Cameron McClarty—Contributing Videographer

Cameron McClarty is a young, driven, creative artist who rarely sleeps. His mind is always racing with new and different ideas on how his creativity can be shared with the widest audience. A native of Omaha, most of his education was spent in Catholic school, where discipline was taught to be second-nature. Earning a degree from Metropolitan Community College in video-audio communications art gave him the motivation to keep his vision alive and moving in a positive direction. McClarty continues to follow his passion as a videographer, photographer, graphic designer, editor, animator, and creative director. He recently began a full-time career at Kreative Element and is enjoying every minute of it.

Kamrin Baker—Editorial Intern

Kamrin Baker is majoring in journalism and media communications and minoring in women’s and gender studies at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. This fall semester, she is the digital editor for the Gateway Newspaper, but in the past she has written for publications such as HuffPost, MTV News, and Gloria Steinem’s Women’s Media Center. When she is not buried in sources and stylebooks, Baker enjoys spending time with family and friends, practicing yoga, traveling, rewatching Parks and Recreation on Netflix, petting dogs, and taking naps. She is vocal about issues that affect her, such as gender equality and the destigmatization of mental illness, and works tirelessly to tell stories that matter. After graduation, she hopes to use her passions to amplify the voices of women (including her own) via creative storytelling and unique leadership.

Patrick Mainelli—Contributing Writer

Patrick Mainelli is a writer and photographer living in Omaha. He is a graduate of the UNO English Department and works as communications manager at The Union for Contemporary Art. His nonfiction, which often explores the natural and human landscapes of Omaha and surrounding areas, has appeared in the journals Fourth Genre, The New Territory, and New Ohio Review among others, and has been featured on the public radio program Living on Earth. He is currently at work on a photo and essay series on the home site of James Baldwin—“Hermit Jim”—in Bellevue’s Fontenelle Forest. His writing and photography can be found at patrickmainelli.com.

Sophia Galardi—Sales Assistant

Sophia Galardi was born and raised in Papillion with her two brothers and one sister. This animal lover grew up with a dog, five cats, horses, chickens, bees, canaries, and pigeons. Galardi is a senior at UNO, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in multidisciplinary studies with concentrations in general administration, communications, and gerontology. She also works as a suite attendant at Baxter Arena. Galardi lives in an apartment with her 84-year-old grandma, and together, they enjoy laughing at silly things, getting pedicures, and eating watermelon. When she isn’t studying or spending time with Grandma, she can be found spending time with her boyfriend, thrift store shopping, working out, and watering her 30 plants. Galardi dreams of being a mom and owning a dog.

This article was printed in the September/October 2018 edition of Omaha Magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.