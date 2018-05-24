2018 Best Doctors – Omaha
The results are in. Omaha Magazine’s annual list of Best Doctors provides access to the best medical minds in the community. You can be sure you’re getting the right diagnosis, the right treatment, and the right care from the innovative professionals found on the following pages.
Gallup® has audited and certified Best Doctors, Inc.’s database of physicians, and its companion The Best Doctors in America® List, as using the highest industry standards survey methodology and processes.
- Allergy and Immunology
- Anesthesiology
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Colon and Rectal Surgery
- Critical Care Medicine
- Dermatology
- Emergency Medicine
- Endocrinology and Metabolism
- Family Medicine
- Gastroenterology
- Geriatric Medicine
- Hand Surgery
- Hepatology
- Infectious Disease
- Internal Medicine
- Internal Medicine/Hospital Medicine
- Medical Genetics
- Medical Oncology and Hematology
- Nephrology
- Neurological Surgery
- Neurology
- Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Ophthalmology
- Orthopaedic Surgery
- Otolaryngology
- Pathology
- Pediatric Allergy and Immunology
- Pediatric Anesthesiology
- Pediatric Cardiac Surgery
- Pediatric Cardiology
- Pediatric Clinical Genetics
- Pediatric Critical Care
- Pediatric Dermatology
- Pediatric Developmental and Behavioral Problems
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
- Pediatric Infectious Disease
- Pediatric Neurological Surgery
- Pediatric Nutrition
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery
- Pediatric Otolaryngology
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- Pediatric Specialist/Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
- Pediatric Specialist/Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine
- Pediatric Specialist/Neurology, General
- Pediatric Specialist/Pediatric Metabolic Diseases
- Pediatric Surgery
- Pediatric Urology
- Pediatrics/General
- Pediatrics/Hospital Medicine
- Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
- Plastic Surgery
- Psychiatry
- Pulmonary Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
- Radiology
- Rheumatology
- Surgery
- Surgical Oncology
- Thoracic Surgery
- Vascular Surgery
Allergy and Immunology
Jaine Brownell
Midwest Allergy and Asthma Clinic
16945 Frances St.
Omaha, NE 68130
402-397-7400
Linda Ford
The Asthma & Allergy Center
3503 Samson Way,
Ste. 108
Bellevue, NE 68123
402-592-2055
Russell J. Hopp
CHI Health Clinic—Allergy & Immunology
2412 Cuming St., Ste. 103
Omaha, NE 68131
402-280-4580
Kevin R. Murphy
Boys Town Allergy, Asthma, Immunology & Pediatric Pulmonology
Boys Town Medical Campus—Pacific Street Clinic
14080 Hospital Road
Boys Town, NE 68010
402-778-6930
Jeffrey S. Nelson
Midwest Allergy and Asthma Clinic
16945 Frances St.
Omaha, NE 68130
402-397-7400
Thomas C. Nilsson
Midwest Allergy and Asthma Clinic
16945 Frances St.
Omaha, NE 68130
402-397-7400
Jill Adair Poole
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
James M. Tracy
Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Associates
2808 S. 80th Ave, Ste. 210
Omaha, NE 68124
402-391-1800
Mark C. Wilson
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Pulmonary Medicine Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Second Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-6404
Anesthesiology
Mark L. D’Agostino
Methodist Hospital
Department of Anesthesiology
8303 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-4000
Cynthia Ann Ferris
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Department of Anesthesiology
8200 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4385
Kent Hutton
Methodist Hospital
Department of Anesthesiology
8303 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-8888
John C. Peterson
Methodist Hospital
Department of Anesthesiology
8303 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-8888
Sasha K. Shillcutt
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Anesthesiology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4081
Cardiovascular Disease
Venkata M. Alla
CHI Health Clinic—Cardiology
7500 Mercy Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-0717
Michael G. Del Core
CHI Health Clinic—Cardiology
7500 Mercy Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-0717
Arthur R. Easley
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Cardiovascular Center
Durham Outpatient Center, Ste. 2310
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8888
Dennis J. Esterbrooks
CHI Health Clinic—Cardiology
7500 Mercy Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-398-5880
Syed Maqdoom Mohiuddin
CHI Health Clinic—Cardiology
7500 Mercy Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-0717
Aryan N. V. Mooss
CHI Health Clinic—Cardiology
7710 Mercy Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-0895
Vincent Pompili
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Cardiovascular Center
Durham Outpatient Center, Ste. 2310
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8888
Thomas R. Porter
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Cardiovascular Center
Durham Outpatient Center, Ste. 2310
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8888
Michael D. White
CHI Health Clinic—Cardiology
7500 Mercy Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-0717
John Windle
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Cardiovascular Center
Durham Outpatient Center, Ste. 2310
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8888
Colon and Rectal Surgery
Jennifer Beaty
Colon and Rectal Surgery
9850 Nicholas St., Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68114
402-343-1122
Garnet J. BlatchfoRoad
Colon and Rectal Surgery
9850 Nicholas St., Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68114
402-343-1122
Maniamparampil Shashidharan
Colon and Rectal Surgery
9850 Nicholas St., Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68114
402-343-1122
Charles A. Ternent
Colon and Rectal Surgery
9850 Nicholas St.,
Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68114
402-343-1122
Alan G. Thorson
Colon and Rectal Surgery
9850 Nicholas St., Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68114
402-343-1122
Critical Care Medicine
Kristina L. Bailey
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
Bernard Timothy Baxter
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Vascular Surgery Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Second Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-7300
Daryl R. Gress
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Neurological Sciences Clinic
Clarkson Doctors’ Building N., Ste. 650
4242 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8600
Daniel W. Johnson
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Anesthesiology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4081
Suiteven Jay Lisco
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Anesthesiology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4081
Lee Morrow
CHI Health Clinic—Pulmonary Medicine
7710 Mercy Road, Ste. 3000
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-9600
Amol N. Patil
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
Craig Arnold Piquette
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
Debra J. Romberger
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
Joseph H. Sisson
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
Susanna Gertrude Von Essen
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
Tammy Oleskevich Wichman
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
Dermatology
Mary Tricia Finnegan
7911 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-390-0333
Kristie Denise Hayes
Methodist Physicians Clinic Regency
Department of Dermatology
10060 Regency Cir, Third Floor
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-1315
Jill S. Nelson
Dermatology Specialists of Omaha
909 N. 96th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-330-4555
Emergency Medicine
Timothy J. Larsen
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Emergency Medicine
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4020
Robert Muelleman
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Emergency Medicine
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4020
Michael Wadman
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Emergency Medicine
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-6948
Richard A. Walker
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Emergency Medicine
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4020
Endocrinology and Metabolism
Robert J. Anderson
CHI Health Clinic – Endocrinology
5002 Underwood Ave.
Omaha, NE 68132
402-717-0785
Claire Baker
Diabetes and Endocrine Associates
7831 Chicago Court
Omaha, NE 68114
402-561-2740
Brian Boerner
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Diabetes Center
Specialty Services Pavilion, First Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8700
Cyrus Victor DeSouza
Omaha Division—V.A. Nebraska Western Iowa Health Care System
Red Clinic—Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism
4101 Woolworth Ave.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-346-8800
Andjela T. Drincic
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Diabetes Center
Specialty Services Pavilion, First Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68131
402-559-8700
Whitney Sears Goldner
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Diabetes Center
Specialty Services Pavilion, First Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8700
Sarah B. Konigsberg
Diabetes and Endocrine Associates
7831 Chicago Court
Omaha, NE 68114
402-561-2740
Jennifer L. Larsen
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Diabetes Center
Specialty Services Pavilion, First Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8700
Lynn R. Mack
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Diabetes Center
Specialty Services Pavilion, First Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8700
Amy S. Neumeister
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Diabetes Center
Specialty Services Pavilion, First Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8700
Robert R. Recker
CHI Health Clinic
Osteoporosis Research Center
Professional Building 1, Ste. 7500
6829 N. 72nd St.
Omaha, NE 68122
402-280-4470
Vijay Shivaswamy
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Diabetes Center
Specialty Services Pavilion, First Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8700
Family Medicine
Greg J. Babbe
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Family Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Third Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-7200
J. Russ Bowen
CHI Health Clinic—Lakeside Family Medicine
16909 Lakeside Hills Court, Ste. 300
Omaha, NE 68130
402-758-5400
James Douglas Dunning
CHI Health Clinic MDVIP
Lakeside Medical Office Building 1, Ste. 300
16909 Lakeside Hills Court
Omaha, NE 68130
402-717-8338
William P. Fitzgibbons
Skyline Medical Center
1908 N. 203rd St., Ste. 2
Elkhorn, NE 68022
402-289-4031
Donald R. Frey
CHI Health Clinic—Family Medicine
2412 Cuming St., Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68131
402-717-0380
Mark D. Goodman
CHI Health Clinic—Family Medicine
2412 Cuming St., Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68131
402-717-0380
David Harnisch
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Family Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Third Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-7200
Jeffrey Harrison
Nebraska Medicine—Bellevue
Family Medicine Clinic
2510 Bellevue Medical Dr., Ste. 200
Bellevue, NE 68123
402-595-2275
Kimberly Jean Jarzynka
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Family Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Third Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-7200
Ralph John Kramper
Primary Care Physicians
12728 Augusta Ave.
Omaha, NE 68144
402-330-1410
William Anthony Lowndes
CHI Health Clinic—Direct Primary Care
13315 W. Center Road, Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68144
402-717-9404
Monty S. Mathews
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Family Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Third Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-7200
Paul H. Meissner
Arbor Heights Family Medicine
8720 Frederick St., Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68124
402-397-0700
Debra E. Mostek
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Home Instead Center for Successful Aging
730 S. 38th Ave.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-9600
Laeth Nasir
CHI Health Clinic – Family Medicine
2412 Cuming St., Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68131
402-717-0380
Paul M. Paulman
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Family Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Third Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-7200
Michael A. Sitorius
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Family Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Third Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-7200
John Lloyd Smith
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Family Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Third Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-7200
Douglas H. Wheatley
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Family Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Third Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-7200
Gastroenterology
Grant Hutchins
Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates
8901 Indian Hills Dr., Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68114
402-397-7057
Mark E. Mailliard
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
Timothy M. McCashland
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
John Charles Mitchell II
Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates
8901 Indian Hills Dr., Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68114
402-397-7057
Sandeep Mukherjee
CHI Health Clinic – Gastroenterology
7710 Mercy Road, Ste. 2000
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-9800
Daniel F. Schafer
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
Michael Schafer
Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates
8901 Indian Hills Dr., Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68114
402-397-7057
Renee L. Young
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
Geriatric Medicine
Donald R. Frey
CHI Health Clinic—Family Medicine
2412 Cuming St., Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68131
402-717-0380
Brenda Keller
Methodist Physicians Clinic Regency
Department of Internal Medicine
10060 Regency Circle, Third Floor
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-1378
William L. Lyons
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Home Instead Center for Successful Aging
730 S. 38th Ave.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-9600
Timothy Raymond Malloy
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Family Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Third Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-7200
James V. Ortman
Internal Medicine
7823 Wakeley Plaza
Omaha, NE 68114
402-397-7040
Jane F. Potter
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Home Instead Center for Successful Aging
730 S. 38th Ave.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-9600
Rebecca L. Reilly
Methodist Hospital
Geriatric Evaluation and Management Clinic
North Tower, Third Floor
8303 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-3152
Susan G. Scholer
Think Whole Person Healthcare
7100 W. Center Road, Fourth Floor
Omaha, NE 68106
402-506-9115
Hand Surgery
Richard Murphy
Omaha Orthopedic Clinic and Sports Medicine
11704 W. Center Road, Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68144
402-691-0500
Jeffrey Tiedman
GIKK Ortho Specialists
17030 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68130
402-399-8550
Hepatology
Mark E. Mailliard
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
Timothy M. McCashland
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
Sandeep Mukherjee
CHI Health Clinic – Gastroenterology
7710 Mercy Road, Ste. 2000
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-9800
Daniel F. Schafer
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
Infectious Disease
Marvin J. Bittner
Omaha Division—V.A. Nebraska Western Iowa Health Care System
Gold Clinic—Division of Infectious Disease
4101 Woolworth Ave.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-346-8800
Bradley Edward Britigan
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
Diana F. Florescu
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8650
Alison Gail Freifeld
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8650
Gary L. Gorby
Omaha Division—V.A. Nebraska Western Iowa Health Care System
Gold Clinic—Division of Infectious Disease
4101 Woolworth Ave.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-346-8800
Angela Hewlett
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8650
Andre Kalil
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8650
Laurel C. Preheim
CHI Health Clinic – Infectious Disease
601 N. 30th St., Ste. 5800
Omaha, NE 68131
402-981-8251
Mark E. Rupp
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
Susan Swindells
Nebraska Medicine – Specialty Care Center
Division of Infectious Diseases
804 S. 52nd St.
Omaha, NE 68106
402-559-2666
Trevor C. Van Schooneveld
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8650
Renuga Vivekanandan
CHI Health Clinic – Infectious Disease
7710 Mercy Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-0759
Internal Medicine
Suiteven T. Bailey
Methodist Physicians Clinic HealthWest
Department of Internal Medicine
16120 W. Dodge Road
Omaha, NE 68118
402-354-0550
Joel Bessmer
105 S. 90th St., Ste. 201
Omaha, NE 68114
402-779-8400
Terence Michael Cooney
Methodist Physicians Clinic Indian Hills
Department of Internal Medicine
8901 W. Dodge Road, Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-8600
Michael H. Davidian
CHI Health Clinic—Internal Medicine
5002 Underwood Ave.
Omaha, NE 68132
402-717-0785
Michael Domalakes
Methodist Physicians Clinic Regency
Department of Internal Medicine
10060 Regency Circle, Third Floor
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-1378
Devin J. Fox
CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center Bergan Mercy
Division of Hospital Medicine
7500 Mercy Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-398-5822
Bruce L. Houghton
CHI Health Clinic—Internal Medicine
7800 Mercy Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-0800
Anna Maio
CHI Health Clinic—Internal Medicine
7710 Mercy Road, Ste. 3000
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-0800
Katherine I. McLeese
Think Whole Person Healthcare
7100 W. Center Road, Fourth Floor
Omaha, NE 68106
402-506-9107
J. Scott Neumeister
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
David V. O’Dell
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
Mark E. Oberlies
Internal Medicine and Family Physicians
17030 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Ste. 102
Omaha, NE 68130
402-758-5800
Mark D. Omar
Methodist Physicians Clinic HealthWest
Department of Internal Medicine
16120 W Dodge Road
Omaha, NE 68118
402-354-0550
James V. Ortman
Internal Medicine
7823 Wakeley Plaza
Omaha, NE 68114
402-397-7040
Richard K. Osterholm
Think Whole Person Healthcare
7100 W. Center Road, Fifth Floor
Omaha, NE 68106
402-506-9111
Jennifer Parker
Nebraska Medicine—Fontenelle Clinic
Division of General Internal Medicine
5050 Ames Ave.
Omaha, NE 68104
402-595-2280
Joann L. Porter
Omaha Division—V.A. Nebraska Western Iowa Health Care System
Red Clinic—Department of Internal Medicine
4101 Woolworth Ave.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-346-8800
Chad Reade
Methodist Physicians Clinic HealthWest
Department of Internal Medicine
16120 W. Dodge Road
Omaha, NE 68118
402-354-0550
Robert L. Recker
Think Whole Person Healthcare
7100 W. Center Road, Fourth Floor
Omaha, NE 68106
402-506-9112
Henry Sakowski
CHI Health Clinic—Internal Medicine
7710 Mercy Road, Ste. 3000
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-0800
Susan G. Scholer
Think Whole Person Healthcare
7100 W. Center Road, Fourth Floor
Omaha, NE 68106
402-506-9115
Robert J. Schwab
Boys Town Internal Medicine
Boys Town Medical Campus—Pacific Street Clinic
14080 Hospital Road
Boys Town, NE 68010
402-392-7600
Lynn Scott
Methodist Physicians Clinic Regency
Department of Internal Medicine
10060 Regency Circle, Third Floor
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-1378
Joseph F. Shehan
Think Whole Person Healthcare
7100 W. Center Road, Fifth Floor
Omaha, NE 68106
402-506-9118
Matthew Alexander Shehan
Think Whole Person Healthcare
7100 W. Center Road, Fourth Floor
Omaha, NE 68106
402-506-9116
William A. Shiffermiller
Methodist Physicians Clinic HealthWest
Department of Internal Medicine
16120 W. Dodge Road
Omaha, NE 68118
402-354-0550
David P. Suitearnes
Methodist Physicians Clinic HealthWest
Department of Internal Medicine
16120 W. Dodge Road
Omaha, NE 68118
402-354-0550
Thomas Gerald Tape
Nebraska Medicine – Midtown Clinic
Division of General Internal Medicine
139 S. 40th St.
Omaha, NE 68131
402-595-3939
Edward J. Taylor
Methodist Physicians Clinic Indian Hills
Department of Internal Medicine
8901 W. Dodge Road, Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-8600
Chad W. Vokoun
Nebraska Medicine—Midtown Clinic
Division of General Internal Medicine
139 S. 40th St.
Omaha, NE 68131
402-595-3939
John Arnold Woodruff
Think Whole Person Healthcare
7100 W. Center Road, Fourth Floor
Omaha, NE 68106
402-506-9122
Internal Medicine/Hospital Medicine
Eric C. Rice
CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center Bergan Mercy
Division of Hospital Medicine
7500 Mercy Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-398-5822
Kendra E. Swanson
Methodist Hospital
Department of Internal Medicine
8303 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-2360
Chad W. Vokoun
Nebraska Medicine – Midtown Clinic
Division of General Internal Medicine
139 S. 40th St.
Omaha, NE 68131
402-595-3939
Medical Genetics
Julia A. Bridge
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Pathology and Microbiology
Durham Outpatient Center
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-6420
Bruce A. Buehler
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Genetics Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Second Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-8800
Medical Oncology and Hematology
James O. Armitage
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center
505 S. 45th St.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-5600
Philip J. Bierman
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center
505 S. 45th St.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-5600
Margaret Block
Nebraska Cancer Specialists
Midwest Cancer Center – Legacy
17201 Wright St., Ste 200
Omaha, NE 68130
402-334-4773
Kenneth H. Cowan
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center
505 S. 45th St.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-5600
Apar Kishor P. Ganti
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Lied Transplant Center
4315 Emile St., Third Floor
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-5600
Sarah A. Holstein
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center
505 S. 45th St.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-5600
Robert M. Langdon Jr.
Nebraska Cancer Specialists
Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
8303 Dodge St., Ste. 250
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-8124
Abraham Philip Mathews
Hematology and Oncology Consultants
6901 N. 72nd St., Ste. 2244
Omaha, NE 68122
402-572-3535
Inaganti Mastan Shah
Hematology and Oncology Consultants
6901 N. 72nd St., Ste. 2244
Omaha, NE 68122
402-572-3535
Peter Silberstein
CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center Bergan Mercy
Henry Lynch Cancer Center
7500 Mercy Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-0950
Gamini Soori
Nebraska Cancer Specialists
Henry Lynch Cancer Center – Bergan
7500 Mercy Rd., Ste 1300
Omaha, NE 68124
402-393-3110
Guitefano R. Tarantolo
Nebraska Cancer Specialists
Midwest Cancer Center—Legacy
17201 Wright St., Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68130
402-334-4773
Julie M. Vose
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center
505 S. 45th St.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-5600
Nephrology
Khalid Bashir
CHI Health Clinic – Nephrology
Medical Office Building 2, Ste. 3000
7710 Mercy Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-343-8650
Robert W. Dunlay
CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center Bergan Mercy
Division of Nephrology
7710 Mercy Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-343-8650
Richard J. Lund
Omaha Nephrology
8901 W. Dodge Road, Ste. 250
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-2070
Neurological Surgery
Kenneth A. Follett
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Neurological Sciences Clinic
Clarkson Doctors Building North, Ste. 650
4242 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8600
George Greene
OrthoNebraska Clinics
Oakview Medical Building, Ste. 110
2725 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68144
402-637-0800
Douglas J. Long
Midwest Neurosurgery & Spine Specialists
8005 Farnam Dr, Suite 305
Omaha, NE 68114
402-398-9243
Daniel L. Surdell
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Neurological Sciences Clinic
Clarkson Doctors Building North, Ste. 650
4242 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8600
William E. Thorell
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Neurological Sciences Clinic
Clarkson Doctors Building North, Ste. 650
4242 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8600
Neurology
John M. Bertoni
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Neurological Sciences Clinic
Clarkson Doctors Building North, Ste. 650
4242 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8600
Pierre B. Fayad
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Neurological Sciences Clinic
Clarkson Doctors Building North, Ste. 650
4242 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8600
Harris A. Frankel
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Neurological Sciences Clinic
Clarkson Doctors Building North, Ste. 650
4242 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8600
Sachin Kedar
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Stanley M. Truhlsen Eye Institute
3902 Leavenworth St.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-2020
Daniel Lynn Murman
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Neurological Sciences Clinic
Clarkson Doctors Building North, Ste. 650
4242 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8600
Pamela Marie Santamaria
Neurology Consultants of Nebraska
Clarkson North Tower, Ste. 500
4242 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68131
402-552-2650
Sanjay P. Singh
CHI Health Immanuel
Neurological Institute
6901 N. 72nd St., Ste. 2400
Omaha, NE 68122
402-717-0070
Obstetrics and Gynecology
Craig Alan Bassett
Methodist Physicians Clinic
Women’s Center
Medical Office Building, Ste. 1100
717 N. 190th Plaza
Omaha, NE 68002
402-815-1700
Paige Berryman
Methodist Physicians Clinic
Women’s Center
Medical Office Building, Ste. 2200
717 N. 190th Plaza
Omaha, NE 68022
402-815-1700
David Crotzer
Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
Midwest GYN Oncology
8303 Dodge St., Ste. 300
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-5250
Carolyn Doherty
Reproductive Health Specialists
717 N. 190th Plaza, Ste. 2500
Omaha, NE 68022
402-815-1915
Lanette M. Guthmann
Indian Hills Women’s Clinic
8901 W. Dodge Road, Ste. 200B
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-2090
Carolee Jones
Methodist Physicians Clinic
Women’s Center
Medical Office Building, Ste. 2200
717 N. 190th Plaza
Omaha, NE 68022
402-815-1700
Lonny Joe Legino
Mid-City OB-GYN
7205 W. Center Road, Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68124
402-397-6600
Thomas E. Martin
Methodist Physicians Clinic
Women’s Center
Medical Office Building, Ste. 1500
717 N. 190th Plaza
Omaha, NE 68022
402-354-1700
Nancy B. Mathews
Methodist Physicians Clinic
Women’s Center
Medical Office Building, Ste. 1300
717 N. 190th Plaza
Omaha, NE 68022
402-815-1700
Peter C. Morris
Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
Midwest GYN Oncology
8303 Dodge St., Ste. 300
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-5250
Kathleen L. Norton
Mid-City OB-GYN
7205 W. Center Road, Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68124
402-397-6600
Andrew Robertson
Methodist Perinatal Center
Medical Office Building, Ste. 2400
717 N. 190th Plaza
Omaha, NE 68022
402-815-1970
Kerry J. Rodabaugh
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center
505 S. 45th St.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-5600
Kent H. Siemers
Mid-City OB-GYN
7205 W. Center Road, Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68124
402-397-6600
Ann Meissner Sjulin
Mid-City OB-GYN
7205 W. Center Road, Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68124
402-397-6600
Carl V. Smith
Nebraska Medicine – Olson Center for Women’s Health
Division of Maternal and Fetal Medicine
Durham Outpatient Center, Fourth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-6150
Tifany Somer-Shely
Methodist Physicians Clinic
Women’s Center
Medical Office Building, Ste. 1100
717 N. 190th Plaza
Omaha, NE 68022
402-815-1700
Susan A. Westcott
Methodist Physicians Clinic
Women’s Center
Medical Office Building, Ste. 1100
717 N. 190th Plaza
Omaha, NE 68022
402-815-1700
Ophthalmology
Richard H. Legge
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Stanley M. Truhlsen Eye Institute
3902 Leavenworth St.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-2020
Peter J. Whitted
Midwest Eye Care
4353 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68131
402-552-2020
Orthopaedic Surgery
David E. Brown
OrthoNebraska Clinics
Oakview Medical Building, Ste. 212
2725 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68144
402-637-0800
Kevin L. Garvin
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Orthopaedic Surgery & Rehabilitation
Lauritzen Outpatient Center
4014 Leavenworth St.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-8000
Mark E. Goebel
OrthoNebraska Clinics
Oakview Medical Building, Ste. 110
2725 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68144
402-637-0400
Sean V. McGarry
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Orthopaedic Surgery & Rehabilitation
Lauritzen Outpatient Center
4014 Leavenworth St.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-8000
Scott T. McMullen
GIKK Ortho Specialists
17030 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68130
402-399-8550
Matthew A. Mormino
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Orthopaedic Surgery & Rehabilitation
Lauritzen Outpatient Center
4014 Leavenworth St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8000
Michael C. Thompson
OrthoNebraska Clinics
Oakview Medical Building, Ste. 212
2725 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68144
402-637-0800
Otolaryngology
Ann Louise Edmunds
Omaha Ear Nose and Throat
17410 Burke St., Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68118
402-758-5330
Jane Emanuel
Boys Town Ear, Nose and Throat Institute
Downtown Clinic
555 N. 30th St.
Omaha, NE 68131
402-498-6540
Daniel D. Lydiatt
Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
Head and Neck Surgical Oncology Clinic
8303 Dodge St., Ste. 304
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-5048
William M. Lydiatt
Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
Head and Neck Surgical Oncology Clinic
8303 Dodge St., Ste. 304
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-5048
Oleg N. Militsakh
Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
Head and Neck Surgical Oncology Clinic
8303 Dodge St., Ste. 304
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-5048
Russell B. Smith
Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
Head and Neck Surgical Oncology Clinic
8303 Dodge St., Ste. 304
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-5048
Britt A. Thedinger
Ear Specialists of Omaha
9202 W. Dodge Road, Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68114
402-933-3277
Pathology
Julia A. Bridge
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Pathology and Microbiology
Durham Outpatient Center
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-6420
Christine P. Hans
Methodist Hospital
Pathology Center
8303 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-4540
Suiteven H. Hinrichs
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Pathology and Microbiology
Durham Outpatient Center
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4186
Shane K. Kohl
Methodist Hospital
Pathology Center
8303 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-4540
Audrey Lazenby
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Pathology and Microbiology
Durham Outpatient Center
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4186
Rodney D. McComb
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Pathology and Microbiology
Durham Outpatient Center
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4186
Samuel Pirruccello
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Pathology and Microbiology
Durham Outpatient Center
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4186
Stanley J. Radio
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Pathology and Microbiology
Durham Outpatient Center
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4186
Phyllis I. Warkentin
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics
Durham Outpatient Center
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-6781
William W. West
CHI Health Lakeside
Department of Pathology
16901 Lakeside Hills Court
Omaha, NE 68130
402-717-8174
James L. Wisecarver
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Pathology and Microbiology
Durham Outpatient Center
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4186
Pediatric Allergy and Immunology
Jaine Brownell
Midwest Allergy and Asthma Clinic
16945 Frances St.
Omaha, NE 68130
402-397-7400
Russell J. Hopp
CHI Health Clinic—Allergy & Immunology
2412 Cuming St., Ste. 103
Omaha, NE 68131
402-280-4580
Pediatric Anesthesiology
Denise Marie Drvol
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Department of Anesthesiology
8200 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4385
Jane Kugler
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Department of Anesthesiology
8200 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4385
Rachel A. Spitznagel
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Department of Anesthesiology
8200 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4385
Pediatric Cardiac Surgery
Kim F. Duncan
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Cardiothoracic Surgery Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, First Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4360
James Martin Hammel
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Cardiothoracic Surgery Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Fourth Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4360
Pediatric Cardiology
David A. Danford
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Criss Heart Center
Specialty Pediatric Center, First Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4339
Jeffrey W. Delaney
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Criss Heart Center
Specialty Pediatric Center, First Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4339
Christopher C. Erickson
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Criss Heart Center
Specialty Pediatric Center, First Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4339
Scott Fletcher
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Criss Heart Center
Specialty Pediatric Center, First Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4339
John Dale Kugler
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Criss Heart Center
Specialty Pediatric Center, First Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4339
Robert L. Spicer
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Criss Heart Center
Specialty Pediatric Center, First Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4339
Pediatric Clinical Genetics
Ann Haskins Olney
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Munroe-Meyer Institute for Genetics and Rehabilitation
412 S. Saddle Creek Road
Omaha, NE 68131
402-559-6418
Pediatric Critical Care
Mohan R. Mysore
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Division of Critical Care Medicine
8200 Dodge St., Second Floor
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4200
Pediatric Dermatology
Jill S. Nelson
Dermatology Specialists of Omaha
909 N. 96th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-330-4555
Pediatric Developmental
and Behavioral Problems
Howard W. Needelman
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Munroe-Meyer Institute for Genetics and Rehabilitation
412 S. Saddle Creek Road
Omaha, NE 68131
402-559-6418
Pediatric Emergency Medicine
David M. Tolo
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Urgent Care Center
110 N. 175th St., Ste. 1000
Omaha, NE 68118
402-955-8300
Pediatric Endocrinology
Kevin P. Corley
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Endocrinology & Diabetes Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Third Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-3871
Richard E. Lutz
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Munroe-Meyer Institute for Genetics and Rehabilitation
412 S Saddle Creek Road
Omaha, NE 68131
402-559-8638
Pediatric Gastroenterology
Dean L. Antonson
4242 Farnam St., Ste. 490
Omaha, NE 68131
402-552-2100
Jon A. Vanderhoof
Boys Town Gastroenterology
Boys Town Medical Campus—Pacific Street Clinic
14080 Hospital Road
Boys Town, NE 68010
402-778-6820
Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Don W. Coulter
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Hematology and Oncology Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Third Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-3950
Bruce Gordon
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center
505 S. 45th St.
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-7257
Pediatric Infectious Disease
H. Dele Davies
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Infectious Diseases Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Fourth Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4005
Shirley F. Delair
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Infectious Diseases Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Fourth Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4005
Suitephen K. Obaro
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Infectious Diseases Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Fourth Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4005
Kari A. Simonsen
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Infectious Diseases Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Fourth Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4005
Jessica N. Snowden
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Infectious Diseases Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Fourth Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4005
Pediatric Neurological Surgery
Mark J. Puccioni
Midwest Neurosurgery & Spine Specialists
8005 Farnam Dr., Ste. 305
Omaha, NE 68114
402-398-9243
Pediatric Nutrition
Patricia Seivert
Children’s Physicians—UNMC
Durham Outpatient Center, First Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-955-8125
Pediatric Ophthalmology
Donny Won Suh
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Ophthalmology Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Third Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-5440
Sebastian Troia
Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates
515 N. 98th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-399-9400
Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery
Paul Esposito
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Orthopaedic Surgery Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Fourth Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-6300
Brian Hasley
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Orthopaedic Surgery Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Fourth Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-6300
Susan A. Scherl
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Orthopaedic Surgery Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Fourth Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-6300
Pediatric Otolaryngology
D. Richard Kang
Boys Town Ear, Nose and Throat Institute
Downtown Clinic
555 N. 30th St.
Omaha, NE 68131
402-498-6540
Ryan K. Sewell
ENT Specialists
720 N. 129th St.
Omaha, NE 68154
402-397-0670
Pediatric Pulmonology
John L. Colombo
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Pulmonary Medicine Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Second Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-5570
Paul H. Sammut
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Pulmonary Medicine Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Second Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-6404
Mark C. Wilson
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Pulmonary Medicine Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Second Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-6404
Pediatric Specialist/Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
Shashi K. Bhatia
CHI Health Clinic
Psychiatric Associates
3528 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68131
402-717-5550
Christopher J. Kratochvil
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Psychiatry
Poynter Hall Building, Third Floor
510 S. 42nd St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-552-6007
Jamie Snyder
CHI Health Clinic
Psychiatric Associates
3528 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68131
402-717-5550
Pediatric Specialist/Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine
Ann L. Anderson-Berry
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Division of Neonatology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-6750
John Wesley Sparks
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Division of Neonatology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-955-8125
Lynne D. Willett
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Division of Neonatology
8200 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-6140
Zahi E. Zeidan
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Division of Neonatology
8200 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-6140
Pediatric Specialist/Neurology, General
Paul D. Larsen
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Neurology Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Second Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-5372
Pediatric Specialist/Pediatric Metabolic Diseases
William Bradley Rizzo
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Metabolic Management Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Second Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4199
Pediatric Surgery
Robert A. Cusick
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Pediatric Surgery Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Fourth Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-7400
Stephen C. Raynor
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Pediatric Surgery Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Fourth Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-7400
Pediatric Urology
Fernando Ferrer
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Hospitalist Service
8200 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-5400
Pediatrics/General
John Andresen
Dundee Pediatrics
5018 Underwood Ave., Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68132
402-991-5678
Katherine Anglim
Children’s Physicians—Eagle Run
13808 W. Maple Road, Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68164
402-955-3000
Alka Desai
Children’s Physicians—Eagle Run
13808 W. Maple Road, Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68164
402-955-3000
Mark J. Domet
Boys Town Pediatrics
Boys Town Medical Campus—Pacific Street Clinic
14080 Hospital Road
Boys Town, NE 68010
402-778-6900
David Finken
Children’s Physicians—UNMC
Durham Outpatient Center, First Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-955-8125
Dawn Gary
Children’s Physicians—Embassy Park
9202 W. Dodge Road, Ste. 101
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-7500
Francis J. Harrison
Children’s Physicians—Val Verde
9801 Giles Road, Ste. 1
La Vista, NE 68128
402-955-8400
David Kaufman
Children’s Physicians—Eagle Run
13808 W. Maple Road, Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68164
402-955-3000
Jillyn Kratochvil
Children’s Physicians—Dundee
4828 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68132
402-955-7676
Kari A. Krenzer
Children’s Physicians – West Village Point
110 N. 175th St., Ste. 1000
Omaha, NE 68118
402-955-5437
Kent Kronberg
Children’s Physicians—Eagle Run
13808 W. Maple Road, Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68164
402-955-3000
Gary Suitephen Lerner
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Children’s Developmental Clinic
Specialty Pediatric Center, Second Floor
111 N. 84th St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-4160
Erin A. Loucks
Children’s Physicians—Dundee
4828 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68132
402-955-7676
Mary Jane Fitzgibbons Mikuls
Children’s Physicians – West Village Point
110 N. 175th St., Ste. 1000
Omaha, NE 68118
402-955-5437
John C. Moore
Children’s Physicians – West Village Point
110 N. 175th St., Ste. 1000
Omaha, NE 68118
402-955-5437
Michael J. Moore
Children’s Physicians—Dundee
4828 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68132
402-955-7676
Laura Nielsen
Children’s Physicians – West Village Point
110 N. 175th St., Ste. 1000
Omaha, NE 68118
402-955-5437
Jennifer Parker
Nebraska Medicine—Fontenelle Clinic
Division of General Internal Medicine
5050 Ames Ave.
Omaha, NE 68104
402-595-2280
Sheryl L. Pitner
Children’s Physicians—UNMC
Durham Outpatient Center, First Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-955-8125
Chandrika Rizal
Children’s Physicians—Mission Village
16909 Q St.
Omaha, NE 68135
402-955-7575
Tina Scott-Mordhorst
Children’s Physicians—Plattsmouth
1938 E. Highway 34
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
402-955-7150
Patricia Seivert
Children’s Physicians—UNMC
Durham Outpatient Center, First Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-955-8125
Gregory C. Severson
Methodist Physicians Clinic HealthWest
Department of Pediatrics
16120 W. Dodge Road, Third Floor
Omaha, NE 68118
402-354-0620
Betsy Suitephenson
Children’s Physicians—Mission Village
16909 Q St.
Omaha, NE 68135
402-955-7575
Joseph Straley
Children’s Physicians—Eagle Run
13808 W. Maple Road, Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68164
402-955-3000
John N. Walburn
Children’s Physicians—UNMC
Durham Outpatient Center, First Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-955-8125
Elizabeth A. Walenz
Methodist Physicians Clinic Regency
Department of Pediatrics
10060 Regency Circle, Second Floor
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-1325
Robert D. Woodford
Methodist Physicians Clinic Regency
Department of Pediatrics
10060 Regency Circle, Second Floor
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-1325
Heather L. Zimmerman
Boys Town Pediatrics
Boys Town Medical Campus—Pacific Street Clinic
14080 Hospital Road
Boys Town, NE 68010
402-778-6900
Pediatrics/Hospital Medicine
Joseph T. Snow
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Hospitalist Service
8200 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-5400
Sheilah J. Snyder
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Hospitalist Service
8200 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-5400
Sharon R. Stoolman
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Hospitalist Service
8200 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-5400
Cassandra Susman
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Hospitalist Service
8200 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-955-5400
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Samuel M. Bierner
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Neurological Sciences Clinic
Clarkson Doctors Building North, Ste. 650
4242 Farnam St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8600
Plastic Surgery
Suiteven M. Denenberg
Facial Plastic Surgery
7640 Pacific St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-391-7640
John J. Edney
Aesthetic Surgical Images
8900 W. Dodge Road
Omaha, NE 68114
402-390-0100
Ronald R. Hollins
Village Pointe Aesthetic Surgery
17617 Burke St.
Omaha, NE 68118
402-596-4000
Perry Johnson
Village Pointe Aesthetic Surgery
17617 Burke St.
Omaha, NE 68118
402-596-4000
Jason J. Miller
Village Pointe Aesthetic Surgery
17617 Burke St.
Omaha, NE 68118
402-596-4000
R. Coleen Stice
Metropolitan Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
17030 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Ste. 214
Omaha, NE 68130
402-758-5500
Psychiatry
Shashi K. Bhatia
CHI Health Clinic
Psychiatric Associates
3528 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68131
402-717-5550
Mark H. Fleisher
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Psychiatry
Poynter Hall Building, Third Floor
510 S. 42nd St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-552-6007
PaulaJo Malin
CHI Health Clinic
Psychiatric Associates
3528 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68131
402-717-5550
William A. Marcil
CHI Health Clinic—Psychiatry
Lasting Hope Recovery Center
415 S. 25th Ave.
Omaha, NE 68131
402-717-5300
Ashish Sharma
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Psychiatry
Poynter Hall Building, Fifth Floor
510 S. 42nd St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-552-6007
Steven Wengel
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Psychiatry
Poynter Hall Building, Fifth Floor
510 S. 42nd St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-552-6007
Pulmonary Medicine
Kristina L. Bailey
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
Zack S. DePew
CHI Health Clinic—Pulmonary Medicine
7710 Mercy Road, Ste. 3000
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-9600
Bryan J. Krajicek
CHI Health Clinic—Pulmonary Medicine
7710 Mercy Road, Ste. 3000
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-9600
Lee Morrow
CHI Health Clinic—Pulmonary Medicine
7710 Mercy Road, Ste. 3000
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-9600
Peter James Murphy
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
Craig Arnold Piquette
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
Jill Adair Poole
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
Stephen I. Rennard
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
Debra J. Romberger
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
Joseph H. Sisson
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
Austin B. Thompson
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
Susanna Gertrude Von Essen
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
Tammy Oleskevich Wichman
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Cente
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
Radiation Oncology
Charles A. Enke
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Radiation Oncology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-552-3844
Weining (Ken) Zhen
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Radiation Oncology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-552-3844
Radiology
Joseph C. Anderson
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Radiology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-1010
Kimberly Ann Apker
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Radiology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-1010
Bruce Baron
CHI Health Immanuel
Radiology Consultants of the Midwest
6901 N. 72nd St.
Omaha, NE 68122
402-717-2222
Derek Burdeny
OrthoNebraska Clinics
Oakview Medical Building, Ste. 118
2725 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68144
402-609-1800
Matt J. DeVries
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Radiology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-1010
Suzanne H. Hruza
CHI Health Immanuel
Radiology Consultants of the Midwest
6901 N. 72nd St.
Omaha, NE 68122
402-572-2324
Mark D. Keiper
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Radiology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-1010
Richard A. Kutilek
Methodist Hospital
Department of Radiology
8303 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-4717
Angel Mironov
CHI Health Immanuel
Neurological Institute
6901 N. 72nd St., Ste. 5300
Omaha, NE 68122
402-717-0070
Kevin L. Nelson
Methodist Hospital
Department of Radiology
8303 Dodge St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-4344
Craig W. Walker
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Department of Radiology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-1010
Matthew L. White
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Division of Neuroradiology
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-1010
Rheumatology
Deborah K. Doud
OrthoNebraska Clinics
Oakview Medical Building, Ste. 240
2727 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68144
402-609-1200
Alan R. Erickson
Nebraska Medicine—Brentwood Village
Division of Rheumatology
8021 S. 84th St.
La Vista, NE 68128
402-595-1227
John Hurley
CHI Health Clinic—Rheumatology
7710 Mercy Road
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-0750
Lynell W. Klassen
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
Ted Mikuls
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
James R. O’Dell
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Internal Medicine Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4015
William R. Palmer
Westroads Rheumatology Associates
10170 Nicholas St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-391-3800
Surgery
Gary J. Anthone
10506 Burt Circle
Omaha, NE 68114
402-991-3393
Bernard Timothy Baxter
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Vascular Surgery Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Second Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-7300
Alan N. Langnas
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Lied Transplant Center
4315 Emile St., Second Floor
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-5000
Robert H. Lindau III
Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
Head and Neck Surgical Oncology Clinic
8303 Dodge St., Ste. 304
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-5048
Jon S. Thompson
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
General Surgery Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Fifth Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4075
Surgical Oncology
Chandrakanth Are
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Lied Transplant Center
4315 Emile St., Third Floor
Omaha, NE 68105
402-559-5600
George W. Dittrick
Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
Surgical Oncology Clinic
8303 Dodge St., Ste. 200
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-5150
Robert H. Lindau III
Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
Head and Neck Surgical Oncology Clinic
8303 Dodge St., Ste. 304
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-5048
Brian W. Loggie
CHI Health Clinic—Surgical Oncology
7710 Mercy Road, Ste. 2000
Omaha, NE 68124
402-717-0090
James A. Reilly
Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
Breast Care Center
8303 Dodge St., Ste. 302
Omaha, NE 68114
402-354-3090
Alan G. Thorson
Colon and Rectal Surgery
9850 Nicholas St., Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68114
402-343-1122
Thoracic Surgery
Rudy Paul Lackner
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery
Durham Outpatient Center, Second Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-4389
Michael J. Moulton
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Cardiovascular Center
Durham Outpatient Center, Ste. 2310
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-8888
Vascular Surgery
Bernard Timothy Baxter
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Vascular Surgery Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Second Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-7300
Nitin Garg
Nebraska Medicine—Nebraska Medical Center
Vascular Surgery Clinic
Durham Outpatient Center, Second Floor
4400 Emile St.
Omaha, NE 68198
402-559-7300