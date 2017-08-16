August 16, 2017 by
PICK OF THE WEEK— Friday, Aug. 18 to Sunday, Aug. 20: Are you a geek for all things Greek? Then don’t miss out on this year’s festival at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. There will be music, dancing, and of course, food. From appetizers to drinks, you’ll be able to sample several Greek essentials, including souvlaki, baklava, and ouzo to “help make the spirit” (or kefi). If you’re not exactly familiar with their food and traditions, this is your chance to experience the culture and have fun doing it. To find out more, click here.
Friday, Aug. 18: Start your weekend off with a little inspiration, brought to you by the Zetas of Nebraska, the local chapter of the Zeta Phi Beta sorority. These women will kick off this open-night screening of the movie STEP at Film Streams with a special introduction and performance. STEP is a documentary that follows an all-girl step team from Baltimore as they try to overcome their day-to-day struggles, make it into college, and hopefully win the upcoming step competition. A Sundance darling, this film is both educational and mesmerizing. Step on over here to get your tickets.
Saturday, Aug. 19: If you’re looking for a little culture this weekend, you may be surprised to know you can have a rather unique cultural experience in Seward, Nebraska. This Saturday, the Nebraska Archaeological Society is having its 13th annual show at the Seward Fairgrounds. You can hear from experts and see world-class displays of archaeological artifacts, experience flint knapping demos, and receive professional identification of artifacts and bone. The show starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m. Click here to uncover more.
Saturday, Aug. 19: Don’t miss your chance to see one of the biggest names in rap right now. Kendrick Lamar plays Pinnacle Bank Arena this Saturday and it will be a show for the books. While Lamar keeps his performance stripped down, with no backup visible on stage, rumor is it’s one of the greatest hip-hop shows to date. A kung fu theme runs throughout his DAMN tour, including choreographed performances onstage. And when it comes to the music, Lamar is it, owning the stage and captivating audiences across the country. To get your tickets, go here. And don’t think you can skip the opening acts, because rumor also has it that YG and D.R.A.M. are not to be missed.
Sunday, Aug. 20: Looking to buy or sell some cool stuff? Then you should definitely check out the Summer Punk Rock Flea Market at the Waiting Room. The flea market opens at noon and goes until 4 p.m., and celebrates the punk ethos of DIY, with items ranging from vintage tees to handmade goods. Be sure to get there early for the good stuff. All ages are welcome and it’s free, so bring the kids down for some super cool back-to-school shopping. Go herefor more details.
Sunday, Aug. 20: Feeling a little drained from all the hate in the news lately? You can find a little relief if you head to the Tri-Faith Picnic at the American Muslim Institute this Sunday. Celebrate and explore our diversity while getting to know your neighbors. The event is sponsored by the Tri-Faith Initiative of Omaha, working to cultivate interfaith cooperation. Halal burgers and kosher hot dogs will be on hand. To sign up to volunteer or to get more information, click here.
Monday, Aug. 21: If you’re like many Omahans, you may not have the time or resources to drive out to one of the optimal solar eclipse viewing siteslocated throughout Nebraska. That doesn’t mean you have to miss out on this unique opportunity, though. While these locations may not be right along the path of totality, you can find several places to enjoy this afternoon delight right here in Omaha. Go here to find what works for you. And don’t forget your viewing glasses.
