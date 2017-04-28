This sponsored content is a page from the publication Faces of Omaha.

Big Brain Productions owner Joseph Smith, known as “Smitty,” says he was enthralled by tattoos even as a child. That fundamental fascination, which still thrives in him today, led to a career in the tattoo industry and ultimately gave life to Big Brain Productions, Smith’s award-winning tattoo and piercing establishment. Since Big Brain opened in 2000, it’s expanded to occupy a 4,000-square-foot space in the Old Market and grown in volume, too, with a reputation for innovative artistry anchored by conscientious practices. Smith himself has made the Guinness Book of World Records, advocated for state legislation governing the tattoo industry, developed industry software, had his work featured in dozens of industry magazines and even published a book, “Marked & Mended—A Tattoo Anthology.” Despite all of his personal accomplishments, Smith says he never loses perspective and maintains that his biggest source of pride is his crew at Big Brain. “I truly appreciate the opportunity to lead such a talented group of artists and I am very grateful for the support of my friends and clients.”

1123 Jackson St., Omaha, NE 68102

402.342.2885 • bigbrainomaha.com