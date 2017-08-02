August 2, 2017 by
PICK OF THE WEEK— Friday, Aug. 4-7: It’s the end of the 21st biannual Native Omaha Days this weekend, but you still have time to join the celebration. The event brings thousands of Omahans back to the city, and this year’s celebration promises to be the best yet, thanks to the reopening of the Fair Deal Café and other revitalized businesses in the North Omaha community. A Taste of Soul meal will help kick off the weekend on Friday. They start serving at noon, offering free food provided by local culinary talent. And that’s just the beginning of the fun to be had. Music, history, art, and even golf events abound during this year’s celebration. For more information and a list of all the events, go here.
Friday, Aug. 4: Enjoy some free family fun outside this weekend at the Hanscom Park Grand Opening. The City of Omaha’s Parks and Recreation Department is celebrating the launch of the brand-new playground. There will be a live band, food trucks, a bounce house, and more. Be sure to pack a blanket or a lawn chair so you can enjoy the celebration in comfort. This party in the park starts at 4 p.m. and lasts until 7 p.m. To find out more, click here.
Friday, Aug. 4 : Head to one of Omaha’s favorite neighborhoods for the New American Arts Festival this weekend. A collaboration of Benson First Friday and Lutheran Family Services, this street festival celebrates the visual and performing arts of our immigrant and refugee communities. Beatboxing, belly dancing, and a Burundian choir are just a few of the cultural offerings. Renear Inc.’s food truck will be on hand serving up gyros and other tasty treats, and of course there’s a beer garden, courtesy of Jake’s. The celebration starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 10:30 p.m. Or however long you want to bask in the afterglow of a community coming together. Go here for a rundown of events.
Friday, Aug. 4: Think it’s a little early for dressing up? Think again, if you want to attend the Tim Burton Tribute Art Show at Hot Shops Art Center. The opening reception for this gem of a show starts at 6 p.m. and features a costume contest. All attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Burton character or in attire inspired by the eclectic artist. The reception will feature poetry and dramatic readings, plus live music by local band The Lovely Falls, and a showing of Beetlejuice. To learn more, creep on over here.
Saturday, Aug. 5: If you’re planning a trip to the Durham Museum sometime soon, be sure it’s this weekend, when they celebrate National Root Beer Float Day. On Friday, there will be a float race starting at noon, in which participants will compete to see who can make, and then chug, their root beer float the fastest. And if you go on Saturday, all visitors will receive a ticket for a free, 8-ounce root beer float from their authentic soda fountain. For more details, please visit  here.
Saturday, Aug. 5 : There’s more outdoor fun to be had this weekend, and the best part is, it’s free. Head to Village Pointe this Saturday and check out their Vibes Summer Concert Series. This week you can catch Latin fusion band, Jarana. If these guys don’t make you want to get up and salsa, you may just be a fun-hater. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. and lasts for two hours, so be sure to stretch first. Shake it on over here for more info.
Sunday, Aug. 6It’s that time of year again, and the Lee Valley Swimming Pool is kicking it off with Doggie Dip #1, brought to you by the Nebraska Humane Society. So treat your pooch to a rare treat and let them join you for some laps around the pool. The swimming starts at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m. Float on over here to find out more.
Sunday, Aug. 6: Does it mean a lot to you to see A Day To Remember live? If so, here’s your chance. Catch this catchy metalcore/pop punk band at Sumtur Amphitheater this Sunday at 7 p.m. Despite featuring opening acts with names like Wage War and Moose Blood, have faith there won’t be any bad vibes floating around at this show. And if you’ve never heard of them, don’t miss this opportunity to see three killer shows in one. Trust me, they’ll have you at hello. Rock on over here to get your (affordable) tickets now.
CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE LISTING OF EVENTS AND MORE

More from my site