Great interior design can turn any workplace into a showcase. From large corporate offices to small mom-and-pop storefronts, whatever the tone that proprietors desire for their office space, professional interior designers can turn ideas into reality. Here are the Nebraska/Iowa Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers’ 2018 commercial winners of the chapter’s annual design contest, impactFULL.

Hilton Garden Inn



Location: Iowa City, downtown

Designers: Marilyn S. Hansen, FASID & Evan Thompson, Allied ASID

Company: The Designers

Photographer: Marilyn S. Hansen

This new-build hotel, the tallest building in downtown Iowa City, is popular with students and young professionals because of its 12th-floor bar and restaurant. The designers created a unique and welcoming ambiance for both locals and tourists who visit.

The Lund Company, Bland & Associates Expansion

Location: Omaha

Designers: Julie Hockney, Allied ASID &

Rachael Cavanaugh, Allied ASID

Company: jh Interior Design Studio

Photographer: Tom Kessler

Bold patterns in neutral colors provide a stunning backdrop layered in pops of “wow” colors and space full of textures: planked wood walls, wall coverings, mixed flooring patterns, and 3D wall panels just to name a few. The sight lines were crucial, and the designers carefully studied and designed each one.

Westport Clubhouse

Location: Omaha

Designers: Lisa McCoid, AIA, ASID & Alexis Trout, Allied ASID

Company: D3 Interiors

Photographer: Kipp Abrescit

The design solutions implemented into the space have created an open and inviting clubhouse space for the tenants to enjoy and use on a daily basis. The concept was to create a “contemporary coastal” design while still appealing to the Nebraska residents. The design solution was met by creating a neutral base color pallet with shades of grays, white, and blues layered with persimmon and teal. Gold accents were then added with the use of a dimensional wall panel behind the TV, cabinet hardware, lighting, and accessories.

Allen Capital Group

Location: Omaha

Location: Omaha

Designers: Julie Odermatt, ASID & Rachel Costello, Allied ASID

Company: D3 Interiors

Photographer: Amoura Productions

This financial planning company wanted the initial impact as clients walked in to reflect the level of service they provide. To achieve that, the designers incorporated high-end finishes, modern-style furnishings, and accessories.