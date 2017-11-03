The Big Give was published in the September/October 2017 edition of Omaha Magazine. To view this sponsored content as it was printed, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/omahamagazine_1017_2_125/74
MISSION STATEMENT
To offer clinical trials to all cancer patients in Nebraska.
BACKGROUND
Cancer Alliance of Nebraska (CAN) collaborates with experienced physicians, hospitals, cancer clinics, and patients
across Nebraska and provides breakthrough cancer treatment via clinical trials directly from
the National Cancer Institute and pharmaceutical companies to cancer patients in the comfort of places they call home.
The purpose of a clinical trial is to find ways to prevent, diagnose, or treat cancer. Through cancer clinical trials, our physicians continuously test new drugs and new drug combinations.
BRAG LINES
Cancer Alliance of Nebraska (CAN) was founded in 1993. The network of clinics and hospitals continues to expand. Through the successful collaboration of their research team and the support of physicians, clinics, and hospitals across Nebraska, CAN has, to date, administered 725 cancer clinical trials impacting over 8000 patients in Nebraska. When this research is shared—across the state and around the globe—we get closer to the cure even faster.
PAY IT FORWARD
Help get closer to the cure!
Make a donation, share CAN’s story in your newsletter, host the organization for a presentation at your next meeting, attend the annual fundraiser “Screw Cancer,” join the sand volleyball tournament, follow CAN on social media, and help spread the word about the organization’s important work. Every dollar stays in Nebraska to support cancer patients enrolled in clinical trials.
WISH LIST
- Financial contributions
- In-kind printing for a program brochure
- Sponsors,donations, and auction items
- Gas cards and hotel gift cards for patients
- Participants for the annual sand volleyball tournament
- Social media followers
UPCOMING EVENTS
Screw Cancer
July 2018
Blockout After Dark Co-ed Sand Volleyball Tournament
July 2018
6818 Grover St., No. 301 Omaha, NE 68106
402-991-8070