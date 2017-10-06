The Big Give was published in the September/October 2017 edition of Omaha Magazine. To view this sponsored content as it was printed, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/omahamagazine_1017_2_125
MISSION STATEMENT
Ballet Nebraska provides enrichment through quality professional dance performances, educational programs, and community outreach.
BACKGROUND
Ballet Nebraska’s talented professional dancers hail from around the nation and abroad, making the Midwest their home to share the excitement of dance with others. Through the company’s expressive performing artists, acclaimed choreographers, and skilled teachers, Ballet Nebraska plays a key role in the cultural vitality of the region.
BRAG LINES
- Founded by visionary artistic director Erika Overturff
- The Nutcracker attracts 7,000 mainstage viewers
- Outreach programs attract an additional 7,500 students
- Coming season highlights Broadway superstar Ann Reinking to stage a Bob Fosse medley for its fall Momentum
- Spring performances of A Midsummer Night’s Dream
- Repertoire includes Swan Lake, Giselle, and Valse Fantaisie
- Outreach tickets and learning opportunities for 1,000 underserved
- Partnerships with 23 social service agencies
- Collaborations with other leading organizations
PAY IT FORWARD
- Ballet Nebraska is a 501(c)3 non- profit organization.
- Become a season subscriber
- Donate as an individual or corporation
- Become a sponsor
- Join the Ballet Nebraska Guild
- Attend a performance
- Partner with the company to bring dance to your audience
- Follow Ballet Nebraska on social media for updates and news
WISH LIST
- Season sponsorships
- Production sponsorships
- Education and outreach sponsorships
- Artist, costume, and scenic sponsorships
- Individual donations
- In-kind donations
- Guild volunteers
UPCOMING EVENTS
Ballet Nebraska presents Momentum: Fosse Style!
Oct. 20 and 22, 2017
The Nutcracker Gala
Dec. 1, 2017
The Nutcracker
Nov. 19, and Dec. 2 and 3, 2017
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
May 5 and 6, 2018
BALLET NEBRASKA
P.O. Box 6413 Omaha, NE 68106
402-541-6946
balletnebraska.org