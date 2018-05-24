Omaha Magazine is proud to publish the Omaha results of The Best Lawyers in America, widely regarded as the preeminent referral guide to the legal profession in the United States. What makes this list the “go-to” guide? Two reasons: one, lawyers are not required to pay a fee for a basic listing in the guide; two, inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America is based entirely on confidential peer review.
The Best Lawyers in America© is published by Woodward/White Inc., Aiken, S.C.
All listed attorneys have been verified as being members in good standing with their respective state bar associations as of July 1, 2017, where that information is publicly available.
Methodology for Best Lawyers®
This list is excerpted from the 2018 edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, the pre-eminent referral guide to the legal profession in the United States. Published since 1983, Best Lawyers lists attorneys in 145 specialties, representing all 50 states, who have been chosen through an exhaustive survey in which thousands of the nation’s top lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers. The 2018 edition of Best Lawyers is based on more than 7.3 million evaluations of lawyers by other lawyers.
The method used to compile Best Lawyers remains unchanged since the first edition was compiled more than 30 years ago. Lawyers are chosen for inclusion based solely on the vote of their peers. Listings cannot be bought, and no purchase is required to be included. In this regard, Best Lawyers remains the gold standard of reliability and integrity in lawyer ratings.
The nomination pool for the 2018 edition consisted of all lawyers whose names appeared in the previous edition of Best Lawyers, lawyers who were nominated since the previous survey, and new nominees solicited from listed attorneys. In general, lawyers were asked to vote only on nominees in their own specialty in their own jurisdiction. Lawyers in closely related specialties were asked to vote across specialties, as were lawyers in smaller jurisdictions. Where specialties are national or international in nature, lawyers were asked to vote nationally as well as locally. Voting lawyers were also given an opportunity to offer more detailed comments on nominees. Each year, half of the voting pool receives fax or email ballots; the other half is polled by phone.
Voting lawyers were provided this general guideline for determining if a nominee should be listed among “the best”: “If you had a close friend or relative who needed a real estate lawyer (for example), and you could not handle the case yourself, to whom would you refer them?” All votes and comments were solicited with a guarantee of confidentiality—a critical factor in the viability and validity of Best Lawyers’ surveys. To ensure the rigor of the selection process, lawyers were urged to use only their highest standards when voting, and to evaluate each nominee based only on his or her individual merits. The additional comments were used to make more accurate comparisons between voting patterns and weight votes accordingly. Best Lawyers uses various methodological tools to identify and correct for anomalies in both the nomination and voting process.
Ultimately, of course, a lawyer’s inclusion is based on the subjective judgments of his or her fellow attorneys. While it is true that the lists may at times disproportionately reward visibility or popularity, the breadth of the survey, the candor of the respondents, and the sophistication of the polling methodology largely correct for any biases.
For all these reasons, Best Lawyers lists continue to represent the most reliable, accurate and useful guide to the best lawyers in the United States available anywhere.
Alternative Dispute
Resolution
Baird Holm
D. Nick Caporale
Woodmen Tower
1700 Farnam St.,
Suite 1500
Omaha, NE 68102-2068
402-344-0500
Cassem, Tierney,
Adams, Gotch &
Douglas
Michael F. Kinney
9290 W. Dodge Road, Suite 302
Omaha, NE 68114
402-390-0300
Cline Williams Wright
Johnson & Oldfather
James M. Bausch
Sterling Ridge
12910 Pierce St.,
Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68144
402-397-1700
John C. Brownrigg
Mediation & Arbitration Services
John C. Brownrigg
673 N. 59th St.
Omaha, NE 68132-2013
402-614-0467
Kutak Rock
Michael G. Mullin
The Omaha Building
1650 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68102-2186
402-346-6000
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
J. Terry Macnamara
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Miller Lathrop
Matthew G. Miller
9290 W. Dodge Road, Suite 100
Omaha, NE 68114
402-558-4900
Woodke & Gibbons
David M. Woodke
Historic Inns Of Court
619 N. 90th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-391-6000
Antitrust Law
Kutak Rock
John P. Passarelli
The Omaha Building
1650 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68102-2186
402-346-6000
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
Mark F. Enenbach
David H. Roe
Roger W. Wells
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Appellate Practice
Fraser Stryker
Patrick S. Cooper
Energy Plaza
409 S. 17th St., Suite 500
Omaha, NE 68102-2663
402-341-6000
Husch Blackwell
Steven Grasz
13330 California St., Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68154
402-964-5000
Aviation Law
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
Terrence D. O’Hare
James D. Wegner
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
O’Connor Law Office
Robert E. O’Connor, Jr.
P.O. Box 451116
Omaha, NE 68145
402-330-5906
Banking and Finance
Law
Baird Holm
Lawrence E. Kritenbrink
Steven C. Turner
John S. Zeilinger
Woodmen Tower
1700 Farnam St.,
Suite 1500
Omaha, NE 68102-2068
402-344-0500
Croker, Huck, Kasher,
DeWitt, Anderson &
Gonderinger
Richard L. Anderson
Robert M. Gonderinger
2120 S. 72nd St.,
Suite 1200
Omaha, NE 68124
402-391-6777
Fraser Stryker
Thomas F. Flaherty
Energy Plaza
409 S. 17th St., Suite 500
Omaha, NE 68102-2663
402-341-6000
Koley Jessen
Thomas F. Ackley
Max J. Burbach
Marlon M. Lofgren
One Pacific Place
1125 S. 103rd St.,
Suite 800
Omaha, NE 68124
402-390-9500
Kutak Rock
H. Dale Dixon III
Joyce A. Dixon
Bryan G. Handlos
Jeffrey T. Wegner
The Omaha Building
1650 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68102-2186
402-346-6000
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
Robert J. Bothe
William F. Hargens
James G. Powers
David H. Roe
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Woods & Aitken
Frank J. Mihulka
10250 Regency Circle, Suite 525
Omaha, NE 68114-3754
402-898-7400
Bankruptcy and
Creditor Debtor
Rights / Insolvency
and Reorganization
Law
Baird Holm
Steven C. Turner
T. Randall Wright
Woodmen Tower
1700 Farnam St.,
Suite 1500
Omaha, NE 68102-2068
402-344-0500
Croker, Huck, Kasher,
DeWitt, Anderson
& Gonderinger
Martin P. Pelster
2120 S. 72nd St.,
Suite 1200
Omaha, NE 68124
402-391-6777
Gross & Welch
Michael J. Whaley
1500 Omaha Tower
2120 S. 72nd St.
Omaha, NE 68124-2342
402-392-1500
Jerrold L. Strasheim
Jerrold L. Strasheim
3610 Dodge St.,
Suite 212
Omaha, NE 68131-3218
402-346-9330
Koley Jessen
Donald L. Swanson
One Pacific Place
1125 S. 103rd St.,
Suite 800
Omaha, NE 68124
402-390-9500
Kutak Rock
Jeffrey T. Wegner
The Omaha Building
1650 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68102-2186
402-346-6000
McGill, Gotsdiner,
Workman & Lepp
Richard D. Myers
First National
Bank Building
11404 W. Dodge Road, Suite 500
Omaha, NE 68154-2584
402-492-9200
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
Robert J. Bothe
James J. Niemeier
James G. Powers
Douglas E. Quinn
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Telpner Peterson
Law Firm
Charles L. Smith
25 Main Place, Suite 200
P.O. Box 248
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
712-325-9000
Bet-the-Company
Litigation
Baird Holm
William G. Dittrick
Thomas E. Johnson
Woodmen Tower
1700 Farnam St.,
Suite 1500
Omaha, NE 68102-2068
402-344-0500
Cassem, Tierney,
Adams, Gotch
& Douglas
John R. Douglas
Charles F. Gotch
Michael F. Kinney
9290 W. Dodge Road, Suite 302
Omaha, NE 68114
402-390-0300
Cline Williams Wright
Johnson & Oldfather
James M. Bausch
Sterling Ridge
12910 Pierce St.,
Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68144
402-397-1700
Erickson | Sederstrom
Thomas J. Culhane
Regency Westpointe
10330 Regency Parkway Drive,
Suite 100
Omaha, NE 68114-3761
402-397-2200
Fraser Stryker
Joseph K. Meusey
Energy Plaza
409 S. 17th St.,
Suite 500
Omaha, NE 68102-2663
402-341-6000
Kutak Rock
John P. Passarelli
The Omaha Building
1650 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68102-2186
402-346-6000
Lamson Dugan
and Murray
William M. Lamson, Jr.
10306 Regency Parkway Drive
Omaha, NE 68114-3743
402-397-7300
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
James P. Fitzgerald
William F. Hargens
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Business
Organizations
(including LLCs and
Partnerships)
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
David L. Hefflinger
Nicholas K. Niemann
Daniel C. Pape
Roger W. Wells
Thomas M. Worthington
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Willson & Pechacek
Frank W. Pechacek, Jr.
421 W. Broadway,
Suite 200
P.O. Box 2029
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
712-322-6000
Closely Held
Companies and
Family Businesses
Law
Fitzgerald, Schorr,
Barmettler & Brennan
David M. Hohman
Regency One
10050 Regency Circle, Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68114
402-342-1000
Koley Jessen
Eric B. Oxley
One Pacific Place
1125 S. 103rd St.,
Suite 800
Omaha, NE 68124
402-390-9500
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
Jonathan L. Grob
David L. Hefflinger
Nicholas K. Niemann
Daniel C. Pape
Jeffrey J. Pirruccello
James D. Wegner
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Commercial Finance
Law
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
Robert J. Bothe
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Commercial
Litigation
Baird Holm
Jill Robb Ackerman
Kirk S. Blecha
Steven D. Davidson
William G. Dittrick
Thomas E. Johnson
Gerald P. Laughlin
Woodmen Tower
1700 Farnam St.,
Suite 1500
Omaha, NE 68102-2068
402-344-0500
Cassem, Tierney,
Adams, Gotch &
Douglas
John R. Douglas
Charles F. Gotch
Michael F. Kinney
9290 W. Dodge Road, Suite 302
Omaha, NE 68114
402-390-0300
Cline Williams Wright
Johnson & Oldfather
James M. Bausch
Trenten P. Bausch
Richard P. Jeffries
Sterling Ridge
12910 Pierce St.,
Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68144
402-397-1700
Domina Law Group
David A. Domina
2425 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68144-3267
402-858-9212
Erickson | Sederstrom
Thomas J. Culhane
Regency Westpointe
10330 Regency Parkway Drive,
Suite 100
Omaha, NE 68114-3761
402-397-2200
Fitzgerald, Schorr,
Barmettler & Brennan
Gerald L. Friedrichsen
Regency One
10050 Regency Circle, Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68114
402-342-1000
Fraser Stryker
Michael F. Coyle
Joseph E. Jones
Wayne J. Mark
Joseph K. Meusey
Energy Plaza
409 S. 17th St.,
Suite 500
Omaha, NE 68102-2663
402-341-6000
Houghton Bradford
Whitted
David S. Houghton
Robert W. Mullin
6457 Frances St.,
Suite 100
Omaha, NE 68106-2278
402-344-4000
Kutak Rock
Thomas H. Dahlk
Michael S. Degan
Patrick B. Griffin
Bartholomew L. McLeay
Robert M. Slovek
The Omaha Building
1650 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68102-2186
402-346-6000
Lamson Dugan
and Murray
Brian J. Brislen
William M. Lamson, Jr.
Mark E. Novotny
Cathy Trent-Vilim
Patrick G. Vipond
10306 Regency
Parkway Drive
Omaha, NE 68114-3743
402-397-7300
McGill, Gotsdiner,
Workman & Lepp
Robert L. Lepp
First National
Bank Building
11404 W. Dodge Road, Suite 500
Omaha, NE 68154-2584
402-492-9200
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
Robert J. Bothe
Patrick E. Brookhouser, Jr.
Mark F. Enenbach
James P. Fitzgerald
James J. Frost
William F. Hargens
Thomas C. McGowan
Robert D. Mullin, Jr.
James J. Niemeier
J. Scott Paul
Patrick D. Pepper
James G. Powers
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Pansing Hogan Ernst
& Bachman
David D. Ernst
Edward D. Hotz
10250 Regency Circle, Suite 300
Omaha, NE 68114
402-397-5500
Woods & Aitken
Bruce A. Smith
10250 Regency Circle, Suite 525
Omaha, NE 68114-3754
402-898-7400
Commercial
Transactions / UCC
Law
Gross & Welch
Ronald L. Eggers
1500 Omaha Tower
2120 S. 72nd St.
Omaha, NE 68124-2342
402-392-1500
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
Robert J. Bothe
Douglas E. Quinn
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Willson & Pechacek
Frank W. Pechacek, Jr.
421 W. Broadway,
Suite 200
P.O. Box 2029
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
712-322-6000
Construction Law
Baird Holm
P. Scott Dye
Lawrence E. Kritenbrink
Woodmen Tower
1700 Farnam St.,
Suite 1500
Omaha, NE 68102-2068
402-344-0500
Cassem, Tierney,
Adams, Gotch
& Douglas
Charles F. Gotch
9290 W. Dodge Road, Suite 302
Omaha, NE 68114
402-390-0300
Erickson | Sederstrom
Thomas J. Culhane
Regency Westpointe
10330 Regency Parkway Drive,
Suite 100
Omaha, NE 68114-3761
402-397-2200
Fraser Stryker
Joseph E. Jones
Wayne J. Mark
Russell A. Westerhold
Energy Plaza
409 S. 17th St., Suite 500
Omaha, NE 68102-2663
402-341-6000
Kutak Rock
Jeremy T. Fitzpatrick
The Omaha Building
1650 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68102-2186
402-346-6000
McGrath North Mullin & Kratz
Ronald L. Comes
Lee H. Hamann
James G. Powers
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Woods & Aitken
Todd W. Weidemann
10250 Regency Circle, Suite 525
Omaha, NE 68114-3754
402-898-7400
Corporate
Governance and
Compliance Law
Baird Holm
Dennis J. Fogland
Woodmen Tower
1700 Farnam St.,
Suite 1500
Omaha, NE 68102-2068
402-344-0500
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
Guy Lawson
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Corporate Law
Abrahams Kaslow
& Cassman
R. Craig Fry
John W. Herdzina
Howard J. Kaslow
Thomas J. Malicki
8712 W. Dodge Road, Suite 300
Omaha, NE 68114-3419
402-392-1250
Baird Holm
Dennis J. Fogland
Richard E. Putnam
Michael C. Schilken
John S. Zeilinger
Woodmen Tower
1700 Farnam St.,
Suite 1500
Omaha, NE 68102-2068
402-344-0500
Cline Williams Wright
Johnson & Oldfather
Rochelle A. Mullen
Michael C. Pallesen
Sterling Ridge
12910 Pierce St.,
Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68144
402-397-1700
Erftmier Law
Donald L. Erftmier, Jr.
11808 W. Center Road, Suite 100
Omaha, NE 68144-4434
402-504-1600
Erickson | Sederstrom
William T. Foley
Virgil K. Johnson
Regency Westpointe
10330 Regency Parkway Drive,
Suite 100
Omaha, NE 68114-3761
402-397-2200
Fitzgerald, Schorr,
Barmettler & Brennan
Bruce D. Vosburg
Regency One
10050 Regency Circle, Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68114
402-342-1000
Fraser Stryker
Mark L. Brasee
Thomas F. Flaherty
Robert L. Freeman
Travis S. Tyler
Energy Plaza
409 S. 17th St., Suite 500
Omaha, NE 68102-2663
402-341-6000
Gross & Welch
James P. Waldron
1500 Omaha Tower
2120 S. 72nd St.
Omaha, NE 68124-2342
402-392-1500
Husch Blackwell
David E. Gardels
Todd A. Richardson
13330 California St.,
Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68154
402-964-5000
Koley Jessen
Teresa A. Beaufait
Michael M. Hupp
Marlon M. Lofgren
M. Shaun McGaughey
One Pacific Place
1125 S. 103rd St.,
Suite 800
Omaha, NE 68124
402-390-9500
Kutak Rock
Michael L. Curry
Joyce A. Dixon
The Omaha Building
1650 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68102-2186
402-346-6000
Lamson Dugan
and Murray
Robert J. Murray
10306 Regency Parkway Drive
Omaha, NE 68114-3743
402-397-7300
McGill, Gotsdiner,
Workman & Lepp
Gary M. Gotsdiner
Keith A. Green
R. Thomas Workman
First National
Bank Building
11404 W. Dodge Road, Suite 500
Omaha, NE 68154-2584
402-492-9200
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
David L. Hefflinger
Thomas C. McGowan
Daniel C. Pape
Jeffrey S. Penne
Jeffrey J. Pirruccello
James D. Wegner
Roger W. Wells
Thomas M. Worthington
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Willson & Pechacek
Frank W. Pechacek, Jr.
421 W. Broadway,
Suite 200
P.O. Box 2029
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
712-322-6000
Woods & Aitken
Michael D. Matejka
Frank J. Mihulka
10250 Regency Circle, Suite 525
Omaha, NE 68114-3754
402-898-7400
Criminal Defense:
General Practice
Alan G. Stoler
Alan G. Stoler
1823 Harney St.,
Suite 1004
Omaha, NE 68102
402-346-1733
Dornan, Troia, Howard,
Breitkreutz & Conway
Stuart J. Dornan
1403 Farnam St.,
Suite 232
Omaha, NE 68102
402-884-7044
J. William Gallup
J. William Gallup
The Douglas Building
209 S. 19th St.,
Suite 525
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3400
Schaefer Shapiro
James E. Schaefer
1001 Farnam St.,
Third Floor
Omaha, NE 68102-1827
402-341-0700
Criminal Defense:
White-Collar
Alan G. Stoler
Alan G. Stoler
1823 Harney St.,
Suite 1004
Omaha, NE 68102
402-346-1733
J. William Gallup
J. William Gallup
The Douglas Building
209 S. 19th St.,
Suite 525
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3400
Kutak Rock
Thomas J. Kenny
The Omaha Building
1650 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68102-2186
402-346-6000
McGrath North Mullin & Kratz
Patrick E. Brookhouser, Jr.
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
DUI/DWI Defense
Schaefer Shapiro
James E. Schaefer
1001 Farnam St.,
Third Floor
Omaha, NE 68102-1827
402-341-0700
Education Law
EEKLegal
Elizabeth Eynon-Kokrda
5405 Nicholas St.
Omaha, NE 68132
402-670-6276
Fitzgerald, Schorr,
Barmettler & Brennan
Robert T. Cannella
Regency One
10050 Regency Circle, Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68114
402-342-1000
Elder Law
Badura & Wintz
Margaret A. Badura
Daniel J. Wintz
The Wear Building
7602 Pacific St.,
Suite 300-A
Omaha, NE 68114
402-398-3040
McGill, Gotsdiner,
Workman & Lepp
Robert L. Lepp
First National
Bank Building
11404 W. Dodge Road, Suite 500
Omaha, NE 68154-2584
402-492-9200
Employee Benefits
(ERISA) Law
Badura & Wintz
Daniel J. Wintz
The Wear Building
7602 Pacific St.,
Suite 300-A
Omaha, NE 68114
402-398-3040
Baird Holm
Gary N. Clatterbuck
Steven D. Davidson
Gary W. Radil
Woodmen Tower
1700 Farnam St.,
Suite 1500
Omaha, NE 68102-2068
402-344-0500
Fitzgerald, Schorr,
Barmettler & Brennan
Thomas G. McKeon
Regency One
10050 Regency Circle, Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68114
402-342-1000
Fraser Stryker
Timothy J. Thalken
Energy Plaza
409 S. 17th St.,
Suite 500
Omaha, NE 68102-2663
402-341-6000
Jackson Lewis
Randal M. Limbeck
10050 Regency Circle, Suite 400
Omaha, NE 68114
402-391-1991
Kutak Rock
Brian Bartels
Tory M. Bishop
John E. Schembari
The Omaha Building
1650 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68102-2186
402-346-6000
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
Joan M. Cannon
Aaron A. Clark
Peter C. Langdon
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Slowiaczek | Albers
T. Geoffrey Lieben
Scoular Building
2027 Dodge St.,
Suite 100
Omaha, NE 68102
402-930-1000
Energy Law
Abrahams Kaslow &
Cassman
Randall C. Hanson
8712 W. Dodge Road, Suite 300
Omaha, NE 68114-3419
402-392-1250
Environmental Law
Baird Holm
John P. Heil
Woodmen Tower
1700 Farnam St.,
Suite 1500
Omaha, NE 68102-2068
402-344-0500
Fraser Stryker
Stephen M. Bruckner
Energy Plaza
409 S. 17th St.,
Suite 500
Omaha, NE 68102-2663
402-341-6000
Koley Jessen
Michael J. Linder
John M. Lingelbach
One Pacific Place
1125 S. 103rd St.,
Suite 800
Omaha, NE 68124
402-390-9500
McGill, Gotsdiner,
Workman & Lepp
Nancy A. Roberts
First National
Bank Building
11404 W. Dodge Road, Suite 500
Omaha, NE 68154-2584
402-492-9200
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
John A. Andreasen
Steven P. Case
Mark F. Enenbach
William F. Hargens
Thomas C. McGowan
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Mostek Law
Michael S. Mostek
1111 N. 13th St.,
Suite 305
Omaha, NE 68102
402-218-1711
Ethics and
Professional
Responsibility Law
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
J. Scott Paul
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Family Law
Lustgarten & Roberts
Patrick A. Campagna
Michael B. Lustgarten
Donald A. Roberts
Central Park Plaza-
N. Tower
222 S. 15th St.,
Suite 601
Omaha, NE 68102
402-346-1920
Salvo, Deren, Schenck,
Gross, Swain
& Argotsinger
J.C. Salvo
711 Court St.
P.O. Box 509
Harlan, IA 51537-0509
712-755-3141
Slowiaczek | Albers
Virginia A. Albers
John S. Slowiaczek
Scoular Building
2027 Dodge St.,
Suite 100
Omaha, NE 68102
402-930-1000
Vacanti Shattuck
Christopher A. Vacanti
2051 Harney St.
Omaha, NE 68102
402-345-7600
First Amendment
Law
Koley Jessen
Michael C. Cox
One Pacific Place
1125 S. 103rd St.,
Suite 800
Omaha, NE 68124
402-390-9500
Franchise Law
Abrahams Kaslow &
Cassman
John W. Herdzina
8712 W. Dodge Road, Suite 300
Omaha, NE 68114-3419
402-392-1250
Baird Holm
Michael L. Sullivan
Woodmen Tower
1700 Farnam St.,
Suite 1500
Omaha, NE 68102-2068
402-344-0500
Cline Williams Wright
Johnson & Oldfather
Gary R. Batenhorst
Trenten P. Bausch
Sterling Ridge
12910 Pierce St.,
Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68144
402-397-1700
Kutak Rock
John P. Passarelli
The Omaha Building
1650 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68102-2186
402-346-6000
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
Michael T. Eversden
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Government
Relations Practice
Baird Holm
David J. Kramer
Woodmen Tower
1700 Farnam St.,
Suite 1500
Omaha, NE 68102-2068
402-344-0500
Health Care Law
Baird Holm
Vickie B. Ahlers
Alex M. Clarke
John R. Holdenried
Julie A. Knutson
Barbara E. Person
Woodmen Tower
1700 Farnam St.,
Suite 1500
Omaha, NE 68102-2068
402-344-0500
Ellick, Jones, Buelt, Blazek & Longo
Amy L. Longo
9290 W. Dodge Road, Suite 303
Omaha, NE 68114
402-390-0390
Erickson | Sederstrom
Charles V. Sederstrom
Regency Westpointe
10330 Regency Parkway Drive,
Suite 100
Omaha, NE 68114-3761
402-397-2200
Fraser Stryker
James L. Quinlan
Energy Plaza
409 S. 17th St.,
Suite 500
Omaha, NE 68102-2663
402-341-6000
Koley Jessen
Karen M. Shuler
One Pacific Place
1125 S. 103rd St.,
Suite 800
Omaha, NE 68124
402-390-9500
Kutak Rock
Robert L. Cohen
The Omaha Building
1650 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68102-2186
402-346-6000
Pansing Hogan Ernst
& Bachman
Thomas R. Pansing, Jr.
10250 Regency Circle, Suite 300
Omaha, NE 68114
402-397-5500
Patricia A. Zieg
Law Offices
Patricia A. Zieg
1327 S. 35th Ave.
Omaha, NE 68105-1958
402-740-9904
Immigration Law
Baird Holm
Amy L. Erlbacher-
Anderson
Scott S. Moore
Woodmen Tower
1700 Farnam St.,
Suite 1500
Omaha, NE 68102-2068
402-344-0500
Fitzgerald, Schorr,
Barmettler & Brennan
Dustin J. Kessler
Regency One
10050 Regency Circle, Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68114
402-342-1000
Jackson Lewis
Amy L. Peck
10050 Regency Circle, Suite 200, Suite 400
Omaha, NE 68114
402-391-1991
McGrath North Mullin & Kratz
A. Stevenson Bogue
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Information
Technology Law
Baird Holm
James E. O’Connor
Woodmen Tower
1700 Farnam St.,
Suite 1500
Omaha, NE 68102-2068
402-344-0500
Kutak Rock
Michael K. Bydalek
The Omaha Building
1650 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68102-2186
402-346-6000
Insurance Law
Baird Holm
Steven D. Davidson
Woodmen Tower
1700 Farnam St.,
Suite 1500
Omaha, NE 68102-2068
402-344-0500
Fitzgerald, Schorr,
Barmettler & Brennan
Mark J. Daly
Regency One
10050 Regency Circle, Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68114
402-342-1000
Fraser Stryker
Patrick S. Cooper
Mark C. Laughlin
David C. Mullin
Rex A. Rezac
Energy Plaza
409 S. 17th St.,
Suite 500
Omaha, NE 68102-2663
402-341-6000
Gross & Welch
Thomas A. Grennan
John A. Svoboda
1500 Omaha Tower
2120 S. 72nd St.
Omaha, NE 68124-2342
402-392-1500
Kutak Rock
Michael G. Mullin
The Omaha Building
1650 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68102-2186
402-346-6000
Lamson Dugan
and Murray
Daniel P. Chesire
Patrick G. Vipond
10306 Regency
Parkway Drive
Omaha, NE 68114-3743
402-397-7300
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
William J. Birkel
Robert D. Mullin, Jr.
Terrence D. O’Hare
J. Scott Paul
Patrick D. Pepper
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Pansing Hogan Ernst
& Bachman
Edward D. Hotz
10250 Regency Circle,
Suite 300
Omaha, NE 68114
402-397-5500
Stuart Tinley Law Firm
Robert M. Livingston
310 W. Kanesville Blvd., Second Floor
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
712-322-4033
Willson & Pechacek
Frank W. Pechacek, Jr.
421 W. Broadway,
Suite 200
P.O. Box 2029
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
712-322-6000
Woodke & Gibbons
Michael T. Gibbons
Historic Inns Of Court
619 N. 90th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-391-6000
Intellectual
Property Law
Baird Holm
Jill Robb Ackerman
James E. O’Connor
Woodmen Tower
1700 Farnam St.,
Suite 1500
Omaha, NE 68102-2068
402-344-0500
Cline Williams Wright
Johnson & Oldfather
James M. Bausch
Sterling Ridge
12910 Pierce St.,
Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68144
402-397-1700
Fitzgerald, Schorr,
Barmettler & Brennan
Bruce D. Vosburg
Regency One
10050 Regency Circle,
Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68114
402-342-1000
Kutak Rock
John P. Passarelli
Patrick C. Stephenson
James M. Sulentic
The Omaha Building
1650 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68102-2186
402-346-6000
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
William F. Hargens
Denise C. Mazour
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Thomte Patent
Law Office
Dennis L. Thomte
2120 S. 72nd St.,
Suite 1111
Omaha, NE 68124
402-392-2280
International Trade
and Finance Law
Husch Blackwell
David E. Gardels
13330 California St.,
Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68154
402-964-5000
Labor and
Employment Law
Baird Holm
Kirk S. Blecha
Heidi A. Guttau-Fox
Christopher R. Hedican
Mark E. McQueen
Scott P. Moore
Scott S. Moore
R.J. Stevenson
Woodmen Tower
1700 Farnam St.,
Suite 1500
Omaha, NE 68102-2068
402-344-0500
Byam & Hoarty
Thomas F. Hoarty, Jr.
American National Building, Suite 317
8990 W. Dodge Road
Omaha, NE 68114-3383
402-397-0303
Cline Williams Wright
Johnson & Oldfather
John C. Hewitt
Tara A. Stingley
Sterling Ridge
12910 Pierce St.,
Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68144
402-397-1700
Fitzgerald, Schorr,
Barmettler & Brennan
Robert T. Cannella
Regency One
10050 Regency Circle, Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68114
402-342-1000
Fraser Stryker
Patrick J. Barrett
Energy Plaza,
409 S. 17th St.,
Suite 500
Omaha, NE 68102-2663
402-341-6000
Jackson Lewis
Joseph S. Dreesen
Christopher E. Hoyme
Randal M. Limbeck
Timothy D. Loudon
Chad P. Richter
10050 Regency Circle, Suite 400
Omaha, NE 68114
402-391-1991
Koley Jessen
Margaret C. Hershiser
One Pacific Place
1125 S. 103rd St.,
Suite 800
Omaha, NE 68124
402-390-9500
McGill, Gotsdiner,
Workman & Lepp
Mary Hewitt
First National
Bank Building
11404 W. Dodge Road, Suite 500
Omaha, NE 68154-2584
402-492-9200
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
A. Stevenson Bogue
Aaron A. Clark
Dean G. Kratz
Roger J. Miller
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Land Use & Zoning
Law
Baird Holm
David C. Levy
Scott P. Moore
Woodmen Tower
1700 Farnam St.,
Suite 1500
Omaha, NE 68102-2068
402-344-0500
Croker, Huck, Kasher,
DeWitt, Anderson &
Gonderinger
Robert J. Huck
2120 S. 72nd St.,
Suite 1200
Omaha, NE 68124
402-391-6777
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
Robert G. Dailey
Lee H. Hamann
Steven D. Johnson
James G. Powers
1864 S. 155th Circle
Omaha, NE 68144
402-315-1880
Legal Malpractice
Law
Cassem, Tierney, Adams, Gotch & Douglas
John R. Douglas
9290 W. Dodge Road, Suite 302
Omaha, NE 68114
402-390-0300
Fraser Stryker
Joseph K. Meusey
Energy Plaza
409 S. 17th St.,
Suite 500
Omaha, NE 68102-2663
402-341-6000
Lamson Dugan
and Murray
William R. Settles
10306 Regency
Parkway Drive
Omaha, NE 68114-3743
402-397-7300
Litigation –
Regulatory
Enforcement (SEC,
Telecom, Energy)
Kutak Rock
Thomas H. Dahlk
The Omaha Building
1650 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68102-2186
402-346-6000
Lamson Dugan and
Murray
William M. Lamson, Jr.
10306 Regency
Parkway Drive
Omaha, NE 68114-3743
402-397-7300
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
Mark F. Enenbach
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Mass Tort Litigation
/ Class Actions
Fraser Stryker
Mark C. Laughlin
Energy Plaza
409 S. 17th St.,
Suite 500
Omaha, NE 68102-2663
402-341-6000
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
Patrick E. Brookhouser, Jr.
William F. Hargens
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Medical Malpractice Law
Cassem, Tierney,
Adams, Gotch
& Douglas
John R. Douglas
Charles F. Gotch
Michael F. Kinney
Brien M. Welch
9290 W. Dodge Road, Suite 302
Omaha, NE 68114
402-390-0300
Lamson Dugan and
Murray
William M. Lamson, Jr.
Mark E. Novotny
William R. Settles
Patrick G. Vipond
10306 Regency
Parkway Drive
Omaha, NE 68114-3743
402-397-7300
Pansing Hogan Ernst
& Bachman
David D. Ernst
10250 Regency Circle, Suite 300
Omaha, NE 68114
402-397-5500
Mergers &
Acquisitions Law
Baird Holm
Dennis J. Fogland
John S. Zeilinger
Woodmen Tower
1700 Farnam St.,
Suite 1500
Omaha, NE 68102-2068
402-344-0500
Fitzgerald, Schorr,
Barmettler & Brennan
Bruce D. Vosburg
Regency One
10050 Regency Circle, Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68114
402-342-1000
Fraser Stryker
Robert L. Freeman
Energy Plaza
409 S. 17th St.,
Suite 500
Omaha, NE 68102-2663
402-341-6000
Husch Blackwell
Todd A. Richardson
13330 California St.,
Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68154
402-964-5000
Koley Jessen
Teresa A. Beaufait
Michael M. Hupp
M. Shaun McGaughey
One Pacific Place
1125 S. 103rd St.,
Suite 800
Omaha, NE 68124
402-390-9500
Kutak Rock
Michael L. Curry
Thomas H. Dahlk
The Omaha Building
1650 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68102-2186
402-346-6000
McGill, Gotsdiner,
Workman & Lepp
Gary M. Gotsdiner
Keith A. Green
First National
Bank Building
11404 W. Dodge Road, Suite 500
Omaha, NE 68154-2584
402-492-9200
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
William F. Hargens
David L. Hefflinger
Keith P. Larsen
Guy Lawson
Roger W. Wells
Thomas M. Worthington
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Municipal Law
Abrahams Kaslow
& Cassman
Timothy M. Kenny
8712 W. Dodge Road, Suite 300
Omaha, NE 68114-3419
402-392-1250
Fitzgerald, Schorr,
Barmettler & Brennan
Thomas G. McKeon
Regency One
10050 Regency Circle, Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68114
402-342-1000
Native American Law
Patricia A. Zieg
Law Offices
Patricia A. Zieg
1327 S. 35th Ave.
Omaha, NE 68105-1958
402-740-9904
Non-Profit
/ Charities Law
Baird Holm
Gary W. Radil
Woodmen Tower
1700 Farnam St.,
Suite 1500
Omaha, NE 68102-2068
402-344-0500
Fitzgerald, Schorr,
Barmettler & Brennan
Nick R. Taylor
Regency One
10050 Regency Circle, Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68114
402-342-1000
Koley Jessen
Karen M. Shuler
One Pacific Place
1125 S. 103rd St.,
Suite 800
Omaha, NE 68124
402-390-9500
Kutak Rock
Howard Fredrick Hahn
David A. Jacobson
The Omaha Building
1650 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68102-2186
402-346-6000
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
David L. Hefflinger
Jeffrey J. Pirruccello
James D. Wegner
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Personal Injury
Litigation
Cassem, Tierney,
Adams, Gotch &
Douglas
Charles F. Gotch
Michael F. Kinney
Ronald F. Krause
Brien M. Welch
9290 W. Dodge Road, Suite 302
Omaha, NE 68114
402-390-0300
Erickson | Sederstrom
Jerald L. Rauterkus
Regency Westpointe
10330 Regency Parkway Drive,
Suite 100
Omaha, NE 68114-3761
402-397-2200
Fitzgerald, Schorr,
Barmettler & Brennan
Mark J. Daly
Regency One
10050 Regency Circle, Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68114
402-342-1000
Fraser Stryker
Michael F. Coyle
Joseph K. Meusey
David C. Mullin
Energy Plaza
409 S. 17th St., Suite 500
Omaha, NE 68102-2663
402-341-6000
Gross & Welch
Thomas A. Grennan
John A. Svoboda
1500 Omaha Tower
2120 S. 72nd St.
Omaha, NE 68124-2342
402-392-1500
Houghton Bradford
Whitted
Robert W. Mullin
6457 Frances St.,
Suite 100
Omaha, NE 68106-2278
402-344-4000
Kutak Rock
Michael G. Mullin
The Omaha Building
1650 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68102-2186
402-346-6000
Lamson Dugan and
Murray
Daniel P. Chesire
William M. Lamson, Jr.
David J. Schmitt
Kyle Wallor
10306 Regency
Parkway Drive
Omaha, NE 68114-3743
402-397-7300
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
Robert D. Mullin, Jr.
John F. Thomas
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
O’Connor Law Office
Robert E. O’Connor, Jr.
P.O. Box 451116
Omaha, NE 68145
402-330-5906
Salvo, Deren, Schenck,
Gross, Swain &
Argotsinger
J.C. Salvo
711 Court St.
P.O. Box 509
Harlan IA, 51537-0509
712-755-3141
Sibbernsen, Strigenz,
& Sibbernsen
E. Terry Sibbernsen
1111 N. 102nd Court, Suite 330
Omaha, NE 68114
402-913-3039
Stuart Tinley Law Firm
Kristopher K. Madsen
310 W. Kanesville Blvd., Second Floor
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
712-322-4033
Privacy and Data
Security Law
Gross & Welch
Ronald L. Eggers
1500 Omaha Tower
2120 S. 72nd St.
Omaha, NE 68124-2342
402-392-1500
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
Thomas J. Kelley
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Product Liability
Litigation
Cassem, Tierney,
Adams, Gotch
& Douglas
Charles F. Gotch
Michael F. Kinney
9290 W. Dodge Road, Suite 302
Omaha, NE 68114
402-390-0300
Fitzgerald, Schorr,
Barmettler & Brennan
Gerald L. Friedrichsen
Regency One
10050 Regency Circle, Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68114
402-342-1000
Fraser Stryker
Rex A. Rezac
Energy Plaza,
Suite 500
409 S. 17th St.,
Suite 500
Omaha, NE 68102-2663
402-341-6000
Lamson Dugan and Murray
Daniel P. Chesire
10306 Regency
Parkway Drive
Omaha, NE 68114-3743
402-397-7300
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
Robert D. Mullin, Jr.
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Professional
Malpractice Law
Fraser Stryker
Mark C. Laughlin
Energy Plaza,
Suite 500
409 S. 17th St.,
Suite 500
Omaha, NE 68102-2663
402-341-6000
Lamson Dugan
and Murray
William R. Settles
Patrick G. Vipond
10306 Regency
Parkway Drive
Omaha, NE 68114-3743
402-397-7300
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
William F. Hargens
J. Scott Paul
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Sibbernsen, Strigenz
& Sibbernsen
Mandy L. Strigenz
1111 N. 102nd Court, Suite 330
Omaha, NE 68114
402-913-3039
Public Finance Law
Baird Holm
Charles J. Addy
Richard J. Pedersen
Woodmen Tower
1700 Farnam St.,
Suite 1500
Omaha, NE 68102-2068
402-344-0500
Kutak Rock
Patricia Schuett Peterson
The Omaha Building
1650 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68102-2186
402-346-6000
Railroad Law
Lamson Dugan
and Murray
David J. Schmitt
10306 Regency
Parkway Drive
Omaha, NE 68114-3743
402-397-7300
Real Estate Law
Baird Holm
Jon E. Blumenthal
Steven D. Davidson
P. Scott Dye
Lawrence E. Kritenbrink
Scott P. Moore
Jacqueline A. Pueppke
Woodmen Tower
1700 Farnam St.,
Suite 1500
Omaha, NE 68102-2068
402-344-0500
Cline Williams Wright
Johnson & Oldfather
James M. Bausch
Rochelle A. Mullen
Sterling Ridge
12910 Pierce St.,
Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68144
402-397-1700
Croker, Huck, Kasher,
DeWitt, Anderson
& Gonderinger
Richard L. Anderson
Robert J. Huck
2120 S. 72nd St.,
Suite 1200
Omaha, NE 68124
402-391-6777
Dvorak & Donovan
Law Group
John M. Prososki
13625 California St.,
Suite 110
Omaha, NE 68154
402-934-4770
Fraser Stryker
Mark L. Brasee
Robert W. Rieke
Energy Plaza
409 S. 17th St., Suite 500
Omaha, NE 68102-2663
402-341-6000
Fullenkamp, Doyle
& Jobeun
John H. Fullenkamp
Larry A. Jobeun
11440 W. Center Road, Suite C
Omaha, NE 68144-4482
402-334-0700
Gross & Welch
James P. Waldron
1500 Omaha Tower
2120 S. 72nd St.
Omaha, NE 68124-2342
402-392-1500
Houghton Bradford
Whitted
Warren R. Whitted, Jr.
6457 Frances St.,
Suite 100
Omaha, NE 68106-2278
402-344-4000
Koley Jessen
Thomas F. Ackley
Max J. Burbach
One Pacific Place
1125 S. 103rd St.,
Suite 800
Omaha, NE 68124
402-390-9500
Kutak Rock
Joyce A. Dixon
The Omaha Building
1650 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68102-2186
402-346-6000
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
Ronald L. Comes
Robert G. Dailey
Lee H. Hamann
David R. Madden
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Pansing Hogan Ernst
& Bachman
John Q. Bachman
James D. Buser
Dennis P. Hogan III
10250 Regency Circle, Suite 300
Omaha, NE 68114
402-397-5500
Smith Peterson
Law Firm
Steven H. Krohn
133 W. Broadway
P.O. Box 249
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
712-328-1833
Smith Slusky Law
Jerry M. Slusky
H. Daniel Smith
8712 W. Dodge Road, Suite 400
Omaha, NE 68114
402-392-0101
Steven D. Johnson
Steven D. Johnson
1864 S. 155th Circle
Omaha, NE 68144
402-315-1880
Walentine O’Toole
Michael F. Kivett
11240 Davenport St.
P.O. Box 540125
Omaha, NE 68154-0125
402-330-6300
Woods & Aitken
Michael D. Matejka
Frank J. Mihulka
10250 Regency Circle,
Suite 525
Omaha, NE 68114-3754
402-898-7400
Securities / Capital
Markets Law
Baird Holm
Dennis J. Fogland
Woodmen Tower
1700 Farnam St.,
Suite 1500
Omaha, NE 68102-2068
402-344-0500
Cline Williams Wright
Johnson & Oldfather
James M. Bausch
Sterling Ridge
12910 Pierce St.,
Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68144
402-397-1700
Kutak Rock
Thomas H. Dahlk
Patrick B. Griffin
The Omaha Building
1650 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68102-2186
402-346-6000
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
Patrick E. Brookhouser, Jr.
James P. Fitzgerald
William F. Hargens
David L. Hefflinger
Guy Lawson
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Sports Law
Fraser Stryker
Robert L. Freeman
Energy Plaza
409 S. 17th St., Suite 500
Omaha, NE 68102-2663
402-341-6000
Tax Law
Baird Holm
Gary W. Radil
Woodmen Tower
1700 Farnam St.,
Suite 1500
Omaha, NE 68102-2068
402-344-0500
Gross & Welch
William J. Lindsay, Jr.
1500 Omaha Tower
2120 S. 72nd St.
Omaha, NE 68124-2342
402-392-1500
Koley Jessen
Bryan E. Slone
Kurt F. Tjaden
One Pacific Place
1125 S. 103rd St.,
Suite 800
Omaha, NE 68124
402-390-9500
Kutak Rock
Howard Fredrick Hahn
The Omaha Building
1650 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68102-2186
402-346-6000
Lamson Dugan and
Murray
Robert J. Murray
10306 Regency
Parkway Drive
Omaha, NE 68114-3743
402-397-7300
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
Jonathan L. Grob
David L. Hefflinger
Thomas J. Kelley
Nicholas K. Niemann
Daniel C. Pape
Jeffrey J. Pirruccello
James D. Wegner
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Pansing Hogan Ernst
& Bachman
Thomas R. Pansing, Jr.
10250 Regency Circle, Suite 300
Omaha, NE 68114
402-397-5500
Slowiaczek | Albers
T. Geoffrey Lieben
Scoular Building
2027 Dodge St.,
Suite 100
Omaha, NE 68102
402-930-1000
Smith Slusky Law
Howard N. Kaplan
8712 W. Dodge Road,
Suite 400
Omaha, NE 68114
402-392-0101
Technology Law
Koley Jessen
Roberta L. Christensen
One Pacific Place
1125 S. 103rd St.,
Suite 800
Omaha, NE 68124
402-390-9500
Kutak Rock
Michael K. Bydalek
The Omaha Building
1650 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68102-2186
402-346-6000
Transportation Law
O’Connor Law Office
Robert E. O’Connor, Jr.
P.O. Box 451116
Omaha, NE 68145
402-330-5906
Trusts and Estates
Abrahams Kaslow
& Cassman
Howard J. Kaslow
Thomas J. Malicki
8712 W. Dodge Road, Suite 300
Omaha, NE 68114-3419
402-392-1250
Badura & Wintz
Margaret A. Badura
Daniel J. Wintz
The Wear Building
7602 Pacific St.,
Suite 300-A
Omaha, NE 68114
402-398-3040
Baird Holm
Ronald C. Jensen
Sharon R. Kresha
Gary W. Radil
Michael C. Schilken
Michael L. Sullivan
Woodmen Tower
1700 Farnam St.,
Suite 1500
Omaha, NE 68102-2068
402-344-0500
Dvorak & Donovan
Law Group
David M. Dvorak
13625 California St.,
Suite 110
Omaha, NE 68154
402-934-4770
Elder Law of Omaha
Adam J. Wintz
3032 87th St.
Omaha, NE 68124
402-614-6400
Ellick, Jones, Buelt,
Blazek & Longo
Michael D. Jones
9290 W. Dodge Road, Suite 303
Omaha, NE 68114
402-390-0390
Endacott Peetz
and Timmer
Susan J. Spahn
8990 W. Dodge Road, Suite 217
Omaha, NE 68114
402-999-8820
Erftmier Law
Donald L. Erftmier, Jr.
11808 W. Center Road, Suite 100
Omaha, NE 68144-4434
402-504-1600
Erickson | Sederstrom
David J. Nielsen
Regency Westpointe
10330 Regency Parkway Drive,
Suite 100
Omaha, NE 68114-3761
402-397-2200
Fitzgerald, Schorr,
Barmettler & Brennan
Nick R. Taylor
Regency One
10050 Regency Circle,
Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68114
402-342-1000
Gross & Welch
William J. Lindsay, Jr.
1500 Omaha Tower
2120 S. 72nd St.
Omaha, NE 68124-2342
402-392-1500
Koley Jessen
Brandon D. Hamm
James A. Tews
Kurt F. Tjaden
Alexander J. Wolf
One Pacific Place
1125 S. 103rd St.,
Suite 800
Omaha, NE 68124
402-390-9500
McGill, Gotsdiner,
Workman & Lepp
Mary Hewitt
First National Bank Building
11404 W. Dodge Road, Suite 500
Omaha, NE 68154-2584
402-492-9200
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
Jonathan L. Grob
David L. Hefflinger
Nicholas K. Niemann
Daniel C. Pape
Jeffrey J. Pirruccello
James D. Wegner
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Pansing Hogan Ernst
& Bachman
Thomas R. Pansing, Jr.
10250 Regency Circle, Suite 300
Omaha, NE 68114
402-397-5500
Slowiaczek | Albers
T. Geoffrey Lieben
Scoular Building
2027 Dodge St.,
Suite 100
Omaha, NE 68102
402-930-1000
Vandenack Weaver
Mary E. Vandenack
17007 Marcy St.,
Suite Three
Omaha, NE 68118-3122
402-504-1300
Willson & Pechacek
Frank W. Pechacek, Jr.
421 W. Broadway,
Suite 200
P.O. Box 2029
Council Bluffs IA, 51503
712-322-6000
Workers’
Compensation Law
Cassem, Tierney,
Adams, Gotch
& Douglas
Dennis R. Riekenberg
9290 W. Dodge Road,
Suite 302
Omaha, NE 68114
402-390-0300
Dowd, Howard
& Corrigan
Steven H. Howard
1411 Harney St.,
Suite 100
Omaha, NE 68102
402-913-9713
Gross & Welch
John W. Iliff
1500 Omaha Tower
2120 S. 72nd St.
Omaha, NE 68124-2342
402-392-1500
McGrath North Mullin
& Kratz
William J. Birkel
John F. Thomas
First National Tower
1601 Dodge St.,
Suite 3700
Omaha, NE 68102
402-341-3070
Peters Law Firm
Jacob J. Peters
233 Pearl St.
P.O. Box 1078
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
712-328-3157