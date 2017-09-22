The Big Give was published in the September/October 2017 edition of Omaha Magazine. To view this sponsored content as it was printed, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/omahamagazine_1017_2_125/68

MISSION STATEMENT

Angels Among Us exists to provide financial and emotional support to families battling pediatric cancer who are living-in or being treated in Nebraska.

BACKGROUND

Angels Among Us started in 2006 by two women who wanted to give back after their own childhood cancer experience. In the last eleven years, Angels Among Us has assisted over 300 families with $1.3 million in support. Families are identified through the social work offices of Children’s Hospital & Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine. Bills are paid directly to the identified creditor ensuring that funds are used for their intended purpose. Angels Among Us has assisted with mortgage and rent payment, car payments, utility bills, and more.

BRAG LINES

Yes, Angels Among Us supports families financially, but more importantly, Angels Among Us has helped more than 300 families read bedtime stories and play board games without the all- consuming worry of paying rent, insurance or utility bills. We are a community of people helping people. There is strength in numbers. There is also hope, help and monetary relief.

PAY IT FORWARD

There are so many good causes that could use your help.We understand that. But if you could give a cancer family just a little relief and allow them to worry less about where their mortgage, rent or utility money will come from – well then, would that tip the scale? Life isn’t fair. But with your help, life just got a little fairer. Doing good is, well, good. Doing good for others….well that makes you an angel.

WISH LIST

Fuzzy socks ages 3-19

Coloring books

Crayons

Markers

Small portable games

Gift cards for gas, fast food, coffee

Books for ages 1-19

Plastic expandable files

Cotton fabric to be used for journal covers

Small toys, puzzles

UPCOMING EVENTS

Angels Among Us Gala

Aug. 26, 2017

Wine Event at Flemings Steakhouse

Oct. 28, 2017

Angel Flix at Aksarben Cinema

Dec. 2, 2017

3516 N. 163rd Plaza Suite 3

Omaha, NE 68116 402-934-0999

myangelsamongus.org