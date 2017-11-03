The Big Give was published in the September/October 2017 edition of Omaha Magazine. To view this sponsored content as it was printed, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/omahamagazine_1017_2_125/74

MISSION STATEMENT

To offer clinical trials to all cancer patients in Nebraska.

BACKGROUND

Cancer Alliance of Nebraska (CAN) collaborates with experienced physicians, hospitals, cancer clinics, and patients

across Nebraska and provides breakthrough cancer treatment via clinical trials directly from

the National Cancer Institute and pharmaceutical companies to cancer patients in the comfort of places they call home.

The purpose of a clinical trial is to find ways to prevent, diagnose, or treat cancer. Through cancer clinical trials, our physicians continuously test new drugs and new drug combinations.

BRAG LINES

Cancer Alliance of Nebraska (CAN) was founded in 1993. The network of clinics and hospitals continues to expand. Through the successful collaboration of their research team and the support of physicians, clinics, and hospitals across Nebraska, CAN has, to date, administered 725 cancer clinical trials impacting over 8000 patients in Nebraska. When this research is shared—across the state and around the globe—we get closer to the cure even faster.

PAY IT FORWARD

Help get closer to the cure!

Make a donation, share CAN’s story in your newsletter, host the organization for a presentation at your next meeting, attend the annual fundraiser “Screw Cancer,” join the sand volleyball tournament, follow CAN on social media, and help spread the word about the organization’s important work. Every dollar stays in Nebraska to support cancer patients enrolled in clinical trials.

WISH LIST

Financial contributions

In-kind printing for a program brochure

S ponsors,donations, and auction items

Gas cards and hotel gift cards for patients

Participants for the annual sand volleyball tournament

Social media followers

UPCOMING EVENTS

Screw Cancer

July 2018

Blockout After Dark Co-ed Sand Volleyball Tournament

July 2018

6818 Grover St., No. 301 Omaha, NE 68106

402-991-8070

cancerallianceofnebraska.org