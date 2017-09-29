The Big Give was published in the September/October 2017 edition of Omaha Magazine. To view this sponsored content as it was printed, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/omahamagazine_1017_2_125/68
MISSION STATEMENT
Assistance League volunteers transforming the lives of children and adults through community programs.
BACKGROUND
Assistance League of Omaha is an all-volunteer organization serving Omaha since 1974.
The organization returns 100 percent of proceeds (after expenses) to the community through its philanthropic programs.
BRAG LINES
The organization has achieved Platinum level in GuideStar. ALO received a 2017 Top-Rated Award by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews about nonprofit organizations. Their signature programs include: » Operation School Bell®
» Operation Recovery
» ACT/PSAT Review Sessions » Assault Survivor Kits®
» Operation Teen Parent
» Operation Bear Hug
» Operation Literacy
PAY IT FORWARD
There are many ways you can support Assistance League’s work:
- Become a member and use your time and talent to support ALO’s philanthropic programs
- Provide a monetary donation—$85 clothes one schoolchild
- Attend the Christmas Caravan and Preview Party
- Support the Assistance League Thrift Shop with your donations and patronage
WISH LIST
» Monetary donations
» Volunteers
» Tax deductible donations of housewares, adult clothing, and accessories to the Thrift Shop
» Books for young children
» Printing services
UPCOMING EVENTS
Operation School Bell
Oct. 3 – 15, 2017
Christmas Caravan Preview Party
Nov. 1, 2017
Christmas Caravan
Nov. 2, 2017
Style Show
April 10, 2018
ASSISTANCE LEAGUE® OF OMAHA
3569 Leavenworth St. Omaha, NE 68105-1907
402-342-4288