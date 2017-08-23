PICK OF THE WEEK—

Friday, Aug. 25: Get a little history with your entertainment this weekend when you go to the opening night of BENT, brought to you by SNAP Productions. BENT is the story of a young, gay man named Max living with his boyfriend in Berlin in the 1930s. Due to an unfortunate encounter, they are arrested by the Gestapo and taken to Dachau concentration camp. The play was written in 1979 and made history by shedding light on what happened to gays during WW II Germany. It was first produced by SNAP Productions in 1993 and this year it returns to celebrate their 25th anniversary. Friday is the opening night and the production will run through Sept. 17. Show starts at 8 p.m. Bring your tissues to this one , as it’s guaranteed to make you cry. Saturday, Aug. 26: Let’s keep the fashion going this week with the Fauxgerty Pop-Up Shop at Beansmith Coffee Roasters starting at 3 p.m. and going until 8 p.m. Fauxgerty is cruelty-free, environmentally friendly, vegan leather and suede jacket company based in St. Louis. This Saturday they’re bringing their merchandise to Omaha as part of their pop-up tour. Refreshments will be on hand, both boozy and caffeinated, plus vegan bites and the opportunity to build your own bouquet. To find out more, click here. Saturday, Aug. 26: Even though MAHA is over, Stinson Park is keeping the party going with the High Vibe Festival, Omaha’s first yoga festival. You can kick the day off with a 5K run or a cycle class starting at 8 a.m. If you’d rather sleep in a little on a Saturday, don’t worry. The vibe flows all day long, culminating in a dance-a-thon with Funk Trek and Satchel Grande. For a complete list of all that’s going down, vibe on over here.