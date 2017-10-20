This sponsored content appeared in the Fall 2017 edition of B2B. To view, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/bb1117_final_flipbook/44

Having grown up in nearby Valley, Nebraska, it made sense for Blaine Batten to start Batten Trailer Leasing Inc. in Omaha more than 30 years ago.

“My dad has spent nearly his entire career in the Omaha area,” says Blaine’s daughter, Ashley Batten, who is the business’ general manager. “It just seemed like a natural fit to start the business here when he knew the local market and had a solid network established.”

Batten’s business involves leasing a variety of different types and sizes of semi-trailers. They primarily lease to other businesses with access to semi-trucks, which are required to pull all of their trailers.

Being agile and continuously looking ahead and evolving have allowed Batten Trailer Leasing to grow and flourish over the course of its existence.

“We are so busy during the summer months— renting trailers to hold products, equipment, or staging for events like the College World Series, U.S. Olympic Swim Trials, and Berkshire Hathaway shareholders’ meeting—that we are routinely completely out of stock,” Ashley says.

