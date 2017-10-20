The Big Give was published in the September/October 2017 edition of Omaha Magazine. To view this sponsored content as it was printed, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/omahamagazine_1017_2_125/72

MISSION STATEMENT

Changing the way America cares for children, families and communities by providing and promoting an Integrated Continuum of Care® that instills Boys Town values to strengthen body, mind and spirit.

BACKGROUND

Since 1917, Boys Town has given thousands of at-risk girls and boys the love, support and education they need to succeed. Every day, abused and neglected children and broken and struggling families find help at Boys Town. The care Boys Town provides is uniquely effective because it is driven by our unwavering belief that every child and every family has the potential to succeed, regardless of their circumstances. When Boys Town saves a child, the positive effects ripple through the community, contributing to greater progress for society as a whole.

BRAG LINES

Boys Town is celebrating 100 years as a leader in child and family care.

In 2016, Boys Town served 508,817 children across the country.

Crisis Counselors at the Boys Town National Hotline® prevented more than 450 suicide attempts last year.

Boys Town programs and services touch the lives of more than 2 million people nationwide every year.

Boys Town conducts applied research that focuses on understanding the problems children and families face in today’s world and identifying the most effective ways to help them.

PAY IT FORWARD

You can help a child break free from the cycle of abuse and neglect and enter adulthood prepared to succeed. Get involved and help spread the word—Boys Town kids are everywhere. They are teachers, parents, engineers, and artists. Given a second chance, they have triumphed. Now Boys Town needs your support to continue the amazing work our organization does every day—and has been doing for 100 years.

WISH LIST

Monetary donations

Trade Life SM aftercare program donations

School supplies

Backpacks

UPCOMING EVENTS

Boys Town National Hotline: Fine Wine and Hors D’oeuvres Fundraiser

Oct. 12, 2017

Boys Town National Research Hospital®: Pure Inspiration Art Exhibit & Food-Wine Pairing Event

Oct. 19, 2017

Community Event: Christmas Family Festival

Dec. 9, 2017

Youth Athletic Program: Booster Banquet

May 1, 2018

BOYS TOWN

14100 Crawford St. Boys Town, NE 68010

402-498-1490

boystown.org