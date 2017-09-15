The Big Give was published in the September/October 2017 edition of Omaha Magazine. To view this sponsored content as it was printed, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/omahamagazine_1017_2_125/66

MISSION STATEMENT

The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.

BACKGROUND

For over 100 years the American Red Cross has served the Omaha metro in times of need, turning compassion into action through its strong network of volunteers, donors, and partners.

We provide comfort and care to those affected by home fires, severe weather, and local disasters. We serve members of our armed forces and their families. We provide first aid skills training, and we ensure that people everywhere have access to lifesaving blood and blood products.

BRAG LINES

American Red Cross provides nearly 40 percent of the US blood supply, making us the single largest supplier of blood in the nation.

Last year Red Cross volunteers served the Omaha metro by providing help, hope, and comfort to 274 families (715 individuals) who were affected by disasters.

PAY IT FORWARD

» Become a volunteer. It’s simple. Click on the volunteer segment of the website, or call 800-733-2767.

» Donate blood. There is always a need and each blood donation can save up to three lives. To make an appointment today, visit redcrossblood.org.

» Make a donation. An average of 91 cents of each dollar donated is invested in humanitarian services and programs. To make a $10 donation to Disaster Relief text the word REDCROSS to 90999, or visit the website.

WISH LIST

» Volunteers

» Blood donors

» Platelet Donors

UPCOMING EVENTS

Heroes in the Heartland

March 1, 2018

AMERICAN RED CROSS

2912 S. 80th Ave. Omaha, NE 68124

402-343-7700

redcross.org