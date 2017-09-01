Benson businesses are banding together tonight (Sept. 1) during Benson First Friday to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
Participating businesses include:
- Ted and Wally’s Premium Homemade Ice Cream (both Benson & Old Market locations), donating 10 percent of total sales
- Lion’s Mane Vintage, donating 10 percent of total sales
- Ika Ramen and Izakaya is raffling two golden tickets (FREE RAMEN FOR A YEAR!) at Ika Ramen & Izakaya and Petshop
- Mishmash, Benson Brewery, and The Sydney are all donation locations.
- More TBA
Contributions will be directed to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.
Direct donations from the public can also be made here: ghcf.org/hurricane-relief
Read more about how to help recovery efforts here:
“How to Help Disaster Survivors in Texas: Guidelines and Resources from FEMA”