Benson businesses are banding together tonight (Sept. 1) during Benson First Friday to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Participating businesses include:

Contributions will be directed to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Direct donations from the public can also be made here: ghcf.org/hurricane-relief

Read more about how to help recovery efforts here:

“How to Help Disaster Survivors in Texas: Guidelines and Resources from FEMA”