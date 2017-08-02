Friday, Aug. 4: Enjoy some free family fun outside this weekend at the Hanscom Park Grand Opening. The City of Omaha’s Parks and Recreation Department is celebrating the launch of the brand-new playground . There will be a live band, food trucks, a bounce house, and more. Be sure to pack a blanket or a lawn chair so you can enjoy the celebration in comfort. This party in the park starts at 4 p.m. and lasts until 7 p.m. To find out more, click here. Friday, Aug. 4 : Head to one of Omaha’s favorite neighborhoods for the New American Arts Festival this weekend. A collaboration of Benson First Friday and Lutheran Family Services, this street festival celebrates the visual and performing arts of our immigrant and refugee communities. Beatboxing, belly dancing, and a Burundian choir are just a few of the cultural offerings. Renear Inc.’s food truck will be on hand serving up gyros and other tasty treats, and of course there’s a beer garden, courtesy of Jake’s. The celebration starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 10:30 p.m. Or however long you want to bask in the afterglow of a community coming together. Go here for a rundown of events. Friday, Aug. 4: Think it’s a little early for dressing up? Think again, if you want to attend the Tim Burton Tribute Art Show at Hot Shops Art Center. The opening reception for this gem of a show starts at 6 p.m. and features a costume contest. All attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Burton character or in attire inspired by the eclectic artist. The reception will feature poetry and dramatic readings, plus live music by local band The Lovely Falls, and a showing of Beetlejuice. To learn more, creep on over here.