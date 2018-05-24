Omaha Magazine is proud to publish the Omaha results of The Best Lawyers in America, widely regarded as the preeminent referral guide to the legal profession in the United States. What makes this list the “go-to” guide? Two reasons: one, lawyers are not required to pay a fee for a basic listing in the guide; two, inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America is based entirely on confidential peer review.

The Best Lawyers in America© is published by Woodward/White Inc., Aiken, S.C.

Woodward/White Inc. has used its best efforts in assembling material for this list but does not warrant that the information contained herein is complete or accurate, and does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any liability to any person for any loss or damage caused by errors or omissions herein whether such errors or omissions result from negligence, accident, or any other cause. All listed attorneys have been verified as being members in good standing with their respective state bar associations as of July 1, 2017, where that information is publicly available.

Methodology for Best Lawyers®

This list is excerpted from the 2018 edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, the pre-eminent referral guide to the legal profession in the United States. Published since 1983, Best Lawyers lists attorneys in 145 specialties, representing all 50 states, who have been chosen through an exhaustive survey in which thousands of the nation’s top lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers. The 2018 edition of Best Lawyers is based on more than 7.3 million evaluations of lawyers by other lawyers.

The method used to compile Best Lawyers remains unchanged since the first edition was compiled more than 30 years ago. Lawyers are chosen for inclusion based solely on the vote of their peers. Listings cannot be bought, and no purchase is required to be included. In this regard, Best Lawyers remains the gold standard of reliability and integrity in lawyer ratings.

The nomination pool for the 2018 edition consisted of all lawyers whose names appeared in the previous edition of Best Lawyers, lawyers who were nominated since the previous survey, and new nominees solicited from listed attorneys. In general, lawyers were asked to vote only on nominees in their own specialty in their own jurisdiction. Lawyers in closely related specialties were asked to vote across specialties, as were lawyers in smaller jurisdictions. Where specialties are national or international in nature, lawyers were asked to vote nationally as well as locally. Voting lawyers were also given an opportunity to offer more detailed comments on nominees. Each year, half of the voting pool receives fax or email ballots; the other half is polled by phone.

Voting lawyers were provided this general guideline for determining if a nominee should be listed among “the best”: “If you had a close friend or relative who needed a real estate lawyer (for example), and you could not handle the case yourself, to whom would you refer them?” All votes and comments were solicited with a guarantee of confidentiality—a critical factor in the viability and validity of Best Lawyers’ surveys. To ensure the rigor of the selection process, lawyers were urged to use only their highest standards when voting, and to evaluate each nominee based only on his or her individual merits. The additional comments were used to make more accurate comparisons between voting patterns and weight votes accordingly. Best Lawyers uses various methodological tools to identify and correct for anomalies in both the nomination and voting process.

Ultimately, of course, a lawyer’s inclusion is based on the subjective judgments of his or her fellow attorneys. While it is true that the lists may at times disproportionately reward visibility or popularity, the breadth of the survey, the candor of the respondents, and the sophistication of the polling methodology largely correct for any biases.

For all these reasons, Best Lawyers lists continue to represent the most reliable, accurate and useful guide to the best lawyers in the United States available anywhere.

Alternative Dispute

Resolution

Baird Holm

D. Nick Caporale

Woodmen Tower

1700 Farnam St.,

Suite 1500

Omaha, NE 68102-2068

402-344-0500

Cassem, Tierney,

Adams, Gotch &

Douglas

Michael F. Kinney

9290 W. Dodge Road, Suite 302

Omaha, NE 68114

402-390-0300

Cline Williams Wright

Johnson & Oldfather

James M. Bausch

Sterling Ridge

12910 Pierce St.,

Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68144

402-397-1700

John C. Brownrigg

Mediation & Arbitration Services

John C. Brownrigg

673 N. 59th St.

Omaha, NE 68132-2013

402-614-0467

Kutak Rock

Michael G. Mullin

The Omaha Building

1650 Farnam St.

Omaha, NE 68102-2186

402-346-6000

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

J. Terry Macnamara

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Miller Lathrop

Matthew G. Miller

9290 W. Dodge Road, Suite 100

Omaha, NE 68114

402-558-4900

Woodke & Gibbons

David M. Woodke

Historic Inns Of Court

619 N. 90th St.

Omaha, NE 68114

402-391-6000

Antitrust Law

Kutak Rock

John P. Passarelli

The Omaha Building

1650 Farnam St.

Omaha, NE 68102-2186

402-346-6000

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

Mark F. Enenbach

David H. Roe

Roger W. Wells

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Appellate Practice

Fraser Stryker

Patrick S. Cooper

Energy Plaza

409 S. 17th St., Suite 500

Omaha, NE 68102-2663

402-341-6000

Husch Blackwell

Steven Grasz

13330 California St., Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68154

402-964-5000

Aviation Law

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

Terrence D. O’Hare

James D. Wegner

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

O’Connor Law Office

Robert E. O’Connor, Jr.

P.O. Box 451116

Omaha, NE 68145

402-330-5906

Banking and Finance

Law

Baird Holm

Lawrence E. Kritenbrink

Steven C. Turner

John S. Zeilinger

Woodmen Tower

1700 Farnam St.,

Suite 1500

Omaha, NE 68102-2068

402-344-0500

Croker, Huck, Kasher,

DeWitt, Anderson &

Gonderinger

Richard L. Anderson

Robert M. Gonderinger

2120 S. 72nd St.,

Suite 1200

Omaha, NE 68124

402-391-6777

Fraser Stryker

Thomas F. Flaherty

Energy Plaza

409 S. 17th St., Suite 500

Omaha, NE 68102-2663

402-341-6000

Koley Jessen

Thomas F. Ackley

Max J. Burbach

Marlon M. Lofgren

One Pacific Place

1125 S. 103rd St.,

Suite 800

Omaha, NE 68124

402-390-9500

Kutak Rock

H. Dale Dixon III

Joyce A. Dixon

Bryan G. Handlos

Jeffrey T. Wegner

The Omaha Building

1650 Farnam St.

Omaha, NE 68102-2186

402-346-6000

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

Robert J. Bothe

William F. Hargens

James G. Powers

David H. Roe

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Woods & Aitken

Frank J. Mihulka

10250 Regency Circle, Suite 525

Omaha, NE 68114-3754

402-898-7400

Bankruptcy and

Creditor Debtor

Rights / Insolvency

and Reorganization

Law

Baird Holm

Steven C. Turner

T. Randall Wright

Woodmen Tower

1700 Farnam St.,

Suite 1500

Omaha, NE 68102-2068

402-344-0500

Croker, Huck, Kasher,

DeWitt, Anderson

& Gonderinger

Martin P. Pelster

2120 S. 72nd St.,

Suite 1200

Omaha, NE 68124

402-391-6777

Gross & Welch

Michael J. Whaley

1500 Omaha Tower

2120 S. 72nd St.

Omaha, NE 68124-2342

402-392-1500

Jerrold L. Strasheim

Jerrold L. Strasheim

3610 Dodge St.,

Suite 212

Omaha, NE 68131-3218

402-346-9330

Koley Jessen

Donald L. Swanson

One Pacific Place

1125 S. 103rd St.,

Suite 800

Omaha, NE 68124

402-390-9500

Kutak Rock

Jeffrey T. Wegner

The Omaha Building

1650 Farnam St.

Omaha, NE 68102-2186

402-346-6000

McGill, Gotsdiner,

Workman & Lepp

Richard D. Myers

First National

Bank Building

11404 W. Dodge Road, Suite 500

Omaha, NE 68154-2584

402-492-9200

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

Robert J. Bothe

James J. Niemeier

James G. Powers

Douglas E. Quinn

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Telpner Peterson

Law Firm

Charles L. Smith

25 Main Place, Suite 200

P.O. Box 248

Council Bluffs, IA 51503

712-325-9000

Bet-the-Company

Litigation

Baird Holm

William G. Dittrick

Thomas E. Johnson

Woodmen Tower

1700 Farnam St.,

Suite 1500

Omaha, NE 68102-2068

402-344-0500

Cassem, Tierney,

Adams, Gotch

& Douglas

John R. Douglas

Charles F. Gotch

Michael F. Kinney

9290 W. Dodge Road, Suite 302

Omaha, NE 68114

402-390-0300

Cline Williams Wright

Johnson & Oldfather

James M. Bausch

Sterling Ridge

12910 Pierce St.,

Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68144

402-397-1700

Erickson | Sederstrom

Thomas J. Culhane

Regency Westpointe

10330 Regency Parkway Drive,

Suite 100

Omaha, NE 68114-3761

402-397-2200

Fraser Stryker

Joseph K. Meusey

Energy Plaza

409 S. 17th St.,

Suite 500

Omaha, NE 68102-2663

402-341-6000

Kutak Rock

John P. Passarelli

The Omaha Building

1650 Farnam St.

Omaha, NE 68102-2186

402-346-6000

Lamson Dugan

and Murray

William M. Lamson, Jr.

10306 Regency Parkway Drive

Omaha, NE 68114-3743

402-397-7300

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

James P. Fitzgerald

William F. Hargens

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Business

Organizations

(including LLCs and

Partnerships)

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

David L. Hefflinger

Nicholas K. Niemann

Daniel C. Pape

Roger W. Wells

Thomas M. Worthington

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Willson & Pechacek

Frank W. Pechacek, Jr.

421 W. Broadway,

Suite 200

P.O. Box 2029

Council Bluffs, IA 51503

712-322-6000

Closely Held

Companies and

Family Businesses

Law

Fitzgerald, Schorr,

Barmettler & Brennan

David M. Hohman

Regency One

10050 Regency Circle, Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68114

402-342-1000

Koley Jessen

Eric B. Oxley

One Pacific Place

1125 S. 103rd St.,

Suite 800

Omaha, NE 68124

402-390-9500

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

Jonathan L. Grob

David L. Hefflinger

Nicholas K. Niemann

Daniel C. Pape

Jeffrey J. Pirruccello

James D. Wegner

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Commercial Finance

Law

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

Robert J. Bothe

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Commercial

Litigation

Baird Holm

Jill Robb Ackerman

Kirk S. Blecha

Steven D. Davidson

William G. Dittrick

Thomas E. Johnson

Gerald P. Laughlin

Woodmen Tower

1700 Farnam St.,

Suite 1500

Omaha, NE 68102-2068

402-344-0500

Cassem, Tierney,

Adams, Gotch &

Douglas

John R. Douglas

Charles F. Gotch

Michael F. Kinney

9290 W. Dodge Road, Suite 302

Omaha, NE 68114

402-390-0300

Cline Williams Wright

Johnson & Oldfather

James M. Bausch

Trenten P. Bausch

Richard P. Jeffries

Sterling Ridge

12910 Pierce St.,

Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68144

402-397-1700

Domina Law Group

David A. Domina

2425 S. 144th St.

Omaha, NE 68144-3267

402-858-9212

Erickson | Sederstrom

Thomas J. Culhane

Regency Westpointe

10330 Regency Parkway Drive,

Suite 100

Omaha, NE 68114-3761

402-397-2200

Fitzgerald, Schorr,

Barmettler & Brennan

Gerald L. Friedrichsen

Regency One

10050 Regency Circle, Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68114

402-342-1000

Fraser Stryker

Michael F. Coyle

Joseph E. Jones

Wayne J. Mark

Joseph K. Meusey

Energy Plaza

409 S. 17th St.,

Suite 500

Omaha, NE 68102-2663

402-341-6000

Houghton Bradford

Whitted

David S. Houghton

Robert W. Mullin

6457 Frances St.,

Suite 100

Omaha, NE 68106-2278

402-344-4000

Kutak Rock

Thomas H. Dahlk

Michael S. Degan

Patrick B. Griffin

Bartholomew L. McLeay

Robert M. Slovek

The Omaha Building

1650 Farnam St.

Omaha, NE 68102-2186

402-346-6000

Lamson Dugan

and Murray

Brian J. Brislen

William M. Lamson, Jr.

Mark E. Novotny

Cathy Trent-Vilim

Patrick G. Vipond

10306 Regency

Parkway Drive

Omaha, NE 68114-3743

402-397-7300

McGill, Gotsdiner,

Workman & Lepp

Robert L. Lepp

First National

Bank Building

11404 W. Dodge Road, Suite 500

Omaha, NE 68154-2584

402-492-9200

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

Robert J. Bothe

Patrick E. Brookhouser, Jr.

Mark F. Enenbach

James P. Fitzgerald

James J. Frost

William F. Hargens

Thomas C. McGowan

Robert D. Mullin, Jr.

James J. Niemeier

J. Scott Paul

Patrick D. Pepper

James G. Powers

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Pansing Hogan Ernst

& Bachman

David D. Ernst

Edward D. Hotz

10250 Regency Circle, Suite 300

Omaha, NE 68114

402-397-5500

Woods & Aitken

Bruce A. Smith

10250 Regency Circle, Suite 525

Omaha, NE 68114-3754

402-898-7400

Commercial

Transactions / UCC

Law

Gross & Welch

Ronald L. Eggers

1500 Omaha Tower

2120 S. 72nd St.

Omaha, NE 68124-2342

402-392-1500

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

Robert J. Bothe

Douglas E. Quinn

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Willson & Pechacek

Frank W. Pechacek, Jr.

421 W. Broadway,

Suite 200

P.O. Box 2029

Council Bluffs, IA 51503

712-322-6000

Construction Law

Baird Holm

P. Scott Dye

Lawrence E. Kritenbrink

Woodmen Tower

1700 Farnam St.,

Suite 1500

Omaha, NE 68102-2068

402-344-0500

Cassem, Tierney,

Adams, Gotch

& Douglas

Charles F. Gotch

9290 W. Dodge Road, Suite 302

Omaha, NE 68114

402-390-0300

Erickson | Sederstrom

Thomas J. Culhane

Regency Westpointe

10330 Regency Parkway Drive,

Suite 100

Omaha, NE 68114-3761

402-397-2200

Fraser Stryker

Joseph E. Jones

Wayne J. Mark

Russell A. Westerhold

Energy Plaza

409 S. 17th St., Suite 500

Omaha, NE 68102-2663

402-341-6000

Kutak Rock

Jeremy T. Fitzpatrick

The Omaha Building

1650 Farnam St.

Omaha, NE 68102-2186

402-346-6000

McGrath North Mullin & Kratz

Ronald L. Comes

Lee H. Hamann

James G. Powers

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Woods & Aitken

Todd W. Weidemann

10250 Regency Circle, Suite 525

Omaha, NE 68114-3754

402-898-7400

Corporate

Governance and

Compliance Law

Baird Holm

Dennis J. Fogland

Woodmen Tower

1700 Farnam St.,

Suite 1500

Omaha, NE 68102-2068

402-344-0500

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

Guy Lawson

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Corporate Law

Abrahams Kaslow

& Cassman

R. Craig Fry

John W. Herdzina

Howard J. Kaslow

Thomas J. Malicki

8712 W. Dodge Road, Suite 300

Omaha, NE 68114-3419

402-392-1250

Baird Holm

Dennis J. Fogland

Richard E. Putnam

Michael C. Schilken

John S. Zeilinger

Woodmen Tower

1700 Farnam St.,

Suite 1500

Omaha, NE 68102-2068

402-344-0500

Cline Williams Wright

Johnson & Oldfather

Rochelle A. Mullen

Michael C. Pallesen

Sterling Ridge

12910 Pierce St.,

Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68144

402-397-1700

Erftmier Law

Donald L. Erftmier, Jr.

11808 W. Center Road, Suite 100

Omaha, NE 68144-4434

402-504-1600

Erickson | Sederstrom

William T. Foley

Virgil K. Johnson

Regency Westpointe

10330 Regency Parkway Drive,

Suite 100

Omaha, NE 68114-3761

402-397-2200

Fitzgerald, Schorr,

Barmettler & Brennan

Bruce D. Vosburg

Regency One

10050 Regency Circle, Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68114

402-342-1000

Fraser Stryker

Mark L. Brasee

Thomas F. Flaherty

Robert L. Freeman

Travis S. Tyler

Energy Plaza

409 S. 17th St., Suite 500

Omaha, NE 68102-2663

402-341-6000

Gross & Welch

James P. Waldron

1500 Omaha Tower

2120 S. 72nd St.

Omaha, NE 68124-2342

402-392-1500

Husch Blackwell

David E. Gardels

Todd A. Richardson

13330 California St.,

Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68154

402-964-5000

Koley Jessen

Teresa A. Beaufait

Michael M. Hupp

Marlon M. Lofgren

M. Shaun McGaughey

One Pacific Place

1125 S. 103rd St.,

Suite 800

Omaha, NE 68124

402-390-9500

Kutak Rock

Michael L. Curry

Joyce A. Dixon

The Omaha Building

1650 Farnam St.

Omaha, NE 68102-2186

402-346-6000

Lamson Dugan

and Murray

Robert J. Murray

10306 Regency Parkway Drive

Omaha, NE 68114-3743

402-397-7300

McGill, Gotsdiner,

Workman & Lepp

Gary M. Gotsdiner

Keith A. Green

R. Thomas Workman

First National

Bank Building

11404 W. Dodge Road, Suite 500

Omaha, NE 68154-2584

402-492-9200

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

David L. Hefflinger

Thomas C. McGowan

Daniel C. Pape

Jeffrey S. Penne

Jeffrey J. Pirruccello

James D. Wegner

Roger W. Wells

Thomas M. Worthington

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Willson & Pechacek

Frank W. Pechacek, Jr.

421 W. Broadway,

Suite 200

P.O. Box 2029

Council Bluffs, IA 51503

712-322-6000

Woods & Aitken

Michael D. Matejka

Frank J. Mihulka

10250 Regency Circle, Suite 525

Omaha, NE 68114-3754

402-898-7400

Criminal Defense:

General Practice

Alan G. Stoler

Alan G. Stoler

1823 Harney St.,

Suite 1004

Omaha, NE 68102

402-346-1733

Dornan, Troia, Howard,

Breitkreutz & Conway

Stuart J. Dornan

1403 Farnam St.,

Suite 232

Omaha, NE 68102

402-884-7044

J. William Gallup

J. William Gallup

The Douglas Building

209 S. 19th St.,

Suite 525

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3400

Schaefer Shapiro

James E. Schaefer

1001 Farnam St.,

Third Floor

Omaha, NE 68102-1827

402-341-0700

Criminal Defense:

White-Collar

Alan G. Stoler

Alan G. Stoler

1823 Harney St.,

Suite 1004

Omaha, NE 68102

402-346-1733

J. William Gallup

J. William Gallup

The Douglas Building

209 S. 19th St.,

Suite 525

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3400

Kutak Rock

Thomas J. Kenny

The Omaha Building

1650 Farnam St.

Omaha, NE 68102-2186

402-346-6000

McGrath North Mullin & Kratz

Patrick E. Brookhouser, Jr.

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

DUI/DWI Defense

Schaefer Shapiro

James E. Schaefer

1001 Farnam St.,

Third Floor

Omaha, NE 68102-1827

402-341-0700

Education Law

EEKLegal

Elizabeth Eynon-Kokrda

5405 Nicholas St.

Omaha, NE 68132

402-670-6276

Fitzgerald, Schorr,

Barmettler & Brennan

Robert T. Cannella

Regency One

10050 Regency Circle, Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68114

402-342-1000

Elder Law

Badura & Wintz

Margaret A. Badura

Daniel J. Wintz

The Wear Building

7602 Pacific St.,

Suite 300-A

Omaha, NE 68114

402-398-3040

McGill, Gotsdiner,

Workman & Lepp

Robert L. Lepp

First National

Bank Building

11404 W. Dodge Road, Suite 500

Omaha, NE 68154-2584

402-492-9200

Employee Benefits

(ERISA) Law

Badura & Wintz

Daniel J. Wintz

The Wear Building

7602 Pacific St.,

Suite 300-A

Omaha, NE 68114

402-398-3040

Baird Holm

Gary N. Clatterbuck

Steven D. Davidson

Gary W. Radil

Woodmen Tower

1700 Farnam St.,

Suite 1500

Omaha, NE 68102-2068

402-344-0500

Fitzgerald, Schorr,

Barmettler & Brennan

Thomas G. McKeon

Regency One

10050 Regency Circle, Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68114

402-342-1000

Fraser Stryker

Timothy J. Thalken

Energy Plaza

409 S. 17th St.,

Suite 500

Omaha, NE 68102-2663

402-341-6000

Jackson Lewis

Randal M. Limbeck

10050 Regency Circle, Suite 400

Omaha, NE 68114

402-391-1991

Kutak Rock

Brian Bartels

Tory M. Bishop

John E. Schembari

The Omaha Building

1650 Farnam St.

Omaha, NE 68102-2186

402-346-6000

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

Joan M. Cannon

Aaron A. Clark

Peter C. Langdon

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Slowiaczek | Albers

T. Geoffrey Lieben

Scoular Building

2027 Dodge St.,

Suite 100

Omaha, NE 68102

402-930-1000

Energy Law

Abrahams Kaslow &

Cassman

Randall C. Hanson

8712 W. Dodge Road, Suite 300

Omaha, NE 68114-3419

402-392-1250

Environmental Law

Baird Holm

John P. Heil

Woodmen Tower

1700 Farnam St.,

Suite 1500

Omaha, NE 68102-2068

402-344-0500

Fraser Stryker

Stephen M. Bruckner

Energy Plaza

409 S. 17th St.,

Suite 500

Omaha, NE 68102-2663

402-341-6000

Koley Jessen

Michael J. Linder

John M. Lingelbach

One Pacific Place

1125 S. 103rd St.,

Suite 800

Omaha, NE 68124

402-390-9500

McGill, Gotsdiner,

Workman & Lepp

Nancy A. Roberts

First National

Bank Building

11404 W. Dodge Road, Suite 500

Omaha, NE 68154-2584

402-492-9200

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

John A. Andreasen

Steven P. Case

Mark F. Enenbach

William F. Hargens

Thomas C. McGowan

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Mostek Law

Michael S. Mostek

1111 N. 13th St.,

Suite 305

Omaha, NE 68102

402-218-1711

Ethics and

Professional

Responsibility Law

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

J. Scott Paul

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Family Law

Lustgarten & Roberts

Patrick A. Campagna

Michael B. Lustgarten

Donald A. Roberts

Central Park Plaza-

N. Tower

222 S. 15th St.,

Suite 601

Omaha, NE 68102

402-346-1920

Salvo, Deren, Schenck,

Gross, Swain

& Argotsinger

J.C. Salvo

711 Court St.

P.O. Box 509

Harlan, IA 51537-0509

712-755-3141

Slowiaczek | Albers

Virginia A. Albers

John S. Slowiaczek

Scoular Building

2027 Dodge St.,

Suite 100

Omaha, NE 68102

402-930-1000

Vacanti Shattuck

Christopher A. Vacanti

2051 Harney St.

Omaha, NE 68102

402-345-7600

First Amendment

Law

Koley Jessen

Michael C. Cox

One Pacific Place

1125 S. 103rd St.,

Suite 800

Omaha, NE 68124

402-390-9500

Franchise Law

Abrahams Kaslow &

Cassman

John W. Herdzina

8712 W. Dodge Road, Suite 300

Omaha, NE 68114-3419

402-392-1250

Baird Holm

Michael L. Sullivan

Woodmen Tower

1700 Farnam St.,

Suite 1500

Omaha, NE 68102-2068

402-344-0500

Cline Williams Wright

Johnson & Oldfather

Gary R. Batenhorst

Trenten P. Bausch

Sterling Ridge

12910 Pierce St.,

Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68144

402-397-1700

Kutak Rock

John P. Passarelli

The Omaha Building

1650 Farnam St.

Omaha, NE 68102-2186

402-346-6000

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

Michael T. Eversden

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Government

Relations Practice

Baird Holm

David J. Kramer

Woodmen Tower

1700 Farnam St.,

Suite 1500

Omaha, NE 68102-2068

402-344-0500

Health Care Law

Baird Holm

Vickie B. Ahlers

Alex M. Clarke

John R. Holdenried

Julie A. Knutson

Barbara E. Person

Woodmen Tower

1700 Farnam St.,

Suite 1500

Omaha, NE 68102-2068

402-344-0500

Ellick, Jones, Buelt, Blazek & Longo

Amy L. Longo

9290 W. Dodge Road, Suite 303

Omaha, NE 68114

402-390-0390

Erickson | Sederstrom

Charles V. Sederstrom

Regency Westpointe

10330 Regency Parkway Drive,

Suite 100

Omaha, NE 68114-3761

402-397-2200

Fraser Stryker

James L. Quinlan

Energy Plaza

409 S. 17th St.,

Suite 500

Omaha, NE 68102-2663

402-341-6000

Koley Jessen

Karen M. Shuler

One Pacific Place

1125 S. 103rd St.,

Suite 800

Omaha, NE 68124

402-390-9500

Kutak Rock

Robert L. Cohen

The Omaha Building

1650 Farnam St.

Omaha, NE 68102-2186

402-346-6000

Pansing Hogan Ernst

& Bachman

Thomas R. Pansing, Jr.

10250 Regency Circle, Suite 300

Omaha, NE 68114

402-397-5500

Patricia A. Zieg

Law Offices

Patricia A. Zieg

1327 S. 35th Ave.

Omaha, NE 68105-1958

402-740-9904

Immigration Law

Baird Holm

Amy L. Erlbacher-

Anderson

Scott S. Moore

Woodmen Tower

1700 Farnam St.,

Suite 1500

Omaha, NE 68102-2068

402-344-0500

Fitzgerald, Schorr,

Barmettler & Brennan

Dustin J. Kessler

Regency One

10050 Regency Circle, Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68114

402-342-1000

Jackson Lewis

Amy L. Peck

10050 Regency Circle, Suite 200, Suite 400

Omaha, NE 68114

402-391-1991

McGrath North Mullin & Kratz

A. Stevenson Bogue

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Information

Technology Law

Baird Holm

James E. O’Connor

Woodmen Tower

1700 Farnam St.,

Suite 1500

Omaha, NE 68102-2068

402-344-0500

Kutak Rock

Michael K. Bydalek

The Omaha Building

1650 Farnam St.

Omaha, NE 68102-2186

402-346-6000

Insurance Law

Baird Holm

Steven D. Davidson

Woodmen Tower

1700 Farnam St.,

Suite 1500

Omaha, NE 68102-2068

402-344-0500

Fitzgerald, Schorr,

Barmettler & Brennan

Mark J. Daly

Regency One

10050 Regency Circle, Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68114

402-342-1000

Fraser Stryker

Patrick S. Cooper

Mark C. Laughlin

David C. Mullin

Rex A. Rezac

Energy Plaza

409 S. 17th St.,

Suite 500

Omaha, NE 68102-2663

402-341-6000

Gross & Welch

Thomas A. Grennan

John A. Svoboda

1500 Omaha Tower

2120 S. 72nd St.

Omaha, NE 68124-2342

402-392-1500

Kutak Rock

Michael G. Mullin

The Omaha Building

1650 Farnam St.

Omaha, NE 68102-2186

402-346-6000

Lamson Dugan

and Murray

Daniel P. Chesire

Patrick G. Vipond

10306 Regency

Parkway Drive

Omaha, NE 68114-3743

402-397-7300

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

William J. Birkel

Robert D. Mullin, Jr.

Terrence D. O’Hare

J. Scott Paul

Patrick D. Pepper

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Pansing Hogan Ernst

& Bachman

Edward D. Hotz

10250 Regency Circle,

Suite 300

Omaha, NE 68114

402-397-5500

Stuart Tinley Law Firm

Robert M. Livingston

310 W. Kanesville Blvd., Second Floor

Council Bluffs, IA 51501

712-322-4033

Willson & Pechacek

Frank W. Pechacek, Jr.

421 W. Broadway,

Suite 200

P.O. Box 2029

Council Bluffs, IA 51503

712-322-6000

Woodke & Gibbons

Michael T. Gibbons

Historic Inns Of Court

619 N. 90th St.

Omaha, NE 68114

402-391-6000

Intellectual

Property Law

Baird Holm

Jill Robb Ackerman

James E. O’Connor

Woodmen Tower

1700 Farnam St.,

Suite 1500

Omaha, NE 68102-2068

402-344-0500

Cline Williams Wright

Johnson & Oldfather

James M. Bausch

Sterling Ridge

12910 Pierce St.,

Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68144

402-397-1700

Fitzgerald, Schorr,

Barmettler & Brennan

Bruce D. Vosburg

Regency One

10050 Regency Circle,

Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68114

402-342-1000

Kutak Rock

John P. Passarelli

Patrick C. Stephenson

James M. Sulentic

The Omaha Building

1650 Farnam St.

Omaha, NE 68102-2186

402-346-6000

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

William F. Hargens

Denise C. Mazour

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Thomte Patent

Law Office

Dennis L. Thomte

2120 S. 72nd St.,

Suite 1111

Omaha, NE 68124

402-392-2280

International Trade

and Finance Law

Husch Blackwell

David E. Gardels

13330 California St.,

Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68154

402-964-5000

Labor and

Employment Law

Baird Holm

Kirk S. Blecha

Heidi A. Guttau-Fox

Christopher R. Hedican

Mark E. McQueen

Scott P. Moore

Scott S. Moore

R.J. Stevenson

Woodmen Tower

1700 Farnam St.,

Suite 1500

Omaha, NE 68102-2068

402-344-0500

Byam & Hoarty

Thomas F. Hoarty, Jr.

American National Building, Suite 317

8990 W. Dodge Road

Omaha, NE 68114-3383

402-397-0303

Cline Williams Wright

Johnson & Oldfather

John C. Hewitt

Tara A. Stingley

Sterling Ridge

12910 Pierce St.,

Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68144

402-397-1700

Fitzgerald, Schorr,

Barmettler & Brennan

Robert T. Cannella

Regency One

10050 Regency Circle, Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68114

402-342-1000

Fraser Stryker

Patrick J. Barrett

Energy Plaza,

409 S. 17th St.,

Suite 500

Omaha, NE 68102-2663

402-341-6000

Jackson Lewis

Joseph S. Dreesen

Christopher E. Hoyme

Randal M. Limbeck

Timothy D. Loudon

Chad P. Richter

10050 Regency Circle, Suite 400

Omaha, NE 68114

402-391-1991

Koley Jessen

Margaret C. Hershiser

One Pacific Place

1125 S. 103rd St.,

Suite 800

Omaha, NE 68124

402-390-9500

McGill, Gotsdiner,

Workman & Lepp

Mary Hewitt

First National

Bank Building

11404 W. Dodge Road, Suite 500

Omaha, NE 68154-2584

402-492-9200

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

A. Stevenson Bogue

Aaron A. Clark

Dean G. Kratz

Roger J. Miller

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Land Use & Zoning

Law

Baird Holm

David C. Levy

Scott P. Moore

Woodmen Tower

1700 Farnam St.,

Suite 1500

Omaha, NE 68102-2068

402-344-0500

Croker, Huck, Kasher,

DeWitt, Anderson &

Gonderinger

Robert J. Huck

2120 S. 72nd St.,

Suite 1200

Omaha, NE 68124

402-391-6777

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

Robert G. Dailey

Lee H. Hamann

Steven D. Johnson

James G. Powers

1864 S. 155th Circle

Omaha, NE 68144

402-315-1880

Legal Malpractice

Law

Cassem, Tierney, Adams, Gotch & Douglas

John R. Douglas

9290 W. Dodge Road, Suite 302

Omaha, NE 68114

402-390-0300

Fraser Stryker

Joseph K. Meusey

Energy Plaza

409 S. 17th St.,

Suite 500

Omaha, NE 68102-2663

402-341-6000

Lamson Dugan

and Murray

William R. Settles

10306 Regency

Parkway Drive

Omaha, NE 68114-3743

402-397-7300

Litigation –

Regulatory

Enforcement (SEC,

Telecom, Energy)

Kutak Rock

Thomas H. Dahlk

The Omaha Building

1650 Farnam St.

Omaha, NE 68102-2186

402-346-6000

Lamson Dugan and

Murray

William M. Lamson, Jr.

10306 Regency

Parkway Drive

Omaha, NE 68114-3743

402-397-7300

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

Mark F. Enenbach

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Mass Tort Litigation

/ Class Actions

Fraser Stryker

Mark C. Laughlin

Energy Plaza

409 S. 17th St.,

Suite 500

Omaha, NE 68102-2663

402-341-6000

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

Patrick E. Brookhouser, Jr.

William F. Hargens

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Medical Malpractice Law

Cassem, Tierney,

Adams, Gotch

& Douglas

John R. Douglas

Charles F. Gotch

Michael F. Kinney

Brien M. Welch

9290 W. Dodge Road, Suite 302

Omaha, NE 68114

402-390-0300

Lamson Dugan and

Murray

William M. Lamson, Jr.

Mark E. Novotny

William R. Settles

Patrick G. Vipond

10306 Regency

Parkway Drive

Omaha, NE 68114-3743

402-397-7300

Pansing Hogan Ernst

& Bachman

David D. Ernst

10250 Regency Circle, Suite 300

Omaha, NE 68114

402-397-5500

Mergers &

Acquisitions Law

Baird Holm

Dennis J. Fogland

John S. Zeilinger

Woodmen Tower

1700 Farnam St.,

Suite 1500

Omaha, NE 68102-2068

402-344-0500

Fitzgerald, Schorr,

Barmettler & Brennan

Bruce D. Vosburg

Regency One

10050 Regency Circle, Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68114

402-342-1000

Fraser Stryker

Robert L. Freeman

Energy Plaza

409 S. 17th St.,

Suite 500

Omaha, NE 68102-2663

402-341-6000

Husch Blackwell

Todd A. Richardson

13330 California St.,

Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68154

402-964-5000

Koley Jessen

Teresa A. Beaufait

Michael M. Hupp

M. Shaun McGaughey

One Pacific Place

1125 S. 103rd St.,

Suite 800

Omaha, NE 68124

402-390-9500

Kutak Rock

Michael L. Curry

Thomas H. Dahlk

The Omaha Building

1650 Farnam St.

Omaha, NE 68102-2186

402-346-6000

McGill, Gotsdiner,

Workman & Lepp

Gary M. Gotsdiner

Keith A. Green

First National

Bank Building

11404 W. Dodge Road, Suite 500

Omaha, NE 68154-2584

402-492-9200

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

William F. Hargens

David L. Hefflinger

Keith P. Larsen

Guy Lawson

Roger W. Wells

Thomas M. Worthington

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Municipal Law

Abrahams Kaslow

& Cassman

Timothy M. Kenny

8712 W. Dodge Road, Suite 300

Omaha, NE 68114-3419

402-392-1250

Fitzgerald, Schorr,

Barmettler & Brennan

Thomas G. McKeon

Regency One

10050 Regency Circle, Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68114

402-342-1000

Native American Law

Patricia A. Zieg

Law Offices

Patricia A. Zieg

1327 S. 35th Ave.

Omaha, NE 68105-1958

402-740-9904

Non-Profit

/ Charities Law

Baird Holm

Gary W. Radil

Woodmen Tower

1700 Farnam St.,

Suite 1500

Omaha, NE 68102-2068

402-344-0500

Fitzgerald, Schorr,

Barmettler & Brennan

Nick R. Taylor

Regency One

10050 Regency Circle, Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68114

402-342-1000

Koley Jessen

Karen M. Shuler

One Pacific Place

1125 S. 103rd St.,

Suite 800

Omaha, NE 68124

402-390-9500

Kutak Rock

Howard Fredrick Hahn

David A. Jacobson

The Omaha Building

1650 Farnam St.

Omaha, NE 68102-2186

402-346-6000

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

David L. Hefflinger

Jeffrey J. Pirruccello

James D. Wegner

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Personal Injury

Litigation

Cassem, Tierney,

Adams, Gotch &

Douglas

Charles F. Gotch

Michael F. Kinney

Ronald F. Krause

Brien M. Welch

9290 W. Dodge Road, Suite 302

Omaha, NE 68114

402-390-0300

Erickson | Sederstrom

Jerald L. Rauterkus

Regency Westpointe

10330 Regency Parkway Drive,

Suite 100

Omaha, NE 68114-3761

402-397-2200

Fitzgerald, Schorr,

Barmettler & Brennan

Mark J. Daly

Regency One

10050 Regency Circle, Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68114

402-342-1000

Fraser Stryker

Michael F. Coyle

Joseph K. Meusey

David C. Mullin

Energy Plaza

409 S. 17th St., Suite 500

Omaha, NE 68102-2663

402-341-6000

Gross & Welch

Thomas A. Grennan

John A. Svoboda

1500 Omaha Tower

2120 S. 72nd St.

Omaha, NE 68124-2342

402-392-1500

Houghton Bradford

Whitted

Robert W. Mullin

6457 Frances St.,

Suite 100

Omaha, NE 68106-2278

402-344-4000

Kutak Rock

Michael G. Mullin

The Omaha Building

1650 Farnam St.

Omaha, NE 68102-2186

402-346-6000

Lamson Dugan and

Murray

Daniel P. Chesire

William M. Lamson, Jr.

David J. Schmitt

Kyle Wallor

10306 Regency

Parkway Drive

Omaha, NE 68114-3743

402-397-7300

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

Robert D. Mullin, Jr.

John F. Thomas

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

O’Connor Law Office

Robert E. O’Connor, Jr.

P.O. Box 451116

Omaha, NE 68145

402-330-5906

Salvo, Deren, Schenck,

Gross, Swain &

Argotsinger

J.C. Salvo

711 Court St.

P.O. Box 509

Harlan IA, 51537-0509

712-755-3141

Sibbernsen, Strigenz,

& Sibbernsen

E. Terry Sibbernsen

1111 N. 102nd Court, Suite 330

Omaha, NE 68114

402-913-3039

Stuart Tinley Law Firm

Kristopher K. Madsen

310 W. Kanesville Blvd., Second Floor

Council Bluffs, IA 51501

712-322-4033

Privacy and Data

Security Law

Gross & Welch

Ronald L. Eggers

1500 Omaha Tower

2120 S. 72nd St.

Omaha, NE 68124-2342

402-392-1500

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

Thomas J. Kelley

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Product Liability

Litigation

Cassem, Tierney,

Adams, Gotch

& Douglas

Charles F. Gotch

Michael F. Kinney

9290 W. Dodge Road, Suite 302

Omaha, NE 68114

402-390-0300

Fitzgerald, Schorr,

Barmettler & Brennan

Gerald L. Friedrichsen

Regency One

10050 Regency Circle, Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68114

402-342-1000

Fraser Stryker

Rex A. Rezac

Energy Plaza,

Suite 500

409 S. 17th St.,

Suite 500

Omaha, NE 68102-2663

402-341-6000

Lamson Dugan and Murray

Daniel P. Chesire

10306 Regency

Parkway Drive

Omaha, NE 68114-3743

402-397-7300

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

Robert D. Mullin, Jr.

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Professional

Malpractice Law

Fraser Stryker

Mark C. Laughlin

Energy Plaza,

Suite 500

409 S. 17th St.,

Suite 500

Omaha, NE 68102-2663

402-341-6000

Lamson Dugan

and Murray

William R. Settles

Patrick G. Vipond

10306 Regency

Parkway Drive

Omaha, NE 68114-3743

402-397-7300

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

William F. Hargens

J. Scott Paul

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Sibbernsen, Strigenz

& Sibbernsen

Mandy L. Strigenz

1111 N. 102nd Court, Suite 330

Omaha, NE 68114

402-913-3039

Public Finance Law

Baird Holm

Charles J. Addy

Richard J. Pedersen

Woodmen Tower

1700 Farnam St.,

Suite 1500

Omaha, NE 68102-2068

402-344-0500

Kutak Rock

Patricia Schuett Peterson

The Omaha Building

1650 Farnam St.

Omaha, NE 68102-2186

402-346-6000

Railroad Law

Lamson Dugan

and Murray

David J. Schmitt

10306 Regency

Parkway Drive

Omaha, NE 68114-3743

402-397-7300

Real Estate Law

Baird Holm

Jon E. Blumenthal

Steven D. Davidson

P. Scott Dye

Lawrence E. Kritenbrink

Scott P. Moore

Jacqueline A. Pueppke

Woodmen Tower

1700 Farnam St.,

Suite 1500

Omaha, NE 68102-2068

402-344-0500

Cline Williams Wright

Johnson & Oldfather

James M. Bausch

Rochelle A. Mullen

Sterling Ridge

12910 Pierce St.,

Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68144

402-397-1700

Croker, Huck, Kasher,

DeWitt, Anderson

& Gonderinger

Richard L. Anderson

Robert J. Huck

2120 S. 72nd St.,

Suite 1200

Omaha, NE 68124

402-391-6777

Dvorak & Donovan

Law Group

John M. Prososki

13625 California St.,

Suite 110

Omaha, NE 68154

402-934-4770

Fraser Stryker

Mark L. Brasee

Robert W. Rieke

Energy Plaza

409 S. 17th St., Suite 500

Omaha, NE 68102-2663

402-341-6000

Fullenkamp, Doyle

& Jobeun

John H. Fullenkamp

Larry A. Jobeun

11440 W. Center Road, Suite C

Omaha, NE 68144-4482

402-334-0700

Gross & Welch

James P. Waldron

1500 Omaha Tower

2120 S. 72nd St.

Omaha, NE 68124-2342

402-392-1500

Houghton Bradford

Whitted

Warren R. Whitted, Jr.

6457 Frances St.,

Suite 100

Omaha, NE 68106-2278

402-344-4000

Koley Jessen

Thomas F. Ackley

Max J. Burbach

One Pacific Place

1125 S. 103rd St.,

Suite 800

Omaha, NE 68124

402-390-9500

Kutak Rock

Joyce A. Dixon

The Omaha Building

1650 Farnam St.

Omaha, NE 68102-2186

402-346-6000

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

Ronald L. Comes

Robert G. Dailey

Lee H. Hamann

David R. Madden

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Pansing Hogan Ernst

& Bachman

John Q. Bachman

James D. Buser

Dennis P. Hogan III

10250 Regency Circle, Suite 300

Omaha, NE 68114

402-397-5500

Smith Peterson

Law Firm

Steven H. Krohn

133 W. Broadway

P.O. Box 249

Council Bluffs, IA 51503

712-328-1833

Smith Slusky Law

Jerry M. Slusky

H. Daniel Smith

8712 W. Dodge Road, Suite 400

Omaha, NE 68114

402-392-0101

Steven D. Johnson

Steven D. Johnson

1864 S. 155th Circle

Omaha, NE 68144

402-315-1880

Walentine O’Toole

Michael F. Kivett

11240 Davenport St.

P.O. Box 540125

Omaha, NE 68154-0125

402-330-6300

Woods & Aitken

Michael D. Matejka

Frank J. Mihulka

10250 Regency Circle,

Suite 525

Omaha, NE 68114-3754

402-898-7400

Securities / Capital

Markets Law

Baird Holm

Dennis J. Fogland

Woodmen Tower

1700 Farnam St.,

Suite 1500

Omaha, NE 68102-2068

402-344-0500

Cline Williams Wright

Johnson & Oldfather

James M. Bausch

Sterling Ridge

12910 Pierce St.,

Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68144

402-397-1700

Kutak Rock

Thomas H. Dahlk

Patrick B. Griffin

The Omaha Building

1650 Farnam St.

Omaha, NE 68102-2186

402-346-6000

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

Patrick E. Brookhouser, Jr.

James P. Fitzgerald

William F. Hargens

David L. Hefflinger

Guy Lawson

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Sports Law

Fraser Stryker

Robert L. Freeman

Energy Plaza

409 S. 17th St., Suite 500

Omaha, NE 68102-2663

402-341-6000

Tax Law

Baird Holm

Gary W. Radil

Woodmen Tower

1700 Farnam St.,

Suite 1500

Omaha, NE 68102-2068

402-344-0500

Gross & Welch

William J. Lindsay, Jr.

1500 Omaha Tower

2120 S. 72nd St.

Omaha, NE 68124-2342

402-392-1500

Koley Jessen

Bryan E. Slone

Kurt F. Tjaden

One Pacific Place

1125 S. 103rd St.,

Suite 800

Omaha, NE 68124

402-390-9500

Kutak Rock

Howard Fredrick Hahn

The Omaha Building

1650 Farnam St.

Omaha, NE 68102-2186

402-346-6000

Lamson Dugan and

Murray

Robert J. Murray

10306 Regency

Parkway Drive

Omaha, NE 68114-3743

402-397-7300

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

Jonathan L. Grob

David L. Hefflinger

Thomas J. Kelley

Nicholas K. Niemann

Daniel C. Pape

Jeffrey J. Pirruccello

James D. Wegner

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Pansing Hogan Ernst

& Bachman

Thomas R. Pansing, Jr.

10250 Regency Circle, Suite 300

Omaha, NE 68114

402-397-5500

Slowiaczek | Albers

T. Geoffrey Lieben

Scoular Building

2027 Dodge St.,

Suite 100

Omaha, NE 68102

402-930-1000

Smith Slusky Law

Howard N. Kaplan

8712 W. Dodge Road,

Suite 400

Omaha, NE 68114

402-392-0101

Technology Law

Koley Jessen

Roberta L. Christensen

One Pacific Place

1125 S. 103rd St.,

Suite 800

Omaha, NE 68124

402-390-9500

Kutak Rock

Michael K. Bydalek

The Omaha Building

1650 Farnam St.

Omaha, NE 68102-2186

402-346-6000

Transportation Law

O’Connor Law Office

Robert E. O’Connor, Jr.

P.O. Box 451116

Omaha, NE 68145

402-330-5906

Trusts and Estates

Abrahams Kaslow

& Cassman

Howard J. Kaslow

Thomas J. Malicki

8712 W. Dodge Road, Suite 300

Omaha, NE 68114-3419

402-392-1250

Badura & Wintz

Margaret A. Badura

Daniel J. Wintz

The Wear Building

7602 Pacific St.,

Suite 300-A

Omaha, NE 68114

402-398-3040

Baird Holm

Ronald C. Jensen

Sharon R. Kresha

Gary W. Radil

Michael C. Schilken

Michael L. Sullivan

Woodmen Tower

1700 Farnam St.,

Suite 1500

Omaha, NE 68102-2068

402-344-0500

Dvorak & Donovan

Law Group

David M. Dvorak

13625 California St.,

Suite 110

Omaha, NE 68154

402-934-4770

Elder Law of Omaha

Adam J. Wintz

3032 87th St.

Omaha, NE 68124

402-614-6400

Ellick, Jones, Buelt,

Blazek & Longo

Michael D. Jones

9290 W. Dodge Road, Suite 303

Omaha, NE 68114

402-390-0390

Endacott Peetz

and Timmer

Susan J. Spahn

8990 W. Dodge Road, Suite 217

Omaha, NE 68114

402-999-8820

Erftmier Law

Donald L. Erftmier, Jr.

11808 W. Center Road, Suite 100

Omaha, NE 68144-4434

402-504-1600

Erickson | Sederstrom

David J. Nielsen

Regency Westpointe

10330 Regency Parkway Drive,

Suite 100

Omaha, NE 68114-3761

402-397-2200

Fitzgerald, Schorr,

Barmettler & Brennan

Nick R. Taylor

Regency One

10050 Regency Circle,

Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68114

402-342-1000

Gross & Welch

William J. Lindsay, Jr.

1500 Omaha Tower

2120 S. 72nd St.

Omaha, NE 68124-2342

402-392-1500

Koley Jessen

Brandon D. Hamm

James A. Tews

Kurt F. Tjaden

Alexander J. Wolf

One Pacific Place

1125 S. 103rd St.,

Suite 800

Omaha, NE 68124

402-390-9500

McGill, Gotsdiner,

Workman & Lepp

Mary Hewitt

First National Bank Building

11404 W. Dodge Road, Suite 500

Omaha, NE 68154-2584

402-492-9200

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

Jonathan L. Grob

David L. Hefflinger

Nicholas K. Niemann

Daniel C. Pape

Jeffrey J. Pirruccello

James D. Wegner

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Pansing Hogan Ernst

& Bachman

Thomas R. Pansing, Jr.

10250 Regency Circle, Suite 300

Omaha, NE 68114

402-397-5500

Slowiaczek | Albers

T. Geoffrey Lieben

Scoular Building

2027 Dodge St.,

Suite 100

Omaha, NE 68102

402-930-1000

Vandenack Weaver

Mary E. Vandenack

17007 Marcy St.,

Suite Three

Omaha, NE 68118-3122

402-504-1300

Willson & Pechacek

Frank W. Pechacek, Jr.

421 W. Broadway,

Suite 200

P.O. Box 2029

Council Bluffs IA, 51503

712-322-6000

Workers’

Compensation Law

Cassem, Tierney,

Adams, Gotch

& Douglas

Dennis R. Riekenberg

9290 W. Dodge Road,

Suite 302

Omaha, NE 68114

402-390-0300

Dowd, Howard

& Corrigan

Steven H. Howard

1411 Harney St.,

Suite 100

Omaha, NE 68102

402-913-9713

Gross & Welch

John W. Iliff

1500 Omaha Tower

2120 S. 72nd St.

Omaha, NE 68124-2342

402-392-1500

McGrath North Mullin

& Kratz

William J. Birkel

John F. Thomas

First National Tower

1601 Dodge St.,

Suite 3700

Omaha, NE 68102

402-341-3070

Peters Law Firm

Jacob J. Peters

233 Pearl St.

P.O. Box 1078

Council Bluffs, IA 51503

712-328-3157