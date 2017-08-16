Friday, Aug. 18: Start your weekend off with a little inspiration, brought to you by the Zetas of Nebraska, the local chapter of the Zeta Phi Beta sorority. These women will kick off this open-night screening of the movie STEP at Film Streams with a special introduction and performance. STEP is a documentary that follows an all-girl step team from Baltimore as they try to overcome their day-to-day struggles, make it into college, and hopefully win the upcoming step competition. A Sundance darling, this film is both educational and mesmerizing. Step on over here to get your tickets. Saturday, Aug. 19: If you’re looking for a little culture this weekend, you may be surprised to know you can have a rather unique cultural experience in Seward, Nebraska. This Saturday, the Nebraska Archaeological Society is having its 13th annual show at the Seward Fairgrounds. You can hear from experts and see world-class displays of archaeological artifacts, experience flint knapping demos, and receive professional identification of artifacts and bone. The show starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m. Click here to uncover more. Saturday, Aug. 19: Don’t miss your chance to see one of the biggest names in rap right now. Kendrick Lamar plays Pinnacle Bank Arena this Saturday and it will be a show for the books. While Lamar keeps his performance stripped down, with no backup visible on stage, rumor is it’s one of the greatest hip-hop shows to date. A kung fu theme runs throughout his DAMN tour, including choreographed performances onstage. And when it comes to the music, Lamar is it, owning the stage and captivating audiences across the country. To get your tickets, go here. And don’t think you can skip the opening acts, because rumor also has it that YG and D.R.A.M. are not to be missed.