|
|Saturday, Aug. 19: Don’t miss your chance to see one of the biggest names in rap right now. Kendrick Lamar plays Pinnacle Bank Arena this Saturday and it will be a show for the books. While Lamar keeps his performance stripped down, with no backup visible on stage, rumor is it’s one of the greatest hip-hop shows to date. A kung fu theme runs throughout his DAMN tour, including choreographed performances onstage. And when it comes to the music, Lamar is it, owning the stage and captivating audiences across the country. To get your tickets, go here. And don’t think you can skip the opening acts, because rumor also has it that YG and D.R.A.M. are not to be missed.