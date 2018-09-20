September 20, 2018 by
Photography by Peter Hapak

The musician Beck gave a plug to Omaha during his concert at Lincoln’s Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater.

“I feel so comfortable here,” he said. “It must be a Nebraska/Omaha thing.”

Beck is on tour for his latest album, Colors. The tour did not stop in Omaha, but many fans from the Big O were in attendance.

The enamored crowd went wild as Beck and his iconic wide-brimmed hat danced across a vibrant stage.

“It’s kind of like making a souffle,” Beck told the crowd as he pointed to the bass, drums, and various instruments. “You have to add one ingredient at a time.”

His musical pantry for the night featured his hits, including “Loser,” along with some fun covers (including Prince’s “Raspberry Beret” and The Human League’s “Don’t You Want Me.”) The result? A celebratory smorgasbord of sing-along tunes—with a side of mosquitos at the outdoor venue.

The singer and his entourage of musical talent gathered at the front of the stage to play a few slower songs at the request of audience members. Then, he finished out the night with his more-upbeat hits.

Fans stayed on their feet even as the band members said goodnight and the lights came down over Pinewood Forest. Beck returned for an encore with a wardrobe change and a handful of more songs.

A powerful rendition of “Where It’s At” concluded the evening with Beck promising to return again soon.

Maybe to Omaha? We hope so!

