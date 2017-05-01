This sponsored content is a page from the publication Faces of Omaha.

BUNGALOW/8 Hairdressing is Omaha’s premier boutique salon offering personalized hairdressing, eyebrow shaping, and makeup services. Beyond their cultivated service offerings, the culture of BUNGALOW/8 is one of hospitality, exceptional guest experiences, and a reverence to creativity and diversity in all forms. Eric Burden and his team of artisans continually set the benchmark for “the science, technology, and artistry of professional hairdressing©.” As a whole, they bring over 125 years of combined behind-the-chair experience paired with thousands of hours of master-level continuing education at prestigious academies and institutes across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Paired with their dedication to offering world-class hospitality and a myriad of expert services, BUNGALOW/8 Hairdressing perseveres to create beautiful, healthy hair for each guest by using the best haircare brands in the world including Kerastase and Bumble and bumble. To compliment their bespoke eyebrow shaping services, BUNGALOW/8 Hairdressing offers the exclusive line of brow powders, gels, highlighters, and pencils from Damone Roberts, “Brow Guru” to Hollywood celebrities, fashionistas, and starlets alike.

1120 S. 105th St., Omaha, NE 68124

402.934.8727 • bungalow8omaha.com