MISSION STATEMENT

Ballet Nebraska provides enrichment through quality professional dance performances, educational programs, and community outreach.

BACKGROUND

Ballet Nebraska’s talented professional dancers hail from around the nation and abroad, making the Midwest their home to share the excitement of dance with others. Through the company’s expressive performing artists, acclaimed choreographers, and skilled teachers, Ballet Nebraska plays a key role in the cultural vitality of the region.

BRAG LINES

Founded by visionary artistic director Erika Overturff

The Nutcracker attracts 7,000 mainstage viewers

Outreach programs attract an additional 7,500 students

Coming season highlights Broadway superstar Ann Reinking to stage a Bob Fosse medley for its fall Momentum

Spring performances of A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Repertoire includes Swan Lake, Giselle, and Valse Fantaisie

Outreach tickets and learning opportunities for 1,000 underserved

Partnerships with 23 social service agencies

Collaborations with other leading organizations

PAY IT FORWARD

Ballet Nebraska is a 501(c)3 non- profit organization.

Become a season subscriber

Donate as an individual or corporation

Become a sponsor

Join the Ballet Nebraska Guild

Attend a performance

Partner with the company to bring dance to your audience



Follow Ballet Nebraska on social media for updates and news

WISH LIST

Season sponsorships

Production sponsorships

Education and outreach sponsorships

Artist, costume, and scenic sponsorships

Individual donations

In-kind donations

Guild volunteers

UPCOMING EVENTS

Ballet Nebraska presents Momentum: Fosse Style!

Oct. 20 and 22, 2017

The Nutcracker Gala

Dec. 1, 2017

The Nutcracker

Nov. 19, and Dec. 2 and 3, 2017

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

May 5 and 6, 2018

BALLET NEBRASKA

P.O. Box 6413 Omaha, NE 68106

402-541-6946

balletnebraska.org