May 24, 2018 by

2018 Best Doctors – Omaha

The results are in. Omaha Magazine’s annual list of Best Doctors provides access to the best medical minds in the community. You can be sure you’re getting the right diagnosis, the right treatment, and the right care from the innovative professionals found on the following pages.

Gallup® has audited and certified Best Doctors, Inc.’s database of physicians, and its companion The Best Doctors in America® List, as using the highest industry standards survey methodology and processes. 

These lists are excerpted from The Best Doctors in America@ 2017-2018 database, which includes close to 40,000 U.S. doctors in more than 40 medical specialties and 450 subspecialties. The Best Doctors in America@ database is compiled and maintained by Best Doctors, Inc. For more information, visit www.bestdoctors.com or contact Best Doctors by telephone at 800-675-1199 or by e-mail at research@bestdoctors.com. Please note that lists of doctors are not available on the Best Doctors Website. 

Best Doctors, Inc., has used its best efforts in assembling material for this list, but does not warrant that the information contained herein is complete or accurate, and does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any liability to any person or other party for any loss or damage caused by errors or omissions herein, whether such errors or omissions result from negligence, accident, or any other cause. 

Copyright 2017, Best Doctors, Inc. Used under license, all rights reserved. This list, or any parts thereof, must not be reproduced in any form without written permission from Best Doctors, Inc. No commercial use of the information in this list may be made without the permission of Best Doctors, Inc. No fees may be charged, directly or indirectly, for the use of the information in this list without permission.

Best Doctors, Inc. is the only authorized source of the official Best Doctors in America® plaque and other recognition items. Best Doctors does not authorize, contract with or license any organization to sell recognition items for Best Doctors, Inc. Please contact Best Doctors at plaques@bestdoctors.com with any questions. For more information or to order visit us at plaques.bestdoctors.com, or call 617-963-1167.

BEST DOCTORS, THE BEST DOCTORS IN AMERICA, and the Star-in-Cross Logo are trademarks of

Best Doctors, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries, and are used under license.

Founded in 1989 by Harvard Medical School physicians, Best Doctors is a global benefits provider and medical information services company that connects individuals facing difficult medical treatment decisions with the best doctors, selected by impartial peer review in over 450 subspecialties of medicine, to review their diagnosis and treatment plans. Best Doctors seamlessly integrates its services with employers’ other health-related benefits to serve more than 40 million members in every major region of the world.

More than a traditional second opinion, Best Doctors delivers a comprehensive evaluation of a patient’s medical condition – providing value to both patients and treating physicians. By utilizing Best Doctors, members have access to the brightest minds in medicine to ensure the right diagnosis and treatment plan. Best Doctors’ team of researchers conducts a biennial poll using the methodology that mimics the informal peer-to-peer process doctors themselves use to identify the right specialists for their patients. Using a polling method and proprietary balloting software, they gather the insight and experience of tens of thousands of leading specialists all over the country, while confirming their credentials and specific areas of expertise.

The result is the Best Doctors in America® List, which includes the nation’s most respected specialists and outstanding primary care physicians in the nation. These are the doctors that other doctors recognize as the best in their fields. They cannot pay a fee and are not paid to be listed and cannot nominate or vote for themselves. It is a list which is truly unbiased and respected by the medical profession and patients alike as the source of top quality medical information.

Best Doctors’ innovative services include access to an unrivaled database of physicians who have been selected as the best in their field by other leading physicians, analytics and technology. With every service offered, the goal remains the same: to help people in need get the right diagnosis and treatment, significantly improving health outcomes while reducing costs.

 Allergy and Immunology

Jaine Brownell
Midwest Allergy and Asthma Clinic
16945 Frances St.
Omaha, NE 68130
402-397-7400

Linda Ford
The Asthma & Allergy Center
3503 Samson Way,
Ste. 108
Bellevue, NE 68123
402-592-2055

Russell J. Hopp
CHI Health Clinic—Allergy & Immunology
2412 Cuming St., Ste. 103
Omaha, NE 68131
402-280-4580

Kevin R. Murphy
Boys Town Allergy, Asthma, Immunology & Pediatric Pulmonology
Boys Town Medical Campus—Pacific Street Clinic
14080 Hospital Road
Boys Town, NE 68010
402-778-6930

Jeffrey S. Nelson
Midwest Allergy and Asthma Clinic
16945 Frances St.
Omaha, NE 68130
402-397-7400

Thomas C. Nilsson
Midwest Allergy and Asthma Clinic
16945 Frances St.
Omaha, NE 68130
402-397-7400

Jill Adair Poole
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

James M. Tracy
Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Associates
2808 S. 80th Ave, Ste. 210
Omaha, NE 68124
402-391-1800

Mark C. Wilson
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Pulmonary Medicine Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Second Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-6404

Anesthesiology

Mark L. D’Agostino
Methodist Hospital
Department of Anesthesiology
8303 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-4000

Cynthia Ann Ferris
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Department of Anesthesiology
8200 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4385

Kent Hutton
Methodist Hospital
Department of Anesthesiology
8303 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-8888

John C. Peterson
Methodist Hospital
Department of Anesthesiology
8303 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-8888

Sasha K. Shillcutt
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Anesthesiology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4081

Cardiovascular Disease

Venkata M. Alla
CHI Health Clinic—Cardiology
7500 Mercy Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-0717

Michael G. Del Core
CHI Health Clinic—Cardiology
7500 Mercy Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-0717

Arthur R. Easley
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Cardiovascular Center
Durham Outpatient Center, Ste. 2310
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8888

Dennis J. Esterbrooks
CHI Health Clinic—Cardiology
7500 Mercy Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-398-5880

Syed Maqdoom Mohiuddin
CHI Health Clinic—Cardiology
7500 Mercy Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-0717

Aryan N. V. Mooss
CHI Health Clinic—Cardiology
7710 Mercy Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-0895

Vincent Pompili
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Cardiovascular Center
Durham Outpatient Center, Ste. 2310
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8888

Thomas R. Porter
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Cardiovascular Center
Durham Outpatient Center, Ste. 2310
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8888

Michael D. White
CHI Health Clinic—Cardiology
7500 Mercy Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-0717

John Windle
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Cardiovascular Center
Durham Outpatient Center, Ste. 2310
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8888

Colon and Rectal Surgery

Jennifer Beaty
Colon and Rectal Surgery
9850 Nicholas St., Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68114
402-343-1122

Garnet J. BlatchfoRoad
Colon and Rectal Surgery
9850 Nicholas St., Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68114
402-343-1122

Maniamparampil Shashidharan
Colon and Rectal Surgery
9850 Nicholas St., Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68114
402-343-1122

Charles A. Ternent
Colon and Rectal Surgery
9850 Nicholas St.,
Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68114
402-343-1122

Alan G. Thorson
Colon and Rectal Surgery
9850 Nicholas St., Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68114
402-343-1122

Critical Care Medicine

Kristina L. Bailey
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Bernard Timothy Baxter
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Vascular Surgery Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Second Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-7300

Daryl R. Gress
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Neurological Sciences Clinic
Clarkson Doctors’ Building N., Ste. 650
4242 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8600

Daniel W. Johnson
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Anesthesiology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4081

Suiteven Jay Lisco
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Anesthesiology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4081

Lee Morrow
CHI Health Clinic—Pulmonary Medicine
7710 Mercy Road, Ste. 3000
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-9600

Amol N. Patil
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Craig Arnold Piquette
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Debra J. Romberger
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Joseph H. Sisson
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Susanna Gertrude Von Essen
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Tammy Oleskevich Wichman
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Dermatology

Mary Tricia Finnegan
7911 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-390-0333

Kristie Denise Hayes
Methodist Physicians Clinic Regency
Department of Dermatology
10060 Regency Cir, Third Floor
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-1315

Jill S. Nelson
Dermatology Specialists of Omaha
909 N. 96th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-330-4555

Emergency Medicine

Timothy J. Larsen
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Emergency Medicine
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4020

Robert Muelleman
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Emergency Medicine
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4020

Michael Wadman
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Emergency Medicine
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-6948

Richard A. Walker
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Emergency Medicine
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4020

Endocrinology and Metabolism

Robert J. Anderson
CHI Health Clinic – Endocrinology
5002 Underwood Ave.
Omaha, NE 68132
402-717-0785

Claire Baker
Diabetes and Endocrine Associates
7831 Chicago Court
Omaha, NE 68114
402-561-2740

Brian Boerner
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Diabetes Center
Specialty Services Pavilion, First Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8700

Cyrus Victor DeSouza
Omaha Division—V.A. Nebraska Western Iowa Health Care System
Red Clinic—Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism
4101 Woolworth Ave.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-346-8800

Andjela T. Drincic
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Diabetes Center
Specialty Services Pavilion, First Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68131
402-559-8700

Whitney Sears Goldner
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Diabetes Center
Specialty Services Pavilion, First Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8700

Sarah B. Konigsberg
Diabetes and Endocrine Associates
7831 Chicago Court
Omaha, NE 68114
402-561-2740

Jennifer L. Larsen
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Diabetes Center
Specialty Services Pavilion, First Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8700

Lynn R. Mack
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Diabetes Center
Specialty Services Pavilion, First Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8700

Amy S. Neumeister
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Diabetes Center
Specialty Services Pavilion, First Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8700

Robert R. Recker
CHI Health Clinic
Osteoporosis Research Center
Professional Building 1, Ste. 7500
6829 N. 72nd St.
Omaha, NE 68122
402-280-4470

Vijay Shivaswamy
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Diabetes Center
Specialty Services Pavilion, First Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8700

Family Medicine

Greg J. Babbe
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Family Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Third Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-7200

J. Russ Bowen
CHI Health Clinic—Lakeside Family Medicine
16909 Lakeside Hills Court, Ste. 300
Omaha, NE 68130
402-758-5400

James Douglas Dunning
CHI Health Clinic MDVIP
Lakeside Medical Office Building 1, Ste. 300
16909 Lakeside Hills Court
Omaha, NE 68130
402-717-8338

William P. Fitzgibbons
Skyline Medical Center
1908 N. 203rd St., Ste. 2
Elkhorn, NE 68022
402-289-4031

Donald R. Frey
CHI Health Clinic—Family Medicine
2412 Cuming St., Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68131
402-717-0380

Mark D. Goodman
CHI Health Clinic—Family Medicine
2412 Cuming St., Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68131
402-717-0380

David Harnisch
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Family Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Third Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-7200

Jeffrey Harrison
Nebraska Medicine—Bellevue
Family Medicine Clinic
2510 Bellevue Medical Dr., Ste. 200
Bellevue, NE 68123
402-595-2275

Kimberly Jean Jarzynka
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Family Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Third Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-7200

Ralph John Kramper
Primary Care Physicians
12728 Augusta Ave.
Omaha, NE 68144
402-330-1410

William Anthony Lowndes
CHI Health Clinic—Direct Primary Care
13315 W. Center Road, Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68144
402-717-9404

Monty S. Mathews
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Family Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Third Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-7200

Paul H. Meissner
Arbor Heights Family Medicine
8720 Frederick St., Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68124
402-397-0700

Debra E. Mostek
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Home Instead Center for Successful Aging
730 S. 38th Ave.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-9600

Laeth Nasir
CHI Health Clinic – Family Medicine
2412 Cuming St., Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68131
402-717-0380

Paul M. Paulman
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Family Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Third Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-7200

Michael A. Sitorius
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Family Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Third Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-7200

John Lloyd Smith
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Family Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Third Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-7200

Douglas H. Wheatley
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Family Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Third Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-7200

Gastroenterology

Grant Hutchins
Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates
8901 Indian Hills Dr., Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68114
402-397-7057

Mark E. Mailliard
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Timothy M. McCashland
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

John Charles Mitchell II
Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates
8901 Indian Hills Dr., Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68114
402-397-7057

Sandeep Mukherjee
CHI Health Clinic – Gastroenterology
7710 Mercy Road, Ste. 2000
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-9800

Daniel F. Schafer
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Michael Schafer
Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates
8901 Indian Hills Dr., Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68114
402-397-7057

Renee L. Young
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Geriatric Medicine

Donald R. Frey
CHI Health Clinic—Family Medicine
2412 Cuming St., Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68131
402-717-0380

Brenda Keller
Methodist Physicians Clinic Regency
Department of Internal Medicine
10060 Regency Circle, Third Floor
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-1378

William L. Lyons
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Home Instead Center for Successful Aging
730 S. 38th Ave.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-9600

Timothy Raymond Malloy
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Family Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Third Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-7200

James V. Ortman
Internal Medicine
7823 Wakeley Plaza
Omaha, NE 68114
402-397-7040

Jane F. Potter
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Home Instead Center for Successful Aging
730 S. 38th Ave.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-9600

Rebecca L. Reilly
Methodist Hospital
Geriatric Evaluation and Management Clinic
North Tower, Third Floor
8303 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-3152

Susan G. Scholer
Think Whole Person Healthcare
7100 W. Center Road, Fourth Floor
Omaha, NE 68106
402-506-9115

Hand Surgery

Richard Murphy
Omaha Orthopedic Clinic and Sports Medicine
11704 W. Center Road, Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68144
402-691-0500

Jeffrey Tiedman
GIKK Ortho Specialists
17030 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68130
402-399-8550

Hepatology

Mark E. Mailliard
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Timothy M. McCashland
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Sandeep Mukherjee
CHI Health Clinic – Gastroenterology
7710 Mercy Road, Ste. 2000
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-9800

Daniel F. Schafer
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Infectious Disease

Marvin J. Bittner
Omaha Division—V.A. Nebraska Western Iowa Health Care System
Gold Clinic—Division of Infectious Disease
4101 Woolworth Ave.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-346-8800

Bradley Edward Britigan
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Diana F. Florescu
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8650

Alison Gail Freifeld
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8650

Gary L. Gorby
Omaha Division—V.A. Nebraska Western Iowa Health Care System
Gold Clinic—Division of Infectious Disease
4101 Woolworth Ave.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-346-8800

Angela Hewlett
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8650

Andre Kalil
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8650

Laurel C. Preheim
CHI Health Clinic – Infectious Disease
601 N. 30th St., Ste. 5800
Omaha, NE 68131
402-981-8251

Mark E. Rupp
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Susan Swindells
Nebraska Medicine – Specialty Care Center
Division of Infectious Diseases
804 S. 52nd St.
Omaha, NE 68106
402-559-2666

Trevor C. Van Schooneveld
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8650

Renuga Vivekanandan
CHI Health Clinic – Infectious Disease
7710 Mercy Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-0759

Internal Medicine

Suiteven T. Bailey
Methodist Physicians Clinic HealthWest
Department of Internal Medicine
16120 W. Dodge Road
Omaha, NE 68118
402-354-0550

Joel Bessmer
105 S. 90th St., Ste. 201
Omaha, NE 68114
402-779-8400

Terence Michael Cooney
Methodist Physicians Clinic Indian Hills
Department of Internal Medicine
8901 W. Dodge Road, Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-8600

Michael H. Davidian
CHI Health Clinic—Internal Medicine
5002 Underwood Ave.
Omaha, NE 68132
402-717-0785

Michael Domalakes
Methodist Physicians Clinic Regency
Department of Internal Medicine
10060 Regency Circle, Third Floor
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-1378

Devin J. Fox
CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center Bergan Mercy
Division of Hospital Medicine
7500 Mercy Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-398-5822

Bruce L. Houghton
CHI Health Clinic—Internal Medicine
7800 Mercy Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-0800

Anna Maio
CHI Health Clinic—Internal Medicine
7710 Mercy Road, Ste. 3000
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-0800

Katherine I. McLeese
Think Whole Person Healthcare
7100 W. Center Road, Fourth Floor
Omaha, NE 68106
402-506-9107

J. Scott Neumeister
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

David V. O’Dell
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Mark E. Oberlies
Internal Medicine and Family Physicians
17030 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Ste. 102
Omaha, NE 68130
402-758-5800

Mark D. Omar
Methodist Physicians Clinic HealthWest
Department of Internal Medicine
16120 W Dodge Road
Omaha, NE 68118
402-354-0550

James V. Ortman
Internal Medicine
7823 Wakeley Plaza
Omaha, NE 68114
402-397-7040

Richard K. Osterholm
Think Whole Person Healthcare
7100 W. Center Road, Fifth Floor
Omaha, NE 68106
402-506-9111

Jennifer Parker
Nebraska Medicine—Fontenelle Clinic
Division of General Internal Medicine
5050 Ames Ave.
Omaha, NE 68104
402-595-2280

Joann L. Porter
Omaha Division—V.A. Nebraska Western Iowa Health Care System
Red Clinic—Department of Internal Medicine
4101 Woolworth Ave.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-346-8800

Chad Reade
Methodist Physicians Clinic HealthWest
Department of Internal Medicine
16120 W. Dodge Road
Omaha, NE 68118
402-354-0550

Robert L. Recker
Think Whole Person Healthcare
7100 W. Center Road, Fourth Floor
Omaha, NE 68106
402-506-9112

Henry Sakowski
CHI Health Clinic—Internal Medicine
7710 Mercy Road, Ste. 3000
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-0800

Susan G. Scholer
Think Whole Person Healthcare
7100 W. Center Road, Fourth Floor
Omaha, NE 68106
402-506-9115

Robert J. Schwab
Boys Town Internal Medicine
Boys Town Medical Campus—Pacific Street Clinic
14080 Hospital Road
Boys Town, NE 68010
402-392-7600

Lynn Scott
Methodist Physicians Clinic Regency
Department of Internal Medicine
10060 Regency Circle, Third Floor
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-1378

Joseph F. Shehan
Think Whole Person Healthcare
7100 W. Center Road, Fifth Floor
Omaha, NE 68106
402-506-9118

Matthew Alexander Shehan
Think Whole Person Healthcare
7100 W. Center Road, Fourth Floor
Omaha, NE 68106
402-506-9116

William A. Shiffermiller
Methodist Physicians Clinic HealthWest
Department of Internal Medicine
16120 W. Dodge Road
Omaha, NE 68118
402-354-0550

David P. Suitearnes
Methodist Physicians Clinic HealthWest
Department of Internal Medicine
16120 W. Dodge Road
Omaha, NE 68118
402-354-0550

Thomas Gerald Tape
Nebraska Medicine – Midtown Clinic
Division of General Internal Medicine
139 S. 40th St.
Omaha, NE 68131
402-595-3939

Edward J. Taylor
Methodist Physicians Clinic Indian Hills
Department of Internal Medicine
8901 W. Dodge Road, Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-8600

Chad W. Vokoun
Nebraska Medicine—Midtown Clinic
Division of General Internal Medicine
139 S. 40th St.
Omaha, NE 68131
402-595-3939

John Arnold Woodruff
Think Whole Person Healthcare
7100 W. Center Road, Fourth Floor
Omaha, NE 68106
402-506-9122

Internal Medicine/Hospital Medicine

Eric C. Rice
CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center Bergan Mercy
Division of Hospital Medicine
7500 Mercy Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-398-5822

Kendra E. Swanson
Methodist Hospital
Department of Internal Medicine
8303 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-2360

Chad W. Vokoun
Nebraska Medicine – Midtown Clinic
Division of General Internal Medicine
139 S. 40th St.
Omaha, NE 68131
402-595-3939

Medical Genetics

Julia A. Bridge
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Pathology and Microbiology
Durham Outpatient Center
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-6420

Bruce A. Buehler
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Genetics Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Second Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-8800

Medical Oncology and Hematology

James O. Armitage
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center
505 S. 45th St.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-5600

Philip J. Bierman
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center
505 S. 45th St.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-5600

Margaret Block
Nebraska Cancer Specialists
Midwest Cancer Center – Legacy
17201 Wright St., Ste 200
Omaha, NE 68130
402-334-4773

Kenneth H. Cowan
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center
505 S. 45th St.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-5600

Apar Kishor P. Ganti
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Lied Transplant Center
4315 Emile St., Third Floor
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-5600

Sarah A. Holstein
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center
505 S. 45th St.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-5600

Robert M. Langdon Jr.
Nebraska Cancer Specialists
Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
8303 Dodge St., Ste. 250
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-8124

Abraham Philip Mathews
Hematology and Oncology Consultants
6901 N. 72nd St., Ste. 2244
Omaha, NE 68122
402-572-3535

Inaganti Mastan Shah
Hematology and Oncology Consultants
6901 N. 72nd St., Ste. 2244
Omaha, NE 68122
402-572-3535

Peter Silberstein
CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center Bergan Mercy
Henry Lynch Cancer Center
7500 Mercy Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-0950

Gamini Soori
Nebraska Cancer Specialists
Henry Lynch Cancer Center – Bergan
7500 Mercy Rd., Ste 1300
Omaha, NE 68124
402-393-3110

Guitefano R. Tarantolo
Nebraska Cancer Specialists
Midwest Cancer Center—Legacy
17201 Wright St., Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68130
402-334-4773

Julie M. Vose
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center
505 S. 45th St.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-5600

Nephrology

Khalid Bashir
CHI Health Clinic – Nephrology
Medical Office Building 2, Ste. 3000
7710 Mercy Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-343-8650

Robert W. Dunlay
CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center Bergan Mercy
Division of Nephrology
7710 Mercy Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-343-8650

Richard J. Lund
Omaha Nephrology
8901 W. Dodge Road, Ste. 250
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-2070

Neurological Surgery

Kenneth A. Follett
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Neurological Sciences Clinic
Clarkson Doctors Building North, Ste. 650
4242 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8600

`George Greene
OrthoNebraska Clinics
Oakview Medical Building, Ste. 110
2725 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68144
402-637-0800

Douglas J. Long
Midwest Neurosurgery & Spine Specialists
8005 Farnam Dr, Suite 305
Omaha, NE 68114
402-398-9243

Daniel L. Surdell
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Neurological Sciences Clinic
Clarkson Doctors Building North, Ste. 650
4242 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8600

William E. Thorell
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Neurological Sciences Clinic
Clarkson Doctors Building North, Ste. 650
4242 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8600

Neurology

John M. Bertoni
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Neurological Sciences Clinic
Clarkson Doctors Building North, Ste. 650
4242 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8600

Pierre B. Fayad
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Neurological Sciences Clinic
Clarkson Doctors Building North, Ste. 650
4242 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8600

Harris A. Frankel
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Neurological Sciences Clinic
Clarkson Doctors Building North, Ste. 650
4242 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8600

Sachin Kedar
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Stanley M. Truhlsen Eye Institute
3902 Leavenworth St.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-2020

Daniel Lynn Murman
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Neurological Sciences Clinic
Clarkson Doctors Building North, Ste. 650
4242 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8600

Pamela Marie Santamaria
Neurology Consultants of Nebraska
Clarkson North Tower, Ste. 500
4242 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68131
402-552-2650

Sanjay P. Singh
CHI Health Immanuel
Neurological Institute
6901 N. 72nd St., Ste. 2400
Omaha, NE 68122
402-717-0070

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Craig Alan Bassett
Methodist Physicians Clinic
Women’s Center
Medical Office Building, Ste. 1100
717 N. 190th Plaza
Omaha, NE 68002
402-815-1700

Paige Berryman
Methodist Physicians Clinic
Women’s Center
Medical Office Building, Ste. 2200
717 N. 190th Plaza
Omaha, NE 68022
402-815-1700

David Crotzer
Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
Midwest GYN Oncology
8303 Dodge St., Ste. 300
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-5250

Carolyn Doherty
Reproductive Health Specialists
717 N. 190th Plaza, Ste. 2500
Omaha, NE 68022
402-815-1915

Lanette M. Guthmann
Indian Hills Women’s Clinic
8901 W. Dodge Road, Ste. 200B
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-2090

Carolee Jones
Methodist Physicians Clinic
Women’s Center
Medical Office Building, Ste. 2200
717 N. 190th Plaza
Omaha, NE 68022
402-815-1700

Lonny Joe Legino
Mid-City OB-GYN
7205 W. Center Road, Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68124
402-397-6600

Thomas E. Martin
Methodist Physicians Clinic
Women’s Center
Medical Office Building, Ste. 1500
717 N. 190th Plaza
Omaha, NE 68022
402-354-1700

Nancy B. Mathews
Methodist Physicians Clinic
Women’s Center
Medical Office Building, Ste. 1300
717 N. 190th Plaza
Omaha, NE 68022
402-815-1700

Peter C. Morris
Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
Midwest GYN Oncology
8303 Dodge St., Ste. 300
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-5250

Kathleen L. Norton
Mid-City OB-GYN
7205 W. Center Road, Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68124
402-397-6600

Andrew Robertson
Methodist Perinatal Center
Medical Office Building, Ste. 2400
717 N. 190th Plaza
Omaha, NE 68022
402-815-1970

Kerry J. Rodabaugh
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center
505 S. 45th St.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-5600

Kent H. Siemers
Mid-City OB-GYN
7205 W. Center Road, Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68124
402-397-6600

Ann Meissner Sjulin
Mid-City OB-GYN
7205 W. Center Road, Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68124
402-397-6600

Carl V. Smith
Nebraska Medicine – Olson Center for Women’s Health
Division of Maternal and Fetal Medicine
Durham Outpatient Center, Fourth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-6150

Tifany Somer-Shely
Methodist Physicians Clinic
Women’s Center
Medical Office Building, Ste. 1100
717 N. 190th Plaza
Omaha, NE 68022
402-815-1700

Susan A. Westcott
Methodist Physicians Clinic
Women’s Center
Medical Office Building, Ste. 1100
717 N. 190th Plaza
Omaha, NE 68022
402-815-1700

Ophthalmology

Richard H. Legge
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Stanley M. Truhlsen Eye Institute
3902 Leavenworth St.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-2020

Peter J. Whitted
Midwest Eye Care
4353 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68131
402-552-2020

Orthopaedic Surgery

David E. Brown
OrthoNebraska Clinics
Oakview Medical  Building, Ste. 212
2725 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68144
402-637-0800

Kevin L. Garvin
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Orthopaedic Surgery & Rehabilitation
Lauritzen Outpatient Center
4014 Leavenworth St.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-8000

Mark E. Goebel
OrthoNebraska Clinics
Oakview Medical  Building, Ste. 110
2725 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68144
402-637-0400

Sean V. McGarry
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Orthopaedic Surgery & Rehabilitation
Lauritzen Outpatient Center
4014 Leavenworth St.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-8000

Scott T. McMullen
GIKK Ortho Specialists
17030 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68130
402-399-8550

Matthew A. Mormino
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Orthopaedic Surgery & Rehabilitation
Lauritzen Outpatient Center
4014 Leavenworth St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8000

Michael C. Thompson
OrthoNebraska Clinics
Oakview Medical  Building, Ste. 212
2725 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68144
402-637-0800

Otolaryngology

Ann Louise Edmunds
Omaha Ear Nose and Throat
17410 Burke St., Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68118
402-758-5330

Jane Emanuel
Boys Town Ear, Nose and Throat Institute
Downtown Clinic
555 N. 30th St.
Omaha, NE 68131
402-498-6540

Daniel D. Lydiatt
Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
Head and Neck Surgical Oncology Clinic
8303 Dodge St., Ste. 304
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-5048

William M. Lydiatt
Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
Head and Neck Surgical Oncology Clinic
8303 Dodge St., Ste. 304
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-5048

Oleg N. Militsakh
Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
Head and Neck Surgical Oncology Clinic
8303 Dodge St., Ste. 304
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-5048

Russell B. Smith
Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
Head and Neck Surgical Oncology Clinic
8303 Dodge St., Ste. 304
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-5048

Britt A. Thedinger
Ear Specialists of Omaha
9202 W. Dodge Road, Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68114
402-933-3277

Pathology

Julia A. Bridge
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Pathology and Microbiology
Durham Outpatient Center
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-6420

Christine P. Hans
Methodist Hospital
Pathology Center
8303 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-4540

Suiteven H. Hinrichs
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Pathology and Microbiology
Durham Outpatient Center
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4186

Shane K. Kohl
Methodist Hospital
Pathology Center
8303 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-4540

Audrey Lazenby
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Pathology and Microbiology
Durham Outpatient Center
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4186

Rodney D. McComb
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Pathology and Microbiology
Durham Outpatient Center
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4186

Samuel Pirruccello
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Pathology and Microbiology
Durham Outpatient Center
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4186

Stanley J. Radio
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Pathology and Microbiology
Durham Outpatient Center
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4186

Phyllis I. Warkentin
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics
Durham Outpatient Center
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-6781

William W. West
CHI Health Lakeside
Department of Pathology
16901 Lakeside Hills Court
Omaha, NE 68130
402-717-8174

James L. Wisecarver
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Pathology and Microbiology
Durham Outpatient Center
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4186

Pediatric Allergy and Immunology

Jaine Brownell
Midwest Allergy and Asthma Clinic
16945 Frances St.
Omaha, NE 68130
402-397-7400

Russell J. Hopp
CHI Health Clinic—Allergy & Immunology
2412 Cuming St., Ste. 103
Omaha, NE 68131
402-280-4580

Pediatric Anesthesiology

Denise Marie Drvol
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Department of Anesthesiology
8200 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4385

Jane Kugler
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Department of Anesthesiology
8200 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4385

Rachel A. Spitznagel
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Department of Anesthesiology
8200 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4385

Pediatric Cardiac Surgery

Kim F. Duncan
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Cardiothoracic Surgery Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, First Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4360

James Martin Hammel
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Cardiothoracic Surgery Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Fourth Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4360

Pediatric Cardiology

David A. Danford
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Criss Heart Center
Specialty Pediatric Center, First Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4339

Jeffrey W. Delaney
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Criss Heart Center
Specialty Pediatric Center, First Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4339

Christopher C. Erickson
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Criss Heart Center
Specialty Pediatric Center, First Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4339

Scott Fletcher
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Criss Heart Center
Specialty Pediatric Center, First Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4339

John Dale Kugler
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Criss Heart Center
Specialty Pediatric Center, First Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4339

Robert L. Spicer
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Criss Heart Center
Specialty Pediatric Center, First Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4339

Pediatric Clinical Genetics

Ann Haskins Olney
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Munroe-Meyer Institute for Genetics and Rehabilitation
412 S. Saddle Creek Road
Omaha, NE 68131
402-559-6418

Pediatric Critical Care

Mohan R. Mysore
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Division of Critical Care Medicine
8200 Dodge St., Second Floor
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4200

Pediatric Dermatology

Jill S. Nelson
Dermatology Specialists of Omaha
909 N. 96th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-330-4555

Pediatric Developmental and Behavioral Problems

Howard W. Needelman
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Munroe-Meyer Institute for Genetics and Rehabilitation
412 S. Saddle Creek Road
Omaha, NE 68131
402-559-6418

Pediatric Emergency Medicine

David M. Tolo
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Urgent Care Center
110 N. 175th St., Ste. 1000
Omaha, NE 68118
402-955-8300

Pediatric Endocrinology

Kevin P. Corley
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Endocrinology & Diabetes Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Third Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-3871

Richard E. Lutz
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Munroe-Meyer Institute for Genetics and Rehabilitation
412 S Saddle Creek Road
Omaha, NE 68131
402-559-8638

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Dean L. Antonson
4242 Farnam St., Ste. 490
Omaha, NE 68131
402-552-2100

Jon A. Vanderhoof
Boys Town Gastroenterology
Boys Town Medical Campus—Pacific Street Clinic
14080 Hospital Road
Boys Town, NE 68010
402-778-6820

Pediatric Hematology-Oncology

Don W. Coulter
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Hematology and Oncology Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Third Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-3950

Bruce Gordon
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center
505 S. 45th St.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-7257

Pediatric Infectious Disease

H. Dele Davies
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Infectious Diseases Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Fourth Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4005

Shirley F. Delair
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Infectious Diseases Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Fourth Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4005

Suitephen K. Obaro
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Infectious Diseases Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Fourth Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4005

Kari A. Simonsen
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Infectious Diseases Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Fourth Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4005

Jessica N. Snowden
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Infectious Diseases Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Fourth Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4005

Pediatric Neurological Surgery

Mark J. Puccioni
Midwest Neurosurgery & Spine Specialists
8005 Farnam Dr., Ste. 305
Omaha, NE 68114
402-398-9243

Pediatric Nutrition

Patricia Seivert
Children’s Physicians—UNMC
Durham Outpatient Center, First Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-955-8125

Pediatric Ophthalmology

Donny Won Suh
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Ophthalmology Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Third Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-5440

Sebastian Troia
Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates
515 N. 98th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-399-9400

Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery

Paul Esposito
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Orthopaedic Surgery Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Fourth Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-6300

Brian Hasley
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Orthopaedic Surgery Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Fourth Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-6300

Susan A. Scherl
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Orthopaedic Surgery Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Fourth Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-6300

Pediatric Otolaryngology

D. Richard Kang
Boys Town Ear, Nose and Throat Institute
Downtown Clinic
555 N. 30th St.
Omaha, NE 68131
402-498-6540

Ryan K. Sewell
ENT Specialists
720 N. 129th St.
Omaha, NE 68154
402-397-0670

Pediatric Pulmonology

John L. Colombo
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Pulmonary Medicine Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Second Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-5570

Paul H. Sammut
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Pulmonary Medicine Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Second Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-6404

Mark C. Wilson
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Pulmonary Medicine Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Second Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-6404

Pediatric Specialist/Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

Shashi K. Bhatia
CHI Health Clinic
Psychiatric Associates
3528 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68131
402-717-5550

Christopher J. Kratochvil
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Psychiatry
Poynter Hall Building, Third Floor
510 S. 42nd St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-552-6007

Jamie Snyder
CHI Health Clinic
Psychiatric Associates
3528 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68131
402-717-5550

Pediatric Specialist/Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine

Ann L. Anderson-Berry
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Division of Neonatology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-6750

John Wesley Sparks
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Division of Neonatology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-955-8125

Lynne D. Willett
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Division of Neonatology
8200 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-6140

Zahi E. Zeidan
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Division of Neonatology
8200 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-6140

Pediatric Specialist/Neurology, General

Paul D. Larsen
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Neurology Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Second Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-5372

Pediatric Specialist/Pediatric Metabolic Diseases

William Bradley Rizzo
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Metabolic Management Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Second Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4199

Pediatric Surgery

Robert A. Cusick
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Pediatric Surgery Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Fourth Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-7400

Stephen C. Raynor
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Pediatric Surgery Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Fourth Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-7400

Pediatric Urology

Fernando Ferrer
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Hospitalist Service
8200 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-5400

Pediatrics/General

John Andresen
Dundee Pediatrics
5018 Underwood Ave., Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68132
402-991-5678

Katherine Anglim
Children’s Physicians—Eagle Run
13808 W. Maple Road, Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68164
402-955-3000

Alka Desai
Children’s Physicians—Eagle Run
13808 W. Maple Road, Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68164
402-955-3000

Mark J. Domet
Boys Town Pediatrics
Boys Town Medical Campus—Pacific Street Clinic
14080 Hospital Road
Boys Town, NE 68010
402-778-6900

David Finken
Children’s Physicians—UNMC
Durham Outpatient Center, First Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-955-8125

Dawn Gary
Children’s Physicians—Embassy Park
9202 W. Dodge Road, Ste. 101
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-7500

Francis J. Harrison
Children’s Physicians—Val Verde
9801 Giles Road, Ste. 1
La Vista, NE 68128
402-955-8400

David Kaufman
Children’s Physicians—Eagle Run
13808 W. Maple Road, Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68164
402-955-3000

Jillyn Kratochvil
Children’s Physicians—Dundee
4828 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68132
402-955-7676

Kari A. Krenzer
Children’s Physicians – West Village Point
110 N. 175th St., Ste. 1000
Omaha, NE 68118
402-955-5437

Kent Kronberg
Children’s Physicians—Eagle Run
13808 W. Maple Road, Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68164
402-955-3000

Gary Suitephen Lerner
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Children’s Developmental Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Second Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4160

Erin A. Loucks
Children’s Physicians—Dundee
4828 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68132
402-955-7676

Mary Jane Fitzgibbons Mikuls
Children’s Physicians – West Village Point
110 N. 175th St., Ste. 1000
Omaha, NE 68118
402-955-5437

John C. Moore
Children’s Physicians – West Village Point
110 N. 175th St., Ste. 1000
Omaha, NE 68118
402-955-5437

Michael J. Moore
Children’s Physicians—Dundee
4828 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68132
402-955-7676

Laura Nielsen
Children’s Physicians – West Village Point
110 N. 175th St., Ste. 1000
Omaha, NE 68118
402-955-5437

Jennifer Parker
Nebraska Medicine—Fontenelle Clinic
Division of General Internal Medicine
5050 Ames Ave.
Omaha, NE 68104
402-595-2280

Sheryl L. Pitner
Children’s Physicians—UNMC
Durham Outpatient Center, First Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-955-8125

Chandrika Rizal
Children’s Physicians—Mission Village
16909 Q St.
Omaha, NE 68135
402-955-7575

Tina Scott-Mordhorst
Children’s Physicians—Plattsmouth
1938 E. Highway 34
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
402-955-7150

Patricia Seivert
Children’s Physicians—UNMC
Durham Outpatient Center, First Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-955-8125

Gregory C. Severson
Methodist Physicians Clinic HealthWest
Department of Pediatrics
16120 W. Dodge Road, Third Floor
Omaha, NE 68118
402-354-0620

Betsy Suitephenson
Children’s Physicians—Mission Village
16909 Q St.
Omaha, NE 68135
402-955-7575

Joseph Straley
Children’s Physicians—Eagle Run
13808 W. Maple Road, Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68164
402-955-3000

John N. Walburn
Children’s Physicians—UNMC
Durham Outpatient Center, First Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-955-8125

Elizabeth A. Walenz
Methodist Physicians Clinic Regency
Department of Pediatrics
10060 Regency Circle, Second Floor
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-1325

Robert D. Woodford
Methodist Physicians Clinic Regency
Department of Pediatrics
10060 Regency Circle, Second Floor
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-1325

Heather L. Zimmerman
Boys Town Pediatrics
Boys Town Medical Campus—Pacific Street Clinic
14080 Hospital Road
Boys Town, NE 68010
402-778-6900

Pediatrics/Hospital Medicine

Joseph T. Snow
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Hospitalist Service
8200 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-5400

Sheilah J. Snyder
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Hospitalist Service
8200 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-5400

Sharon R. St.oolman
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Hospitalist Service
8200 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-5400

Cassandra Susman
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Hospitalist Service
8200 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-5400

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Samuel M. Bierner
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Neurological Sciences Clinic
Clarkson Doctors Building North, Ste. 650
4242 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8600

Plastic Surgery

Suiteven M. Denenberg
Facial Plastic Surgery
7640 Pacific St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-391-7640

John J. Edney
Aesthetic Surgical Images
8900 W. Dodge Road
Omaha, NE 68114
402-390-0100

Ronald R. Hollins
Village Pointe Aesthetic Surgery
17617 Burke St.
Omaha, NE 68118
402-596-4000

Perry Johnson
Village Pointe Aesthetic Surgery
17617 Burke St.
Omaha, NE 68118
402-596-4000

Jason J. Miller
Village Pointe Aesthetic Surgery
17617 Burke St.
Omaha, NE 68118
402-596-4000

R. Coleen Stice
Metropolitan Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
17030 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Ste. 214
Omaha, NE 68130
402-758-5500

Psychiatry

Shashi K. Bhatia
CHI Health Clinic
Psychiatric Associates
3528 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68131
402-717-5550

Mark H. Fleisher
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Psychiatry
Poynter Hall Building, Third Floor
510 S. 42nd St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-552-6007

PaulaJo Malin
CHI Health Clinic
Psychiatric Associates
3528 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68131
402-717-5550

William A. Marcil
CHI Health Clinic—Psychiatry
Lasting Hope Recovery Center
415 S. 25th Ave.
Omaha, NE 68131
402-717-5300

Ashish Sharma
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Psychiatry
Poynter Hall Building, Fifth Floor
510 S. 42nd St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-552-6007

Steven Wengel
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Psychiatry
Poynter Hall Building, Fifth Floor
510 S. 42nd St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-552-6007

Pulmonary Medicine

Kristina L. Bailey
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Zack S. DePew
CHI Health Clinic—Pulmonary Medicine
7710 Mercy Road, Ste. 3000
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-9600

Bryan J. Krajicek
CHI Health Clinic—Pulmonary Medicine
7710 Mercy Road, Ste. 3000
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-9600

Lee Morrow
CHI Health Clinic—Pulmonary Medicine
7710 Mercy Road, Ste. 3000
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-9600

Peter James Murphy
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Craig Arnold Piquette
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Jill Adair Poole
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Stephen I. Rennard
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Debra J. Romberger
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Joseph H. Sisson
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Austin B. Thompson
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Susanna Gertrude Von Essen
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Tammy Oleskevich Wichman
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Cente
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Radiation Oncology

Charles A. Enke
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Radiation Oncology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-552-3844

Weining (Ken) Zhen
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Radiation Oncology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-552-3844

Radiology

Joseph C. Anderson
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Radiology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-1010

Kimberly Ann Apker
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Radiology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-1010

Bruce Baron
CHI Health Immanuel
Radiology Consultants of the Midwest
6901 N. 72nd St.
Omaha, NE 68122
402-717-2222

Derek Burdeny
OrthoNebraska Clinics
Oakview Medical  Building, Ste. 118
2725 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68144
402-609-1800

Matt J. DeVries
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Radiology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-1010

Suzanne H. Hruza
CHI Health Immanuel
Radiology Consultants of the Midwest
6901 N. 72nd St.
Omaha, NE 68122
402-572-2324

Mark D. Keiper
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Radiology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-1010

Richard A. Kutilek
Methodist Hospital
Department of Radiology
8303 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-4717

Angel Mironov
CHI Health Immanuel
Neurological Institute
6901 N. 72nd St., Ste. 5300
Omaha, NE 68122
402-717-0070

Kevin L. Nelson
Methodist Hospital
Department of Radiology
8303 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-4344

Craig W. Walker
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Radiology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-1010

Matthew L. White
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Division of Neuroradiology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-1010

Rheumatology

Deborah K. Doud
OrthoNebraska Clinics
Oakview Medical Building, Ste. 240
2727 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68144
402-609-1200

Alan R. Erickson
Nebraska Medicine—Brentwood Village
Division of Rheumatology
8021 S. 84th St.
La Vista, NE 68128
402-595-1227

John Hurley
CHI Health Clinic—Rheumatology
7710 Mercy Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-0750

Lynell W. Klassen
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Ted Mikuls
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

James R. O’Dell
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

William R. Palmer
Westroads Rheumatology Associates
10170 Nicholas St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-391-3800

Surgery

Gary J. Anthone
10506 Burt Circle
Omaha, NE 68114
402-991-3393

Bernard Timothy Baxter
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Vascular Surgery Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Second Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-7300

Alan N. Langnas
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Lied Transplant Center
4315 Emile St., Second Floor
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-5000

Robert H. Lindau III
Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
Head and Neck Surgical Oncology Clinic
8303 Dodge St., Ste. 304
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-5048

Jon S. Thompson
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
General Surgery Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4075

Surgical Oncology

Chandrakanth Are
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Lied Transplant Center
4315 Emile St., Third Floor
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-5600

George W. Dittrick
Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
Surgical Oncology Clinic
8303 Dodge St., Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-5150

Robert H. Lindau III
Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
Head and Neck Surgical Oncology Clinic
8303 Dodge St., Ste. 304
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-5048

Brian W. Loggie
CHI Health Clinic—Surgical Oncology
7710 Mercy Road, Ste. 2000
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-0090

James A. Reilly
Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
Breast Care Center
8303 Dodge St., Ste. 302
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-3090

Alan G. Thorson
Colon and Rectal Surgery
9850 Nicholas St., Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68114
402-343-1122

Thoracic Surgery

Rudy Paul Lackner
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery
Durham Outpatient Center, Second Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4389

Michael J. Moulton
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Cardiovascular Center
Durham Outpatient Center, Ste. 2310
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8888

Vascular Surgery

Bernard Timothy Baxter
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Vascular Surgery Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Second Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-7300

Nitin Garg
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Vascular Surgery Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Second Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-7300

