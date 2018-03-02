Downtown Omaha once featured a small Chinatown. Omaha Magazine imagines how the local Chinatown would look today if it hadn’t vanished. Senior Graphic Designer Derek Joy illustrated a Chinatown gate with Omaha’s iconic First National Tower over the horizon. The gate features “奧馬哈” (which translates to “Omaha” in traditional Chinese characters). Other cover headlines appear translated in street signs. Translations by Michele Fan. The cover of the print magazine also opens to an ad for Greater Omaha Packing and the company’s big China news in 2017.

A version of this text was printed in the March/April 2018 edition of Omaha Magazine.

Read also from the March/April 2018 edition