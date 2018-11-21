B.C. Clark officially retired from her successful information technology management career in 2005, but these days, she is actually busier than ever.

Clark is president of The Business Connection, Leading Edge Group LLC; Leading Edge Group comes from Leading Edge Consulting, which she founded in 2003. “The Business Connection” is a weekly talk show she’s been hosting for the last five years on community television station KPAO to bring visibility to small companies and provide viewers with information on various services

and resources.

She also serves as the director of business development in North Omaha for Nebraska Enterprise Fund, which connects small businesses and microbusinesses to resources. She’s a co-founder of Metro Omaha Women’s Business Center (MOWBC), established in 2007, and has also been the president since 2008. Plus, she’s a volunteer counselor/mentor through the Omaha chapter of SCORE, an organization that pairs experienced business owners and managers with current and budding entrepreneurs.

Business is clearly one common element to all her endeavors, but Clark says there’s also what she considers her higher calling.

“Generally, I am an advocate for women,” Clark says. She not only believes in helping women become business owners and managers, but also says women in behind-the-scenes roles should be appreciated, too. She’s been known to call service staff forward at big events for acknowledgement and applause. “Everyone, not just business leaders, is worthy of respect.”

“During the time I’ve known B.C., she always adds a segment of encouragement for women at all levels of business, whether speaking and training at her own events or otherwise,” says Geniece Brown of Brown Virtual Assisting LLC, adding that Clark was her business mentor through SCORE Omaha. “She not only serves as a speaker, trainer, and mentor but she also ‘walks the walk’ as an entrepreneur and frequently gives back through MOWBC start-up assistance grants and many other ways to new and budding women in business.”

MOWBC supports emerging women entrepreneurs and small business owners. The organization strives to empower women to become economically self-sufficient through targeted education, workshops, job training, networking, legal advice, and other resources. A $100 annual membership gives members access to a host of services from professional consultations to eligibility for entrepreneur grants. MOWBC monthly business forums are open to anyone, with discounted registration for members.

“It’s important that women like B.C. advocate for women in business, because although women have the ability to be just as successful as men, it’s even more motivating to have other women on your side who share a mutual desire for your success,” Brown says.

Clark says she thrives on helping others find success, but she emphasizes that she doesn’t do it alone. She’s quick to name mentors, colleagues and partners, and also says she believes her faith has been a factor in her own achievement. “I’m who I am because of who I believe in.”

And she encourages other women, especially young women, to also believe in themselves. Or, like she’s told her own granddaughters: “You don’t have to wait for a man to give you a diamond ring. If you want it, you can work for it.”

