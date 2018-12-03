Great interior design can turn any workplace into a showcase. From large corporate offices to small mom-and-pop storefronts, whatever the tone that proprietors desire for their office space, professional interior designers can turn ideas into reality. Here are the Nebraska/Iowa Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers’ 2018 commercial winners of the chapter’s annual design contest, impactFULL.
Hilton Garden Inn
Location: Iowa City, downtown
Designers: Marilyn S. Hansen, FASID & Evan Thompson, Allied ASID
Company: The Designers
Photographer: Marilyn S. Hansen
This new-build hotel, the tallest building in downtown Iowa City, is popular with students and young professionals because of its 12th-floor bar and restaurant. The designers created a unique and welcoming ambiance for both locals and tourists who visit.
The Lund Company, Bland & Associates Expansion
Location: Omaha
Designers: Julie Hockney, Allied ASID &
Rachael Cavanaugh, Allied ASID
Company: jh Interior Design Studio
Photographer: Tom Kessler
Bold patterns in neutral colors provide a stunning backdrop layered in pops of “wow” colors and space full of textures: planked wood walls, wall coverings, mixed flooring patterns, and 3D wall panels just to name a few. The sight lines were crucial, and the designers carefully studied and designed each one.
Westport Clubhouse
Location: Omaha
Designers: Lisa McCoid, AIA, ASID & Alexis Trout, Allied ASID
Company: D3 Interiors
Photographer: Kipp Abrescit
The design solutions implemented into the space have created an open and inviting clubhouse space for the tenants to enjoy and use on a daily basis. The concept was to create a “contemporary coastal” design while still appealing to the Nebraska residents. The design solution was met by creating a neutral base color pallet with shades of grays, white, and blues layered with persimmon and teal. Gold accents were then added with the use of a dimensional wall panel behind the TV, cabinet hardware, lighting, and accessories.
Allen Capital Group
Project name: Allen Capital Group
Location: Omaha
Designers: Julie Odermatt, ASID & Rachel Costello, Allied ASID
Company: D3 Interiors
Photographer: Amoura Productions
This financial planning company wanted the initial impact as clients walked in to reflect the level of service they provide. To achieve that, the designers incorporated high-end finishes, modern-style furnishings, and accessories.