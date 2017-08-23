August 23, 2017 by
PICK OF THE WEEK— Friday, Aug. 25: If you’ve never been to a fashion show where the clothes are designed with condoms in mind, and in hand, then this is your chance check it out. Hit the Runway Wrap Up: A Condom Fashion Show this Friday as it closes out Omaha Fashion Week. Presented by Get Checked Omaha and Encounter magazine, the proceeds from this annual event will benefit the Nebraska AIDS Project. The show serves as a creative and engaging way to raise awareness for HIV prevention. The clothing is created by local designers and includes some OFW veterans. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. and the show starts at 10:30 p.m. at the Omaha Design Center. Tickets usually go fast, so better get them here now.
Friday, Aug. 25: Get a little history with your entertainment this weekend when you go to the opening night of BENT, brought to you by SNAP Productions. BENT is the story of a young, gay man named Max living with his boyfriend in Berlin in the 1930s. Due to an unfortunate encounter, they are arrested by the Gestapo and taken to Dachau concentration camp. The play was written in 1979 and made history by shedding light on what happened to gays during WW II Germany. It was first produced by SNAP Productions in 1993 and this year it returns to celebrate their 25th anniversary. Friday is the opening night and the production will run through Sept. 17. Show starts at 8 p.m. Bring your tissues to this one, as it’s guaranteed to make you cry.
Saturday, Aug. 26: Let’s keep the fashion going this week with the Fauxgerty Pop-Up Shop at Beansmith Coffee Roasters starting at 3 p.m. and going until 8 p.m. Fauxgerty is cruelty-free, environmentally friendly, vegan leather and suede jacket company based in St. Louis. This Saturday they’re bringing their merchandise to Omaha as part of their pop-up tour. Refreshments will be on hand, both boozy and caffeinated, plus vegan bites and the opportunity to build your own bouquet. To find out more, click here.
Saturday, Aug. 26: Even though MAHA is over, Stinson Park is keeping the party going with the High Vibe Festival, Omaha’s first yoga festival. You can kick the day off with a 5K run or a cycle class starting at 8 a.m. If you’d rather sleep in a little on a Saturday, don’t worry. The vibe flows all day long, culminating in a dance-a-thon with Funk Trek and Satchel Grande. For a complete list of all that’s going down, vibe on over here.
Saturday, Aug. 26: Be sure to wear your cutest undies for the Rundee Undee 5K this Dundee Day. The run benefits the Omaha Healthy Kids Alliance, whose mission is to improve children’s health by ensuring they live in a safe, clean home. The 5K will take you through Dundee and Memorial Park, with several “environmental” obstacles highlighting healthy home issues. If you’re not up for a 5K, there’s also a “brief” one mile run through the Dundee neighborhood you can participate in. After you work up an appetite, you can enjoy a pancake breakfast at Dundee Day and enjoy the rest of the neighborhood fun throughout the day. To register or volunteer now, go here. For a full rundown of events, go here.
Sunday, Aug. 27: Maybe you were aware Omaha has a sister city, but did you know we actually have six? Bring the kids to the Omaha Children’s Museum this Sunday to learn about three of them – Shizuoka, Japan; Naas, Ireland; and Braunschweig, Germany – at World Fest Day. They will receive a “passport” to get stamped at each area, where they will enjoy crafts, activities, performances, and food pairings from each city. All this is included in the regular museum admission. The learning starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until 1 p.m. To see all you can experience at the museum, click here.
Sunday, Aug. 27: Close out your weekend with a free concert at Sumtur Amphitheater featuring the Intergeneration Orchestra. This orchestra brings together musicians from two different eras, from ages 50 and older and ages 25 and younger. The two groups thrive in an environment where they can learn from each other. Get out and check them out this Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at Sumtur Sunday Unplugged. To learn more, click here.
