestyle campus will reflect our current culture, with amenities to encourage collaboration,” Barrientos says, adding that it’s fitting that a company connected to the health care sector with the tagline “People are our only asset” also promotes wellness and a positive environment. Employees will enjoy an expanded version of their fitness center (and continued corporate support of employees’ related activities from walk teams to triathlons) and views of a man-made lake with outdoor break and walking areas.

The company’s success is also reflected in partnerships that give back to area nonprofits that align with RTG’s values. In 2019, RTG will donate more than $80,000 to its official community partners: Fremont Family YMCA, Nebraska Humane Society, Special Olympics Nebraska, Wreaths Across America (local chapters), and Folds of Honor.

RTG has cultivated relationships with medical facilities all over the country and is always looking for additional medical travelers for 13-week assignments, Barrientos says. In addition to premium pay, benefits include referral bonuses and 401(k) matching, and support is available 24 hours a day. Travelers are connected to a single point of contact, a rarity in the industry.

“An average of 25 percent of our recruiters have been with the company 10 years or more,” Barrientos says. “That loyalty is reflective in travelers staying with one recruiter through their assignments.”

Recruiter positions are also available at RTG’s facility in Fremont. The company seeks motivated self-starters with or without staffing experience.

“One of our recruiters is a former TV newsperson. Another recruiter came from a job in landscaping,” Barrientos says. “It’s not a culture of micromanagement. We want to hire and train the right people and then get out of the way.”

For more information on career opportunities, visit rtgmedical.com/about/careers

RTG Medical

1005 E. 23rd St., No. 200

Fremont, NE 68025

866.784.2329

rtgmedical.com

This sponsored content was printed in the February/March 2019 edition of B2B. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.