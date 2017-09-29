The Big Give was published in the September/October 2017 edition of Omaha Magazine. To view this sponsored content as it was printed, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/omahamagazine_1017_2_125/68

MISSION STATEMENT

Assistance League volunteers transforming the lives of children and adults through community programs.

BACKGROUND

Assistance League of Omaha is an all-volunteer organization serving Omaha since 1974.

The organization returns 100 percent of proceeds (after expenses) to the community through its philanthropic programs.

BRAG LINES

The organization has achieved Platinum level in GuideStar. ALO received a 2017 Top-Rated Award by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews about nonprofit organizations. Their signature programs include: » Operation School Bell®

» Operation Recovery

» ACT/PSAT Review Sessions » Assault Survivor Kits®

» Operation Teen Parent

» Operation Bear Hug

» Operation Literacy

PAY IT FORWARD

There are many ways you can support Assistance League’s work:

Become a member and use your time and talent to support ALO’s philanthropic programs

Provide a monetary donation—$85 clothes one schoolchild

Attend the Christmas Caravan and Preview Party



Support the Assistance League Thrift Shop with your donations and patronage

WISH LIST

» Monetary donations

» Volunteers

» Tax deductible donations of housewares, adult clothing, and accessories to the Thrift Shop

» Books for young children

» Printing services

UPCOMING EVENTS

Operation School Bell

Oct. 3 – 15, 2017

Christmas Caravan Preview Party

Nov. 1, 2017

Christmas Caravan

Nov. 2, 2017

Style Show

April 10, 2018

ASSISTANCE LEAGUE® OF OMAHA

3569 Leavenworth St. Omaha, NE 68105-1907

402-342-4288

alomaha.org