2019 Best Doctors – Omaha

The results are in. Omaha Magazine’s annual list of Best Doctors provides access to the best medical minds in the community. You can be sure you’re getting the right diagnosis, the right treatment, and the right care from the innovative professionals found on the following pages.

These lists are excerpted from The Best Doctors in America® 2017-2018 database, which includes close to 40,000 U.S. doctors in more than 450 medical specialty/subspecialty combinations. The Best Doctors in America® database is compiled and maintained by Best Doctors, Inc. For more information, visit www.bestdoctors.com or contact Best Doctors by telephone at 800-675-1199 or by e-mail at research@bestdoctors.com. Please note that lists of doctors are not available on the Best Doctors Web site.

Founded in 1989 by Harvard Medical School physicians, Best Doctors is a global benefits provider and medical information services company that connects individuals facing difficult medical treatment decisions with the best doctors, selected by impartial peer review in over 450 medical specialty/subspecialty combinations, to review their diagnosis and treatment plans.

Best Doctors’ team of researchers conducts a biennial poll using the methodology that mimics the informal peer-to-peer process doctors themselves use to identify the right specialists for their patients. Using a polling method and proprietary balloting software, they gather the insight and experience of tens of thousands of leading specialists all over the country, while confirming their credentials and specific areas of expertise.

The result is the Best Doctors in America® List, which includes the nation’s most respected specialists and outstanding primary care physicians in the nation. These are the doctors that other doctors recognize as the best in their fields. They cannot pay a fee and are not paid to be listed and cannot nominate or vote for themselves. It is a list which is truly unbiased and respected by the medical profession and patients alike as the source of top quality medical information.

Best Doctors is part of Teladoc Health, the global leader in virtual care delivering a powerful connected care platform – a single solution for addressing a complete spectrum of medical conditions. Through Teladoc Health’s global footprint of 50,000 medical experts, employers, health plans, and health systems have a comprehensive solution for patients to seek resolution across a wide spectrum of needs with convenient access in the U.S. and around the globe.

As part of Teladoc Health, Best Doctors focuses on improving health outcomes for the most complex, critical and costly medical issues. More than a traditional second opinion, Best Doctors delivers a comprehensive evaluation of a patient’s medical condition – providing value to both patients and treating physicians. By utilizing Best Doctors, members have access to the brightest minds in medicine to ensure the right diagnosis and treatment plan.

Through its global network of Best Doctors and other critical services, Teladoc Heatlh is expanding access to high quality healthcare, lowering costs and improving outcomes around the world. The company’s award winning, integrated clinical solutions are inclusive of telehealth, expert medical opinions, AI and analytics, and licensed platform services.

    • Dermatology

      Mary Tricia Finnegan

      7911 W. Center Road
      Omaha, NE 68124
      402-390-0333

      Kristie Denise Hayes

      Methodist Physicians Clinic Regency
      Department of Dermatology
      10060 Regency Cir, Third Floor
      Omaha, NE 68114
      402-354-1315

      Jill S. Nelson

      Dermatology Specialists of Omaha
      909 N. 96th St.
      Omaha, NE 68114
      402-330-4555

      Emergency Medicine

      Timothy J. Larsen

      Nebraska Medicine
      Emergency Services at Hixson-Lied Center
      4345 Dewey Ave.
      Omaha, NE 68105
      402-559-6637

      Robert Muelleman

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Department of Emergency Medicine
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-4020

      Michael Wadman

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Department of Emergency Medicine
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-6948

      Richard A. Walker

      Nebraska Medicine
      Emergency Services at Hixson-Lied Center
      4345 Dewey Ave.
      Omaha, NE 68105
      402-559-6637

    • Endocrinology and Metabolism

      Robert J. Anderson

      CHI Health Clinic—Endocrinology
      5002 Underwood Ave.
      Omaha, NE 68132
      402-717-0785

      Claire Baker

      Diabetes and Endocrine Associates
      7831 Chicago Court
      Omaha, NE 68114
      402-561-2740

      Brian Boerner

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Diabetes Center
      Specialty Services Pavilion
      First Floor
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-8700

      Cyrus Victor DeSouza

      Omaha Division—VA Nebraska Western Iowa Health Care System
      Red Clinic—Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism
      4101 Woolworth Ave.
      Omaha, NE 68105
      402-346-8800

      Andjela T. Drincic

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Diabetes Center
      Specialty Services Pavilion
      First Floor
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68131
      402-559-8700

      Whitney Sears Goldner

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Diabetes Center
      Specialty Services Pavilion
      First Floor
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-8700

      Sarah B. Konigsberg

      Diabetes and Endocrine Associates
      7831 Chicago Court
      Omaha, NE 68114
      402-561-2740

      Jennifer L. Larsen

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Diabetes Center
      Specialty Services Pavilion, First Floor
      4400 Emile St
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-8700

      Lynn R. Mack

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Diabetes Center
      Specialty Services Pavilion
      First Floor
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-8700

      Amy S. Neumeister

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Diabetes Center
      Specialty Services Pavilion, First Floor
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-8700

      Robert R. Recker

      CHI Health Clinic
      Osteoporosis Research Center
      Professional Building 1, Suite 7500
      6901 N. 72nd St.
      Omaha, NE 68122
      402-280-4470

      Vijay Shivaswamy

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Diabetes Center
      Specialty Services Pavilion
      First Floor
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-8700

    • Family Medicine

      Greg J. Babbe

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Family Medicine Clinic
      Durham Outpatient Center
      Third Floor
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-7200

      J. Russ Bowen

      CHI Health Clinic—Lakeside Family Medicine
      16909 Lakeside Hills Court, Suite 300
      Omaha, NE 68130
      402-758-5400

      James Douglas Dunning

      CHI Health Clinic MDVIP
      Lakeside Medical Office Building 1, Suite 300
      16909 Lakeside Hills Court
      Omaha, NE 68130
      402-717-8338

      William P. Fitzgibbons

      Skyline Medical Center
      1908 N. 203rd St., Suite 2
      Elkhorn, NE 68022
      402-289-4031

      Donald R. Frey

      CHI Health Clinic—Family Medicine
      2412 Cuming St., Suite 200
      Omaha, NE 68131
      402-717-0380

      Mark D. Goodman

      CHI Health Clinic—Family Medicine
      2412 Cuming St., Suite 200
      Omaha, NE 68131
      402-717-0380

      David Harnisch

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Family Medicine Clinic
      Durham Outpatient Center
      Third Floor
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-7200

      Jeffrey Harrison

      Nebraska Medicine—Bellevue
      Family Medicine Clinic
      2510 Bellevue Medical Dr., Suite 200
      Bellevue, NE 68123
      402-595-2275

      Kimberly Jean Jarzynka

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Family Medicine Clinic
      Durham Outpatient Center
      Third Floor
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-7200

      William Anthony Lowndes

      CHI Health Clinic—Direct Primary Care
      13315 W. Center Road
      Suite 100
      Omaha, NE 68144
      402-717-9404

      Monty S. Mathews

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Family Medicine Clinic
      Durham Outpatient Center
      Third Floor
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-7200

      Paul H. Meissner

      Arbor Heights Family Medicine
      8720 Frederick St., Suite 100
      Omaha, NE 68124
      402-397-0700

      Debra E. Mostek

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Home Instead Center for Successful Aging
      730 S. 38th Ave.
      Omaha, NE 68105
      402-559-9600

      Laeth Nasir

      CHI Health Clinic—Family Medicine
      2412 Cuming St., Suite 200
      Omaha, NE 68131
      402-717-0380

      Paul M. Paulman

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Family Medicine Clinic
      Durham Outpatient Center
      Third Floor
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-7200

      Michael A. Sitorius

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Family Medicine Clinic
      Durham Outpatient Center
      Third Floor
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-7200

      John Lloyd Smith

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Family Medicine Clinic
      Durham Outpatient Center, Third Floor
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-7200

      Douglas H. Wheatley

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Family Medicine Clinic
      Durham Outpatient Center, Third Floor
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-7200

    • Gastroenterology

      Grant Hutchins

      Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates
      8901 Indian Hills Dr., Ste. 200
      Omaha, NE 68114
      402-397-7057

      Mark E. Mailliard

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Internal Medicine Clinic
      Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-4015

      Timothy M. McCashland

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Internal Medicine Clinic
      Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-4015

      John Charles Mitchell II

      Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates
      8901 Indian Hills Dr., Ste. 200
      Omaha, NE 68114
      402-397-7057

      Sandeep Mukherjee

      CHI Health Clinic – Gastroenterology
      7710 Mercy Road, Ste. 2000
      Omaha, NE 68124
      402-717-9800

      Michael Schafer

      Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates
      8901 Indian Hills Dr.
      Suite 200
      Omaha, NE 68114
      402-397-7057

      Renee L. Young

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Internal Medicine Clinic
      Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-4015

    • Geriatric Medicine

      Donald R. Frey

      CHI Health Clinic—Family Medicine
      2412 Cuming St., Suite 200
      Omaha, NE 68131
      402-717-0380

      Brenda Keller

      Methodist Physicians Clinic—Regency
      10060 Regency Circle
      Third Floor
      Omaha, NE 68114
      402-354-1378

      William L. Lyons

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Home Instead Center for Successful Aging
      730 S. 38th Ave.
      Omaha, NE 68105
      402-559-9600

      Timothy Raymond Malloy

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Family Medicine Clinic
      Durham Outpatient Center, Third Floor
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-7200

      James V. Ortman

      CHI Health Clinic—Internal Medicine
      7823 Wakeley Plaza
      Omaha, NE 68114
      402-397-7040

      Jane F. Potter

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Home Instead Center for Successful Aging
      730 S. 38th Ave.
      Omaha, NE 68105
      402-559-9600

      Rebecca L. Reilly

      Methodist Hospital
      Geriatric Evaluation and Management Clinic
      North Tower, Third Floor
      8303 Dodge St.
      Omaha, NE 68114
      402-354-3152

      Susan G. Scholer

      Think Whole Person Healthcare
      7100 W. Center Road, Fourth Floor
      Omaha, NE 68106
      402-506-9115

      Hand Surgery

      Richard Murphy

      Omaha Orthopedic Clinic and Sports Medicine
      11704 W. Center Road, Suite 200
      Omaha, NE 68144
      402-691-0500

      Jeffrey Tiedeman

      MD West One
      17030 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Suite 200
      Omaha, NE 68130
      402-390-4111

    • Hepatology

      Mark E. Mailliard

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Internal Medicine Clinic
      Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-4015

      Timothy M. McCashland

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Internal Medicine Clinic
      Durham Outpatient Center
      Fifth Floor
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-4015

      Sandeep Mukherjee

      CHI Health Clinic—Gastroenterology
      7710 Mercy Road, Suite 2000
      Omaha, NE 68124
      402-717-9800

    • Infectious Disease

      Marvin J. Bittner

      Omaha Division—VA Nebraska Western Iowa Health Care System
      Gold Clinic—Division of Infectious Disease
      4101 Woolworth Ave
      Omaha, NE 68105
      402-346-8800

      Bradley Edward Britigan

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Internal Medicine Clinic
      Durham Outpatient Center
      Fifth Floor
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-4015

      Diana F. Florescu

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Internal Medicine Clinic
      Durham Outpatient Center
      Fifth Floor
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-8650

      Alison Gail Freifeld

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Internal Medicine Clinic
      Durham Outpatient Center
      Fifth Floor
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-8650

      Gary L. Gorby

      Omaha Division—VA Nebraska Western Iowa Health Care System
      Gold Clinic—Division of Infectious Disease
      4101 Woolworth Ave.
      Omaha, NE 68105
      402-346-8800

      Angela Hewlett

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Internal Medicine Clinic
      Durham Outpatient Center
      Fifth Floor
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-8650

      Andre Kalil

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Internal Medicine Clinic
      Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-8650

      Laurel C. Preheim

      CHI Health Clinic—Infectious Disease
      7710 Mercy Road,
      Suite 3000
      Omaha, NE 68124
      402-717-0759

      Mark E. Rupp

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Internal Medicine Clinic
      Durham Outpatient Center
      Fifth Floor
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-4015

      Susan Swindells

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center Care Center
      Division of Infectious Diseases
      804 S. 52nd St.
      Omaha, NE 68106
      402-559-2666

      Trevor C. Van Schooneveld

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Internal Medicine Clinic
      Durham Outpatient Center
      Fifth Floor
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-8650

      Renuga Vivekanandan

      CHI Health Clinic—Infectious Disease
      7710 Mercy Road
      Suite 3000
      Omaha, NE 68124
      402-717-0759

    • Internal Medicine

      Steven T. Bailey

      Methodist Physicians Clinic—HealthWest
      16120 W. Dodge Road
      Omaha, NE 68118
      402-354-0550

      Joel Bessmer

      Members MD
      105 S. 90th St., Suite 201
      Omaha, NE 68114
      402-779-8400

      Terence Michael Cooney

      Methodist Physicians Clinic—Indian Hills
      8901 W Dodge Road
      Suite 100
      Omaha, NE 68114
      402-354-8600

      Michael H. Davidian

      CHI Health Clinic—Internal Medicine
      5002 Underwood Ave.
      Omaha, NE 68132
      402-717-0785

      Michael Domalakes

      Methodist Physicians Clinic—Regency
      10060 Regency Circle
      Third Floor
      Omaha, NE 68114
      402-354-1378

      Devin J. Fox

      CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center Bergan Mercy
      Division of Hospital Medicine
      7500 Mercy Road
      Omaha, NE 68124
      402-398-6060

      Bruce L. Houghton

      CHI Health Clinic—Internal Medicine
      7800 Mercy Road
      Omaha, NE 68124
      402-717-0800

      Anna Maio

      CHI Health Clinic—Internal Medicine
      7710 Mercy Road
      Suite 3000
      Omaha, NE 68124
      402-717-0800

      Katherine I. McLeese

      Methodist Physicians Clinic—Regency
      10060 Regency Circle
      Third Floor
      Omaha, NE 68114
      402-354-1378

      J. Scott Neumeister

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Internal Medicine Clinic
      Durham Outpatient Center
      Fifth Floor
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-4015

      David V. O’Dell

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Internal Medicine Clinic
      Durham Outpatient Center
      Fifth Floor
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-4015

      Mark E. Oberlies

      Internal Medicine and Family Physicians
      17030 Lakeside Hills
      Plaza, Suite 102
      Omaha, NE 68130
      402-758-5800

      Mark D. Omar

      Methodist Physicians Clinic—HealthWest
      16120 W. Dodge Road
      Omaha, NE 68118
      402-354-0550

      James V. Ortman

      7823 Wakeley Plaza
      Omaha, NE 68114
      402-397-7040

      Richard K. Osterholm

      Think Whole Person Healthcare
      7100 W. Center Road
      Fifth Floor
      Omaha, NE 68106
      402-506-9111

      Jennifer Parker

      Nebraska Medicine—Fontenelle Clinic
      Division of General Internal Medicine
      5050 Ames Ave.
      Omaha, NE 68104
      402-595-2280

      Joann L. Porter

      Omaha Division—VA Nebraska Western Iowa Health Care System
      Red Clinic – Department of Internal Medicine
      4101 Woolworth Ave.
      Omaha, NE 68105
      402-346-8800

      Chad Reade

      Methodist Physicians Clinic—HealthWest
      16120 W. Dodge Road
      Omaha, NE 68118
      402-354-0550

      Robert L. Recker

      Think Whole Person Healthcare
      7100 W. Center Road
      Fourth Floor
      Omaha, NE 68106
      402-506-9112

      Henry Sakowski

      CHI Health Clinic—Internal Medicine
      7710 Mercy Road
      Suite 3000
      Omaha, NE 68124
      402-717-0800

      Susan G. Scholer

      Think Whole Person Healthcare
      7100 W. Center Road
      Fourth Floor
      Omaha, NE 68106
      402-506-9115

      Robert J. Schwab

      Boys Town Internal Medicine
      Boys Town Medical       Campus—Pacific Street Clinic
      14080 Hospital Road
      Boys Town, NE 68010
      402-392-7600

      Lynn Scott

      Methodist Physicians Clinic—Regency
      10060 Regency Circle
      Third Floor
      Omaha, NE 68114
      402-354-1378

      Joseph F. Shehan

      Think Whole Person Healthcare
      7100 W. Center Road
      Fifth Floor
      Omaha, NE 68106
      402-506-9118

      Matthew Alexander Shehan

      Think Whole Person Healthcare
      7100 W. Center Road, Fourth Floor
      Omaha, NE 68106
      402-506-9116

      William A. Shiffermiller

      Methodist Physicians Clinic—HealthWest
      16120 W. Dodge Road
      Omaha, NE 68118
      402-354-0550

      David P. Stearnes

      Methodist Physicians Clinic—HealthWest
      16120 W. Dodge Road
      Omaha, NE 68118
      402-354-0550

      Thomas Gerald Tape

      Nebraska Medicine—Midtown Clinic
      Division of General Internal Medicine
      139 S. 40th St.
      Omaha, NE 68131
      402-595-3939

      Edward J. Taylor

      Methodist Physicians Clinic—Indian Hills
      8901 W. Dodge Road
      Suite 100
      Omaha, NE 68114
      402-354-8600

      Chad W. Vokoun

      Nebraska Medicine—Midtown Clinic
      Division of General Internal Medicine
      139 S. 40th St.
      Omaha, NE 68131
      402-595-3939

      John Arnold Woodruff

      Think Whole Person Healthcare
      7100 W. Center Road, Fourth Floor
      Omaha, NE 68106
      402-506-9122

    • Internal Medicine/Hospital Medicine

      Eric C. Rice

      CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center Bergan Mercy
      Division of Hospital Medicine
      7500 Mercy Road
      Omaha, NE 68124
      402-398-5822

      Kendra E. Swanson

      Methodist Hospital
      Department of Internal Medicine
      8303 Dodge St.
      Omaha, NE 68114
      402-354-2360

      Chad W. Vokoun

      Nebraska Medicine—Midtown Clinic
      Division of General Internal Medicine
      139 S. 40th St.
      Omaha, NE 68131
      402-595-3939

      Medical Genetics

      Julia A. Bridge

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Department of Pathology and Microbiology
      Durham Outpatient Center
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-4186

    • Medical Oncology and Hematology

      James O. Armitage

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center
      505 S. 45th St.
      Omaha, NE 68105
      402-559-5600

      Philip J. Bierman

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center
      505 S. 45th St.
      Omaha, NE 68105
      402-559-5600

      Margaret Block

      Nebraska Cancer Specialists
      Midwest Cancer Center—Legacy
      17201 Wright St.
      Suite 200
      Omaha, NE 68130
      402-334-4773

      Kenneth H. Cowan

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center
      505 S. 45th St.
      Omaha, NE 68105
      402-559-5600

      Apar Kishor P. Ganti

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Lied Transplant Center
      4315 Emile St.
      Third Floor
      Omaha, NE 68105
      402-559-5600

      Sarah A. Holstein

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center
      505 S. 45th St.
      Omaha, NE 68105
      402-559-5600

      Robert M. Langdon, Jr.

      Nebraska Cancer Specialists
      Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
      8303 Dodge St., Suite 250
      Omaha, NE 68114
      402-354-8124

      Abraham Philip Mathews

      Hematology and Oncology Consultants
      6901 N. 72nd St.
      Suite 2244
      Omaha, NE 68122
      402-572-3535

      Inaganti Mastan Shah

      Hematology and Oncology Consultants
      6901 N. 72nd St.
      Suite 2244
      Omaha, NE 68122
      402-572-3535

      Peter Silberstein

      CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center Bergan Mercy
      Henry Lynch
      Cancer Center
      7500 Mercy Road
      Omaha, NE 68124
      402-717-0950

      Stefano R. Tarantolo

      Nebraska Cancer Specialists
      Midwest Cancer
      Center—Legacy
      17201 Wright St., Suite 200
      Omaha, NE 68130
      402-334-4773

      Julie M. Vose

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center
      505 S. 45th St.
      Omaha, NE 68105
      402-559-5600

    • Nephrology

      Khalid Bashir

      CHI Health Clinic—Nephrology
      Medical Office Building 2
      Suite 3000
      7710 Mercy Road
      Omaha, NE 68124
      402-343-8650

      Robert W. Dunlay

      CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center Bergan Mercy
      Division of Nephrology
      7500 Mercy Road
      Omaha, NE 68124
      402-343-8650

      Richard J. Lund

      Omaha Nephrology
      8901 W. Dodge Road
      Suite 250
      Omaha, NE 68114
      402-354-2070

    • Neurological Surgery

      Kenneth A. Follett

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Neurological Sciences Clinic
      Clarkson Doctors Building N., Suite 650
      4242 Farnam St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-8600

      George Greene

      OrthoNebraska Clinics
      Oakview Medical Building, Suite 110
      2725 S. 144th St.
      Omaha, NE 68144
      402-637-0800

      Douglas J. Long

      MD West One
      8005 Farnam Dr., Suite 305
      Omaha, NE 68114
      402-390-4111

      Daniel L. Surdell

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Neurological Sciences Clinic
      Clarkson Doctors Building N., Suite 650
      4242 Farnam St
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-8600

      William E. Thorell

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Neurological Sciences Clinic
      Clarkson Doctors Building N., Suite 650
      4242 Farnam St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-8600

    • Neurology

      John M. Bertoni

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Neurological Sciences Clinic
      Clarkson Doctors Building N., Suite 650
      4242 Farnam St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-8600

      Pierre B. Fayad

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Neurological Sciences Clinic
      Clarkson Doctors Building N., Suite 650
      4242 Farnam St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-8600

      Harris A. Frankel

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Neurological Sciences Clinic
      Clarkson Doctors Building N., Suite 650
      4242 Farnam St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-8600

      Sachin Kedar

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Stanley M. Truhlsen Eye Institute
      3902 Leavenworth St.
      Omaha, NE 68105
      402-559-2020

      Daniel Lynn Murman

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Neurological Sciences Clinic
      Clarkson Doctors Building N.
      Suite 650
      4242 Farnam St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-8600

      Pamela Marie Santamaria

      Neurology Consultants of Nebraska
      Clarkson North Tower
      Suite 500
      4242 Farnam St.
      Omaha, NE 68131
      402-552-2650

      Sanjay P. Singh

      CHI Health Immanuel
      Neurological Institute
      6901 N. 72nd St., Suite 2400
      Omaha, NE 68122
      402-717-0070

    • Obstetrics and Gynecology

      Craig Alan Bassett

      Methodist Physicians Clinic—192Dodge
      Women’s Center
      Medical Office Building
      Suite 1100
      717 N. 190th Plaza
      Omaha, NE 68002
      402-815-1700

      Paige Berryman

      Methodist Physicians Clinic—192Dodge
      Women’s Center
      Medical Office Building
      Suite 1300
      717 N. 190th Plaza
      Omaha, NE 68022
      402-815-1700

      David Crotzer

      Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
      Midwest GYN Oncology
      8303 Dodge St., Suite 300
      Omaha, NE 68114
      402-354-5250

      Carolyn Doherty

      Reproductive Health Specialists
      Medical Office Building
      Suite 2500
      717 N. 190th Plaza
      Omaha, NE 68022
      402-815-1915

      Lanette M. Guthmann

      Methodist Physicians Clinic—Indian Hills
      Women’s Center
      8901 W. Dodge Road
      Suite 200B
      Omaha, NE 68114
      402-815-1700

      Carolee Jones

      Methodist Physicians Clinic—192Dodge
      Women’s Center
      Medical Office Building
      Suite 1300
      717 N. 190th Plaza
      Omaha, NE 68022
      402-815-1700

      Lonny Joe Legino

      Mid-City OB-GYN
      7205 W. Center Road
      Suite 200
      Omaha, NE 68124
      402-397-6600

      Peter C. Morris

      Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
      Midwest GYN Oncology
      8303 Dodge St., Suite 300
      Omaha, NE 68114
      402-354-5250

      Andrew Robertson

      Methodist Perinatal Center Medical Office Building, Suite 2400
      717 N. 190th Plaza
      Omaha, NE 68022
      402-815-1970

      Kerry J. Rodabaugh

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center
      505 S. 45th St.
      Omaha, NE 68105
      402-559-5600

      Kent H. Siemers

      Mid-City OB-GYN
      7205 W. Center Road
      Suite 200
      Omaha, NE b68124
      402-397-6600

      Ann Meissner Sjulin

      Mid-City OB-GYN
      7205 W. Center Road
      Suite 200
      Omaha, NE 68124
      402-397-6600

      Carl V. Smith

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Olson Center for
      Women’s Health
      Durham Outpatient Center
      Fourth Floor
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-6150

      Tifany Somer-Shely

      Methodist Physicians Clinic—192Dodge
      Women’s Center
      Medical Office Building
      Suite 1100
      717 N. 190th Plaza
      Omaha, NE 68022
      402-815-1700

      Susan A. Westcott

      Methodist Physicians Clinic—192Dodge
      Women’s Center
      Medical Office Building
      Suite 1100
      717 N. 190th Plaza
      Omaha, NE 68022
      402-815-1700

    • Ophthalmology

      Richard H. Legge

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Stanley M. Truhlsen Eye Institute
      3902 Leavenworth St.
      Omaha, NE 68105
      402-559-2020

      Peter J. Whitted

      Midwest Eye Care
      4353 Dodge St.
      Omaha, NE 68131
      402-552-2020

    • Orthopaedic Surgery

      David E. Brown

      OrthoNebraska Clinics
      Oakview Medical Building, Suite 212
      2725 S. 144th St.
      Omaha, NE 68144
      402-637-0800

      Kevin L. Garvin

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Department of Orthopaedic Surgery & Rehabilitation
      Lauritzen Outpatient Center
      4014 Leavenworth St.
      Omaha, NE 68105
      402-559-8000

      Mark E. Goebel

      OrthoNebraska Clinics
      Oakview Medical Building, Suite 110
      2725 S. 144th St.
      Omaha, NE 68144
      402-637-0800

      Sean V. McGarry

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Department of Orthopaedic Surgery & Rehabilitation
      Lauritzen Outpatient Center
      4014 Leavenworth St.
      Omaha, NE 68105
      402-559-8000

      Scott T. McMullen

      MD West One
      17030 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Suite 200
      Omaha, NE 68130
      402-390-4111

      Matthew A. Mormino

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Department of Orthopaedic Surgery & Rehabilitation
      Lauritzen Outpatient Center
      4014 Leavenworth St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-8000

      Michael C. Thompson

      OrthoNebraska Clinics
      Oakview Medical Building, Suite 212
      2725 S. 144th St.
      Omaha, NE 68144
      402-637-0800

    • Otolaryngology

      Ann Louise Edmunds

      Omaha Ear Nose and Throat
      17410 Burke St.
      Suite 200
      Omaha, NE 68118
      402-758-5330

      Jane Emanuel

      Boys Town Ear, Nose and Throat Institute
      Downtown Clinic
      555 N. 30th St.
      Omaha, NE 68131
      402-498-6540

      Daniel D. Lydiatt

      Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
      Head and Neck Surgical Oncology Clinic
      8303 Dodge St., Suite 304
      Omaha, NE 68114
      402-354-5048

      William M. Lydiatt

      Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
      Head and Neck Surgical Oncology Clinic
      8303 Dodge St., Suite 304
      Omaha, NE 68154
      402-354-5048

      Oleg N. Militsakh

      Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
      Head and Neck Surgical Oncology Clinic
      8303 Dodge St., Suite 304
      Omaha, NE 68114
      402-354-5048

      Britt A. Thedinger

      Ear Specialists of Omaha
      9202 W. Dodge Road
      Suite 200
      Omaha, NE 68114
      402-933-3277

    • Pathology

      Julia A. Bridge

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Department of Pathology and Microbiology
      Durham Outpatient Center
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-4186

      Christine P. Hans

      Methodist Hospital
      Pathology Center
      8303 Dodge St.
      Omaha, NE 68114
      402-354-4540

      Steven H. Hinrichs

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Department of Pathology and Microbiology
      Durham Outpatient Center
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-4186

      Shane K. Kohl

      Methodist Hospital
      Pathology Center
      8303 Dodge St.
      Omaha, NE 68114
      402-354-4540

      Audrey Lazenby

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Department of Pathology and Microbiology
      Durham Outpatient Center
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-4186

      Rodney D. McComb

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Department of Pathology and Microbiology
      Durham Outpatient Center
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-4186

      Samuel Pirruccello

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Department of Pathology and Microbiology
      Durham Outpatient Center
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-4186

      Stanley J. Radio

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Department of Pathology and Microbiology
      Durham Outpatient Center
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-4186

      Phyllis I. Warkentin

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics
      Durham Outpatient Center
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-6781

      William W. West

      CHI Health Lakeside
      Department of Pathology
      16901 Lakeside Hills Court
      Omaha, NE 68130
      402-717-8174

      James L. Wisecarver

      Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
      Department of Pathology and Microbiology
      Durham Outpatient Center
      4400 Emile St.
      Omaha, NE 68198
      402-559-4186

    • Pediatric Allergy and Immunology

      Jaine Brownell

      Midwest Allergy and Asthma Clinic
      16945 Frances St.
      Omaha, NE 68130

  • Russell J. Hopp

    CHI Health Clinic—Allergy & Immunology
    2412 Cuming St., Suite 103
    Omaha, NE 68131
    402-280-4580

  • Pediatric Anesthesiology

    Denise Marie Drvol

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Department of Anesthesiology
    8200 Dodge St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-4385

    Jane Kugler

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Department of Anesthesiology
    8200 Dodge St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-4385

    Rachel A. Spitznagel

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Department of Anesthesiology
    8200 Dodge St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-4385

  • Pediatric Cardiac Surgery

    Kim F. Duncan

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Cardiothoracic Surgery Clinic
    Specialty Pediatric Center
    First Floor
    111 N. 84th St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-4360

    James Martin Hammel

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Cardiothoracic Surgery Clinic
    Specialty Pediatric Center, First Floor
    111 N. 84th St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-4360

  • Pediatric Cardiology

    David A. Danford

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Criss Heart Center
    Specialty Pediatric Center
    First Floor
    111 N. 84th St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-4339

    Jeffrey W. Delaney

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Criss Heart Center
    Specialty Pediatric Center
    First Floor
    111 N. 84th St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-4339

    Christopher C. Erickson

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Criss Heart Center
    Specialty Pediatric Center
    First Floor
    111 N. 84th St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-4339

    Scott Fletcher

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Criss Heart Center
    Specialty Pediatric Center
    First Floor
    111 N. 84th St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-4339

    John Dale Kugler

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Criss Heart Center
    Specialty Pediatric Center
    First Floor
    111 N. 84th St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-4339

    Robert L. Spicer

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Criss Heart Center
    Specialty Pediatric Center
    First Floor
    111 N. 84th St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-4339

  • Pediatric Clinical Genetics

    Ann Haskins Olney

    Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
    Munroe-Meyer Institute for Genetics and Rehabilitation
    412 S. Saddle Creek Road
    Omaha, NE 68131
    402-559-6418

  • Pediatric Critical Care

    Mohan R. Mysore

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Division of Critical Care Medicine
    8200 Dodge St.
    Second Floor
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-4200

  • Pediatric Dermatology

    Jill S. Nelson

    Dermatology Specialists of Omaha
    909 N. 96th St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-330-4555

  • Pediatric Developmental
    and Behavioral Problems

    Howard W. Needelman

    Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
    Munroe-Meyer Institute for Genetics and Rehabilitation
    412 S. Saddle Creek Road
    Omaha, NE 68131
    402-559-6418

  • Pediatric Emergency Medicine

    David M. Tolo

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Urgent Care Center
    110 N. 175th St., Suite 1000
    Omaha, NE 68118
    402-955-8300

  • Pediatric Endocrinology

    Richard E. Lutz

    Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
    Munroe-Meyer Institute for Genetics and Rehabilitation
    412 S. Saddle Creek Road
    Omaha, NE 68131
    402-559-8638

  • Pediatric Gastroenterology

    Dean L. Antonson

    4242 Farnam St., Suite 490
    Omaha, NE 68131
    402-552-2100

    Jon A. Vanderhoof

    Boys Town Gastroenterology
    Boys Town Medical     Campus – Pacific Street Clinic
    14080 Hospital Road
    Boys Town NE 68010
    402-778-6820

  • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology

    Don W. Coulter

    Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
    Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center
    505 S. 45th St.
    Omaha, NE 68105
    402-955-3950

    Bruce Gordon

    Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
    Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center
    505 S. 45th St.
    Omaha, NE 68105
    402-559-7257

  • Pediatric Infectious Disease

    H. Dele Davies

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Infectious Diseases Clinic
    Specialty Pediatric Center
    Fourth Floor
    111 N. 84th St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-4005

    Shirley F. Delair

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Infectious Diseases Clinic
    Specialty Pediatric Center
    Fourth Floor
    111 N. 84th St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-4005

    Stephen K. Obaro

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Infectious Diseases Clinic
    Specialty Pediatric Center
    Fourth Floor
    111 N. 84th St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-4005

    Kari A. Simonsen

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Infectious Diseases Clinic
    Specialty Pediatric Center
    Fourth Floor
    111 N. 84th St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-4005

  • Pediatric Neurological Surgery

    Mark J. Puccioni

    MD West One
    8005 Farnam Dr., Suite 305
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-390-4111

  • Pediatric Nutrition

    Patricia Seivert

    Children’s Physicians—UNMC
    Durham Outpatient Center
    First Floor
    4400 Emile St.
    Omaha, NE 68198
    402-955-8125

  • Pediatric Ophthalmology

    Donny Won Suh

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Ophthalmology Clinic
    Specialty Pediatric Center
    Third Floor
    111 N. 84th St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-5440

    Sebastian Troia

    Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates
    515 N. 98th St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-399-9400

  • Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery

    Paul Esposito

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Orthopaedic Surgery Clinic
    Specialty Pediatric Center
    Fourth Floor
    111 N. 84th St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-6300

    Brian Hasley

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Orthopaedic Surgery Clinic
    Specialty Pediatric Center
    Fourth Floor
    111 N. 84th St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-6300

    Susan A. Scherl

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Orthopaedic Surgery Clinic
    Specialty Pediatric Center, Fourth Floor
    111 N. 84th St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-6300

  • Pediatric Otolaryngology

    D. Richard Kang

    Boys Town Ear, Nose and Throat Institute
    Downtown Clinic
    555 N. 30th St.
    Omaha, NE 68131
    402-498-6540

    Ryan K. Sewell

    ENT Specialists
    720 N. 129th St.
    Omaha, NE 68154
    402-397-0670

  • Pediatric Pulmonology

    John L. Colombo

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Pulmonary Medicine Clinic
    Specialty Pediatric Center, Second Floor
    111 N. 84th St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-5570

    Paul H. Sammut

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Pulmonary Medicine Clinic
    Specialty Pediatric Center, Second Floor
    111 N. 84th St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-6404

    Mark C. Wilson

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Pulmonary Medicine Clinic
    Specialty Pediatric Center, Second Floor
    111 N 84th St
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-6404

  • Pediatric Specialist/Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

    Shashi K. Bhatia

    CHI Health Clinic
    Psychiatric Associates
    7101 Newport Ave.
    Suite 100
    Omaha, NE 68152
    402-572-2916

    Christopher J. Kratochvil

    Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
    Department of Psychiatry
    Poynter Hall Building
    Third Floor
    510 S. 42nd St.
    Omaha, NE 68198
    402-552-6007

    Jamie Snyder

    CHI Health Clinic
    Psychiatric Associates
    7101 Newport Ave.
    Suite 100
    Omaha, NE 68152
    402-572-2916

  • Pediatric Specialist/Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine

    Ann L. Anderson-Berry

    Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
    Division of Neonatology
    4400 Emile St.
    Omaha, NE 68198
    402-559-6750

    John Wesley Sparks

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Division of Neonatology
    8200 Dodge St.
    Omaha, NE 68198
    402-955-8125

    Lynne D. Willett

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Division of Neonatology
    8200 Dodge St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-6140

    Zahi E. Zeidan

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Division of Neonatology
    8200 Dodge St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-6140

  • Pediatric Specialist/Pediatric Metabolic Diseases

    William Bradley Rizzo

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Metabolic Management Clinic
    Specialty Pediatric Center
    Second Floor
    111 N. 84th St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-4199

  • Pediatric Surgery

    Robert A. Cusick

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Pediatric Surgery Clinic
    Specialty Pediatric Center
    Fourth Floor
    111 N. 84th St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-7400

    Stephen C. Raynor

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Pediatric Surgery Clinic
    Specialty Pediatric Center
    Fourth Floor
    111 N. 84th St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-7400

  • Pediatric Urology

    Fernando Ferrer

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Urology Clinic
    Specialty Pediatric Center
    Third Floor
    111 N. 84th St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-4002

    John H. Makari

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Urology Clinic
    Specialty Pediatric Center, Third Floor
    111 N. 84th St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-4002

  • Pediatrics/General

    John Andresen

    Dundee Pediatrics
    5018 Underwood Ave.
    Suite 200
    Omaha, NE 68132
    402-991-5678

    Katherine Anglim

    Children’s Physicians—Eagle Run
    13808 W. Maple Road
    Suite 100
    Omaha, NE 68164
    402-955-3000

    Alka Desai

    Children’s Physicians—Eagle Run
    13808 W. Maple Road
    Suite 100
    Omaha, NE 68164
    402-955-3000

    Mark J. Domet

    Boys Town Pediatrics Boys Town Medical Campus
    —Pacific Street Clinic
    14080 Hospital Road
    Boys Town, NE 68010
    402-778-6900

    David Finken

    Children’s Physicians—UNMC
    Durham Outpatient Center, First Floor
    4400 Emile St.
    Omaha, NE 68198
    402-955-8125

    Dawn Gary

    Children’s Physicians —Embassy Park
    9202 W. Dodge Road
    Suite 101
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-7500

    Francis J. Harrison

    Children’s Physicians—Val Verde
    9801 G    iles Road, Suite 1
    La Vista, NE 68128
    402-955-8400

    David Kaufman

    Children’s Physicians —Eagle Run
    13808 W. Maple Road
    Suite 100
    Omaha, NE 68164
    402-955-3000

    Jillyn Kratochvil

    Children’s Physicians—Dundee
    4825 Dodge St.
    Omaha, NE 68132
    402-955-7676

    Kari A. Krenzer

    Children’s Physicians—West Village Point
    110 N. 175th St.
    Suite 1000
    Omaha, NE 68118
    402-955-5437

    Kent Kronberg

    Children’s Physicians —Eagle Run
    13808 W. Maple Road
    Suite 100
    Omaha, NE 68164
    402-955-3000

    Gary Stephen Lerner

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Children’s Developmental Clinic Specialty Pediatric Center
    Second Floor
    111 N. 84th St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-4160

    Erin A. Loucks

    Children’s Physicians—Dundee
    4825 Dodge St.
    Omaha, NE 68132
    402-955-7676

    Mary Jane Fitzgibbons Mikuls

    Children’s Physicians—West Village Point
    110 N. 175th St.
    Suite 1000
    Omaha, NE 68118
    402-955-5437

    John C. Moore

    Children’s Physicians—West Village Point
    110 N. 175th St.
    Suite 1000
    Omaha, NE 68118
    402-955-5437

    Michael J. Moore

    Children’s Physicians—Dundee
    4825 Dodge St.
    Omaha, NE 68132
    402-955-7676

    Laura Nielsen

    Children’s Physicians—West Village Point
    110 N. 175th St.
    Suite 1000
    Omaha, NE 68118
    402-955-5437

    Jennifer Parker

    Nebraska Medicine—Fontenelle Clinic
    Division of General Internal Medicine
    5050 Ames Ave.
    Omaha, NE 68104
    402-595-2280

    Sheryl L. Pitner

    Children’s Physicians—UNMC
    Durham Outpatient Center, First Floor
    4400 Emile St.
    Omaha, NE 68198
    402-955-8125

    Chandrika Rizal

    Children’s Physicians—Mission Village
    16909 Q St.
    Omaha, NE 68135
    402-955-7575

    Tina Scott-Mordhorst

    Children’s Physicians—Plattsmouth
    1938 E. Highway 34
    Plattsmouth, NE 68048
    402-955-7150

    Patricia Seivert

    Children’s Physicians—UNMC
    Durham Outpatient Center, First Floor
    4400 Emile St.
    Omaha, NE 68198
    402-955-8125

    Gregory C. Severson

    Methodist Physicians Clinic—Hawthorne Court
    17675 Welch Plaza
    Omaha, NE 68135
    402-354-7630

    Betsy Stephenson

    Children’s Physicians—Mission Village
    16909 Q St.
    Omaha, NE 68135
    402-955-7575

    Joseph Straley

    Children’s Physicians —Eagle Run
    13808 W. Maple Road, Suite 100
    Omaha, NE 68164
    402-955-3000

    John N. Walburn

    Children’s Physicians —UNMC
    Durham Outpatient Center, First Floor
    4400 Emile St.
    Omaha, NE 68198
    402-955-8125

    Elizabeth A. Walenz

    Methodist Physicians Clinic—Regency
    10060 Regency Circle
    Second Floor
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-354-1325

    Robert D. Woodford

    Methodist Physicians Clinic—Regency
    10060 Regency Circle
    Second Floor
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-354-1325

    Heather L. Zimmerman

    Boys Town Pediatrics
    Boys Town Medical Campus—
    Pacific Street Clinic
    14080 Hospital Road
    Boys Town, NE 68010
    402-778-6900

  • Pediatrics/Hospital Medicine

    Joseph T. Snow

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Hospital Medicine & Inpatient Care
    8200 Dodge St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-5400

    Sheilah J. Snyder

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Hospital Medicine & Inpatient Care
    8200 Dodge St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-5400

    Sharon R. Stoolman

    Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
    Hospital Medicine & Inpatient Care
    8200 Dodge St.
    Omaha, NE 68114
    402-955-5400

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Samuel M. Bierner

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital
17500 Burke St.
Omaha, NE 68118
402-401-3100

Plastic Surgery

Steven M. Denenberg

Facial Plastic Surgery
7640 Pacific St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-391-7640

John J. Edney

Aesthetic Surgical Images
8900 W. Dodge Road
Omaha, NE 68114
402-390-0100

Ronald R. Hollins

Village Pointe Aesthetic Surgery
17617 Burke St.
Omaha, NE 68118
402-596-4000

Perry Johnson

Village Pointe Aesthetic Surgery
17617 Burke St.
Omaha, NE 68118
402-596-4000

Jason J. Miller

Village Pointe Aesthetic Surgery
17617 Burke St.
Omaha, NE 68118
402-596-4000

R. Coleen Stice

Metropolitan Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
17030 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Suite 214
Omaha, NE 68130
402-758-5500

Psychiatry

Shashi K. Bhatia

CHI Health Clinic
Psychiatric Associates
7101 Newport Ave.
Suite 100
Omaha, NE 68152
402-572-2916

Mark H. Fleisher

Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Psychiatry
Poynter Hall Building
Third Floor
510 S. 42nd St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-552-6007

PaulaJo Malin

CHI Health Clinic
Psychiatric Associates
Last Hope Recovery Center
415 S. 25th Ave.
Omaha, NE 68131
402-717-5550

William A. Marcil

CHI Health Clinic—Psychiatry
Last Hope Recovery Center
415 S. 25th Ave.
Omaha, NE 68131
402-717-5300

Ashish Sharma

Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Psychiatry
Poynter Hall Building
Fifth Floor
510 S. 42nd St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-552-6007

Steven Wengel

Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Psychiatry
Poynter Hall Building
Fifth Floor
510 S. 42nd St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-552-6007

Pulmonary Medicine

Kristina L. Bailey

Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient
Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Zack S. DePew

CHI Health Clinic—Pulmonary Medicine
7710 Mercy Road
Suite 3000
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-9600

Bryan J. Krajicek

CHI Health Clinic—Pulmonary Medicine
7710 Mercy Road
Suite 3000
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-9600

Lee Morrow

CHI Health Clinic—Pulmonary Medicine
7710 Mercy Road
Suite 3000
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-9600

Peter James Murphy

Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center
Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Craig Arnold Piquette

Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center
Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Debra J. Romberger

Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center
FifthFloor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Joseph H. Sisson

Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center
FifthFloor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-6241

Austin B. Thompson

Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center
Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Susanna Gertrude Von Essen

Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center
Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Tammy Oleskevich Wichman

Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center
Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Radiation Oncology

Charles A. Enke

Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Radiation Oncology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-552-3844

Weining (Ken) Zhen

Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Radiation Oncology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-552-3844

Radiology

Joseph C. Anderson

Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Radiology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-1010

Kimberly Ann Apker

Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Radiology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-1010

Bruce Baron

CHI Health Immanuel
Radiology Consultants of the Midwest
6901 N. 72nd St.
Omaha, NE 68122
402-717-2222

Derek Burdeny

OrthoNebraska Clinics
Oakview Medical Building, Suite 118
2725 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68144
402-609-1800

Matt J. DeVries

Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Radiology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-1010

Suzanne H. Hruza

CHI Health Immanuel
Radiology Consultants of the Midwest
6901 N. 72nd St.
Omaha, NE 68122
402-572-2324

Mark D. Keiper

Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Radiology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-1010

Richard A. Kutilek

Methodist Hospital
Department of Radiology
8303 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-7306

Angel Mironov

CHI Health Immanuel
Neurological Institute
6901 N. 72nd St.
Suite 5300
Omaha, NE 68122
402-717-0070

Kevin L. Nelson

Methodist Hospital
Department of Radiology
8303 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-4344

Craig W. Walker

Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Radiology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-1010

Matthew L. White

Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Division of Neuroradiology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-1010

Rheumatology

Deborah K. Doud

OrthoNebraska Clinics
Oakview Medical Building, Suite 240
2727 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68144
402-609-1200

Alan R. Erickson

Nebraska Medicine—Brentwood Village
Division of Rheumatology
8604 Giles Road
La Vista, NE 68128
402-559-0000

John Hurley

CHI Health Clinic—Rheumatology
7710 Mercy Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-0750

Lynell W. Klassen

Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

Ted Mikuls

Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

James R. O’Dell

Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center
Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015

William R. Palmer

Westroads Rheumatology Associates
10170 Nicholas St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-391-3800

Surgery

Gary J. Anthone

10506 Burt Circle
Omaha, NE 68114
402-991-3393

Bernard Timothy Baxter

Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Vascular Surgery Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center
Second Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-7300

Alan N. Langnas

Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Lied Transplant Center
4315 Emile St.
Second Floor
Omaha, NE68105
402-559-4988

Robert H. Lindau III

Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
Head and Neck Surgical Oncology Clinic
8303 Dodge St., Suite 304
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-5048

Jon S. Thompson

Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
General Surgery Clinic
Lauritzen Outpatient Center
4014 Leavenworth St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4075

Surgical Oncology

Chandrakanth Are

Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Lied Transplant Center
4315 Emile St.
Third Floor
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-5600

George W. Dittrick

Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
Surgical Oncology Clinic
8303 Dodge St., Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-5150

Robert H. Lindau III

Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
Head and Neck Surgical Oncology Clinic
8303 Dodge St., Suite 304
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-5048

Brian W. Loggie

CHI Health Clinic—Surgical Oncology
7710 Mercy Road
Suite 2000
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-0090

James A. Reilly

Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
Breast Care Center
8303 Dodge St., Suite 302
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-3090

Alan G. Thorson

Colon and Rectal Surgery
9850 Nicholas St., Suite 100
Omaha, NE 68114
402-343-1122

Thoracic Surgery

Rudy Paul Lackner

Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center
505 S. 45th St.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-4389

Michael J. Moulton

Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Cardiovascular Center
Durham Outpatient Center
Suite 2310
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8888

Vascular Surgery

Bernard Timothy Baxter

Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Vascular Surgery Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center
Second Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-7300

Nitin Garg

Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Vascular Surgery Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center
Second Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-7300

