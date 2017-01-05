The following online calendar of events appears as it does in the print edition of Omaha Magazine.

To be considered for publication, please send your event three months in advance to editor@omahamagazine.com

Art & Museum Exhibits

Passion & Obsession: From the Collection

Through May 6 at KANEKO, 1111 Jones St.

This exhibit celebrates both the passion of the artist to create and the obsession of the connoisseurs who collect. Admission: Free. 402-341-3800.

–thekaneko.org/passion

Dirt Meridian: Photographs by Andrew Moore

Through Jan. 8 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St.

During the past decade, artist Andrew Moore made more than a dozen trips to photograph along the 100th meridian, from North Dakota to the Texas panhandle. This is a ticketed event: $10 adults, free for ages 17 and younger, college students with ID, and Joslyn members. 402-342-3300.

–joslyn.org

Hayv Kahraman

Through Jan. 8 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St.

Hayv Kahraman draws on sources including Renaissance painting, Japanese woodblock prints, and Persian miniatures to create work that considers the repercussions of being displaced from one’s home. Admission: Free. 402-342-3300

–joslyn.org

The King is Dead! The Regicide of Charles I

Through Jan. 8 at The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St.

This exhibit shows the rise and fall of England’s King Charles I and his kingdom. Running in conjunction with this exhibit is “War, Wealth, and Stable Repairs.” Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors, $7 children ages 3-12, free to ages 2 and under. 402-444-5071

–durhammuseum.org

War, Wealth, and Stable Repairs

Through Jan. 8 at The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St.

This exhibit shows the old monarchs of Europe did not always yield absolute power that changed the course of history. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors, $7 children ages 3-12, free to ages 2 and under. 402-444-5071

–durhammuseum.org

YMCA of Greater Omaha: 150 Years of Providing Firsts

Through Jan. 8 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St.

On April 2, 1866, the YMCA first began to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind, and body for all citizens of Omaha. Today, they continue to strengthen the community through programs focused on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors age 62 and older, $7 children ages 3-12, and free to ages 2 and under. 402-444-5071.

–durhammuseum.org

American Spirits: The Rise and Fall of Prohibition

Through Jan. 29 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St.

Step back in time to an era of flappers and suffragists, bootleggers and temperance workers, and legends like Al Capone and Carry Nation. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors age 62 and older, $7 children ages 3-12, and free to age 2 and under. 402-444-5071.

–durhammuseum.org

Homebrew: A Spirited History of Omaha

Through Jan. 29 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St.

Krug. Storz. Metz. These were some of Omaha’s founding brewers. Local brews fueled the workers who helped the city expand so rapidly and gave power to the mob bosses of the Prohibition era. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors age 62 and older, $7 children ages 3-12, free to age 2 and under. 402-444-5071.

–durhammuseum.org

Operation: “Omaha Ivy” by E. Taylor Shoop

Jan. 4-Feb. 20 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St.

Shoop has focused his lens on ivy to create his unique, kaleidoscopic compositions. This show focuses on the city’s collection of ivy. Included with garden admission: $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, free for members and children younger than 6. 402-346-4002.

–lauritzengardens.org

Imagination: Celebrating 40 Years of Play Exhibit

Through April 16 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St.

The museum is bringing back fan favorites from the past 40 years. Admission: $12 adults and kids, $11 seniors, free for children (under 2) and members. 402-342-6164.

–ocm.org

First Friday Old Market

Jan. 6 and Feb. 3 at various Old Market locations (Harney to Jackson streets and 10th to 13th streets).

Stroll distinctive brick streets to live music, ride Ollie the Trolley for free between venues, and ignite your imagination with art. 6 to 9 p.m. Free.

–firstfridayoldmarket.com

Nature Connects: Art with LEGO Bricks

Jan. 14 through May 15 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St.

Sean Kenney’s third indoor exhibit features 13 displays with larger-than-life sculptures. Included with garden admission, which is: $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for members and children younger than 6. 402-346-4002.

–lauritzengardens.org

Searching for the Seventies: The DOCUMERICA Photography Project

Feb. 18 through April 30 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St.

Drawing inspiration from the Great Depression-era Farm Security Administration photography project, the photographers of the Environmental Protection Agency’s DOCUMERICA project created a portrait of America in the early and mid-’70s. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors age 62 and older, $7 children ages 3-12, free to age 2 and under. 402-444-5071.

–durhammuseum.org

Art Exhibit: Omaha Artists Co-op

Feb. 23 through April 3 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St.

Local artists will exhibit their works in the gardens. Included with garden admission: $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for members and children younger than 6. 402-346-4002.

–lauritzengardens.org

Performing Arts

The Met: Live in HD 2016-2017 Season—Nabucco (Verdi)

Saturday, Jan. 7, and Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Film Streams at the Ruth Sokolof Theater, 1340 Mike Fahey St.

The legendary Plácido Domingo brings another new baritone role to the Met under the baton of his longtime collaborator James Levine. Tickets: $10-$24. 402-933-0259.

–filmstreams.org

Thumbelina

Jan. 14 through Feb. 5 at the Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St.

Thumbelina is a flower-sized girl determined to discover the true meaning of friendship. This world premiere production uses inventive puppetry and innovative design. Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 and 11 a.m.; select Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Tickets: $12. 402-345-4849.

–rosetheater.org

Carolyn Dorfman Dance Company’s The Legacy Project: A Dance of Hope

Jan. 19 at the Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St.

Told through the lens of the Holocaust and its devastation, hope inspires the journey to a land that promises new beginnings. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $15-$36. 402-345-0606.

–ticketomaha.com

Around The World In 80 Days

Jan. 20 through Feb. 12 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St.

Two men journey around the world to win a simple wager, but they leave an incredible story about loyalty and friendship in their wake. Wednesdays: $28 adults, $18 students; Thursdays-Sundays: $36 adults, $22 students. 402-553-0800.

–omahaplayhouse.com

The Met: Live in HD 2016-2017 Season—Roméo et Juliette (Gounod)

Jan. 21 and 25 at Film Streams at the Ruth Sokolof Theater, 1340 Mike Fahey St.

Giana Damrau and Vittorio Grigolo perform as opera’s classic lovers in Charles Gounod’s lush Shakespeare adaptation. Gianandrea Noseda conducts the sumptuous score. Admission: $20 for Film Streams and Opera Omaha Members, $24 adults, $10 students. 402-933-0259.

–filmstreams.org

The True Story of the Three Little Pigs

Jan. 27 through Feb. 12 at the Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St.

Join intrepid go-getter journalist Lillian McGill live in the ready-for-reality-TV courtroom for the trial of the century to determine if the wolf we all know as Big Bad is truly guilty of the crimes of which he has been accused. 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 p.m Sundays. Tickets: $20. 402-345-4849.

–rosetheater.org

The Sound of Music

Jan. 24-29 at the Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St.

The hills are alive in this brand-new production of The Sound of Music, directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien. Tickets: $35-$110. 402-345-0606.

–ticketomaha.com

ætherplough

Jan. 27-28 at the KANEKO, 1111 Jones St.

This group will perform genesis 2.0, a variety of dance styles that aim to provide tools and infrastructure to encourage risk taking and innovation. Dance forms explored include butoh, aerial silk, burlesque, and modern dance. Back-to-back performances Friday and Saturday with one performance at 6 p.m., and the next beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets: $15. 402-341-3800.

–aetherplough.com

Hir

Feb. 2-26 at Bluebarn Theatre, 1106 S. 10th St.

Somewhere in the suburbs, Isaac has returned from the wars to help take care of his ailing father, only to discover a household in revolt. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 6 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 12 and 19, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb 26. Tickets: $25-$30. 402-345-1576.

–bluebarn.org

Where the Wild Things Live with photographer Vincent J. Musi

Feb. 7 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St.

For a story on “Exotic Pets” that appeared in the April 2014 National Geographic, Vincent J. Musi explored the deep connections some people have with creatures you can’t get at the pet store. Tickets: $10-$25. 402-345-0606.

–ticketomaha.com

Elvis Lives!

Feb. 14 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St.

Elvis Lives! features hand-picked finalists from Elvis Presley Enterprises’ worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35-$65. 402-345-0606.

–ticketomaha.com

Huck Finn

Feb. 24 -March 12 at the Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St.

The great American novel comes to life in a thrilling and deeply funny adaptation. Huck Finn flees the claws of “civilization” for the freedom of the mighty Mississippi. Along the way, he comes across Jim, an escaped slave. The journey downriver is a real education for Huck. 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $20. 402-345-4849.

–rosetheater.org

Concerts

Casey Donahew

Jan. 6 at the Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St.

In just over 10 years, Casey Donahew has risen from being a favorite on the local Texas music scene to a nationally popular touring act who sells out venues across the country. 9 p.m. Tickets: $25. 402-884-5353.

–waitingroomlounge.com

Andy McKee

Jan. 7 at the Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St.

Andy McKee is among the world’s finest acoustic guitarists. He entertains both the eye and the ear as he magically transforms the steel string guitar into a full orchestra. 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance/$25 day of show. 402-884-5353.

–waitingroomlounge.com

No Getter with Mom Jeans, Sports, and Graduating Life

Jan. 8 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave.

Four Omaha dudes with similar and different influences. Emo/punk songs came together with ease—their EP, Fitting, was released last year. 8 p.m. Tickets: $7. 402-884-5707.

-reverblounge.com

Cold Cave with Drab Majesty

Jan. 15 at the Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St.

This band has become a name synonymous with the contemporary resurgence of darkwave and synth pop sub-genres. 9 p.m. Tickets: $12 advance/$15 day of show. 402-884-5353.

–waitingroomlounge.com

The Lumineers: The Cleopatra World Tour

Jan. 17 at CenturyLink Center, 455 N. 10th St.

Two-time Grammy-nominated artist The Lumineers will be embarking on their first-ever North American arena tour. 7 p.m. Tickets: $30-$60. 1-800-745-3000.

–ticketmaster.com

Jamison Ross

Jan. 20 at the Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St.

Drummer and vocalist Jamison Ross delivers his hard-hitting, rhythmic jazz in Omaha for the first time. 8 p.m. Tickets: $30. 402-345-0606.

–ticketomaha.com

No Shelter with Badmotorfinger

Jan. 21 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St.

No Shelter is a Rage Against The Machine tribute band, and Badmotorfinger offers the ultimate Soundgarden tribute experience. All ages. 9 p.m. Tickets: $8 advance/$10 day of show. 402-345-7569.

–slowdown.com

Bazile Mills EP Release

Jan. 21 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave.

Bazile Mills is based around songwriter David Mainelli and features lead guitarist Tim Rozmajzl, singer Laura Streeter, rhythm guitarist/vocalist Sam Vetter, bassist/lap steel guitarist Dan Stein, and drummer Robb Clemens. 9 p.m. Tickets: $8. 402-884-5707.

–reverblounge.com

Josh Abbott Band

Jan. 25 at the Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St.

Josh Abbott Band has become one of the leading country acts in Texas music, winning four trophies in the inaugural Texas Regional Radio Awards. 9 p.m. Tickets: $20. 402-884-5353.

–waitingroomlounge.com

Turnpike Troubadours with Dalton Domino

Jan. 26 at the Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St.

Turnpike Troubadours are a hard band to define. Take some steel-guitar country music, throw in some punk rock, and add that fiddler from the honky-tonk. 9 p.m. Tickets: $30. 402-884-5353.

–waitingroomlounge.com

Cherry Glazerr with Slow Hollows

Feb. 1 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St.

The off-kilter noise pop sound of L.A. quartet Cherry Glazerr was born in 2012 when high school student and singer-songwriter Clementine Creevy began recording songs in her bedroom. All ages. 8 p.m. Tickets: $12 advanced/$14 day of show. 402-345-7569.

–slowdown.com

Twenty One Pilots

Feb. 1 at CenturyLink Center, 455 N. 10th St.

Twenty One Pilots currently consists of lead vocalist and keyboardist Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun. The duo rose to fame in the mid-2010s, after several years of touring and independent releases. 7 p.m. Tickets: $39-$49. 1-800-745-3000.

–ticketmaster.com

Excision—The Paradox Tour

Feb. 2 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St.

Excision DJ shows are like no other—a virtual apocalypse of twisting and morphing sounds turn massive crowds into a frenzy. Also performing: Cookie Monsta, Barely Alive, and Dion Timmer. All ages. 8 p.m. Tickets: $33.50 advance/$36 day of show. 402-346-9802.

–sokolauditorium.com

Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy

Feb. 3 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St.

This international concert phenomenon features Nobuo Uematsu’s stirring music from one of the most popular video games of all time. 8 p.m. Tickets: $30-$100. 402-345-0606.

–ticketomaha.com

Kevin Garrett

Feb. 4 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St.

Garrett is known for poignant out-of-love songs that combine a reverence for classic soul with modern electronics and traditional instrumentation. All ages. 8 p.m. Tickets: $12 advance/$14 day of show. 402-345-7569.

–slowdown.com

Lemuria with Cayetana, Mikey Erg

Feb. 5 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St.

Lemuria, from Buffalo, New York, creates what sounds like sugary indie-pop, but is actually discordant notes, odd time signatures, and brutal riffs creating menacing yet catchy music. All ages. 8 p.m. Tickets: $13 advance/$15 day of show. 402-345-7569.

–slowdown.com

An Evening with Dawes

Feb. 7 at the Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St.

Dawes is an American folk-rock band from Los Angeles and is composed of brothers Taylor (guitars and vocals) and Griffin Goldsmith (drums), along with Wylie Gelber (bass) and Lee Pardini (keyboards). 9 p.m. Tickets: $23 advance/$25 day of show. 402-884-5353.

–waitingroomlounge.com

Ariana Grande

Feb. 7 at CenturyLink Center, 455 N. 10th St.

The international pop sensation brings her signature cat and bunny ears to Omaha as part of her “Dangerous Woman Tour.” 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $30-$200. 1-800-745-3000.

–ticketmaster.com

Susto

Feb. 8 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St.

Susto is a Spanish word that frontman Justin Osborne learned as an anthropology student. The word refers to a folk illness and means “when your soul is separated from your body.” It also roughly translates to a panic attack. All ages. 8 p.m. Tickets: $8 advance/$10 day of show. 402-345-7569.

–slowdown.com

The Five Irish Tenors

Thursday, Feb. 9 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St.

The Five Irish Tenors fuse Irish wit and boisterous charm, with lyricism, dramatic flair, and operatic style to bring you a unique Irish tenor concert experience. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $15-$35. 402-345-0606.

–ticketomaha.com

Keller Willams

Feb. 10 at the Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St.

Williams’ music combines elements of bluegrass, folk, alternative rock, reggae, electronica/dance, jazz, funk, and other assorted genres. 9 p.m. Tickets: $23 advanced/$25 day of show. 402-884-5353.

–waitingroomlounge.com

Tribal Seeds with Raging Fyah and Nattali Rize

Feb. 11 at the Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St.

Tribal Seeds is a reggae band based in San Diego, California. They have shared the stage with Slightly Stoopid, Matisyahu, The Wailers, and others. 9 p.m. Tickets: $17 advance/$20 day of show. 402-884-5353.

–waitingroomlounge.com

Mike Doughty with Wheatus

Feb. 15 at the Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St.

Doughty is touring his largest band ever: a cello/bass player, drums, another guitar player, an organ player, and a backing vocalist. Using hand gestures, Doughty acts as an improv conductor for the band. 8 p.m. Tickets: $17. 402-884-5353.

–waitingroomlounge.com

Hippo Campus with Magic City Hippies

Feb. 16 at the Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St.

Hippo Campus is an indie rock band that has performed at South by Southwest, Lollapalooza, Red Rocks, Conan, and Reading and Leeds. 9 p.m. Tickets: $15. 402-884-5353.

–waitingroomlounge.com

Hot Club of Cowtown

Feb. 17 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St.

Hot Club of Cowtown has ascended from its unlikely beginnings in NYC’s East Village a decade ago to become the premier ambassador of hot jazz. 8 p.m. Tickets: $35. 402-345-0606.

–ticketomaha.com

P.O.S. with DJ Fundo and Ceschi Ramos

Feb. 18 at the Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St.

Stefon Alexander, aka P.O.S., makes tight, declamatory music that builds on DJ Fundo’s penchant for grinding beats and radical lyrics. 9 p.m. Tickets: $15 advance/$18 day of show. 402-884-5353.

–waitingroomlounge.com

Nebraska Wind Symphony: “Past, Present, and Future”

Feb. 19 at Omaha Conservatory of Music, 7023 Cass St.

Music selections help reflect on our past, present, and future. 3 p.m. Admission at door: $10 adults/$5 students/seniors; free to children under age 12. 402-216-0325.

–nebraskawindsymphony.com

Florida-Georgia Line

Feb. 24 at CenturyLink Center, 455 N. 10th St.

This popular country-music duo’s latest album, Dig Your Roots, includes songs with guests Ziggy Marley and the Backstreet Boys. Tickets: $28-$75. 1-800-745-3000.

–ticketmaster.com

Valerie June: The Order of Time Tour

Feb. 24 at the Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St.

Valerie June encompasses a mixture of folk, blues, gospel, soul, country, and bluegrass. 9 p.m. Tickets: $15. 402-884-5353.

–waitingroomlounge.com

Sean Jones Quartet

Feb. 24 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St.

Sean Jones, the former lead trumpet for the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, stands out with his bright, muscular tone and impeccable sense of swing. 8 p.m. Tickets: $35. 402-345-0606.

–ticketomaha.com

Lettuce

Feb. 26 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St.

For more than two decades, Lettuce has brought a new vitality to classic funk, matching their smooth and soulful grooves with a hip-hop-inspired urgency and mastery of beat. All ages. 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance/$25 day of show. 402-345-7569.

–slowdown.com

Miscellaneous

A Good Trip with Shane Mauss

Jan. 6 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St.

Sponsored by the Multidisciplinary Association of Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), comedian Shane Mauss has appeared on Conan, Jimmy Kimmel, Showtime, and has specials on both Comedy Central and Netflix. 8 p.m. Tickets: $10-15. 402-345-7569.

–slowdown.com

Improv on Fridays

Jan. 6, 13, 20, 27, at the Backline Comedy Theatre, 1618 Harney St.

This weekly comedy show features local improvisers and special guests. If you are familiar with the Upright Citizens Brigade, The Backline is the closest in style in the entire Midwest. Tickets: $5. 9 p.m. 402-720-7670.

–backlinecomedy.com

Cocktails & Coloring

Jan. 25 and Feb. 22 at the Apollon, 1801 Vinton St.

Come with your friends! Bring your own materials or stop into Oracle Art Supply to pick up coloring books and colored pencils. Cash bar. 6 to 9 p.m. Free. 402-884-0135.

–apollonomaha.com

Kevin McDonald

Jan. 21 at the Backline Comedy Theatre, 1618 Harney St.

Known for the TV sketch show The Kids in the Hall and as the alien Pleakely from Lilo & Stitch, McDonald will be in Omaha as part of a weekend workshop. 9 p.m. Tickets: $12. 402-720-7670.

–backlinecomedy.com

Joke & Dagger Standup

Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Backline Improv Theatre, 1618 Harney St.

Hosted by Winslow Dumaine, this improv show is unique, morbid, and enjoyable. Tickets: $5. 402-720-7670.

–backlinecomedy.com

2017 Nebraska Chinese Lunar New Year’s Celebration

Feb. 4 at Westside Middle School, 8601 Arbor St.

This event showcases Chinese culture and heritage with kids’ activities, Chinese cuisine, and traditional cultural performances, such as lion dance, martial arts demonstrations, folk dances, and more. Admission: $15 members, $20 non-members. 402-515-4491.

–omahachinese.net