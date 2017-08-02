|
|Friday, Aug. 4 : Head to one of Omaha’s favorite neighborhoods for the New American Arts Festival this weekend. A collaboration of Benson First Friday and Lutheran Family Services, this street festival celebrates the visual and performing arts of our immigrant and refugee communities. Beatboxing, belly dancing, and a Burundian choir are just a few of the cultural offerings. Renear Inc.’s food truck will be on hand serving up gyros and other tasty treats, and of course there’s a beer garden, courtesy of Jake’s. The celebration starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 10:30 p.m. Or however long you want to bask in the afterglow of a community coming together. Go here for a rundown of events.