The Big Give was published in the September/October 2017 edition of Omaha Magazine. To view this sponsored content as it was printed, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/omahamagazine_1017_2_125/70

MISSION STATEMENT

Bellevue Public Schools Foundation partners with the community to provide financial support otherwise not available to help enhance educational opportunities for the students and staff of the district.

BACKGROUND

Bellevue Public Schools Foundation relies on contributions from the community, staff, alumni, and others to expand what is possible for Bellevue Public Schools. Earned income pieces like Kids’ Time before- and-after-school daycare and the internal operations of the BPS Lied Activity Center help cover overhead expenses and currently offer the opportunity for 100 percent of donor dollars to directly fund programs and services.

BRAG LINES

Since January of 2016, the Bellevue Public Schools Foundation has awarded:

more than $55,000 in Classroom Innovation Grants

$24,000 in Student Scholarships



nearly $12,000 in National Academic Trip Assistance

nearly $3,000 to Operation Read Quiz Bowl Challenge

nearly $4,500 to Bellevue’s 8-12 Spring Choral Festival

more than $3,000 toward Bellevue Alumni Association assistance



more than $85,500 in a variety of student, teacher, district, and community supports

PAY IT FORWARD

Thanks to sponsors, donors,

and volunteers, Bellevue Public Schools Foundation is able to provide widespread support to Bellevue’s growing needs in education. A favorite win-win is being able to promote people and businesses as event sponsors— either for the Purple Apple Gala in the fall or the Community Breakfast in the spring. Other opportunities to show support throughout the year include the BPSF Annual Campaign, Giving Tuesday, and Omaha Gives.

WISH LIST

Donors of unrestricted funds are always at the top of the BPSF Wish List!

Gala sponsors for the BPS Foundation Purple Apple Gala

Auction items for the BPS Foundation Purple Apple Gala

Volunteers for the BPS Foundation Purple Apple Gala

Sponsors for the BPS Foundation Community Breakfast

Volunteers for the BPS Foundation Community Breakfast

Office Volunteers

UPCOMING EVENTS

BPS Foundation Purple Apple Gala Oct. 26, 2017

BPS Foundation Community Breakfast April 19, 2018

