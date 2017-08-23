|
|Saturday, Aug. 26: Let’s keep the fashion going this week with the Fauxgerty Pop-Up Shop at Beansmith Coffee Roasters starting at 3 p.m. and going until 8 p.m. Fauxgerty is cruelty-free, environmentally friendly, vegan leather and suede jacket company based in St. Louis. This Saturday they’re bringing their merchandise to Omaha as part of their pop-up tour. Refreshments will be on hand, both boozy and caffeinated, plus vegan bites and the opportunity to build your own bouquet. To find out more, click here.