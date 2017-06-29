Alvine Engineering, a leader in the Omaha design community since 1961, offers comprehensive and innovative mechanical, electrical, and fire protection engineering, technology consulting and design, architectural lighting design, and building commissioning services. Engineering innovation is achieved through appropriate problem-solving-blending Science, Art, and Business in all aspects of our services: Science to provide the most responsive technical solutions; Art to bring innovation and apply fresh, new ideas; and Business to understand the Owner’s objectives, budget, and required return on investment.

The Alvine portfolio includes many significant projects across a local, regional, and national footprint, and the firm’s commitment to industry best practices is showcased across diverse market sectors including corporate office, healthcare, education, science and technology, data centers, hospitality, historical preservation, industrial, and military and governmental facilities.

By diversifying the firm’s services and providing an appropriate level of innovation to meet client needs now and in the future, Alvine has completed more than 750 projects in the local Omaha market in the past five years. Alvine has had the opportunity to provide design services for recognizable community partners such as Eppley Airfield, Creighton University, First National Bank, Woodmen of the World, Union Pacific, Nebraska Furniture Mart, Metropolitan Community College, Scott Technology and Data Center, Offutt Air Force Base, the University of Nebraska system, and multiple K-12 school districts.

Our ongoing commitment to Omaha is evidenced by the construction of a headquarters to serve as the corporate office for nearly 100 local design professionals. The mixed-use facility will be located on the corner of 13th and Cass.

1102 Douglas Street

Omaha, Ne 68102

402.346.7007

alvine.com