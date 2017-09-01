September 1, 2017 by
Photography by Lt. Zachary West, Army National Guard
Benson businesses are banding together tonight (Sept. 1) during Benson First Friday to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Participating businesses include:

Contributions will be directed to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

Direct donations from the public can also be made here: ghcf.org/hurricane-relief

Read more about how to help recovery efforts here:

“How to Help Disaster Survivors in Texas: Guidelines and Resources from FEMA”

More from my site